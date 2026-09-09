Antwan Raymond Gets Better Matchup in Week 2

Sep 9, 2026, 5:02 PM ET
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond will try to rebound Friday night at Boston College after a rough opener against UMass. Raymond finished with 42 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for eight yards, a sharp drop from the 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns he posted last season. The matchup is more inviting this week. Boston College allowed Cincinnati to run for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 46 carries in its opener, with Gi'Bran Payne gaining 108 yards on 14 attempts. Still, RotoBaller has Raymond only 127th overall and RB44 for Week 2, and Rutgers will be starting AJ Surace at quarterback with Dylan Lonergan injured. Raymond has bounce-back potential, but he is better treated as a deeper flex option than a must-start.--Bruno MuléSource: ESPN