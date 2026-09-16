RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football rankings for all positions in 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB, WR, QB, TE rankings for 2026.
It's already Week 3, and hopefully, you're off to a 2-0 start in your college fantasy football league. Whether you're dominating your league or near the bottom of your standings, there is plenty of time for things to change, so we're here to help you take home a Week 3 win with our top 300 Week 3 college fantasy football rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 3 CFB fantasy rankings include the top 300 players at running back, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key players such as Tony Diaz, Collin Dixon, Daniel Hill, Faizon Brandon, Mark Fletcher, DeSean Bishop, Malachi Toney, and more stand for the Week 3 slate, among others.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 3 College Fantasy Football Rankings: Top 300
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|2
|Nate Sheppard
|DUKE
|RB
|3
|Wayshawn Parker
|UTAH
|RB
|4
|Wayne Knight
|UCLA
|RB
|5
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|6
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|7
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|8
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|9
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|10
|DeSean Bishop
|TENN
|RB
|11
|Jadan Baugh
|FLA
|RB
|12
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|13
|Caleb Hawkins
|OKST
|RB
|14
|Jamal Rule
|NEB
|RB
|15
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|16
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|17
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|18
|Kamari Moulton
|IOWA
|RB
|19
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|20
|Jeremy Payne
|TCU
|RB
|21
|Adam Mohammed
|CAL
|RB
|22
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|23
|Joe Jackson
|KSU
|RB
|24
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|25
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|26
|Benjamin Brahmer
|PSU
|TE
|27
|Justice Haynes
|GT
|RB
|28
|Luke Reynolds
|VT
|TE
|29
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|30
|Ja'Kyrian Turner
|PITT
|RB
|31
|Turbo Richard
|IU
|RB
|32
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|33
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|34
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|35
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|36
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|37
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|38
|Darius Taylor
|MINN
|RB
|39
|Jamal Roberts
|MIZ
|RB
|40
|Trey'Dez Green
|LSU
|TE
|41
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|42
|Kewan Lacy
|MISS
|RB
|43
|Daniel Hill
|ALA
|RB
|44
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|45
|Bo Jackson
|OSU
|RB
|46
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|47
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|48
|Fame Ijeboi
|PUR
|RB
|49
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|50
|J'Koby Williams
|TTU
|RB
|51
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|52
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|53
|Rocky Beers
|OU
|TE
|54
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|55
|Mark Fletcher Jr.
|MIA
|RB
|56
|Nate Frazier
|UGA
|RB
|57
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|58
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|59
|Raleek Brown
|TEX
|RB
|60
|Evan Dickens
|BC
|RB
|61
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|62
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|63
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|64
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|65
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|66
|Jeremiah McClellan
|ORE
|WR
|67
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|68
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|69
|Jordon Davison
|ORE
|RB
|70
|Benji Blackburn
|STAN
|TE
|71
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|72
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|73
|Mekhi Nelson
|NEB
|RB
|74
|Cam Cook
|WVU
|RB
|75
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|76
|Aneyas Williams
|ND
|RB
|77
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|78
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|79
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|80
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|81
|Duke Watson
|UCF
|RB
|82
|Ousmane Kromah
|FSU
|RB
|83
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|84
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|85
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|86
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|87
|Mason Mini
|CAL
|TE
|88
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|89
|Mark Bowman
|USC
|TE
|90
|Kari Ashley
|TCU
|TE
|91
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|92
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|93
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|94
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|95
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|96
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|97
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|98
|Marcellous Hawkins
|VT
|RB
|99
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|100
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|101
|Abu Sama III
|WIS
|RB
|102
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|103
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|104
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|105
|Jamari Johnson
|ORE
|TE
|106
|Randy Pittman
|SMU
|TE
|107
|Kedrick Reescano
|ARIZ
|RB
|108
|Hollywood Smothers
|TEX
|RB
|109
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|110
|LJ Martin
|BYU
|RB
|111
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|112
|Dierre Hill Jr.
|ORE
|RB
|113
|Aiden Flora
|ISU
|RB
|114
|Javen Nicholas
|DUKE
|WR
|115
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|116
|Micah Ford
|STAN
|RB
|117
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|118
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|119
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|120
|Gi'Bran Payne
|CIN
|RB
|121
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|122
|Dawson Pendergrass
|BAY
|RB
|123
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|124
|DeJuan Williams
|MD
|RB
|125
|King Miller
|USC
|RB
|126
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|127
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|128
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|129
|Fluff Bothwell
|MSST
|RB
|130
|Antwan Raymond
|RUTG
|RB
|131
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|132
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|133
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|134
|Jordan Marshall
|MICH
|RB
|135
|Sedrick Alexander
|VAN
|RB
|136
|Kwinten Ives
|NEB
|RB
|137
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|138
|Caleb Komolafe
|NU
|RB
|139
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|140
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|141
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|142
|Duane Thomas Jr.
|UCF
|WR
|143
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|144
|Isaac Brown
|LOU
|RB
|145
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|146
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|147
|Dilin Jones
|LSU
|RB
|148
|Ca'Lil Valentine
|ILL
|RB
|149
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|150
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|151
|Kyson Brown
|ASU
|RB
|152
|Ismail Mahdi
|ARIZ
|RB
|153
|Cederian Morgan
|ALA
|WR
|154
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|155
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|156
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|157
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|158
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|159
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|160
|Waymond Jordan
|USC
|RB
|161
|Samuel Singleton
|FSU
|RB
|162
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|163
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|164
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|165
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|166
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|167
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|168
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|169
|Jabree Coleman
|SC
|RB
|170
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|171
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|172
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|173
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|174
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|175
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|176
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|177
|Micah Welch
|COLO
|RB
|178
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|179
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|180
|Carson Hansen
|PSU
|RB
|181
|Anthony Woods
|UCLA
|RB
|182
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|183
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|184
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|185
|Makhi Hughes
|HOU
|RB
|186
|Cameron Dickey
|TTU
|RB
|187
|Jeremiah Cobb
|AUB
|RB
|188
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|189
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|190
|Joshua Moore
|MIA
|WR
|191
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|192
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|193
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|194
|Agyeman Addae
|UCF
|RB
|195
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|196
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|197
|Jekail Middlebrook
|UVA
|RB
|198
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
|199
|Johntay Cook
|MISS
|WR
|200
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|201
|Kendrick Raphael
|SMU
|RB
|202
|Rodney Fields Jr.
|KSU
|RB
|203
|Rodney Bullard Jr.
|MSU
|WR
|204
|Isaiah Mozee
|NEB
|RB
|205
|Demon June
|UNC
|RB
|206
|Hudson Clement
|ILL
|WR
|207
|Zay Robinson
|PSU
|WR
|208
|Rueben Owens II
|TA&M
|RB
|209
|Isaiah Augustave
|SC
|RB
|210
|Malcolm Simmons
|TTU
|WR
|211
|London Humphreys
|UGA
|WR
|212
|Dalen Penson
|GT
|WR
|213
|Jadon Porter
|BAY
|WR
|214
|Daunte Bacheyie
|SYR
|TE
|215
|TreyShun Hurry
|LOU
|WR
|216
|Chris Elko
|GT
|WR
|217
|Charles Taplin
|MSU
|WR
|218
|Caleb Odom
|MISS
|TE
|219
|Nolan James Jr.
|ND
|RB
|220
|Jojo Phillips
|BYU
|WR
|221
|Eric Singleton
|FLA
|WR
|222
|Zion Kearney
|WIS
|WR
|223
|Armoni Weaver
|WVU
|WR
|224
|Jordan Shipp
|UNC
|WR
|225
|Jeremy Bell
|UGA
|WR
|226
|Ty Robinson
|ILL
|WR
|227
|Jojo Trader
|NCSU
|WR
|228
|Chris Marshall
|ARK
|WR
|229
|DJ Jordan
|ARIZ
|WR
|230
|Caleb Rollerson
|UCF
|WR
|231
|Shamar Rigby
|WIS
|WR
|232
|Jayshon Platt
|ILL
|WR
|233
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|234
|Andrew Marsh
|MICH
|WR
|235
|Johnathan Montague Jr.
|BC
|WR
|236
|Rashid Williams
|WASH
|WR
|237
|Chauncey Magwood
|PUR
|WR
|238
|Ethan Dowdy
|NCSU
|WR
|239
|Ty'Lyric Coleman
|UVA
|WR
|240
|Terrell Anderson
|USC
|WR
|241
|Mylan Graham
|ND
|WR
|242
|Chrishon McCray
|MSU
|WR
|243
|Joseph Williams
|COLO
|WR
|244
|Willie Rodriguez
|UK
|TE
|245
|Easton Miller
|ISU
|RB
|246
|Shaun Terry II
|MIZ
|WR
|247
|Dre'lon Miller
|BAY
|WR
|248
|Duce Robinson
|FSU
|WR
|249
|Lotzeir Brooks
|ALA
|WR
|250
|Tra'Mar Harris
|PUR
|WR
|251
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|252
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|253
|Keyjuan Brown
|LOU
|RB
|254
|Darrell Gill
|MISS
|WR
|255
|De'Nylon Morrissette
|PUR
|WR
|256
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|257
|Matt Fuller
|SC
|RB
|258
|Cole Tabb
|CIN
|RB
|259
|Danny Scudero
|COLO
|WR
|260
|Eugene Hilton Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|261
|Hunter Andrews
|UTAH
|TE
|262
|DJ Miller
|UK
|WR
|263
|Kevin Roche Jr.
|GT
|TE
|264
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|265
|Xavier Brown
|UVA
|RB
|266
|Brandon Inniss
|OSU
|WR
|267
|Brett Norfleet
|MIZ
|TE
|268
|Vince Benetti
|ISU
|TE
|269
|Tylik Hill
|SYR
|RB
|270
|Micahi Danzy
|FSU
|WR
|271
|Dylan Wade
|UCF
|TE
|272
|Patrick Overmyer
|HOU
|TE
|273
|Emaree Winston
|TEX
|TE
|274
|DJ Vonnahme
|IOWA
|TE
|275
|Kayden Dixon-Wyatt
|USC
|WR
|276
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|277
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|278
|CJ Baxter
|UK
|RB
|279
|Asaad Waseem
|PUR
|WR
|280
|Jayvontay Conner
|VAN
|TE
|281
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|282
|Ty Clark III
|WAKE
|RB
|283
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|284
|Jeffrey Overton Jr.
|VT
|RB
|285
|Mikey Matthews
|UCLA
|WR
|286
|Atticus Joseph
|STAN
|WR
|287
|David Clement
|SYR
|TE
|288
|Alex Honig
|NU
|TE
|289
|Jelani Thurman
|UNC
|TE
|290
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|291
|Nyziah Hunter
|NEB
|WR
|292
|DJ Lagway
|BAY
|QB
|293
|Iverson Howard
|MD
|RB
|294
|Chris Lawson
|WASH
|WR
|295
|Antonio Meeks
|WAKE
|WR
|296
|Semaj Morgan
|UCLA
|WR
|297
|Jeremiah Hasley
|DUKE
|TE
|298
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|299
|Dylan Edwards
|KU
|RB
|300
|Legend Glasker
|BYU
|WR
Week 3 College Fantasy Football News, Outlooks
Daniel Hill, Alabama
Alabama running back Daniel Hill has delivered two good fantasy showings across two weeks and will look to keep things rolling as the competition stiffens. Across two games, Hill has rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He has four receptions for an additional 22 yards.
Bama's top back should be expected to keep producing big fantasy scores, and that makes him an appealing fantasy asset. He's a waiver wire add going into Week 3, when Alabama will host Florida State. The matchups won't get any easier in SEC play later in the season, but the top back for a top-end team is a fantasy player worth rostering and utilizing, so look into adding Hill before it's too late.
Fame Ijeboi, Purdue
Fame Ijeboi has jumped out to an impressive start to the 2026 season, recording over 200 yards rushing on an average of 5.3 yards per carry through Purdue's first two games of the season. Ijeboi went off for 114 yards rushing and three touchdowns during a Week 2 overtime loss at the hands of Wake Forest, doing so while receiving a heavy workload of 27 carries.
He also finished the game with six receptions for 42 yards, proving he is a dual threat out of the backfield and a player fantasy managers should consider adding to their starting lineup this week. Ijeboi went from RB48 in Rotoballer's Week 2 rankings to RB47 with Week 3 approaching. It was a small jump, but we may see him climb even higher after this week's matchup against UCLA, which allowed San Diego State to rush for 144 yards in Week 2.
Jordan Dwyer, TCU
TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons.
Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play.
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score.
The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense, and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.
Rocky Beers, Oklahoma
Oklahoma's Rocky Beers is the fourth-ranked tight end in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as he and the Sooners prepare for a matchup with a stingy New Mexico defense on Saturday night. Beers has recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the year and is coming off a six-reception, 94-yard effort during a loss to Michigan.
New Mexico could present a bit more of a challenge, as the Lobos have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the country (83.5) entering Week 3. With that said, they have yet to defend against a tight end of Beers' caliber and could get exposed this week by an Oklahoma team that is hoping to rebound from an ugly Week 2 defeat.
Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State
Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise.
Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.