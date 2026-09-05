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FAAB Waiver Wire Bidding - Fantasy Baseball Pickups to Target for Week 24 (Sept 7- Sept 13)

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Andrew Painter - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Joey's FAAB fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups and bidding guide for Week 24 (September 7 - September 13). His recommended FAAB dollars to spend on waiver wire adds.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target
More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Week 24 fantasy baseball FAAB waiver wire pickups for September 7 - September 13. For those new to this weekly series, we dive into the best fantasy baseball waiver wire targets every week for leagues that use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) and our recommended dollar bid amounts for waivers.

For this week, we will look at the 10 best waiver wire pickups for Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season. These players are hot pickups this week and are worth grabbing with the fantasy playoffs here. As a reminder, we will only dive into players rostered in under 40% of Yahoo! leagues.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire targets for Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season. All stats are before Friday's games.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Hitters to Target

Zack Gelof, 2B/3B/OF, Athletics

35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5% 

Athletics utility specialist Zack Gelof is enjoying a nice all-around campaign. He's currently batting .258 with 16 home runs, 14 doubles, 40 RBI, and 11 stolen bases across 90 games this season. While his numbers have been very up and down since coming off the injured list earlier last month, he's starting to get going at the plate again.

Gelof is 8-for-27 with two home runs, one double, three RBI, and two stolen bases over his last seven games. He hit a home run in back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday and is providing solid numbers in different categories. The Athletics will also play six games at home next week at Sutter Health Park, making him a logical pickup.

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

26% rostered
FAAB Bid:4-5% 

Los Angeles Dodgers utility specialist Tommy Edman is swinging a hot bat right now. He is slashing .299/.390/.448 with two home runs, four doubles, seven RBI, and two stolen bases over his last 17 games since August 14. Edman was also the Dodgers' best hitter in their three-game series earlier this week against the Cardinals, going 8-for-15 at the plate with two RBI and one stolen base.

Edman is definitely worth a look in most 12+ team leagues at this point in the year. He has positional flexibility and has posted strong numbers since making his season debut in mid-June. With a solid .263 expected batting average and a 17.5% pull air rate, the 31-year-old veteran is a nice pickup in some formats.

Heriberto Hernandez, OF, Miami Marlins

26% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-7% 

Miami Marlins outfielder Heriberto Hernandez was on this exact list last week, but it's important to talk about him again heading into Week 24. Hernandez is slashing an impressive .264/.398/.597 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and two stolen bases over his last 20 games. He now sits at 23 home runs and 10 stolen bases on the season.

Given how hot Hernandez is at the plate right now, he is one of the best hitter pickups of the week. He continues to showcase his power, and his underlying metrics suggest that he could remain a top fantasy option down the stretch. The Marlins slugger ranks in the top 20% of the league in xwOBA, expected slugging, average exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate.

Mickey Gasper, C/1B, Boston Red Sox

20% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5% 

Boston Red Sox catcher/first baseman Mickey Gasper has come out of nowhere to produce elite fantasy numbers. Gasper is slashing .366/.519/.976 with seven home runs, four doubles, and 14 RBI over his last 15 games since August 17. Although the Red Sox optioned him down to Triple-A on August 30, he was called right back up one day later to replace Willson Contreras on the active roster.

At this point in the season, Gasper is worth grabbing off waivers. He continues to hit the ball well, and his underlying metrics back up his recent strong stretch at the plate. The 30-year-old has a .363 xwOBA, .267 expected batting average, .460 expected slugging percentage, and a 32.2% squared-up rate.

Henry Bolte, OF, Athletics

12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%

Athletics outfielder Henry Bolte is on a hot streak at the plate right now. He is batting .350 with three home runs, three doubles, one triple, eight RBI, and one stolen base over his last 19 games. Bolte has raised his batting average by 23 points during this stretch and has had nine multi-hit games since August 15.

After his two-home-run game on Wednesday, Bolte should be rostered in more leagues. With six home games at Sutter Health Park next week, the 23-year-old outfielder is a top pickup of the week. He is slashing .312/.376/.422 with four home runs and nine stolen bases across 50 games at home this season.

Thomas Saggese, 2B/3B/SS/OF, St. Louis Cardinals

12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3% 

Sometimes, unexpected hitters can lead you through the fantasy playoffs. Picking up a hitter who is on fire at the plate is almost a must right now. That's certainly the case with St. Louis Cardinals utility specialist Thomas Saggese. Since the Cardinals called him up on August 28, he has been on another level offensively.

Saggese has eight hits across 15 at-bats to go with three home runs and six RBI in his first five games back in the big leagues. While this hot stretch likely won't last forever, it's best to ride with him until he cools off. These types of hot hitters could carry you this late in the year. Don't miss out on grabbing this hot hitter.

Jonah Cox, OF, San Francisco Giants

7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%

San Francisco outfielder Jonah Cox has done enough in recent weeks to remain a fantasy-relevant option this late in the year. Since the Giants recalled him on August 14, Cox is slashing .283/.353/.543 with three home runs, one double, one triple, seven RBI, and five stolen bases across 17 games. Those are solid numbers for a player rostered in just 7% of Yahoo! leagues.

If you are in need of stolen bases, Cox is the perfect waiver wire target of the week. He has stolen five bases since August 27, and currently owns a 99th percentile sprint speed (30 ft/sec). The 25-year-old is a solid add in some 12-team leagues and most 15+ team leagues in Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pitchers to Target

Andrew Painter, SP, Philadelphia Phillies

30% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-8% 

Something seems to have clicked for Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Andrew Painter. Painter has been lights out on the mound over his last few starts. He threw seven innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Cardinals on August 22, threw six innings of three-run ball with six strikeouts against the Angels on August 28, and delivered seven shutout innings with six strikeouts against the Diamondbacks in his most recent start.

Painter has shown more control on the mound during these outings, and his swing-and-miss stuff is starting to show up. The young right-hander generated 13 whiffs in that outing against the Diamondbacks earlier this week. Considering how well he has thrown the ball recently, he's the top pitcher waiver wire pickup of the week.

Corbin Burnes, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks

21% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-5% 

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Corbin Burnes could make his season debut on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Burnes is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and a teres major strain that he suffered in June as part of his buildup. However, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reported that the former Cy Young pitcher could return next week.

Burnes has only appeared in one rehab assignment game, so it isn't a total guarantee that he will return next week. But the Diamondbacks right-hander threw two scoreless innings at Triple-A Reno in that outing on August 29. He's worth grabbing in some formats.

Juan Morillo, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks

9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-5% if you need saves

The Diamondbacks haven't named a full-time closer since designating Paul Sewald for assignment on August 10. However, reliever Juan Morillo has seen some save opportunities over the last few weeks. He closed out a 2-0 victory over the Cubs on August 26 and was called upon to close out a 1-0 victory against the Phillies on Wednesday.

If you need saves, Morillo is a nice pickup.

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More Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Advice

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 24
Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Top Pickups
Top Pitching Prospects To Stash
Top MLB Hitter Prospects To Stash for 2026



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