Hayden's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 2 of 2026. He looks at surprising performances from Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard, Kyle Monangai, Jalen Coker, Mike Gesicki.
The 2026 NFL season has begun at long last, and it has already treated us to some great matchups. The Bills left Houston with a high-scoring 36-31 victory, the Lions survived a late Saints rally to triumph 31-30 in overtime, and Philadelphia defeated Washington 24-22 to notch an early divisional win.
Week 1 is also exciting every season for its breakout performances. Each September, players enter the year with low expectations and emerge with top-tier showings. 2026 was no different.
Each week, I will break down five of the most surprising outings from the previous week. Should we treat these players' stat lines as fact, portending further success over the rest of the season? Are they fiction, leading fantasy managers astray? This analysis will kick off by looking at five of Week 1's most shocking performers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers
Week 1 stats: 23-of-37 for 361 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, two carries for 10 yards and one touchdown -- overall QB3
Carolina's defense did Bryce Young and the offense no favors on Sunday. The Panthers surrendered 552 total yards and 59 points to the Bears, giving them a scoreline insurmountable for any opposing offense. Still, Young fought well, and the game remained within two scores for most of the contest.
Bryce Young's 3rd TD of the first half!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/1knox4gJf2
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Young's QB3 finish was impressive, but it has to be viewed in context. He had posted only three 300-yard passing performances in his previous 44 starts, and his 361-yard outing this week marked his second-highest single-game total ever. Maybe he is turning a corner in year four, but it is more likely he regresses to his mean.
Additionally, Carolina scored the game's first TD but never led again after Chicago equalized in the first quarter. Before they subbed out their starters with the game out of hand, Carolina ran a pass play on 72 percent of their snaps. Last season, with the same head coach and offensive coordinator, that figure was 53 percent. A different game script will yield different volume for Young.
In fairness, Young did demonstrate that he is capable of slinging it when necessary. He showed a good rapport with both Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan in their doomed effort to keep pace with the Bears. Moreover, his efficiency was strong, averaging 9.8 yards per pass attempt and 0.81 fantasy points per dropback.
Young will not maintain his QB3 ranking, and fantasy managers should not count on him to be a starter for their squads. However, he can be valuable as a backup QB or a matchup-dependent streamer moving forward. He is a decent waiver option entering Week 2.
Verdict: Fiction, but he's worth adding if you need QB help
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers
Week 1 stats: 10 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown, three catches for 38 yards and one touchdown -- overall RB9
A rising tide lifts all boats, and that's exactly what happened in Carolina's offense this past weekend. Chuba Hubbard's two total touchdowns elevated his performance from fine to excellent. They also made Hubbard's fantasy managers feel both elated and relieved after an offseason of Jonathon Brooks hype.
Bryce Young avoids the pass rush and finds Chuba Hubbard for 6
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uT1Mz82t3R
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Most weeks, the Panthers will neither find the end zone five times nor compile 478 total yards. In that sense, it will be challenging for Hubbard to replicate this performance with fewer scoring opportunities. He will need to find a path to significant fantasy production that doesn't rely on finding the end zone every week.
Fortunately for Hubbard, that is in the cards. As stated above, the Panthers went away from the run game as they tried in vain to catch the Bears. More rushing attempts to go around equals more chances for Hubbard. Importantly, Hubbard would be the main beneficiary too, as he had 10 carries to Brooks' four before the team subbed in AJ Dillon with the outcome decided.
Based on Week 1, it is safe to say that Hubbard is the top RB in Carolina's backfield despite the belief that the touches would be more evenly split. While Brooks did make a nice play on a 48-yard reception in the second quarter, Hubbard played 48 snaps compared to Brooks's 13, per PFF.
Moving forward, Hubbard should be seen as a mid-to-low RB2 until Brooks proves he is a legitimate threat to claim more work.
Verdict: Fact
Kyle Monangai, RB, Chicago Bears
Week 1 stats: 10 carries for 100 yards and one touchdown, two catches for 24 yards -- overall RB11
The Bears offense feasted on Sunday, and Kyle Monangai did a good chunk of the eating. The 24-year-old back had two 100-yard games last year as a rookie, and he put up a third in the opening game of his sophomore season. Impressively, he accomplished this feat on only 10 carries, giving him an even 10 yards per attempt.
However, appearances can be deceiving. The Bears offense dominated all around, with fellow RB D'Andre Swift compiling 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Despite Monangai's great game, Swift was, and will remain for the foreseeable future, the RB1 in this high-powered offense.
Also, 61 of Monangai's yards came on one scoring rush in the third quarter. This can't be discounted, especially as the Bears appear likely to produce a lot of big plays this season. It is important to note, though, that Monangai was one play removed from a nondescript 7.3-point outing in half-PPR.
61-yard Kyle Monangai TD!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ni8sWMbta3
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Finally, Chicago's offense, like Carolina's in the same game, will come back to Earth to some extent. They ran the ball incredibly effectively, averaging 7.5 yards per carry as a team on a hefty 39 rushing attempts. That will not hold most weeks, and they will often need to use their receiving weapons like Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland more.
Monangai will be a volatile fantasy option for as long as Swift remains healthy. Do not expect an encore performance this week versus Minnesota.
Verdict: Fiction
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
Week 1 stats: eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns -- overall WR1
Any game that features 96 points between the two teams will always feature many great individual feats. Receiver Coker is the fourth and final player in this article who played in that remarkable 59-37 contest between the Bears and Panthers.
Despite sharing the field with more-hyped wide receiver McMillan, it was Coker who led the team in every receiving category on Sunday. Coker's nine targets narrowly edged out McMillan's eight, and the two were very close in snaps and routes. However, while McMillan managed a decent stat line of five catches for 75 yards, Coker erupted.
Bryce Young goes long to Jalen Coker!
CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/y4dv1AgdzS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
We saw a similar story unfold last January. Coker had no 100-yard games last regular season, but he did shine in the playoffs with a nine-catch, 134-yard, one-TD showing against the Rams. After producing similar output in the season opener eight months later, Coker is demanding attention, and he deserves it.
At risk of sounding like a broken record, the Panthers will not often churn out as many yards and points as they did in this game. Still, clearly McMillan's advantage over Coker in this offense is smaller than projected. Coker could even fully erase that gap by the end of the season if things break his way.
Unfortunately, Coker is already dealing with an ankle injury and was in a walking boot on Monday. While the injury is reportedly minor, it is an ominous sign for a player who missed six games last season. Coker will probably not repeat his overall WR1 finish, but, depending on his health, he should be a quality starting option for fantasy managers moving forward.
Verdict: Fact, partially
Mike Gesicki, TE, Cincinnati Bengals
Week 1 stats: five catches for 78 yards and one touchdown -- overall TE4
Finally, we arrive at a player from a different game.
Tight end Mike Gesicki led the Bengals in targets and receiving yards on Sunday, and he tied with RB Chase Brown for the team lead in receptions. Gesicki also accounted for the team's only receiving TD. Considering Cincinnati features two star wideouts in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus a capable receiving back in Brown, this was a pretty shocking way for the season to start.
Joe Burrow to Mike Gesicki for the TD and griddy 🕺
TBvsCIN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dJKJzKpfWG
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
Gesicki played just 21 snaps, but he ran a route on all 17 of those that were pass plays. Teammate Drew Sample doubled Gesicki's snap count, but he is more of a blocker and ran fewer routes. Still, a snap share of 33 percent is not ideal for Gesicki, even if those snaps skew toward passing downs.
Furthermore, Chase and Higgins were uncharacteristically muted against Tampa Bay. Chase in particular saw just four targets, catching two for 12 yards in one of the biggest bust performances of the week. The star duo combined for 18.1 targets on average last season, but they had just 10 total on Sunday.
The math does not favor Gesicki. He relies on getting targeted at high rates on the relatively few snaps he plays, but his teammates are likely to eat up more of those targets over the rest of the season. Gesicki's season-opening stat line will likely prove to be an anomaly as the rest of the season unfolds.
Verdict: Fiction
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