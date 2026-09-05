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Christian Watson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Christian Watson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Christian Watson for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start as FLEX in all leagues, WR2 in 12-team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: Fringe WR2

ANALYSIS: The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver picture was clarified this offseason as the team traded away Dontayvion Wicks and saw Romeo Doubs depart as a free agent to New England. The Packers start the 2026 season with a clear top three at WR, who should each be able to carve out a stable role this season.

Christian Watson is expected to get most of the targets in Green Bay, with Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden joining him in most of the team's three-wide formations. In two-receiver formations, it looks like Reed and Watson will get most of the work, according to how things have played out in training camp. Watson is entering his fifth year with the Packers, after being taken near the top of the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Watson has battled a variety of injuries throughout his career, averaging only 12.0 games per season. Last year, he was limited to 10 games but had some of his best per-game production, finishing with 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2024, but once he returned, he put up very solid numbers.

The Packers believed in Watson as their top receiver enough to give him a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension this offseason, and they're counting on him to step up even more this season.

He'll be working with QB Jordan Love for a fourth straight season and should be one of Love's top options both downfield and over the middle. With the uncertainty in the backfield, Green Bay's offense may be more pass-heavy early in the year, helping Watson get off to a fast start.

He begins the season with a favorable matchup against the Vikings in an NFC North divisional showdown. He's ranked as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, making him an elite FLEX or WR3 play in standard-sized leagues, or a low-end WR2 in 12-team leagues.

Watson has the upside to be a top-10 receiver by the end of the year, since he's starting the year healthy and with a more stable role. He should be in your lineup in Week 1 in almost all formats.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Christian Watson. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on a specific player: Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, MarShawn Lloyd, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks Jr. compared to others:

Christian Watson
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Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
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Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
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Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
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David Montgomery
Christian Watson
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Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
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Mike Evans
Christian Watson
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Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
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Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
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Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
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Parker Washington
Christian Watson
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
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DJ Moore
Christian Watson
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Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
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Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
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Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
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Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
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Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
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Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
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Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
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Drake Maye
Christian Watson
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Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
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Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
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Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
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Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
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Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
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TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
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Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
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Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
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Davante Adams
Christian Watson
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Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
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Josh Allen
Christian Watson
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Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
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Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
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Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
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Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
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Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
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MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
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D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
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Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
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Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
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Breece Hall
Christian Watson
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
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Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
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Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
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Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
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Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
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CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
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Drake London
Christian Watson
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George Pickens
Christian Watson
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Nico Collins
Christian Watson
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Chris Olave
Christian Watson
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A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
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Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
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Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
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Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
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Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
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Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
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Josh Downs
Christian Watson
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Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
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Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
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Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tucker Kraft
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Jayden Reed
Tucker Kraft
vs
Caleb Williams
Tucker Kraft
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tucker Kraft
vs
Justin Herbert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dak Prescott
Tucker Kraft
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tucker Kraft
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drake Maye
Tucker Kraft
vs
DK Metcalf
Tucker Kraft
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Jaylen Warren
Tucker Kraft
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J.K. Dobbins
Tucker Kraft
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Joe Burrow
Tucker Kraft
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Jordan Addison
Tucker Kraft
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Rome Odunze
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tucker Kraft
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Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tucker Kraft
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Josh Downs
Tucker Kraft
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Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
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Blake Corum
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tucker Kraft
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Brock Purdy
Tucker Kraft
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Bhayshul Tuten
Tucker Kraft
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tucker Kraft
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Carnell Tate
Tucker Kraft
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Jalen Hurts
Tucker Kraft
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Christian Watson
Tucker Kraft
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jadarian Price
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jordan Mason
Tucker Kraft
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Cam Skattebo
Tucker Kraft
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Matthew Stafford
Tucker Kraft
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David Montgomery
Tucker Kraft
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Stefon Diggs
Tucker Kraft
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Mike Evans
Tucker Kraft
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RJ Harvey
Tucker Kraft
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Lamar Jackson
Tucker Kraft
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tucker Kraft
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Parker Washington
Tucker Kraft
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Michael Wilson
Tucker Kraft
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DJ Moore
Tucker Kraft
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Matthew Golden
Tucker Kraft
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Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
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Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
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Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
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Dalton Kincaid
Tucker Kraft
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George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
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Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
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Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
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Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
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Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
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Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
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Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
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Brenton Strange
Tucker Kraft
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Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
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T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
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Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
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Terrance Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
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Chig Okonkwo
Tucker Kraft
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Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
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Cade Otton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
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Dak Prescott
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
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Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
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Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
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DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
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TreVeyon Henderson
MarShawn Lloyd
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J.K. Dobbins
MarShawn Lloyd
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Rico Dowdle
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jordan Addison
MarShawn Lloyd
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Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathon Brooks
MarShawn Lloyd
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Drake Maye
MarShawn Lloyd
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Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
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Josh Downs
MarShawn Lloyd
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Joe Burrow
MarShawn Lloyd
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Blake Corum
MarShawn Lloyd
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Rome Odunze
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brock Purdy
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Quinshon Judkins
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Carnell Tate
MarShawn Lloyd
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Tyler Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Daniels
MarShawn Lloyd
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Michael Pittman Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Stafford
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Hurts
MarShawn Lloyd
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Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
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Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
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Patrick Mahomes II
MarShawn Lloyd
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Lamar Jackson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jaxson Dart
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
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Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
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Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
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Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
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James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
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Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
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De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
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Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chase Brown
MarShawn Lloyd
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Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
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Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
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Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
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Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
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Breece Hall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bucky Irving
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jayden Reed
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jayden Reed
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jayden Reed
vs
Dak Prescott
Jayden Reed
vs
Caleb Williams
Jayden Reed
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Herbert
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jayden Reed
vs
Tony Pollard
Jayden Reed
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jayden Reed
vs
DK Metcalf
Jayden Reed
vs
Sam Laporta
Jayden Reed
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake Maye
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Addison
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jayden Reed
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Jonathon Brooks
Jayden Reed
vs
Joe Burrow
Jayden Reed
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jayden Reed
vs
Rome Odunze
Jayden Reed
vs
Josh Downs
Jayden Reed
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jayden Reed
vs
Blake Corum
Jayden Reed
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Brock Purdy
Jayden Reed
vs
Tyler Warren
Jayden Reed
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jayden Reed
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Reed
vs
Carnell Tate
Jayden Reed
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jayden Reed
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jayden Reed
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jayden Reed
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jayden Reed
vs
Jordan Mason
Jayden Reed
vs
Christian Watson
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jayden Reed
vs
Jadarian Price
Jayden Reed
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jayden Reed
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jayden Reed
vs
RJ Harvey
Jayden Reed
vs
David Montgomery
Jayden Reed
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jayden Reed
vs
Mike Evans
Jayden Reed
vs
Michael Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jayden Reed
vs
Matthew Golden
Jayden Reed
vs
Parker Washington
Jayden Reed
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jayden Reed
vs
Puka Nacua
Jayden Reed
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jayden Reed
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jayden Reed
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jayden Reed
vs
Drake London
Jayden Reed
vs
George Pickens
Jayden Reed
vs
Nico Collins
Jayden Reed
vs
Chris Olave
Jayden Reed
vs
A.J. Brown
Jayden Reed
vs
Malik Nabers
Jayden Reed
vs
Zay Flowers
Jayden Reed
vs
Devonta Smith
Jayden Reed
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jayden Reed
vs
Tee Higgins
Jayden Reed
vs
Rashee Rice
Jayden Reed
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jayden Reed
vs
Davante Adams
Jayden Reed
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jayden Reed
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Matthew Golden
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxson Dart
Matthew Golden
vs
RJ Harvey
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Matthew Golden
vs
Stefon Diggs
Matthew Golden
vs
Jared Goff
Matthew Golden
vs
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Golden
vs
Baker Mayfield
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Mason
Matthew Golden
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Love
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Carnell Tate
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Courtland Sutton
Matthew Golden
vs
Bo Nix
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Purdy
Matthew Golden
vs
KC Concepcion
Matthew Golden
vs
Blake Corum
Matthew Golden
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Downs
Matthew Golden
vs
Alec Pierce
Matthew Golden
vs
Quentin Johnston
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Matthew Golden
vs
Makai Lemon
Matthew Golden
vs
Jordan Addison
Matthew Golden
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Matthew Golden
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyler Murray
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Romeo Doubs
Matthew Golden
vs
Tony Pollard
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Rachaad White
Matthew Golden
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Matthew Golden
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Dak Prescott
Matthew Golden
vs
Travis Kelce
Matthew Golden
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Matthew Golden
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Matthew Golden
vs
Jayden Reed
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Golden
vs
Tucker Kraft
Matthew Golden
vs
Jalen Coker
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Devonta Smith
Matthew Golden
vs
Ladd McConkey
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Rashee Rice
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Davante Adams
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Sean Tucker
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cooper Kupp
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Hunter
Kaleb Johnson
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
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Kaytron Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Jaylen Wright
Kaleb Johnson
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Jordan James
Kaleb Johnson
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Greg Dulcich
Kaleb Johnson
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Oronde Gadsden II
Kaleb Johnson
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Alvin Kamara
Kaleb Johnson
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Gunnar Helm
Kaleb Johnson
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Kimani Vidal
Kaleb Johnson
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Michael Mayer
Kaleb Johnson
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Kenyon Sadiq
Kaleb Johnson
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Malik Washington
Kaleb Johnson
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Chris Bell
Kaleb Johnson
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Tyquan Thornton
Kaleb Johnson
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Ted Hurst
Kaleb Johnson
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Jahan Dotson
Kaleb Johnson
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Braelon Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Fernando Mendoza
Kaleb Johnson
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Kaelon Black
Kaleb Johnson
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Andrei Iosivas
Kaleb Johnson
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Cyrus Allen
Kaleb Johnson
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Roschon Johnson
Kaleb Johnson
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Jake Bates
Kaleb Johnson
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Geno Smith
Kaleb Johnson
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Colby Parkinson
Kaleb Johnson
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Eddy Pineiro
Kaleb Johnson
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Seth McGowan
Kaleb Johnson
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Mack Hollins
Kaleb Johnson
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Charlie Kolar
Kaleb Johnson
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Chimere Dike
Kaleb Johnson
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Najee Harris
Kaleb Johnson
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Demond Claiborne
Kaleb Johnson
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AJ Barner
Kaleb Johnson
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Emanuel Wilson
Kaleb Johnson
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Zachariah Branch
Kaleb Johnson
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Tua Tagovailoa
Kaleb Johnson
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Germie Bernard
Kaleb Johnson
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George Holani
Kaleb Johnson
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Baltimore Ravens
Kaleb Johnson
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Darren Waller
Kaleb Johnson
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb Johnson
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Philadelphia Eagles
Kaleb Johnson
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Minnesota Vikings
Kaleb Johnson
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Kendrick Bourne
Kaleb Johnson
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Jacoby Brissett
Kaleb Johnson
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David Njoku
Kaleb Johnson
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Kaleb Johnson
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Bijan Robinson
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Kaleb Johnson
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Jonathan Taylor
Kaleb Johnson
vs
James Cook III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Kaleb Johnson
vs
De'Von Achane
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Derrick Henry
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Chase Brown
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Javonte Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Kyren Williams
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Breece Hall
Kaleb Johnson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Bucky Irving
Kaleb Johnson
vs
David Montgomery
Kaleb Johnson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Chris Brooks
vs
Justice Hill
Chris Brooks
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Chris Brooks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Chris Brooks
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Brooks
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Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Brooks
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Brooks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Chris Brooks
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Chris Brooks
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Chris Brooks
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Brooks
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Samaje Perine
Chris Brooks
vs
Zachariah Branch
Chris Brooks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Chris Brooks
vs
AJ Barner
Chris Brooks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Chris Brooks
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Brooks
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Chris Brooks
vs
Charlie Kolar
Chris Brooks
vs
Malachi Fields
Chris Brooks
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Brooks
vs
Cade Otton
Chris Brooks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Chris Brooks
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Brooks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Brooks
vs
Cyrus Allen
Chris Brooks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Brooks
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Brooks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Chris Brooks
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Brooks
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Dylan Sampson
Chris Brooks
vs
Ted Hurst
Chris Brooks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Chris Brooks
vs
Chris Bell
Chris Brooks
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Brooks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Chris Brooks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Brooks
vs
Kimani Vidal
Chris Brooks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Chris Brooks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Chris Brooks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Chris Brooks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Chris Brooks
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Brooks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Chris Brooks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Chris Brooks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Chris Brooks
vs
Denver Broncos
Chris Brooks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Chris Brooks
vs
Pat Bryant
Chris Brooks
vs
Sean Tucker
Chris Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Chris Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chris Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chris Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chris Brooks
vs
James Cook III
Chris Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chris Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chris Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Chris Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Chris Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Chris Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Chris Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Chris Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Chris Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Chris Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Chris Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Chris Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chris Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Chris Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Chris Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Chris Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo

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