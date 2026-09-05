Christian Watson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Christian Watson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Christian Watson for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start as FLEX in all leagues, WR2 in 12-team leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Fringe WR2
ANALYSIS: The Green Bay Packers' wide receiver picture was clarified this offseason as the team traded away Dontayvion Wicks and saw Romeo Doubs depart as a free agent to New England. The Packers start the 2026 season with a clear top three at WR, who should each be able to carve out a stable role this season.
Christian Watson is expected to get most of the targets in Green Bay, with Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden joining him in most of the team's three-wide formations. In two-receiver formations, it looks like Reed and Watson will get most of the work, according to how things have played out in training camp. Watson is entering his fifth year with the Packers, after being taken near the top of the second round in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Watson has battled a variety of injuries throughout his career, averaging only 12.0 games per season. Last year, he was limited to 10 games but had some of his best per-game production, finishing with 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the first seven games of the season after suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2024, but once he returned, he put up very solid numbers.
The Packers believed in Watson as their top receiver enough to give him a four-year, $110.5 million contract extension this offseason, and they're counting on him to step up even more this season.
He'll be working with QB Jordan Love for a fourth straight season and should be one of Love's top options both downfield and over the middle. With the uncertainty in the backfield, Green Bay's offense may be more pass-heavy early in the year, helping Watson get off to a fast start.
Christian Watson Could See Expanded Early Role https://t.co/8DwIeftnjK
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 31, 2026
He begins the season with a favorable matchup against the Vikings in an NFC North divisional showdown. He's ranked as the No. 22 WR in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, making him an elite FLEX or WR3 play in standard-sized leagues, or a low-end WR2 in 12-team leagues.
Watson has the upside to be a top-10 receiver by the end of the year, since he's starting the year healthy and with a more stable role. He should be in your lineup in Week 1 in almost all formats.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Christian Watson. But don't worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help you make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we'll tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on a specific player: Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft, MarShawn Lloyd, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks Jr. compared to others:
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