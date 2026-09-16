👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Gunner Stockton - College Football Rankings, CFB Predictions, DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

We're only two weeks into the 2026 college football season, but we've already seen a ton of breakout quarterbacks, such as Lincoln Kienholz, Kamario Taylor, Michael Hawkins Jr., Faizon Brandon, and Austin Simmons. With just a few weeks in the books, should you abandon the quarterback you drafted, or should you be looking to pivot to the weekly streaming game? We're here to help you make that call with our Week 3 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.

RotoBaller's Week 3 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Lincoln Kienholz LOU QB
2 Kamario Taylor MSST QB
3 Sam Leavitt LSU QB
4 Darian Mensah MIA QB
5 Devon Dampier UTAH QB
6 Bear Bachmeier BYU QB
7 Kevin Jennings SMU QB
8 Anthony Colandrea NEB QB
9 Michael Hawkins Jr. WVU QB
10 Mason Heintschel PITT QB
11 Jaden Craig TCU QB
12 Jayden Maiava USC QB
13 Cutter Boley ASU QB
14 JC French CIN QB
15 Avery Johnson KSU QB
16 Katin Houser ILL QB
17 Trinidad Chambliss MISS QB
18 Gunner Stockton UGA QB
19 Faizon Brandon TENN QB
20 Austin Simmons MIZ QB
21 Rocco Becht PSU QB
22 Aaron Philo FLA QB
23 Josh Hoover IU QB
24 Giovanni Lopez WAKE QB
25 Drew Mestemaker OKST QB
26 Demond Williams Jr. WASH QB
27 Julian Sayin OSU QB
28 Jaylen Raynor ISU QB
29 Noah Fifita ARIZ QB
30 Byrum Brown AUB QB
31 Lanorris Sellers SC QB
32 Mason McKenzie BC QB
33 Dante Moore ORE QB
34 Beau Pribula UVA QB
35 DJ Lagway BAY QB
36 Arch Manning TEX QB
37 C.J. Carr ND QB
38 Bryce Underwood MICH QB
39 John Mateer OU QB
40 Conner Weigman HOU QB
41 Ethan Grunkemeyer VT QB
42 Julian Lewis COLO QB
43 Marcel Reed TA&M QB
44 Ryan Browne PUR QB
45 Aidan Chiles NU QB
46 Keyone Jenkins UCF QB
47 Keelon Russell ALA QB
48 Malik Washington MD QB
49 Kenny Minchey UK QB
50 Isaiah Marshall KU QB
51 Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele CAL QB
52 Colton Joseph WIS QB
53 Steven Angeli SYR QB
54 Drake Lindsey MINN QB
55 Jared Curtis VAN QB
56 KJ Jackson ARK QB
57 CJ Bailey NCSU QB
58 Nico Iamaleava UCLA QB
59 Ashton Daniels FSU QB
60 Alessio Milivojevic MSU QB
61 Hank Brown IOWA QB
62 Will Hammond TTU QB
63 Walker Eget DUKE QB
64 Davis Warren STAN QB
65 Billy Edwards UNC QB
66 Alberto Mendoza GT QB
67 AJ Surace RUTG QB
68 Tait Reynolds CLEM QB

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks

Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia

After completing over 76% of his passes through the first two games of the year, West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. could have another big performance for the Mountaineers in Week 3. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's QB8 entering this week's action, when he is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points.

The Oklahoma transfer is not only a threat in the passing game, but also when he uses his legs, as he has totaled 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing on 7.7 yards per carry this year. He has also found the end zone three times through the air and has yet to throw an interception. Last week against UT Martin, it took Hawkins Jr. just six carries and seven passing attempts to record 151 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. Virginia has limited its opponents to just 195 yards per game this year, which is the ninth-best mark in the country, so something will have to give on Saturday night.

Sam Leavitt, LSU

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has a tougher fantasy matchup in Week 3 against Ole Miss. The Tigers' leader has passed for 574 yards in the first two games, but only has one touchdown pass. Leavitt has been picked off four times as well, and is completing just 62.1% of his passes, so there are fantasy shortcomings despite him quarterbacking a high-end offense.

He's added 135 rushing yards and five scores across 23 rushing attempts to make up for some of his lower passing numbers and still be a good fantasy option. Ole Miss has allowed 23.5 points and 395.5 yards per game, with most of that offensive damage being done by Louisville in Week 1. Leavitt isn't a locked-in fantasy starter after what he's shown so far, and especially going into a tougher challenge in Week 3.

Arch Manning, Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is set up well in Week 3, as a favorable matchup against UTSA awaits. Manning led the Longhorns to a comeback win over Ohio State last week, a game in which he had 195 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick, plus 24 rushing yards across eight attempts.

He had 305 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Week 1 against Texas State, plus rushed for six yards on three attempts. UTSA is allowing 21 points and 451.5 yards per game so far, and that's while playing UT Rio Grande Valley and Texas State. Manning and the Texas offense could deliver monster numbers in this one, so fantasy owners should be confident in Manning and several other Longhorns.

Faizon Brandon, Tennessee

Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has played well so far through the first two starts of his career. He was nearly perfect in Week 1 against Furman, but only completed 10-of-21 pass attempts in Week 2 against Georgia Tech.

With Tennessee set to face Kennesaw State in Week 3, the competition becomes softer again, and Brandon should have an easier time throwing the ball around. He also was much more productive on the ground against Furman, rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two scores. Given how Josh Heupel historically loves to run the score up on lesser opponents, Brandon is a great start this week in fantasy.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer struggled mightily in the 17-10 loss to Michigan. Mateer completed 17-of-33 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 13 times for 45 yards. The senior is in a "great headspace" after the showing, according to head coach Brent Venables, and has a great opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico this week.

The Lobos have only surrendered 14 points on the year, but have also only played Central Michigan and Mercyhurst. Mateer's rushing ability gives him a safe floor in this game, but the Sooners do have tough matchups against Georgia and Texas looming.

Gio Lopez, Wake Forest

Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as probable on the injury report ahead of Friday's ACC opener against Miami. It is unclear what Lopez's injury is, but Miami head coach Mario Cristobal stated, "People who are saying he was banged up, he's not," on Monday in a press conference regarding Lopez's status.

Despite the opposing coach dismissing his status, Lopez is on the report, albeit listed as probable. The junior quarterback is coming off of a physical game against Purdue in which he carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two scores in a double-overtime victory. Wake Forest will look to upset Miami at home on Friday night, entering the game as 20.5-point underdogs.

Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is set to take over at Vanderbilt this week against North Carolina State. Curtis has played in each of the Commodores' games thus far and took the reins from Blaze Berlowitz in last week's 35-26 win over Delaware.

He finished the game 14-of-22 for 210 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores, leading Vanderbilt to a comeback win over the Blue Hens. Curtis draws a tougher opponent this week in the Wolfpack, but the five-star recruit is ready for the opportunity.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More College Football Analysis

Week 3 DEF Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 Team Offense Fantasy Rankings
Week 3 College Football Bold Predictions
CFB Fantasy Cut List - Who to Drop
CFB Fantasy OFF/DEF Streamers (Week 3)
ESPN College Pick'em Picks Week 3 (2026)
Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups
Mike's Week 3 Top 25 Teams

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
New York Knicks

John Konchar Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
CFB

Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
CFB

Luke Reynolds Entering Must-Start Territory
CFB

John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
CFB

Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
CFB

Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
CFB

Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
CFB

Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
CFB

Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
CFB

Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
CFB

Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
CFB

Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
CFB

KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
CFB

Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
CFB

Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Lions vs. Bills: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Running Back Committees With Upside