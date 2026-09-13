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Top Hitter Streamers and Starts - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 25 (September 14 - 20)

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A.J. Ewing - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Sleepers, Waiver Wire

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 25 of 2026 (September 14-20). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

In This Article hide
What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 25?
Week 25 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The pennant races are heating up, and so are the fantasy baseball playoffs! If you're going to survive and advance this week, then start planning for your next matchup by grabbing some productive bats off the wire to bolster that lineup!

My weekly hitters, streamers, and fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column identifies hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 25 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 25?

We have NINE that play a full seven-game week: CHW, CIN, COL, DET, LAA, LAD, MIN, NYM, and SDP.

The Nationals are the only team that plays JUST FIVE GAMES. Be careful with those Nats players; they're off Monday AND Thursday this week.

Ballpark Upgrades:

  • CHC (three games at CIN)
  • CIN (all seven games at home)
  • COL (all seven games at home)
  • LAD (three games at CIN)
  • SDP (four games at COL)
  • SEA (three at LAA, three games at COL)

 

Week 25 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Bryce Eldridge, 1B - SFG (28%)

You all know I have been hyping up Eldridge for a while now, and he's finally paid off for those of you who have invested in his bat.

He's hitting .311 over the last two weeks with 11 RBI. He's just a super solid hitter, even if the power numbers come and go.

Mickey Gasper, C/1B - BOS (25%)

Gasper has four home runs in the last two weeks and continues to get it done for the Red Sox.

His catcher eligibility is what grabs my attention, as not too many catcher-eligible players on the wire can give you the type of production that he has lately.

A.J. Ewing, 2B/OF - NYM (24%)

Ewing has enjoyed a nice resurgence lately after slumping for the second half of the summer. He's hitting .400 over the last two weeks with two home runs, nine RBI, and nine runs scored.

He's also stolen two more bases this week, taking his season total to 23. He's a fantastic prospect who oozes upside and is the kind of guy you want on your roster in a playoff push.

Dominic Canzone, OF - SEA (23%)

If Dom Canzone is available in your league, go ahead and pick him up right now! I'll wait...

He's such an underrated player and has had a really good year, hitting 22 home runs and driving in 68 runs despite starting the year as only a platoon player. He's playing every day now, and has proven that he can hit lefties, too. So I'm not worried about the three lefties projected to start against the Mariners in L.A. at all. And after that, he'll get three bad righties in Coors Field!

Coby Mayo, 1B/3B - BAL (21%)

Has Mayo finally arrived? It took him long enough!

Mayo has drilled five home runs over the last two weeks, taking him up to 23 for the season. He's in a good spot to keep it up this week, as the Orioles are set to face three lefties in Sean Manaea, Shane Drohan, and Robert Gasser.

Josh Jung, 3B - TEX (20%)

Jung has been back for only one game, but has already made an impact for the Rangers, going 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. He was having a great season until he got derailed with a calf injury that cost him nearly two months.

I think he'll be in the lineup on Tuesday and Wednesday against Boston lefties Sandoval and Bennett, so I like him as a pickup to start the week, though he could get a day or two off later in the week.

Max Clark, OF - DET (20%)

The Tigers' top prospect is rounding into form lately, hitting .325 over the last two weeks, while stealing three bases and scoring eight runs.

He should continue to find his way into the lineup every day for Detroit and should face all RHP this week in Toronto and Chicago.

Cole Carrigg, SS/OF -  COL (14%)

I'm sticking with Carrigg this week, as the Rockies play a full schedule of games all in Coors Field. That sneaky shortstop eligibility is attractive. He's just one of several Coles I'm interested in this week.

Cole Young, 2B - SEA (12%)

Young hit his 17th home run yesterday and has quietly put together a pretty solid season. He's not the flashiest pick-up, but he's hit safely in five straight games and is a good bet not to leave you with any goose eggs in the box score.

Garrett Mitchell, OF - MIL (9%)

Where has this production been for the last month, Mr. Mitchell? I was expecting a big second half from Mitchell before he fell off a cliff in August. However, he's suddenly scorching hot again and worth a look as a streamer.

Mitchell has had quite the series this weekend against the Reds, hitting two home runs, driving in eight runs, scoring seven runs, and stealing a base.

Griffin Conine, 1B/OF - MIA (8%)

Conine has two three-hit games in his last three and has shown off impressive power this year - slugging 15 home runs in just 81 games. He's hitting .341 over the last two weeks and heating up just at the right time for the fantasy playoffs.

Jonah Cox, OF - SFG (8%)

It's really hard not to like this kid. Cox isn't just racking up stats; he's energized this entire Giants lineup and is hustling all over the field.

But, yeah, we want those stats, too! He's now up to .284 on the year with 10 steals. He's hit leadoff or cleanup in seven straight starts and is approaching "must-roster" status.

Cooper Pratt, SS - MIL (7%)

I'm still a big Pratt supporter, despite the fact that he had a fairly quiet week. He's got the skills we are looking for, including some impressive speed that has led to 13 stolen bases in 15 attempts.

Brett Bateman, OF - TOR (7%)

I had Bateman in this article last week, and I mentioned his lack of power but elite hit tool. Well, he's homered in two straight games and is now hitting .336 through his first 30 games!

Leo Bernal, C - STL (5%)

Can I interest you in a switch-hitting catcher who is hitting .311 with three home runs through his first 11 MLB games?

Bernal was having a fantastic year at Triple-A, hitting .278 with 16 home runs and 77 RBI, and he's transitioned seamlessly into the majors with a .923 OPS and only a 16% K% so far.

Anthony Volpe, SS - NYY (5%)

Volpe has reportedly fixed his mechanics and was red hot in the minor leagues before being called back up to New York. He homered and swiped a bag while driving in five runs in his return to the lineup. He's had a horrific season, but if he's rediscovered his swing, he could be a sneaky value down the stretch.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

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More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/7-9/13)
Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (9/7-9/13)
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (9/7-9/13)



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