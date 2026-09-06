September 6, 2026

Updated fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 of the 2026 MLB season. These are free agent options to add off waivers, and our rankings will help you prioritize.

Hey RotoBallers, Welcome to Week 24! We are already a week into September and a few weeks away from the end of the 2026 MLB regular season. It's time to make a fantasy baseball championship run by adding players who could help down the stretch. We have updated our waiver wire rankings to guide you through another week of free agency with our fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 24 (September 7 - September 13) of the 2026 MLB season.

Over the weekend, the Mets recalled top pitching prospect Jonah Tong from Triple-A Syracuse. Tong will start on Monday against the Miami Marlins. Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has missed the last three games with biceps soreness and knee inflammation. Ohtani is expected to avoid the injured list and remains day-to-day. Angels star outfielder Mike Trout was removed from Saturday's game against the Pirates after his hand was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. X-rays of his hand came back negative, and he is day-to-day for now.

As always, we are here to help you prioritize which player to add using our waiver wire rankings article. This edition features players such as Kaelen Culpepper, Mason Montgomery, Joshua Baez, TJ Rumfield, Ty France, Walker Jenkins, Tristan Peters, Spencer Jones, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, Max Scherzer, and more, who are listed in our initial waiver wire rankings. Read more to see where these players rank in our waiver wire rankings for the week ahead.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league - depending on the league size:

The roster percentage is from Yahoo! leagues.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top names include Cole Carrigg, Henry Bolte, T.J. Rumfield, Alejandro Kirk, and Kaelen Culpepper. We recap why these players rostered under 70% in Yahoo! leagues should be on your waiver wire radar:

Cole Carrigg, Colorado Rockies

Across 289 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in early June, Colorado Rockies outfielder/shortstop Cole Carrigg is hitting .269/.344/.458 with seven home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old's power upside is limited, as he's logged subpar barrel (5.3%) and hard-hit (34.0%) rates. However, Carrigg has emerged as Colorado's near-everyday center fielder and often hits in a premium spot in the team's lineup.

Carrigg was also a high-end base stealer in the minor leagues, swiping 46 bags across 123 games at Double-A in 2025. While Carrigg has not been quite as aggressive early in his big-league career, six of his eight stolen bases this year have come since the All-Star break. Between his speed upside and his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, Carrigg carries clear waiver wire appeal.

Henry Bolte, Athletics

Since making his MLB debut in mid-May, Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte has hit the ground running. Across 376 plate appearances this year, the 23-year-old is hitting .274/.353/.388 with eight home runs, 31 RBI, 43 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases. Swing-and-miss is a potential red flag in his profile, as he's struck out in 27.4% of his plate appearances. However, Bolte hits the ball hard (47.2% hard-hit rate) and on the ground a ton (62.4%).

When combined with his elite speed, Bolte's mix has allowed him to consistently run high batting averages on balls in play throughout his time in the A's system. After posting a .407 BABIP across 488 minor league plate appearances in 2025, Bolte's BABIP in the big leagues this year is .372. If he can continue to improve his strikeout rate while also raising his launch angle just a bit, Bolte has five-category breakout potential. In leagues where he remains available, Bolte should be a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.

TJ Rumfield, Colorado Rockies

After winning an MLB job in Spring Training, Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield has been a revelation this season. Across 552 plate appearances, the 26-year-old is hitting .291/.384/.442 with 14 home runs, 64 RBI, and 57 runs scored. Rumfield does not profile as a typical corner infield power bat, as he's posted just a 4.7% barrel rate and a 28.1% hard-hit rate. However, he owns an elite plate approach, logging an 11.6% walk rate while striking out in just 13.9% of his plate appearances.

Rumfield is also in the middle of a hot stretch, as he's riding an eight-game hitting streak entering play on Thursday. While Rumfield's production at the plate is obviously boosted by his hitter-friendly home environment in Colorado, he's also hit .290 away from Coors Field this season. For fantasy managers in need of batting average and solid run production, Rumfield carries clear waiver-wire appeal.

Kaelen Culpepper, Minnesota Twins

Across 97 plate appearances since making his MLB debut on August 7, Minnesota Twins shortstop Kaelen Culpepper is hitting .307/.361/.466 with three home runs, nine RBI, and 12 runs scored. The 23-year-old is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the Twins system, and he's taken over as the team's everyday shortstop since his promotion. Culpepper has now hit safely eight out of his last 10 games played, and he's hitting .316 overall in that span.

Culpepper was having a massive year at Triple-A before getting called up, slashing .271/.367/.478 with 14 home runs, 46 RBI, 63 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases across 343 plate appearances. While his power and speed have lagged behind a bit so far in the big leagues, Culpepper carries five-category potential and should be a waiver wire target for fantasy managers in any league where he's not already rostered.

Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk got the day off on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, but it had nothing to do with his offensive performance of late. The 27-year-old missed over a month of action early in the first half of the season due to injury, but he has been back since June and just finished a highly productive month in August, slashing .341/.412/.534 with a .946 OPS, five home runs, two doubles, 20 RBI, nine runs scored, and a stolen base in 25 games played. It was by far Kirk's best month of the 2026 season as he rounds into form for the final month of the regular season as Toronto looks to sneak into a wild-card spot in the American League.

The 27-year-old Mexican backstop is now hitting .272 (62-for-228) overall with eight long balls, 34 RBI, 20 runs scored, and a stolen base in only 65 games played this season. Kirk is the Jays' primary catcher and can help fantasy managers in two-catcher formats who are trying to win a championship. He is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he hit .282 with a career-high 15 home runs and 76 RBI in 130 regular-season games. Despite his red-hot month in August, Kirk is still rostered in less than half of Yahoo leagues.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 66 Add in All Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 43 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Alec Bohm 1B/3B 53 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 39 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Coby Mayo 1B/3B 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Eugenio Suarez 3B 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yohandy Morales 1B/3B 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Kaelen Culpepper SS 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trevor Story SS 42 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 61 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 55 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 65 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 62 Add in All Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 61 Add in All Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 64 Add in All Leagues Joshua Baez OF 35 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 16 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 38 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 28 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 34 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Javier Sanoja 2B/3B/SS/OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Heriberto Hernandez OF 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hector Rodriguez OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Thomas Saggese 2B/3B/SS/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 28 Add in 15+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 26 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 42 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 10 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Adley Rutschman C 61 Add in All Leagues Carter Jensen C 60 Add in All Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 41 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mickey Gasper C/1B 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 7 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C/1B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Noah Cameron SP 67 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Clay Holmes SP 58 Add in All Leagues Walbert Urena SP 44 Add in All Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 36 Add in All Leagues Jake Bennett SP 51 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 39 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Andrew Painter SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kade Anderson SP 43 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 55 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zebby Matthews SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Hayden Wesneski SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Young SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Grant Holmes SP 31 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Max Scherzer SP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 65 Add in All Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 36 Add in All Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 40 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 36 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cal Quantrill SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 18 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andrew Kittredge RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Hogan Harris RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 12 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Week 24 Waiver Wire Roundup for Fantasy Baseball

In addition to these waiver wire rankings, we have also put together an assortment of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles. You can see the full roundup below to help prepare you for waiver wire runs:

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Isaac Paredes Coby Mayo vs Jake Bennett Zebby Matthews vs Ryan Jeffers Mickey Gasper vs Jacob Lopez Hayden Wesneski vs Lawrence Butler Griffin Conine vs Adley Rutschman Alejandro Kirk vs Adley Rutschman Mickey Gasper vs Alejandro Kirk Mickey Gasper vs Joshua Baez Thomas Saggese vs Ryan Jeffers Mickey Gasper vs Adley Rutschman Alejandro Kirk vs Adley Rutschman Mickey Gasper vs Alejandro Kirk Mickey Gasper vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Isaac Paredes Coby Mayo vs Zack Gelof Yohandy Morales vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Jake Bennett Zebby Matthews vs Jacob Lopez Hayden Wesneski vs Jacob Lopez Brandon Young vs Kade Anderson Zac Thornton vs Clay Holmes Zac Thornton vs Clay Holmes Jacob Lopez vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players like Walbert Urena, Mason Montgomery, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Henry Bolts, Alejandro Kirk, TJ Rumfield, Cole Carrigg, Andrew Painter, Trevor Story, Ty France, Joshua Baez, Josh Bell, Zebby Matthews, Dominic Canzone, Tristan Peters, Cal Quantrill, Ben Joyce, Luis Robert Jr., Jordan Romano, Yohandry Morales, Brandon Young, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, and Jackson Holliday. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like: Walbert Urena, Mason Montgomery, Kaelen Culpepper, Walker Jenkins, Henry Bolts, Alejandro Kirk, TJ Rumfield, Cole Carrigg, Andrew Painter, Trevor Story, Ty France, Joshua Baez, Josh Bell, Zebby Matthews, Dominic Canzone, Cal Quantrill, Ben Joyce, Luis Robert Jr., Jordan Romano, Yohandry Morales, Brandon Young, Cam Smith, Elvis Alvarado, and Jackson Holliday.

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