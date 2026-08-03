3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper

August 3, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Targeting high-end prospects ahead of their MLB debuts can be a great way of adding an impact player to your fantasy roster without spending much of your FAAB budget.

In this piece, we will spotlight three emerging prospects and determine if they are worthy of being viewed as must-stash prospects.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Kade Anderson, SP, Seattle Mariners

Current Level: AA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AA Stats: 82 1/3 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 119 SO, 12 BB

Kade Anderson continues to dominate at Double-A, turning in another spectacular outing over the weekend.

Kade Anderson was flawless again last night. Friday: 5 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K Season: 15 GS, 77.2 IP, 1.27 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, 3.6% BB, 41.7% K He's truly having one of the best seasons from a pitching prospect EVER.#TridentsUppic.twitter.com/Six7rwRFsP — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 25, 2026

The only thing standing between Anderson and a promotion is the Mariners' rotation depth. That could change soon, though.

Veteran starter Luis Castillo has been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of next week's deadline, and if Seattle moves him, it could clear the path for the best pitching prospect in the minor leagues.

The Mariners' No. 1 prospect owns a 1.27 ERA with a staggering 41.7% strikeout rate, a 3.6% walk rate, and a 0.64 WHIP across his first 77 2/3 innings. He's also allowed just 11 extra-base hits over that stretch.

The underlying metrics are even more impressive. Anderson has produced a 19.3% swinging-strike rate while holding hitters to a 71.5% zone-contact rate. Opponents have managed just a .185 wOBA against him.

A closer look at his arsenal makes it easy to understand why he's been so dominant. His deceptive delivery allows his fastball to play up, and he consistently pounds the strike zone.

The 22-year-old left-hander features a fastball that touches 97 mph with plus carry at the top of the zone. His curveball is a true plus pitch and remains his best offering.

His slider continues to improve with each start, while his changeup is more than enough to keep hitters off balance. He has a complete four-pitch mix and looks ready for the big leagues.

Anderson should already be stashed in all 15-team leagues, and once he gets the call, he'll be a must-roster player in every fantasy format.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Hector Rodriguez, OF, Cincinnati Reds

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 103 G, .268/.342/.520, 15 2B, 26 HR, 6 SB

Outfielder Hector Rodriguez is the Reds' No. 3 prospect and has the skill set fantasy managers love: strong bat-to-ball skills, speed, and emerging power.

With outfielder Spencer Steer sidelined by a potentially season-ending wrist injury and the Reds falling out of the playoff race, Rodriguez has a clear path to the majors over the next few weeks.

In Triple-A, the 22-year-old left-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic is slashing .268/.342/.520 with a team-leading 26 home runs, six stolen bases, a 20.1% strikeout rate, and a 9.6% walk rate.

The underlying metrics are just as encouraging. Here's a look at his Triple-A Statcast data.

As you can see, Rodriguez owns a 10% barrel rate, a .250 expected batting average, and a .430 expected slugging percentage. His 113.7 mph max exit velocity is another sign of his raw power, and there's still room for more as he continues to develop.

The biggest concern is his aggressive approach. Rodriguez chases too many pitches outside the zone, but he makes up for it with the ability to hit all pitch types while consistently putting the ball in play.

Overall, Rodriguez's fantasy value should come from his batting average, runs, and steals more than his home run totals. He is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league spot, and once he gets the call, he'll be worth adding in 12-team leagues with five outfielders.

-Written by Marty Tallman

Kaelen Culpepper, INF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 70 G, .263/.361/.464, 12 2B, 14 HR, 16 SB

Kaelen Culpepper is another Twins prospect who looks close to the majors, but the biggest question has been whether he can stay on the field.

The 23-year-old shortstop has dealt with multiple injuries this season, including a left hip strain that he aggravated twice, a hand injury after being hit by a pitch, and most recently a glute strain.

Despite the setbacks, Culpepper has been productive when available. This season, he is slashing .263/.361/.464 with 14 home runs and 16 stolen bases while posting a strong 17.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate.

The underlying numbers show why the Twins are excited about his potential. Culpepper owns a .267 expected batting average, a 7.5% barrel rate, a 46.9% hard-hit rate, and a 110.2 mph max exit velocity.

Even with the lower-body injuries, his athleticism remains intact, as he ranks in the 87th percentile in sprint speed.

Unlike the other prospects we've discussed this week, there is a real chance Culpepper does not make his major league debut until 2027. However, his upside is too good to ignore.

Culpepper is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot. If he gets the call, he projects to be a solid middle infielder in deeper leagues, especially for managers looking for speed.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Joey Cantillo Brandon Pfaadt vs Shane Drohan Jacob Webb vs Henry Bolte Max Clark vs Jacob Latz Alex Lange vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs Garrett Mitchell Jake Mangum vs Vinnie Pasquantino Ty France vs Garrett Mitchell Cole Carrigg vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Vinnie Pasquantino Ty France vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Joey Cantillo Brandon Pfaadt vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Shane Drohan Jacob Webb vs Jacob Latz Alex Lange vs Yoendrys Gomez Clayton Beeter vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper, Tommy Edman, Kyle Karros, Caleb Durbin, Cole Carrigg, Merrill Kelly, Shane Drohan, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Kade Anderson, Hector Rodriguez, Kaelen Culpepper, Tommy Edman, Kyle Karros, Caleb Durbin, Cole Carrigg, Merrill Kelly, Shane Drohan, JJ Bleday, Ryan Jeffers:

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