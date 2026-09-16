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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Rankings (Top 300) - RB, WR, QB, TE

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Kewan Lacy - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks

RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.

It's already Week 3, and hopefully, you're off to a 2-0 start in your college fantasy football league. Whether you're dominating your league or near the bottom of your standings, there is plenty of time for things to change, so we're here to help you take home a Week 3 win with our top 300 Week 3 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 3 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Tony Diaz, Collin Dixon, Daniel Hill, Faizon Brandon, Mark Fletcher, DeSean Bishop, Malachi Toney, and more stand for the Week 3 slate, among others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Malachi Toney MIA WR
2 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
3 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
4 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
5 Reed Harris ASU WR
6 Collin Dixon ILL WR
7 Charlie Becker IU WR
8 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
9 KJ Duff RUTG WR
10 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
11 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
12 Wyatt Young OKST WR
13 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
14 Jamal Rule NEB RB
15 Trent Mosley USC WR
16 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
17 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
18 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
19 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
20 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
21 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
22 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
23 Joe Jackson KSU RB
24 Tre Richardson LOU WR
25 Jacory Barney NEB WR
26 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
27 Justice Haynes GT RB
28 Luke Reynolds VT TE
29 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
30 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
31 Turbo Richard IU RB
32 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
33 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
34 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
35 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
36 Anthony Evans MSST WR
37 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
38 Darius Taylor MINN RB
39 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
40 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
41 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
42 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
43 Daniel Hill ALA RB
44 Cam Coleman TEX WR
45 Bo Jackson OSU RB
46 Dawson Pough BC WR
47 Nik McMillan KSU WR
48 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
49 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
50 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
51 Winston Watkins LSU WR
52 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
53 Rocky Beers OU TE
54 Darian Mensah MIA QB
55 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
56 Nate Frazier UGA RB
57 Omarion Miller ASU WR
58 Mike Matthews TENN WR
59 Raleek Brown TEX RB
60 Evan Dickens BC RB
61 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
62 Koby Howard PSU WR
63 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
64 Ian Strong CAL WR
65 Evan Stewart ORE WR
66 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
67 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
68 Nick Marsh IU WR
69 Jordon Davison ORE RB
70 Benji Blackburn STAN TE
71 Javon Tracy MINN WR
72 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
73 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
74 Cam Cook WVU RB
75 Ed Small TCU WR
76 Aneyas Williams ND RB
77 Amare Thomas HOU WR
78 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
79 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
80 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
81 Duke Watson UCF RB
82 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
83 Griffin Wilde NU WR
84 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
85 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
86 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
87 Mason Mini CAL TE
88 Chris Durr MD WR
89 Mark Bowman USC TE
90 Kari Ashley TCU TE
91 Vernell Brown FLA WR
92 Justin Bowick OKST WR
93 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
94 Jordan Faison ND WR
95 Yannick Smith SMU WR
96 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
97 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
98 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
99 Mario Craver TA&M WR
100 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
101 Abu Sama III WIS RB
102 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
103 TJ Moore CLEM WR
104 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
105 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
106 Randy Pittman SMU TE
107 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
108 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
109 Donovan Murph SC WR
110 LJ Martin BYU RB
111 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
112 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
113 Aiden Flora ISU RB
114 Javen Nicholas DUKE WR
115 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
116 Micah Ford STAN RB
117 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
118 Waden Charles UCF WR
119 Jaden Craig TCU QB
120 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
121 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
122 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
123 Louis Brown BAY WR
124 DeJuan Williams MD RB
125 King Miller USC RB
126 Caden High STAN WR
127 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
128 Jayden Maiava USC QB
129 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
130 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
131 Chase Sowell PSU WR
132 Dominic Overby ISU WR
133 Cutter Boley ASU QB
134 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
135 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
136 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
137 JC French CIN QB
138 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
139 Avery Johnson KSU QB
140 TK Keys TENN WR
141 Tanook Hines USC WR
142 Duane Thomas Jr. UCF WR
143 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
144 Isaac Brown LOU RB
145 Tre Spivey ASU WR
146 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
147 Dilin Jones LSU RB
148 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
149 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
150 Katin Houser ILL QB
151 Kyson Brown ASU RB
152 Ismail Mahdi ARIZ RB
153 Cederian Morgan ALA WR
154 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
155 Coy Eakin TTU WR
156 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
157 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
158 JV Gibson CIN WR
159 Noah Jennings MINN WR
160 Waymond Jordan USC RB
161 Samuel Singleton FSU RB
162 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
163 Jackson Harris LSU WR
164 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
165 Jordan Clay WASH WR
166 Censere Lee PITT WR
167 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
168 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
169 Jabree Coleman SC RB
170 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
171 Javarius Green BC WR
172 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
173 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
174 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
175 Rocco Becht PSU QB
176 Aaron Philo FLA QB
177 Micah Welch COLO RB
178 Nyck Harbor SC WR
179 Josh Hoover IU QB
180 Carson Hansen PSU RB
181 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
182 Braylon Staley TENN WR
183 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
184 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
185 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
186 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
187 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
188 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
189 Kenny Darby UK WR
190 Joshua Moore MIA WR
191 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
192 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
193 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
194 Agyeman Addae UCF RB
195 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
196 Yamir Knight SMU WR
197 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
198 Jayce Brown LSU WR
199 Johntay Cook MISS WR
200 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
201 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
202 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
203 Rodney Bullard Jr. MSU WR
204 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
205 Demon June UNC RB
206 Hudson Clement ILL WR
207 Zay Robinson PSU WR
208 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
209 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
210 Malcolm Simmons TTU WR
211 London Humphreys UGA WR
212 Dalen Penson GT WR
213 Jadon Porter BAY WR
214 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
215 TreyShun Hurry LOU WR
216 Chris Elko GT WR
217 Charles Taplin MSU WR
218 Caleb Odom MISS TE
219 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
220 Jojo Phillips BYU WR
221 Eric Singleton FLA WR
222 Zion Kearney WIS WR
223 Armoni Weaver WVU WR
224 Jordan Shipp UNC WR
225 Jeremy Bell UGA WR
226 Ty Robinson ILL WR
227 Jojo Trader NCSU WR
228 Chris Marshall ARK WR
229 DJ Jordan ARIZ WR
230 Caleb Rollerson UCF WR
231 Shamar Rigby WIS WR
232 Jayshon Platt ILL WR
233 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
234 Andrew Marsh MICH WR
235 Johnathan Montague Jr. BC WR
236 Rashid Williams WASH WR
237 Chauncey Magwood PUR WR
238 Ethan Dowdy NCSU WR
239 Ty'Lyric Coleman UVA WR
240 Terrell Anderson USC WR
241 Mylan Graham ND WR
242 Chrishon McCray MSU WR
243 Joseph Williams COLO WR
244 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
245 Easton Miller ISU RB
246 Shaun Terry II MIZ WR
247 Dre'lon Miller BAY WR
248 Duce Robinson FSU WR
249 Lotzeir Brooks ALA WR
250 Tra'Mar Harris PUR WR
251 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
252 Julian Sayin OSU QB
253 Keyjuan Brown LOU RB
254 Darrell Gill MISS WR
255 De'Nylon Morrissette PUR WR
256 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
257 Matt Fuller SC RB
258 Cole Tabb CIN RB
259 Danny Scudero COLO WR
260 Eugene Hilton Jr. WIS WR
261 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
262 DJ Miller UK WR
263 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
264 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
265 Xavier Brown UVA RB
266 Brandon Inniss OSU WR
267 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
268 Vince Benetti ISU TE
269 Tylik Hill SYR RB
270 Micahi Danzy FSU WR
271 Dylan Wade UCF TE
272 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
273 Emaree Winston TEX TE
274 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
275 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt USC WR
276 Byrum Brown AUB QB
277 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
278 CJ Baxter UK RB
279 Asaad Waseem PUR WR
280 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
281 Mason McKenzie BC QB
282 Ty Clark III WAKE RB
283 Dante Moore ORE QB
284 Jeffrey Overton Jr. VT RB
285 Mikey Matthews UCLA WR
286 Atticus Joseph STAN WR
287 David Clement SYR TE
288 Alex Honig NU TE
289 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
290 Beau Pribula UVA QB
291 Nyziah Hunter NEB WR
292 DJ Lagway BAY QB
293 Iverson Howard MD RB
294 Chris Lawson WASH WR
295 Antonio Meeks WAKE WR
296 Semaj Morgan UCLA WR
297 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
298 Arch Manning TEX QB
299 Dylan Edwards KU RB
300 Legend Glasker BYU WR

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks

Daniel Hill, Alabama

Alabama running back Daniel Hill has delivered two good fantasy showings across two weeks and will look to keep things rolling as the competition stiffens. Across two games, Hill has rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He has four receptions for an additional 22 yards.

Bama's top back should be expected to keep producing big fantasy scores, and that makes him an appealing fantasy asset. He's a waiver wire add going into Week 3, when Alabama will host Florida State. The matchups won't get any easier in SEC play later in the season, but the top back for a top-end team is a fantasy player worth rostering and utilizing, so look into adding Hill before it's too late.

Fame Ijeboi, Purdue

Fame Ijeboi has jumped out to an impressive start to the 2026 season, recording over 200 yards rushing on an average of 5.3 yards per carry through Purdue's first two games of the season. Ijeboi went off for 114 yards rushing and three touchdowns during a Week 2 overtime loss at the hands of Wake Forest, doing so while receiving a heavy workload of 27 carries.

He also finished the game with six receptions for 42 yards, proving he is a dual threat out of the backfield and a player fantasy managers should consider adding to their starting lineup this week. Ijeboi went from RB48 in Rotoballer's Week 2 rankings to RB47 with Week 3 approaching. It was a small jump, but we may see him climb even higher after this week's matchup against UCLA, which allowed San Diego State to rush for 144 yards in Week 2.

Jordan Dwyer, TCU

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons.

Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play.

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score.

The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense, and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Rocky Beers is the fourth-ranked tight end in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as he and the Sooners prepare for a matchup with a stingy New Mexico defense on Saturday night. Beers has recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the year and is coming off a six-reception, 94-yard effort during a loss to Michigan.

New Mexico could present a bit more of a challenge, as the Lobos have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the country (83.5) entering Week 3. With that said, they have yet to defend against a tight end of Beers' caliber and could get exposed this week by an Oklahoma team that is hoping to rebound from an ugly Week 2 defeat.

Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise.

Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.

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