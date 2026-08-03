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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper

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Kaelen Culpepper - Fantasy Baseball Rookie Rankings, Top 25 Prospects to Stash

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can be a great way of adding an impact player to your fantasy roster without spending much of your FAAB budget.

In this piece, we will spotlight three emerging prospects and determine if they are worthy of being viewed as must-stash prospects.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AA Stats: 82 1/3 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 119 SO, 12 BB

Kade Anderson continues to dominate at Double-A, turning in another spectacular outing over the weekend.

The only thing standing between Anderson and a promotion is the Mariners' rotation depth. That could change soon, though.

Veteran starter Luis Castillo has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of next week's deadline, and if Seattle moves him, it could clear the path for the best pitching prospect in the minor leagues.

The Mariners' No. 1 prospect owns a 1.27 ERA with a staggering 41.7% strikeout rate, a 3.6% walk rate, and a 0.64 WHIP across his first 77 2/3 innings. He's also allowed just 11 extra-base hits over that stretch.

The underlying metrics are even more impressive. Anderson has produced a 19.3% swinging-strike rate while holding hitters to a 71.5% zone-contact rate. Opponents have managed just a .185 wOBA against him.

A closer look at his arsenal makes it easy to understand why he's been so dominant. His deceptive delivery allows his fastball to play up, and he consistently pounds the strike zone.

The 22-year-old left-hander features a fastball that touches 97 mph with plus carry at the top of the zone. His curveball is a true plus pitch and remains his best offering.

His slider continues to improve with each start, while his changeup is more than enough to keep hitters off balance. He has a complete four-pitch mix and looks ready for the big leagues.

Anderson should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he gets the call, he'll be a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 103 G, .268/.342/.520, 15 2B, 26 HR, 6 SB

Outfielder Hector Rodriguez is the Reds' No. 3 prospect and has the skill set fantasy managers love: strong bat-to-ball skills, speed, and emerging power.

With outfielder Spencer Steer sidelined by a potentially season-ending wrist injury and the Reds falling out of the playoff race, Rodriguez has a clear path to the majors over the next few weeks.

In Triple-A, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic is slashing .268/.342/.520 with a team-leading 26 home runs, six stolen bases, a 20.1% strikeout rate, and a 9.6% walk rate.

The underlying metrics are just as encouraging. Here's a look at his Triple-A Statcast data.

As you can see, Rodriguez owns a 10% barrel rate, a .250 expected batting average, and a .430 expected slugging percentage. His 113.7 mph max exit velocity is another sign of his raw power, and there's still room for more as he continues to develop.

The biggest concern is his aggressive approach. Rodriguez chases too many pitches outside the zone, but he makes up for it with the ability to hit all pitch types while consistently putting the ball in play.

Overall, Rodriguez's fantasy value should come from his batting average, runs, and steals more than his home run totals. He is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league spot, and once he gets the call, he'll be worth adding in 12-team leagues with five outfielders.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 70 G, .263/.361/.464, 12 2B, 14 HR, 16 SB

Kaelen Culpepper is another Twins prospect who looks close to the majors, but the biggest question has been whether he can stay on the field.

The 23-year-old shortstop has dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a left hip strain that he aggravated twice, a hand injury after being hit by a pitch, and most recently a glute strain.

Despite the setbacks, Culpepper has been productive when available. This season, he is slashing .263/.361/.464 with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases while posting a strong 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate.

The underlying numbers show why the Twins are excited about his potential. Culpepper owns a .267 expected batting average, a 7.5% barrel rate, a 46.9% hard-hit rate, and a 110.2 mph max exit velocity.

Even with the lower-body injuries, his athleticism remains intact, as he ranks in the 87th percentile in sprint speed.

Unlike the other prospects we've discussed this week, there is a real chance Culpepper does not make his major league debut until 2027. However, his upside is too good to ignore.

Culpepper is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. If he gets the call, he projects to be a solid middle infielder in deeper leagues, especially for managers looking for speed.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper, Tommy Edman, Kyle Karros, Caleb Durbin, Cole Carrigg, Merrill Kelly, Shane Drohan, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper, Tommy Edman, Kyle Karros, Caleb Durbin, Cole Carrigg, Merrill Kelly, Shane Drohan, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers:

Kade Anderson
vs
Joshua Baez
Kade Anderson
vs
Lane Thomas
Kade Anderson
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Kade Anderson
vs
Alex Lange
Kade Anderson
vs
Braden Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kade Anderson
vs
Merrill Kelly
Kade Anderson
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Kade Anderson
vs
JJ Bleday
Kade Anderson
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kade Anderson
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kade Anderson
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Kade Anderson
vs
Tristan Peters
Kade Anderson
vs
Henry Bolte
Kade Anderson
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kade Anderson
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Sproat
Kade Anderson
vs
Willi Castro
Kade Anderson
vs
Royce Lewis
Kade Anderson
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kade Anderson
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kade Anderson
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy Edman
Kade Anderson
vs
Walbert Urena
Kade Anderson
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kade Anderson
vs
Spencer Steer
Kade Anderson
vs
Tanner Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kade Anderson
vs
Tyler Wells
Kade Anderson
vs
Cooper Pratt
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Webb
Kade Anderson
vs
Ty France
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Burger
Kade Anderson
vs
Tommy White
Kade Anderson
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kade Anderson
vs
Bailey Ober
Kade Anderson
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kade Anderson
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Kade Anderson
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kade Anderson
vs
Jake Bennett
Kade Anderson
vs
Troy Melton
Kade Anderson
vs
Jacob Latz
Kade Anderson
vs
Logan Henderson
Kade Anderson
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kade Anderson
vs
Griffin Jax
Kade Anderson
vs
Ian Seymour
Kade Anderson
vs
Grant Taylor
Kade Anderson
vs
Christian Scott
Kade Anderson
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kade Anderson
vs
Gage Jump
Kade Anderson
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kade Anderson
vs
Zach Thornton
Kade Anderson
vs
Michael McGreevy
Kade Anderson
vs
Robert Gasser
Kade Anderson
vs
Shane Bieber
Tommy Edman
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tommy Edman
vs
Mason Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Tanner Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Royce Lewis
Tommy Edman
vs
Tyler Wells
Tommy Edman
vs
Brandon Sproat
Tommy Edman
vs
Jacob Webb
Tommy Edman
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake Burger
Tommy Edman
vs
Tristan Peters
Tommy Edman
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Tommy Edman
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tommy Edman
vs
Yainer Diaz
Tommy Edman
vs
JJ Bleday
Tommy Edman
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tommy Edman
vs
Merrill Kelly
Tommy Edman
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tommy Edman
vs
Braden Montgomery
Tommy Edman
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Tommy Edman
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Tommy Edman
vs
Cole Carrigg
Tommy Edman
vs
Joshua Baez
Tommy Edman
vs
Gage Jump
Tommy Edman
vs
Kade Anderson
Tommy Edman
vs
Josh Bell
Tommy Edman
vs
Lane Thomas
Tommy Edman
vs
Shane Drohan
Tommy Edman
vs
Alex Lange
Tommy Edman
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Tommy Edman
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Tommy Edman
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tommy Edman
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Tommy Edman
vs
Cade Cavalli
Tommy Edman
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tommy Edman
vs
Christian Scott
Tommy Edman
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Tommy Edman
vs
Kyle Karros
Tommy Edman
vs
Henry Bolte
Tommy Edman
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Tommy Edman
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tommy Edman
vs
Carson Benge
Tommy Edman
vs
Jake McCarthy
Tommy Edman
vs
Jose Caballero
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tommy Edman
vs
A.J. Ewing
Tommy Edman
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Curtis Mead
Tommy Edman
vs
Sam Antonacci
Tommy Edman
vs
Heliot Ramos
Tommy Edman
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tommy Edman
vs
Kody Clemens
Tommy Edman
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Tommy Edman
vs
Willi Castro
Tommy Edman
vs
Chase Meidroth
Tommy Edman
vs
Spencer Steer
Tommy Edman
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kyle Karros
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Kyle Karros
vs
Christian Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Kody Clemens
Kyle Karros
vs
Cade Cavalli
Kyle Karros
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Kyle Karros
vs
Luke Keaschall
Kyle Karros
vs
Grant Taylor
Kyle Karros
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Kyle Karros
vs
Emilio Pagan
Kyle Karros
vs
Shane Drohan
Kyle Karros
vs
Caleb Durbin
Kyle Karros
vs
Josh Bell
Kyle Karros
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kyle Karros
vs
Gage Jump
Kyle Karros
vs
Heliot Ramos
Kyle Karros
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kyle Karros
vs
Sam Antonacci
Kyle Karros
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Kyle Karros
vs
Carter Jensen
Kyle Karros
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Kyle Karros
vs
Ian Seymour
Kyle Karros
vs
Travis Bazzana
Kyle Karros
vs
Griffin Jax
Kyle Karros
vs
Yainer Diaz
Kyle Karros
vs
Samuel Basallo
Kyle Karros
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Kyle Karros
vs
Curtis Mead
Kyle Karros
vs
Jake Burger
Kyle Karros
vs
Kenley Jansen
Kyle Karros
vs
Jacob Webb
Kyle Karros
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Kyle Karros
vs
Tyler Wells
Kyle Karros
vs
A.J. Ewing
Kyle Karros
vs
Tanner Scott
Kyle Karros
vs
Jacob Wilson
Kyle Karros
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kyle Karros
vs
Joey Cantillo
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy Edman
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase DeLauter
Kyle Karros
vs
Jose Caballero
Kyle Karros
vs
Royce Lewis
Kyle Karros
vs
Willi Castro
Kyle Karros
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kyle Karros
vs
Tommy White
Kyle Karros
vs
Nolan Arenado
Kyle Karros
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mickey Moniak
Caleb Durbin
vs
Emilio Pagan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heliot Ramos
Caleb Durbin
vs
Grant Taylor
Caleb Durbin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Caleb Durbin
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Caleb Durbin
vs
Carter Jensen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kody Clemens
Caleb Durbin
vs
Ian Seymour
Caleb Durbin
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Griffin Jax
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kyle Karros
Caleb Durbin
vs
Samuel Basallo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Christian Scott
Caleb Durbin
vs
Curtis Mead
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Caleb Durbin
vs
Kenley Jansen
Caleb Durbin
vs
Luke Keaschall
Caleb Durbin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Caleb Durbin
vs
A.J. Ewing
Caleb Durbin
vs
Shane Drohan
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Wilson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Josh Bell
Caleb Durbin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gage Jump
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase DeLauter
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cole Carrigg
Caleb Durbin
vs
Logan Henderson
Caleb Durbin
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jose Caballero
Caleb Durbin
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jacob Latz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Caleb Durbin
vs
Troy Melton
Caleb Durbin
vs
Yainer Diaz
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake Bennett
Caleb Durbin
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Caleb Durbin
vs
Jake McCarthy
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nick Gonzales
Caleb Durbin
vs
Royce Lewis
Caleb Durbin
vs
Gleyber Torres
Caleb Durbin
vs
Willi Castro
Caleb Durbin
vs
Chase Meidroth
Caleb Durbin
vs
Spencer Steer
Caleb Durbin
vs
Tommy White
Caleb Durbin
vs
Brayan Rocchio
Caleb Durbin
vs
Cole Young
Caleb Durbin
vs
Nolan Arenado
Caleb Durbin
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gage Jump
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Cole Carrigg
vs
Josh Bell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Shane Drohan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Travis Bazzana
Cole Carrigg
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Cole Carrigg
vs
Yainer Diaz
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Cade Cavalli
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake Burger
Cole Carrigg
vs
Christian Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jacob Webb
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kyle Karros
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tyler Wells
Cole Carrigg
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tanner Scott
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kody Clemens
Cole Carrigg
vs
Nick Gonzales
Cole Carrigg
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tommy Edman
Cole Carrigg
vs
Grant Taylor
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mason Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
vs
Emilio Pagan
Cole Carrigg
vs
Royce Lewis
Cole Carrigg
vs
Caleb Durbin
Cole Carrigg
vs
Brandon Sproat
Cole Carrigg
vs
Mickey Moniak
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cole Carrigg
vs
Heliot Ramos
Cole Carrigg
vs
Tristan Peters
Cole Carrigg
vs
Sam Antonacci
Cole Carrigg
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carter Jensen
Cole Carrigg
vs
JJ Bleday
Cole Carrigg
vs
Ian Seymour
Cole Carrigg
vs
Merrill Kelly
Cole Carrigg
vs
Griffin Jax
Cole Carrigg
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Carson Benge
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jake McCarthy
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jose Caballero
Cole Carrigg
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cole Carrigg
vs
A.J. Ewing
Cole Carrigg
vs
Braden Montgomery
Cole Carrigg
vs
Joshua Baez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Lane Thomas
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Cole Carrigg
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Cole Carrigg
vs
Henry Bolte
Cole Carrigg
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Cole Carrigg
vs
Willi Castro
Cole Carrigg
vs
Spencer Steer
Cole Carrigg
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Merrill Kelly
vs
JJ Bleday
Merrill Kelly
vs
Braden Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Dominic Canzone
Merrill Kelly
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tristan Peters
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joshua Baez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kade Anderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandon Sproat
Merrill Kelly
vs
Lane Thomas
Merrill Kelly
vs
Royce Lewis
Merrill Kelly
vs
Alex Lange
Merrill Kelly
vs
Mason Montgomery
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tommy Edman
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Merrill Kelly
vs
Nick Gonzales
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gleyber Torres
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tanner Scott
Merrill Kelly
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Merrill Kelly
vs
Tyler Wells
Merrill Kelly
vs
Henry Bolte
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Webb
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Burger
Merrill Kelly
vs
Willi Castro
Merrill Kelly
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Chase Meidroth
Merrill Kelly
vs
Yainer Diaz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Merrill Kelly
vs
Travis Bazzana
Merrill Kelly
vs
Walbert Urena
Merrill Kelly
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Spencer Steer
Merrill Kelly
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Merrill Kelly
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cole Carrigg
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cooper Pratt
Merrill Kelly
vs
Gage Jump
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jake Bennett
Merrill Kelly
vs
Troy Melton
Merrill Kelly
vs
Jacob Latz
Merrill Kelly
vs
Logan Henderson
Merrill Kelly
vs
Joey Cantillo
Merrill Kelly
vs
Griffin Jax
Merrill Kelly
vs
Ian Seymour
Merrill Kelly
vs
Grant Taylor
Merrill Kelly
vs
Christian Scott
Merrill Kelly
vs
Cade Cavalli
Merrill Kelly
vs
Bailey Ober
Merrill Kelly
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Merrill Kelly
vs
Zach Thornton
Merrill Kelly
vs
Michael McGreevy
Merrill Kelly
vs
Robert Gasser
Merrill Kelly
vs
Shane Bieber
Shane Drohan
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Shane Drohan
vs
Josh Bell
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Keaschall
Shane Drohan
vs
Gage Jump
Shane Drohan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Shane Drohan
vs
Cole Carrigg
Shane Drohan
vs
Christian Scott
Shane Drohan
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Shane Drohan
vs
Kyle Karros
Shane Drohan
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Shane Drohan
vs
Garrett Mitchell
Shane Drohan
vs
Travis Bazzana
Shane Drohan
vs
Kody Clemens
Shane Drohan
vs
Yainer Diaz
Shane Drohan
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Shane Drohan
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Shane Drohan
vs
Grant Taylor
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Burger
Shane Drohan
vs
Emilio Pagan
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Webb
Shane Drohan
vs
Caleb Durbin
Shane Drohan
vs
Tyler Wells
Shane Drohan
vs
Mickey Moniak
Shane Drohan
vs
Tanner Scott
Shane Drohan
vs
Heliot Ramos
Shane Drohan
vs
Nick Gonzales
Shane Drohan
vs
Sam Antonacci
Shane Drohan
vs
Tommy Edman
Shane Drohan
vs
Carter Jensen
Shane Drohan
vs
Mason Montgomery
Shane Drohan
vs
Ian Seymour
Shane Drohan
vs
Royce Lewis
Shane Drohan
vs
Griffin Jax
Shane Drohan
vs
Brandon Sproat
Shane Drohan
vs
Samuel Basallo
Shane Drohan
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Shane Drohan
vs
Curtis Mead
Shane Drohan
vs
Tristan Peters
Shane Drohan
vs
Kenley Jansen
Shane Drohan
vs
Jake Bennett
Shane Drohan
vs
Troy Melton
Shane Drohan
vs
Jacob Latz
Shane Drohan
vs
Logan Henderson
Shane Drohan
vs
Joey Cantillo
Shane Drohan
vs
Alex Lange
Shane Drohan
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Shane Drohan
vs
Walbert Urena
Shane Drohan
vs
Bailey Ober
Shane Drohan
vs
Reynaldo Lopez
Shane Drohan
vs
Clayton Beeter
Shane Drohan
vs
Erik Miller
Shane Drohan
vs
Zach Thornton
Shane Drohan
vs
Michael McGreevy
Shane Drohan
vs
Andrew Kittredge
Shane Drohan
vs
Luke Weaver
JJ Bleday
vs
Dominic Canzone
JJ Bleday
vs
Merrill Kelly
JJ Bleday
vs
Tristan Peters
JJ Bleday
vs
Braden Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Ryan Jeffers
JJ Bleday
vs
Francisco Alvarez
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Sproat
JJ Bleday
vs
Joshua Baez
JJ Bleday
vs
Royce Lewis
JJ Bleday
vs
Kade Anderson
JJ Bleday
vs
Mason Montgomery
JJ Bleday
vs
Lane Thomas
JJ Bleday
vs
Tommy Edman
JJ Bleday
vs
Alex Lange
JJ Bleday
vs
Nick Gonzales
JJ Bleday
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
JJ Bleday
vs
Tanner Scott
JJ Bleday
vs
Bryce Eldridge
JJ Bleday
vs
Tyler Wells
JJ Bleday
vs
Gleyber Torres
JJ Bleday
vs
Jacob Webb
JJ Bleday
vs
Kerry Carpenter
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake Burger
JJ Bleday
vs
Henry Bolte
JJ Bleday
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
JJ Bleday
vs
Jasson Dominguez
JJ Bleday
vs
Yainer Diaz
JJ Bleday
vs
Willi Castro
JJ Bleday
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Travis Bazzana
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase Meidroth
JJ Bleday
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
JJ Bleday
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
JJ Bleday
vs
Mauricio Dubon
JJ Bleday
vs
Walbert Urena
JJ Bleday
vs
Cole Carrigg
JJ Bleday
vs
Spencer Steer
JJ Bleday
vs
Gage Jump
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
JJ Bleday
vs
Josh Bell
JJ Bleday
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
JJ Bleday
vs
Carson Benge
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake McCarthy
JJ Bleday
vs
Jose Caballero
JJ Bleday
vs
Chase DeLauter
JJ Bleday
vs
A.J. Ewing
JJ Bleday
vs
Sam Antonacci
JJ Bleday
vs
Heliot Ramos
JJ Bleday
vs
Mickey Moniak
JJ Bleday
vs
Kody Clemens
JJ Bleday
vs
Garrett Mitchell
JJ Bleday
vs
Luke Keaschall
JJ Bleday
vs
Jake Mangum
JJ Bleday
vs
Luis Lara
JJ Bleday
vs
Walker Jenkins
JJ Bleday
vs
Charlie Condon
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Sproat
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tristan Peters
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Royce Lewis
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
JJ Bleday
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tommy Edman
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Merrill Kelly
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Nick Gonzales
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Braden Montgomery
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tanner Scott
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Tyler Wells
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Joshua Baez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jacob Webb
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kade Anderson
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jake Burger
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Lane Thomas
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Alex Lange
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yainer Diaz
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Travis Bazzana
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Cole Carrigg
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Henry Bolte
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gage Jump
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Jasson Dominguez
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Josh Bell
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Willi Castro
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Shane Drohan
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Chase Meidroth
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Gabriel Moreno
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ryan Jeffers
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ryan Jeffers
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Samuel Basallo
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vs
Carter Jensen
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vs
Dalton Rushing

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