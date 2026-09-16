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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Team Offense (OFF) Rankings

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CJ Carr - College Football Rankings, CFB DFS Picks, NFL Draft

RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football team offense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these OFF rankings for the top Power 4 offenses.

It's already Week 3 of the college football season, and at last, conference play is set to begin. The season is heating up, and although there are still plenty of lopsided matchups featured in Week 3, you should always be looking for the best possible team offense to start. We're here to assist with our college fantasy football team offense rankings for Week 3.

Where do offenses such as Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Oklahoma, and more stand, among all others? Navigate the table below to find out.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Rankings

Rank Team Opp Pos
1 Oregon vs Portland State OFF
2 Oklahoma St vs Murray State OFF
3 Indiana vs Western Kentucky OFF
4 Texas vs UTSA OFF
5 Utah vs Utah State OFF
6 TCU vs Arkansas State OFF
7 Miami @ Wake Forest OFF
8 USC @ Rutgers OFF
9 Ohio State vs Kent State OFF
10 UCF vs Georgia State OFF
11 Notre Dame vs Michigan State OFF
12 Alabama vs Florida State OFF
13 Tennessee vs Kennesaw State OFF
14 Iowa State vs Bowling Green OFF
15 Penn State vs Buffalo OFF
16 Kansas St vs Tulane OFF
17 Oklahoma vs New Mexico OFF
18 Missouri vs Troy OFF
19 Washington vs Eastern Washington OFF
20 Louisville vs SMU OFF
21 Baylor vs Louisiana Tech OFF
22 Georgia Tech vs Mercer OFF
23 Georgia @ Arkansas OFF
24 Arizona vs Northern Illinois OFF
25 Cincinnati vs Miami (OH) OFF
26 Texas Tech vs Houston OFF
27 Illinois vs Southern Illinois OFF
28 Michigan vs UTEP OFF
29 Virginia vs West Virginia OFF
30 Duke vs Stanford OFF
31 California vs Wagner OFF
32 Minnesota vs Akron OFF
33 BYU @ Colorado State OFF
34 Texas A&M vs Kentucky OFF
35 Boston College vs Maine OFF
36 Ole Miss vs LSU OFF
37 Clemson vs North Carolina OFF
38 Nebraska vs North Dakota OFF
39 Vanderbilt vs NC State OFF
40 Pitt vs Syracuse OFF
41 LSU @ Ole Miss OFF
42 Arizona St @ Kansas OFF
43 UCLA vs Purdue OFF
44 Iowa vs Northern Iowa OFF
45 SMU @ Louisville OFF
46 Wisconsin vs Eastern Michigan OFF
47 South Carolina vs Mississippi State OFF
48 Virginia Tech @ Maryland OFF
49 Mississippi St @ South Carolina OFF
50 Auburn vs Florida OFF
51 Florida @ Auburn OFF
52 Northwestern vs Colorado OFF
53 Kansas vs Arizona State OFF
54 Colorado @ Northwestern OFF
55 NC State @ Vanderbilt OFF
56 Arkansas vs Georgia OFF
57 Florida St @ Alabama OFF
58 West Virginia @ Virginia OFF
59 Syracuse @ Pittsburgh OFF
60 Maryland vs Virginia Tech OFF
61 North Carolina @ Clemson OFF
62 Rutgers vs USC OFF
63 Wake Forest vs Miami OFF
64 Houston @ Texas Tech OFF

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Team Offense Player News

Wake Forest Offense

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as probable on the injury report ahead of Friday's ACC opener against Miami. It is unclear what Lopez's injury is, but Miami head coach Mario Cristobal stated, "People who are saying he was banged up, he's not," on Monday in a press conference regarding Lopez's status.

Despite the opposing coach dismissing his status, Lopez is on the report, albeit listed as probable. The junior quarterback is coming off of a physical game against Purdue in which he carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two scores in a double-overtime victory. Wake Forest will look to upset Miami at home on Friday night, entering the game as 20.5-point underdogs.

Oregon Offense

Oregon starting guard Trent Ferguson (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Ferguson made his first career start last weekend in the 39-31 loss to Oklahoma State, but suffered a knee injury in the game. The junior got into the Boise State game in Week 1 and showed enough to earn the start in Week 2, but will spend the rest of the season recovering from the injury.

The Ducks could not afford a hit to the line, as Dante Moore was sacked four times in the loss.

TCU Offense

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons.

Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play.

Oklahoma State Offense

Oklahoma State wide receiver Chris Barnes (undisclosed) got injured in Week 2, but is expected to be able to play this week, according to head coach Eric Morris. He had 36 receiving yards on five receptions in Week 1, then tallied 51 yards on two catches in Week 2.

His Week 3 matchup is a favorable one against Murray State. The Racers have played Eastern Illinois, Middle Tennessee and Valparaiso so far, so Oklahoma State is easily the most challenging opponent. If Barnes is limited, or ends up not playing, Wyatt Young and Justin Bowick are two receivers who could produce even more. Terrence Lewis and Miles Coleman would be other wideouts who could factor in if Barnes isn't a full go.

Oklahoma Offense

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games.

He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.

Arizona Offense

Arizona wide receiver Giovanni Richardson (lower extremity) is going to miss some time, according to head coach Brent Brennan. He's been good for the Wildcats across two games, hauling in 14 passes for 161 yards. Richardson has a 17-yard rush to his name as well.

He's easily been the team's top pass catcher, with nobody else even over 65 yards. Tight end Cole Rusk is second on the team with 61 receiving yards, while wideouts Tre Spivey and Brandon Phelps have 59 and 51 yards, respectively. Luckily for the Wildcats, a Week 3 matchup against Northern Illinois is favorable enough to win without help from Richardson. If the wideout misses more time, though, the Wildcats could be slowed on offense.

Pittsburgh Offense

Pittsburgh wide receivers Malik Knight (undisclosed) and Benny Haselrig (undisclosed) are both questionable for the team's Week 3 matchup against Syracuse on Thursday. Knight has played in each of the team's first two games, tallying seven receptions for 73 yards and a score.

Haselrig is yet to play this season, but appears to be nearing a return. It's been Catarius Hicks leading the team's pass catchers so far; he has eight receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown. Censere Lee has 104 yards and a score across seven grabs, while Bryce Yates has six receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. Syracuse has been stout through two games, allowing just 12 points and 204 yards per contest. Pittsburgh will be a tougher challenge, and with a few offensive playmakers questionable to play, it makes all the Panthers risky fantasy starting options.

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