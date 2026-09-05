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Rico Dowdle - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Rico Dowdle - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Rico Dowdle start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Rico Dowdle for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start as a FLEX in 12-team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end RB3

ANALYSIS: The Pittsburgh Steelers reinforced their backfield this offseason by adding Rico Dowdle on a two-year, $12.25 million contract. Dowdle is coming off back-to-back seasons with over 1,000 rushing yards and has a history with the new Steelers head coach, Mike McCarthy. Dowdle will begin the year in a timeshare with Jaylen Warren, but recent reports have the backfield timeshare tipping in this direction coming into Pittsburgh's Week 1 contest at home against the Falcons.

Dowdle is starting with a new team for a second straight season after signing a one-year deal in Carolina before last season. He had his breakout in the previous season, racking up 1,079 rushing yards in 2024, when he took over mid-season as the Cowboys' top running back when McCarthy was the team's head coach.

Last year in Carolina, he again started in a backup role before stepping up and taking the starting job when he got a chance. Chuba Hubbard went down with an injury, and Dowdle stepped up in a huge way with back-to-back monster games, producing 389 rushing yards at an average of 7.3 yards per carry and adding 84 receiving yards on seven catches and scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Those two games came against the Dolphins and Cowboys, who had shaky run defenses, but they show Dowdle's high ceiling when he gets a big enough workload. He finished the year in Carolina with 1,076 yards on 236 attempts, staying involved as a solid FLEX option most weeks even after Hubbard's return.

The question coming into the season is how the Steelers' backfield timeshare will shake out. Jaylen Warren was a solid producer for the Steelers last season, sharing time with Kenny Gainwell. Warren and Dowdle both have upside to be regular starting options in most fantasy leagues if they get enough of the work.

With a new offense in place under McCarthy, the Steelers are getting ready for what is expected to be the last season for QB Aaron Rodgers. If the team leans on the running back duo of Dowdle and Warren to take pressure off Rodgers, they could rely heavily on the ground game and defense in the always-gritty AFC North.

Dowdle has a very high ceiling, but his uncertain role keeps him from being a lock as an RB2 coming into the year. However, he appears to be the early favorite for early-down work in Pittsburgh, which could lead to his establishing himself as the better option, with Warren mixing in on third down and in passing situations.

Dowdle has the upside to be a top-20 running back if he secures that role, and he's definitely a top-30 option coming into Week 1. In RotoBaller's rankings, he sits as the No. 27 RB for Week 1, meaning he is a strong flex play or RB3 in most standard-sized leagues for his Week 1 game against the Falcons, which will be his Steelers' debut.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like MarShawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, Dezhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., David Montgomery, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, and Jameson Williams. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - MarShawn Lloyd. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Marshawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, Dezhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., David Montgomery, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Jameson Williams compared to others:

Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
vs
Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
vs
Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
vs
Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
vs
Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
vs
Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
vs
Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
vs
Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
vs
Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
vs
Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
vs
Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Jadarian Price
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jadarian Price
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jadarian Price
vs
De'Von Achane
Jadarian Price
vs
Derrick Henry
Jadarian Price
vs
Chase Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jadarian Price
vs
Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
vs
Blake Corum
Jadarian Price
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake Maye
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Warren
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Warren
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Warren
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Warren
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Daniels
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Joe Burrow
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Hurts
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake Maye
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Herbert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Lamar Jackson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Parker Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DJ Moore
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dak Prescott
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Davante Adams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
James Cook III
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Laporta
Rico Dowdle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Drake Maye
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Herbert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Joe Burrow
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Reed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dak Prescott
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
David Montgomery
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brock Purdy
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Downs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams

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Week 1 IDP Rankings: All Defense Positions
John L's Bold Predictions (Part II)
Video: Week 1 Defense (D/ST) Must Starts
Andy Smith's Draft Cheat Sheet


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Brooklyn Nets

Grant Nelson Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
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Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
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Collin Dixon Paces Illinois in Win
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Darius Taylor Scores Three Touchdowns in Week 1
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Mark Fletcher Jr. Draws Favorable Week 1 Matchup
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Jordan Allen Emerges for Georgia Tech
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Wayshawn Parker Scores Three Touchdowns in Blowout
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Donovan Olugbode Shines in Week 1
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Jamauri McClure Out Against Duke
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Kyle Parker Expected to be Out for Week 1
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Trevor Goosby Cleared for Week 1
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Noah Rogers Eyeing Mid-Season Return
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E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
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Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

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Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

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Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
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Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

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Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
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Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
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KJ Duff Has Monster Game In Rutgers' Week 1 Loss
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Austin Simmons Dazzles In Missouri Debut
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LSU Wins Court Case Of Former NFL Training Camp Players
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Kyle Mangas
Malaki Branham

Officially Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
JD Davison

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Amen Thompson

Agrees to Five-Year Extension with Houston
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
CFB

Danny Scudero Now Listed As Probable
Shohei Ohtani

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Danny Scudero A Game-Time Decision vs. Georgia Tech
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
New England Patriots

Mike Vrabel Offers No Reaction to The Athletic's Internal Review
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Michael Wilson

Cardinals, Michael Wilson Agree on Three-Year Extension
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Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Dean Wade

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Domantas Sabonis

Emerges as Prime Trade Candidate in Sacramento
Jalen Duren

Kings Eyeing Jalen Duren in 2027 Free Agency
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Khalifa Diop Signs Four-Year Deal with Cavaliers
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Timberwolves Hiring Daniel Brady as Assistant Coach
Michael Wilson

Could Receive Extension Soon
Gradey Dick

Set to Join Clippers Soon
Michael Penix Jr.

Falcons Plan to Eventually Start Michael Penix Jr.
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Blake Corum

"Could Emerge as the 1A" in Rams' Backfield
Jonathon Brooks

Panthers "Very Optimistic" Jonathon Brooks Will Be Available in Week 1
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Officially Name Kirk Cousins the Week 1 Starter
Ashton Jeanty

Klint Kubiak Optimistic About Ashton Jeanty's Week 1 Status
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
George Kittle

Trending Towards Playing in Week 1
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders are Counting on Mike Washington Jr. to Win Games
Malik Nabers

was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Ashton Jeanty

is in "Good Spot" with Ankle Injury
Brian Robinson

to See Goal-Line Work in Atlanta?
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Chase Burns

Will Face Workload Limitations Down the Stretch
Aaron Judge

Could Return for Next Homestand
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
Umar Nurmagomedov

Gets Finished For The First Time In His Career
Song Yadong

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Yan Xiaonan

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Denise Gomes

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
Kai Asakura

Wins Back-To-Back Fights
Sumudaerji

Gets Back In The Win Column
Alex Perez

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Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
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