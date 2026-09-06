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Waiver Wire Rankings - Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 24 (Hitters and Pitchers)

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Kaelen Culpepper - Fantasy Baseball Rookie Rankings, Top 25 Prospects to Stash

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Week 24 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Hey RotoBallers, Welcome to Week 24! We are already a week into September and a few weeks away from the end of the 2026 MLB regular season. It's time to make a fantasy baseball championship run by adding players who could help down the stretch. We have updated our waiver wire rankings to guide you through another week of free agency with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (September 7 - September 13) of the 2026 MLB season. 

Over the weekend, the Mets recalled top pitching prospect Jonah Tong from Triple-A Syracuse. Tong will start on Monday against the Miami Marlins. Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has missed the last three games with biceps soreness and knee inflammation. Ohtani is expected to avoid the injured list and remains day-to-day. Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was removed from Saturday's game against the Pirates after his hand was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. X-rays of his hand came back negative, and he is day-to-day for now.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Kaelen Culpepper, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, TJ Rumfield, Ty France, Walker Jenkins, Tristan Peters, Spencer Jones, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, Max Scherzer, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Carson Benge OF 65 Add in All Leagues
2 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 66 Add in All Leagues
3 Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues
4 Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
5 Steven Kwan OF 62 Add in All Leagues
6 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
7 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
8 Noah Cameron SP 67 Add in All Leagues
9 Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues
10 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
11 Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
12 Clay Holmes SP 58 Add in All Leagues
13 Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in All Leagues
14 Carter Jensen C 60 Add in All Leagues
15 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 36 Add in All Leagues
16 Jake Bennett SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Jacob Lopez SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Andrew Painter SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Joshua Baez OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 T.J. Rumfield 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Kade Anderson SP 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Walker Jenkins OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Tyler Mahle SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
32 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
33 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
34 Mickey Moniak OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
35 Alejandro Kirk C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
36 Zach Thornton SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
37 Tristan Peters OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
38 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Spencer Jones OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Ryan Jeffers C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Zebby Matthews SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Cal Quantrill SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Grant Taylor SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Hayden Wesneski SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Ben Joyce RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Jared Jones SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Mickey Gasper C/1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Hector Rodriguez OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Eugenio Suarez 3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Brandon Young SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
83 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 Grant Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Jung Hoo Lee OF 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Hogan Harris RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Brandon Marsh OF 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 Elvis Alvarado RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Samuel Basallo C/1B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Max Scherzer SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Cole Carrigg, Henry Bolte, T.J. Rumfield, Alejandro Kirk, and Kaelen Culpepper. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Cole Carrigg, Colorado Rockies

Across 289 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early June, Colorado Rockies outfielder/shortstop Cole Carrigg is hitting .269/.344/.458 with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old's power upside is limited, as he's logged subpar barrel (5.3%) and hard-hit (34.0%) rates. However, Carrigg has emerged as Colorado's near-everyday center fielder and often hits in a premium spot in the team's lineup.

Carrigg was also a high-end base stealer in the minor leagues, swiping 46 bags across 123 games at Double-A in 2025. While Carrigg has not been quite as aggressive early in his big-league career, six of his eight stolen bases this year have come since the All-Star break. Between his speed upside and his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, Carrigg carries clear waiver wire appeal.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte has hit the ground running. Across 376 plate appearances this year, the 23-year-old is hitting .274/.353/.388 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is a potential red flag in his profile, as he's struck out in 27.4% of his plate appearances. However, Bolte hits the ball hard (47.2% hard-hit rate) and on the ground a ton (62.4%).

When combined with his elite speed, Bolte's mix has allowed him to consistently run high batting averages on balls in play throughout his time in the A's system. After posting a .407 BABIP across 488 minor league plate appearances in 2025, Bolte's BABIP in the big leagues this year is .372. If he can continue to improve his strikeout rate while also raising his launch angle just a bit, Bolte has five-category breakout potential. In leagues where he remains available, Bolte should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

 

TJ Rumfield, Colorado Rockies

After winning an MLB job in Spring Training, Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been a revelation this season. Across 552 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is hitting .291/.384/.442 with 14 home runs, 64 RBI, and 57 runs scored. Rumfield does not profile as a typical corner infield power bat, as he's posted just a 4.7% barrel rate and a 28.1% hard-hit rate. However, he owns an elite plate approach, logging an 11.6% walk rate while striking out in just 13.9% of his plate appearances.

Rumfield is also in the middle of a hot stretch, as he's riding an eight-game hitting streak entering play on Thursday. While Rumfield's production at the plate is obviously boosted by his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, he's also hit .290 away from Coors Field this season. For fantasy managers in need of batting average and solid run production, Rumfield carries clear waiver-wire appeal.

 

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

Across 97 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 7, Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .307/.361/.466 with three home runs, nine RBI, and 12 runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the Twins system, and he's taken over as the team's everyday shortstop since his promotion. Culpepper has now hit safely eight out of his last 10 games played, and he's hitting .316 overall in that span.

Culpepper was having a massive year at Triple-A before getting called up, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 343 plate appearances. While his power and speed have lagged behind a bit so far in the big leagues, Culpepper carries five-category potential and should be a waiver wire target for fantasy managers in any league where he's not already rostered.

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk got the day off on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, but it had nothing to do with his offensive performance of late. The 27-year-old missed over a month of action early in the first half of the season due to injury, but he has been back since June and just finished a highly productive month in August, slashing .341/.412/.534 with a .946 OPS, five home runs, two doubles, 20 RBI, nine runs scored, and a stolen base in 25 games played. It was by far Kirk's best month of the 2026 season as he rounds into form for the final month of the regular season as Toronto looks to sneak into a wild-card spot in the American League.

The 27-year-old Mexican backstop is now hitting .272 (62-for-228) overall with eight long balls, 34 RBI, 20 runs scored, and a stolen base in only 65 games played this season. Kirk is the Jays' primary catcher and can help fantasy managers in two-catcher formats who are trying to win a championship. He is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he hit .282 with a career-high 15 home runs and 76 RBI in 130 regular-season games. Despite his red-hot month in August, Kirk is still rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 66 Add in All Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Eugenio Suarez 3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 65 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 62 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hector Rodriguez OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues
Carter Jensen C 60 Add in All Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mickey Gasper C/1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Noah Cameron SP 67 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 58 Add in All Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in All Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 36 Add in All Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Andrew Painter SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kade Anderson SP 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zebby Matthews SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Hayden Wesneski SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Young SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Grant Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Max Scherzer SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 36 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cal Quantrill SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Hogan Harris RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Week 24 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Walbert Urena, Mason Montgomery, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Henry Bolts, Alejandro Kirk, TJ Rumfield, Cole Carrigg, Andrew Painter, Trevor Story, Ty France, Joshua Baez, Josh Bell, Zebby Matthews, Dominic Canzone, Tristan Peters, Cal Quantrill, Ben Joyce, Luis Robert Jr., Jordan Romano, Yohandry Morales, Brandon Young, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, and Jackson Holliday. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Walbert Urena, Mason Montgomery, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Henry Bolts, Alejandro Kirk, TJ Rumfield, Cole Carrigg, Andrew Painter, Trevor Story, Ty France, Joshua Baez, Josh Bell, Zebby Matthews, Dominic Canzone, Cal Quantrill, Ben Joyce, Luis Robert Jr., Jordan Romano, Yohandry Morales, Brandon Young, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, and Jackson Holliday.

Walbert Urena
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Clay Holmes
Walbert Urena
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Carter Jensen
Walbert Urena
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Ian Seymour
Walbert Urena
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Mason Montgomery
Walbert Urena
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Kyle Stowers
Walbert Urena
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Jake Bennett
Walbert Urena
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Lawrence Butler
Walbert Urena
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Jacob Lopez
Walbert Urena
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Noah Cameron
Walbert Urena
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Kaelen Culpepper
Walbert Urena
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Tanner Scott
Walbert Urena
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Andrew Painter
Walbert Urena
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Alec Bohm
Walbert Urena
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Isaac Paredes
Walbert Urena
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Steven Kwan
Walbert Urena
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Kyle Leahy
Walbert Urena
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Kade Anderson
Walbert Urena
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Tyler Mahle
Walbert Urena
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Zac Thornton
Walbert Urena
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Kodai Senga
Walbert Urena
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Yoendrys Gomez
Walbert Urena
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Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
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Carter Jensen
Mason Montgomery
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Jake Bennett
Mason Montgomery
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Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
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Tyler Mahle
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Alejandro Kirk
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Alejandro Kirk
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Ty France
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Alejandro Kirk
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Alejandro Kirk
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Ty France
T.J. Rumfield
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Joshua Baez
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vs
Kyle Leahy
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Walker Jenkins
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Brooks Lee
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vs
Tyler Mahle
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T.J. Rumfield
vs
Chase Meidroth
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Isaac Paredes
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kody Clemens
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Andrew Painter
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Zack Gelof
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Alec Bohm
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vs
Kyle Stowers
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vs
Royce Lewis
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Bryce Eldridge
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Jeff McNeil
T.J. Rumfield
vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
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Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
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Cal Quantrill
Cole Carrigg
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Javier Sanoja
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vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Angel Genao
Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
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vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Max Clark
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vs
Griffin Conine
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vs
Jeff McNeil
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Steven Kwan
Cole Carrigg
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Lawrence Butler
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Stowers
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vs
Brooks Lee
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vs
Nick Gonzales
Andrew Painter
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Andrew Painter
vs
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Andrew Painter
vs
Trevor Story
Andrew Painter
vs
Jake Bennett
Andrew Painter
vs
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vs
Mason Montgomery
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Joshua Baez
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Andrew Painter
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Clay Holmes
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Trevor Story
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Trevor Story
vs
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Trevor Story
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Trevor Story
vs
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Trevor Story
vs
Thomas Saggese
Ty France
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Ty France
vs
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Ty France
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ty France
vs
Walker Jenkins
Ty France
vs
Joshua Baez
Ty France
vs
Tyler Mahle
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vs
Kyle Leahy
Ty France
vs
Chase Meidroth
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vs
Brooks Lee
Ty France
vs
Kody Clemens
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vs
Trevor Story
Ty France
vs
Zack Gelof
Ty France
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ty France
vs
Mickey Moniak
Ty France
vs
Andrew Painter
Ty France
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ty France
vs
Alec Bohm
Ty France
vs
Kyle Stowers
Ty France
vs
Royce Lewis
Ty France
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ty France
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ty France
vs
Willi Castro
Joshua Baez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Joshua Baez
vs
Nick Gonzales
Joshua Baez
vs
Brooks Lee
Joshua Baez
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Joshua Baez
vs
Trevor Story
Joshua Baez
vs
Ty France
Joshua Baez
vs
Isaac Paredes
Joshua Baez
vs
Kade Anderson
Joshua Baez
vs
Andrew Painter
Joshua Baez
vs
Walker Jenkins
Joshua Baez
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
vs
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Joshua Baez
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Josh Bell
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Josh Bell
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Josh Bell
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Josh Bell
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Zebby Matthews
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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Dominic Canzone
vs
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vs
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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vs
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
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vs
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Cal Quantrill
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vs
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
vs
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
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Cal Quantrill
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Jordan Romano
vs
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Nick Sogard
Jordan Romano
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David Peterson
Jordan Romano
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Luis Robert Jr.
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Jordan Romano
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vs
Tanner Scott
Jordan Romano
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Practices in Full on Thursday
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

Embraces Defensive Role with 76ers
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

Upsets Umar Nurmagomedov
Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

Drops Decision At UFC Shanghai
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