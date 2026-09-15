September 15, 2026

RotoBaller ranks the NFL Mount Rushmore for each of the 32 teams. RotoBaller names the four greatest defenders from each of the 32 NFL teams in league history.

Creating a Mount Rushmore sparks great conversation within a fandom. Below, we will look to construct a Mount Rushmore of the greatest defenders from each of the 32 NFL teams.

In this piece, we will look at historical data and their impact on their given team.

Will you agree with our choices? Let's dive in!

Arizona Cardinals

Larry Wilson - Let's start this off with a Hall of Famer. Wilson was a dominant force for the then-St. Louis Cardinals, being named first-team All-Pro an impressive five times and being named to both the All-1960s and 1970s Hall of Fame teams.

Calais Campbell - A face of the "modern" era. Campbell enjoyed his most dominant seasons in Jacksonville but was active in the desert for 10 seasons, logging 63 sacks over 155 games.

Aeneas Williams - Another Hall of Fame defensive back. Williams spent 10 of his seasons with the Cardinals, where he would earn three first-team All-Pro honors and be named to eight Pro Bowls.

Patrick Peterson - Peterson spent nearly his entire career in Arizona and enjoyed his prime as one of the most dominant defensive backs in the sport. With the Cardinals, Peterson would earn three first-team All-Pro honors and an eye-catching eight-straight Pro Bowl nominations.

Atlanta Falcons

Deion Sanders - Without a doubt, the greatest defender in team history. Even though Deion Sanders did see time on the offensive side of the ball, he was a true playmaker on defense. Through 70 games in Atlanta, he tallied 24 interceptions with three touchdowns.

Claude Humphrey - Another Hall of Famer, Claude Humphrey spent the majority of his career in Atlanta. As a Falcon, the edge rusher would tally 99.5 sacks and earn DROY honors in his debut season.

Jessie Tuggle - Even though Tuggle does not reside in Canton, he was a massive part of this defensive unit. Through 14 NFL seasons (all in Atlanta), Tuggle would lead the sport in tackles four times and earn five Pro Bowl nominations.

John Abraham - Abraham began his career as a Jet but would enjoy a dominant stretch in Atlanta. Over seven seasons, Abraham would tally 68.5 sacks over just 102 games.

Baltimore Ravens

Ray Lewis - The face of one of the most dominant defensive units in league history. With the Ravens, Lewis would win two Super Bowls and even take home Super MVP honors once as well, and earn two DPOY awards.

Ed Reed - Alongside Lewis was one of the greatest safeties in league history. Reed, a Hall of Famer, would be named first-team All-Pro five times and win a Lombardi Trophy.

Terrell Suggs - Suggs spent 16 of his 17 NFL seasons in Baltimore. With the Ravens, Suggs began his career winning DROY and would later take home DPOY honors in 2011 and two Lombardi Trophies.

Haloti Ngata -A force in the trenches. Ngata would be named first-team All-Pro twice during his time in Baltimore (over nine seasons) and would win a Super Bowl.

October 26, 1997: Baltimore #Ravens @ Washington #Redskins Ray Lewis called game when he picked off #Redskins quarterback Gus Frerotte's pass that was intended for Jamie Asher at the #Ravens' 50-yard line and returned it for 18 yards with 30 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/7ppb2dyd8w — Brent Wright (@RavensBrent) August 23, 2026

Buffalo Bills

Bruce Smith - Without a doubt, the greatest defender in team history. Smith, a Hall of Famer, would end his illustrious career with 200 sacks to his name (the most in league history) and won two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Darryl Talley - While Talley was not the flashiest player while on the field, he was uber productive over his 14-year stint in Buffalo. As a Bull, Talley would be named to just two Pro Bowls but would log a hefty 1,252 combined tackles.

Cornelius Bennett - Bennett spent the first nine of his 14 NFL seasons in Buffalo. With the Bills, Bennett would finish top-6 in DPY voting twice and take home first-team All-Pro honors during the 1988 season.

Kyle Williams - The face of the modern defense. Williams was a leader on the defensive line, spending his entire 13-year career in New York. With the Bills, he was named to five Pro Bowls and ended his career with 48.5 sacks.

Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly - When looking at Carolina defenders, Luke Kuechly is likely the first name to come to mind. Kuechly eventually earned a ticket to Canton and ended his career with five first-team All-Pro nominations and one DPOY.

Julius Peppers - Another Hall of Famer. Peppers spent 10 of his 17 NFL campaigns in Carolina, where he was named first-team All-Pro twice, won DROY in his debut campaign, and finished with 97 sacks.

Thomas Davis - Davis spent nearly his entire career in Carolina. Davis battled many injuries in his career but would end his time in Charlotte with over 1,000 tackles and 28 sacks.

Sam Mills - Sam Mills' time in Carolina was short, but he made a worthy impact to be on this list. Through three seasons, Mills earned one first-team All-Pro bid and earned top-4 DPOY votes in two of three seasons.

Chicago Bears

Dick Butkus - The greatest defender in team history. The linebacker would be named first-team All-Pro eight times and serve as the foundational piece of the Chicago defense.

Mike Singletary - The face of the defense during the 1980s. Singletary was nominated first-team All-Pro an incredible seven times, earning him two DPOY awards.

Brian Urlacher - Another Hall of Famer. Urlacher is the modern-day face of the defense. He was the middle linebacker for this team throughout his career and won many awards, including DROY and DPOY.

Bill George - Let's end this mountain with a throwback. George was a legendary linebacker back in the 1950s, during which he was named first-team All-Pro eight times, including a stretch in which he was nominated seven straight times.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ken Riley- The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Bengals. Over 15 seasons with the franchise, Riley would only be named first-team All-Pro once but would tally 65 interceptions.

Geno Atkins - A name familiar to younger fans. Atkins spent his entire 11-year career in Cincinnati, where he would be named to the All-2010s Hall of Fame team and post three double-digit sack seasons.

Carlos Dunlap - Another modern name is Carlos Dunlap. Dunlap would win a Super Bowl with the Chiefs but began his career with the Bengals, where he played 11 seasons.

Eddie Edwards - Despite not taking him any individual accolades, Eddie Edwards is worthy of a spot on our list. Edwards is the current franchise leader in total sacks 84.5 and added another 17 fumble recoveries.

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett - Without a doubt, the greatest defender in team history. Even though he is currently on the Rams, Garrett turned in many dominant seasons in Cleveland, including a 23.0-sack season in 2025.

Bill Willis - Despite only playing eight seasons, Willis made his presence felt. The Hall of Famer would end his time in Cleveland with three first-team All-Pro bids and would win four AAFC Championships.

Clay Matthews Jr. - His resume may not be as flashy as the names above, but he earns the nod for longevity. Matthews spent 16 of his 19 NFL seasons in Cleveland, where he would log 75 sacks with four Pro Bowl nominations.

Len Ford - Another Hall of Famer will round out this list. Ford spent only eight seasons in Cleveland, but like Willis, he made them count. The edge rusher would be named first-team All-Pro in four straight years and be named to the all-1950s Hall of Fame team.

Dallas Cowboys

Bob Lilly - Lilly spent his entire Hall of Fame career in Dallas. Over 14 seasons in the NFL, Lilly would win one Super Bowl, be named first-team All-Pro seven times, and earn bids to the 1960s and 1970s All-HOF teams.

DeMarcus Ware - While DeMarcus Ware ended his NFL career in Denver, he is most known for his time in Dallas. With the Cowboys, Ware led the sport in sacks twice and would be named first-team All-Pro four times.

Randy White - Randy White also spent his entire professional career with the Cowboys. While in Dallas (14 seasons), the Hall of Famer would finish in the top 5 in DPOY voting six times, win a Super Bowl, and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

Chuck Howley - Howley spent all but two of his 15 NFL seasons in Dallas. With the Cowboys, Howley earned first-team All-Pro nominations five straight years (1966-1970) and took home a Lombardi Trophy with a Super Bowl MVP.

Denver Broncos

Von Miller - One of the greatest defenders in the modern era. Von Miller spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Broncos. The future Hall of Famer would play a massive role in their Super Bowl 50 victory and would take home MVP honors in that contest.

Champ Bailey - Another cornerstone of the modern era. Champ Bailey began his NFL career in Washington bout would become a household name in Denver. With the Broncos (over 10 seasons), the defensive back would lead the sport in interceptions once, and earn three first-team All-Pro nominations.

Steve Atwater - Atwater spent all but one of his 11 NFL seasons with the Broncos. While in Denver, the Hall of Fame safety would be named to eight Pro Bowls, win two Super Bowls, and be named to the all-1990s HOF team.

Randy Gradishar - Gradishar had a relatively short NFL career but made a massive impact. Over 10 seasons (all in Denver), Gradishar would win DPOY honors in 1978 and would be named first-team All-Pro twice.

Detroit Lions

Dick Lane - "Night Train Lane" spent six of his Hall of Fame seasons with the Lions and would make a massive impact. Through a short stint in Detroit, the Hall of Famer would tally an eye-catching 21 interceptions over just 66 games.

Joe Schmidt - Joe Schmidt spent all 13 of his NFL seasons in Detroit. The Hall of Famer would be among the sport's top linebackers nearly every season, earning eight first-team All-Pro bids and winning two NFL Championships.

Aidan Hutchinson - A modern face of the defense. While injuries have limited him, when on the field, Aidan Hutchinson has been among the sport's top edge rushers. He enjoyed his best season in 2025 when he logged 14.5 sacks.

Chris Spielman - Even though he does not have a spot in Canton, Chris Spielman was an impactful piece in the Motor City. Through eight campaigns with the Lions, Spielman would earn first-team All-Pro honors once and would end his time with over 1,000 combined tackles.

Green Bay Packers

Reggie White - One of the greatest defenders in the game's history. The legendary Reggie White would spend six of his seasons in Green Bay, where he would tally 68.5 sacks and win one of his two DPOY awards.

Charles Woodson - Woodson began his career with the Raiders but would eventually move to Green Bay. As a Packer, Woodson would earn two first-team All-Pro honors, a DPOY, and would even lead the sport in interceptions twice.

Ray Nitschke - RayNitschke spent his entire illustrious career with the Pack. While in Green Bay, the linebacker would be a part of five NFL Championship teams and win two Super Bowls.

Willie Wood - Another Hall of Famer will round out our list. Wood spent all 12 seasons of his career in Green Bay, where he would be named first-team All-Pro four times and hoist two Lombardi Trophies.

Houston Texans

J.J. Watt - Without a doubt, the greatest defender in team history. Watt spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Texans, where he earned many accolades, including three DPOYs and two seasons leading the NFL in sacks.

DeMeco Ryans - Ryan only spent six seasons in Houston as a player but is worthy of holding a spot. Ryans would begin his career by winning DROY honors in 2006 and would earn two Pro Bowl bids.

Mario Williams - Mario Williams began his career in Houston and would spend six seasons with the Texans. During his stint in Houston, Williams would tally 53 sacks over just 82 games played.

Brian Cushing - Rounding out this list will be Brian Cushing. The linebacker is the second name on this list to win DROY honors. Cushing would end his time (nine seasons) with 664 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

Indianapolis Colts

Dwight Freeney - A Hall of Famer will kickstart this mountain. Freeney spent 11 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Colts. While in Indianapolis, Freeney would be named first-team All-Pro three times, lead the sport in sacks once, and win a Super Bowl.

Robert Mathis - Freeny holds the all-time record in forced fumbles (52). Mathis spent all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Colts, where he earned one first-team All-Pro bid and once led the league in sacks.

Bob Sanders - Sanders had a short stint in Indianapolis but made the most of his time. Sanders played only seven seasons as a Colt, where he would win DPOY and even earn two first-team All-Pro nominations.

Shaquille Leonard - Leonard began his career in dominant fashion, leading the sport in combined tackles (163) en route to being named DROY. HE would later earn two more first-team All-Pro nominations.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rashean Mathis - Mathis spent over a decade in Jacksonville and will begin this list. Mathis would earn one first-team All-Pro nomination while in Florida and would tally 30 interceptions over 137 games.

Tony Brackens - The edge rusher Tony Brackens will hold the next spot. While Brackens' NFL career was short (only seven seasons), he made a significant enough impact to remain on this list, tallying 55 sacks over 107 games.

Josh Hines-Allen - Hines-Allen is still an active player but has done enough to earn a spot on this mountain. Hines-Allen has spent all season in Jacksonville where he las logged 61 tackles with two Pro Bowl nods.

Jalen Ramsey - Despite only spending four seasons in Jacksonville, Ramsey has done enough to earn a spot on this list. Over his short stint, Ramsey emerged as one of the game's top cornerback backs, earning first-team All-Pro honors once and being named to three Pro Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs

Derrick Thomas - The greatest defender in team history. The linebacker would be named to the All-1990s HOF team, win 1989 DPOY honors, be named to two first-team All-Pro rosters, and eventually find a seat in Canton.

Bobby Bell - Another all-time great on this mountain is Bobby Bell. The linebacker enjoyed a dominant prime in Kansas City, earning six first-team All-Pro selections in six straight seasons and winning a Super Bowl.

Willie Lanier - Lanier is the third Hall of Famer representing the Chiefs. Lanier spent all 11 of his professional campaigns with the Chiefs, where he would be named first-team All-Pro and nominated to eight Pro Bowls.

Chris Jones - The modern-day face of the defense. Jones has been the leader of the Chiefs' defense, playing a massive role in three Super Bowl Championships.

Las Vegas Raiders

Howie Long - The greatest defender in Raiders history. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Raiders. Over the course of 13 seasons, Long would be named first-team All-Pro twice and log 91.5 sacks.

Willie Brown - Willie Brown began his career with the Broncos but would enjoy his "prime" in Oakland. With the Raiders, Brown would be named first-team All-Pro four times and, more importantly, win a Super Bowl.

Ted Hendricks - Another Hall of Famer, Ted Hendricks will hold the next spot. Hendricks had stints with the Green Bay Packers and the Baltimore Ravens before finding a home with the Raiders. As a Raider, the linebacker would tally 42 sacks with 14 forced fumbles.

Charles Woodson - Woodson began his Hall of Fame career with the Raiders before joining forces with the Packers. During his 11 seasons with the Raiders, Woodson would be named DROY and be named to four straight Pro Bowls.

Los Angeles Chargers

Junior Seau - The greatest defender in team history without a doubt. Seau spent 13 of his 20 Hall of Fame campaigns with the Chargers, during which he won many awards, including six first-team All-Pro nominations and selection to the All-1990s HOF team.

Leslie O'Neal - The edge rusher Leslie O'Neal will take the next spot. O'Neal would begin his career with a dominant season that earned him DROY honors. He would end his career with six Pro Bowl bids and 105.5 sacks over 125 games.

Eric Weddle - Weddle spent the majority of his career with the Chargers. Over nine seasons in San Diego, Weddle would be named first-team All-Pro twice and would eventually lead the sport in interceptions in 2011 (seven).

Shawne Merriman - Merriman spent only six seasons with the Chargers but made a high impact, which keeps him on this list. Merriman would begin his time winning DROY in 2005 and would even lead the sport in sacks (17.0) in 2006.

Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald - One of the greatest players in league history. Donald spent his 10-year NFL career with the Rams. He would win many awards, such as a Super Bowl, three DPOYs, and would be named first-team All-Pro eight times.

Deacon Jones - Jones spent the majority of his career with the Rams. The Hall of Famer was one of the true great edge rushers in league history, finishing his career with 159.5 sacks in 151 games with the Rams and earning first-team All-Pro honors five times.

Merlin Olsen - Like Jones, Olsen has also punched in his ticket to Canton, Ohio. With the Rams, Olsen would be named first-team All-Pro in six straight years and end his illustrious career with an impressive 14 Pro Bowl bids.

Dick Lane - Lane only spent two years as a Ram but made the most of them. Over just 23 games, he tallied an incredible 17 interceptions with two defensive touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins

Jason Taylor - Without a doubt, the face of the Miami defense. Taylor holds the NFL record for fumble recovery touchdowns (six) and ended his Hall of Fame career with one DPOY and an eye-catching 139.5 sacks.

Zach Thomas - Thomas spent all but one of his 13 Hall of Fame seasons in Miami. As a Dolphin, the linebacker would be named first-team All-Pro five times and even finish within the top three in DPOY voting in one season (1998).

Nick Buoniconti - Buoniconti was a productive option in Boston before moving to Florida. With the Dolphins, Buoniconti would become the leader of one of the sport's top defensive units, winning two Super Bowls and finishing second in DPOY voting in 1972.

Cameron Wake - The modern face of the defense. Wake spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins, where he would log 98 sacks, earn a nomination to five Pro Bowls, and even take home first-team honors in 2012.

Minnesota Vikings

Alan Page - One of the greatest interior linemen of all time. Page was forced on the Minnesota line for 12 seasons, where he would win an MVP, one DPOY, and be named first-team All-Pro five times.

John Randle - Another Hall of Famer on this mountain is John Randle. Randle's prime was nothing short of dominant as he earned first-team honors in six straight seasons, during which he would tally 74 sacks in just 96 games.

Paul Krause - The legendary safety began his time with Washington but enjoyed his "prime" years as a Viking. With Minnesota, Krause would tally 53 interceptions over 172 games. He still holds the record for most interceptions in league history (81).

Jared Allen - Even though Allen only spent six seasons in Minnesota, his impact is worth keeping him on this list. Over his shorter stint as a Viking, Allen would be named first-team All-Pro three times and led the sport in sacks (22) in the 2011 season.

New England Patriots

Andre Tippett - The greatest edge rusher in team history. The Hall of Famer spent his entire career with the Patriots, where he tallied 100 sacks, which will stand as the franchise record, alongside five Pro Bowl nods.

Willie McGinest - Even though Willie McGinest does not reside in Canton, he made a massive impact for this club. McGinest would play a lead role in two Super Bowl-winning teams and end his time in New England with 78 sacks over 171 contests.

Tedy Bruschi - The foundation of the New England defense. Bruschi served as the middle linebacker for all 13 seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he would log 1,074 combined tackles and win three Super Bowls.

Ty Law - Let's round this out with another Hall of Famer. Ty Law spent 10 of his 15 NFL seasons in New England, where he would earn two first-team All-Pro honors and win two Super Bowls.

New Orleans Saints

Rickey Jackson - The greatest defender in franchise history. Jackson spent 13 of his 15 Hall of Fame seasons in New Orleans, where he would be named to six Pro Bowls and tally 123 sacks.

Cam Jordan - The long-time Saint will hold the next spot. Jordan has spent all 15 seasons of his NFL career in New Orleans, where he has been named a first-team All-Pro once and been selected to eight Pro Bowls.

Sam Mills - Mills spent the first nine seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Saints before moving to Carolina. With the Saints, Mills would earn two second-team All-Pro nominations and log 934 tackles over 133 games.

Pat Swilling - Pat Swilling's prime was short but made a high enough impact to be named to this list. The defensive end/linebacker would win 1991 DOPY honors, in which he led the sport in sacks (17).

New York Giants

Lawrence Taylor - One of the greatest players in league history. Lawrence Taylor spent all 13 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with Big Blue, where he would win two Super Bowls, one MVP, and three DPOYs.

Michael Strahan - Another Hall of Famer. Strahan spent all 15 seasons of his career with the Giants, where he would tally an impressive 141.5 sacks over 216 games with one DPOY and four first-team All-Pro nominations.

Carl Banks - Despite not being in the Hall of Fame, Carl Banks is well worthy of holding this spot. The linebacker played a massive role in both Super Bowl victories and was even named first-team All-Pro once (1987).

Harry Carson - The third Hall of Famer on this list is Harry Carson. Carson, like Taylor and Strahan, spent his entire career in New York, where he won one Lombardi Trophy and was named to nine Pro Bowls.

New York Jets

Darrelle Revis - One of the greatest coverage backs of this generation. Revis spent eight of his 11 Hall of Fame seasons with the Jets, where he would be named to first-team All-Pro three straight years and end his time with 25 interceptions over 108 games.

Joe Klecko - The leader of the New York Sack Exchange. Klecko spent all but one of his 12 Hall of Fame seasons in New York. As a Jet, Klecko would earn two first-team All-Pro nominations and log an impressive 78 sacks over 140 games.

Mark Gastineau - Even though he is not in the Hall of Fame, Gastineau left a major imprint on this franchise. As a Jet (all 10 seasons of his career), the edge rusher would earn three straight first-team nominations and even finish within the top-5 in DPOY voting three times.

Larry Grantham - Let's turn back the clock for this one. Grantham was a part of their Super Bowl III-winning team and would spend all 13 of his NFL seasons with the New York Titans/New York Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles

Reggie White - Without a doubt, the greatest defender in team history, and potentially in the sport's history. White spent eight of his legendary seasons in Philadelphia, where he would be named first-team All-Pro six times, lead the sport in sacks twice, and win one DPOY award.

Brian Dawkins - Another franchise cornerstone. Dawkins spent 13 of his Hall of Fame seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. Even though he never won a Super Bowl, he would be named first-team All-Pro four times.

Chuck Bednarik - The Hall of Famer spent his entire 14-year career in Philadelphia. With the Eagles, Bednarik would win two NFL Championships and enjoy a dominant prime, where he was named first-team All-Pro in six straight seasons.

Fletcher Cox - Let's round this out with a modern name. Cox was the leader of the Eagles' defense throughout the 2010s. He would end his NFL career with one Super Bowl (2017) and be named to the All-2010s HOF team.

Brian Dawkins was a bad, bad man. They don't make 'em like Weapon X anymore 😤 @BrianDawkins pic.twitter.com/3X69MmewxS — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 10, 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Greene - When people think of Steelers football, this is likely the first name that comes to mind. Mean Joe Greene spent his entire 13-year career in the Steel City, where he won four Super Bowls and two DPOY awards.

Jack Lambert - Like Greene, Lambert also spent his entire career as a Steeler. With the franchise, Lambert would win DROY in his debut season and later take home DPOY honors in 1974. He would win four Super Bowls and be named to the All-1970s Hall of Fame roster.

Mel Blount - Blount would also win a DPOY award as a Steeler. Like the names above, Blount spent his entire Hall of Fame career as a Steeler (14 seasons), where he would also hoist four Lombardi Trophies.

Rod Woodson - Even though Rod Woodson would win his Super Bowl in Baltimore, he will hold the final spot. As a Steeler (10 seasons), the Hall of Famer would be named first-team All-Pro five times and won DPOY in 1993.

San Francisco 49ers

Ronnie Lott - One of the greatest to wear the 49ers jersey. The safety turned in a Hall of Fame career, where he spent 10 of his 14 campaigns with the 49ers. As a 49er, Lott would win four Super Bowls and be named first-team All-Pro six times.

Patrick Willis - The modern face of the defense. Willis was a force in the middle of the field, being named first-team All-Pro five times and being named 2007 DPOY.

Bryant Young - The next name on our list is also a Hall of Famer. The 14-year NFL vet spent his entire career in San Francisco, where he would pick up 89.5 sacks and a Lombardi Trophy.

Charles Haley - One of the few teams to have a perfect sweep of Hall of Famers. Haley spent eight of his 13 seasons with the 49ers, where he would be named first-team All-Pro once and win two of his five Super Bowls.

Seattle Seahawks

Cortez Kennedy - A franchise icon. Kennedy spent all 11 seasons of his Hall of Fame career in Seattle, where he could be named first-team All-Pro in three straight years and even take home DPOY honors in 1992.

Bobby Wagner - The leader of one of the greatest defensive units in modern history. Wagner served as the middle linebacker of the Legion of Boom, where he won a Super Bowl and was named first-team All-Pro an incredible seven times.

Richard Sherman - The lead defensive back of the LOB. Sherman was dominant in his prime, picking up three straight first-team All-Pro nominations and even leading the sport in pass deflections and interceptions once.

Kam Chancellor - Another key member of the Legion of Boom. Chancellor served as the strong safety for this dominant unit and earned four Pro Bowl bids and two second-team All-Pro nominations.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lee Roy Selmon - Let's start this list off with the team's first-ever draft pick. Lee Roy Selmon became a cornerstone of the franchise, spending all nine seasons in Tampa Bay, where he won DPOY in 1979 and earned six Pro Bowl bids.

Derrick Brooks - The greatest defender in team history. Derrick Brooks was an impact linebacker for Tampa Bay. He spent all 14 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl and earned DPOY honors once.

Warren Sapp - Without a doubt, the greatest defensive lineman in club history. Sapp was named DPOY in 1999 and went on to be named to the first-team All-Pro in four straight seasons. He would also win a Lombardi Trophy with the Buccaneers.

Ronde Barber - Lastly, let's spotlight a defensive back. Ronde Barber also spent his entire career with the Buccaneers (16 seasons). While in Tampa, Barber would win A Super Bowl, be named to the All-2000s HOF roster, and earn three first-team All-Pro nominations.

Tennessee Titans

Jevon Kearse - Kearse spent seven of his 11 NFL seasons with the Titans. During his stint in Tennessee, Kearse won DROY and tallied 52 sacks over just 88 games.

Elvin Bethea - A Hall of Famer of the then-Houston Oilers. With the Oilers (16 seasons), Bethea would join the 100-sack club and be named to eight Pro Bowls.

Keith Bullock - Keith Bullock spent all but one of his 11 seasons with the Titans. Over his decade in Tennessee, Bullock would earn one first-team All-Pro bid and be named to one Pro Bowl.

Ken Houston - Houston spent six of his 14 Hall of Fame campaigns with the Houston Oilers. Houston was one of the sport's premier ball-hawking coverage backs, leading the sport in INT TDs twice.

Washington Commanders

Darrell Green - The legnedary Darell Green spent his entire 20-year career with the Commanders. While in Washington, Green would win two Super Bowls and eventually punch his ticket to Canton.

Sean Taylor - While his career was short, his impact was felt. Over just four NFL seasons, Taylor emerged as one of the sport's top safeties as he tallied 12 interceptions with eight forced fumbles over just 55 games played.

Dexter Manley - Manley spent nine of his 11 professional campaigns in D.C. As a Commander, Manley earned first-team All-Pro honors once and would win two Super Bowls.

London Fletcher - The modern face of the defense. Fletcher was the leader of the defense for seven of his 16 NFL campaigns, where he logged 956 tackles and earned four Pro Bowl bids.

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