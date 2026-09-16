RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these QB rankings for the top Power 4 players.
We're only two weeks into the 2026 college football season, but we've already seen a ton of breakout quarterbacks, such as Lincoln Kienholz, Kamario Taylor, Michael Hawkins Jr., Faizon Brandon, and Austin Simmons. With just a few weeks in the books, should you abandon the quarterback you drafted, or should you be looking to pivot to the weekly streaming game? We're here to help you make that call with our Week 3 college fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2026.
RotoBaller's Week 3 CFB quarterback rankings include all viable Power 4 options. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 3 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Lincoln Kienholz
|LOU
|QB
|2
|Kamario Taylor
|MSST
|QB
|3
|Sam Leavitt
|LSU
|QB
|4
|Darian Mensah
|MIA
|QB
|5
|Devon Dampier
|UTAH
|QB
|6
|Bear Bachmeier
|BYU
|QB
|7
|Kevin Jennings
|SMU
|QB
|8
|Anthony Colandrea
|NEB
|QB
|9
|Michael Hawkins Jr.
|WVU
|QB
|10
|Mason Heintschel
|PITT
|QB
|11
|Jaden Craig
|TCU
|QB
|12
|Jayden Maiava
|USC
|QB
|13
|Cutter Boley
|ASU
|QB
|14
|JC French
|CIN
|QB
|15
|Avery Johnson
|KSU
|QB
|16
|Katin Houser
|ILL
|QB
|17
|Trinidad Chambliss
|MISS
|QB
|18
|Gunner Stockton
|UGA
|QB
|19
|Faizon Brandon
|TENN
|QB
|20
|Austin Simmons
|MIZ
|QB
|21
|Rocco Becht
|PSU
|QB
|22
|Aaron Philo
|FLA
|QB
|23
|Josh Hoover
|IU
|QB
|24
|Giovanni Lopez
|WAKE
|QB
|25
|Drew Mestemaker
|OKST
|QB
|26
|Demond Williams Jr.
|WASH
|QB
|27
|Julian Sayin
|OSU
|QB
|28
|Jaylen Raynor
|ISU
|QB
|29
|Noah Fifita
|ARIZ
|QB
|30
|Byrum Brown
|AUB
|QB
|31
|Lanorris Sellers
|SC
|QB
|32
|Mason McKenzie
|BC
|QB
|33
|Dante Moore
|ORE
|QB
|34
|Beau Pribula
|UVA
|QB
|35
|DJ Lagway
|BAY
|QB
|36
|Arch Manning
|TEX
|QB
|37
|C.J. Carr
|ND
|QB
|38
|Bryce Underwood
|MICH
|QB
|39
|John Mateer
|OU
|QB
|40
|Conner Weigman
|HOU
|QB
|41
|Ethan Grunkemeyer
|VT
|QB
|42
|Julian Lewis
|COLO
|QB
|43
|Marcel Reed
|TA&M
|QB
|44
|Ryan Browne
|PUR
|QB
|45
|Aidan Chiles
|NU
|QB
|46
|Keyone Jenkins
|UCF
|QB
|47
|Keelon Russell
|ALA
|QB
|48
|Malik Washington
|MD
|QB
|49
|Kenny Minchey
|UK
|QB
|50
|Isaiah Marshall
|KU
|QB
|51
|Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
|CAL
|QB
|52
|Colton Joseph
|WIS
|QB
|53
|Steven Angeli
|SYR
|QB
|54
|Drake Lindsey
|MINN
|QB
|55
|Jared Curtis
|VAN
|QB
|56
|KJ Jackson
|ARK
|QB
|57
|CJ Bailey
|NCSU
|QB
|58
|Nico Iamaleava
|UCLA
|QB
|59
|Ashton Daniels
|FSU
|QB
|60
|Alessio Milivojevic
|MSU
|QB
|61
|Hank Brown
|IOWA
|QB
|62
|Will Hammond
|TTU
|QB
|63
|Walker Eget
|DUKE
|QB
|64
|Davis Warren
|STAN
|QB
|65
|Billy Edwards
|UNC
|QB
|66
|Alberto Mendoza
|GT
|QB
|67
|AJ Surace
|RUTG
|QB
|68
|Tait Reynolds
|CLEM
|QB
Week 3 College Fantasy Football Quarterback Outlooks
Michael Hawkins Jr., West Virginia
After completing over 76% of his passes through the first two games of the year, West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. could have another big performance for the Mountaineers in Week 3. Hawkins Jr. is RotoBaller's QB8 entering this week's action, when he is projected to score 25.7 fantasy points.
The Oklahoma transfer is not only a threat in the passing game, but also when he uses his legs, as he has totaled 199 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing on 7.7 yards per carry this year. He has also found the end zone three times through the air and has yet to throw an interception. Last week against UT Martin, it took Hawkins Jr. just six carries and seven passing attempts to record 151 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns. Virginia has limited its opponents to just 195 yards per game this year, which is the ninth-best mark in the country, so something will have to give on Saturday night.
Sam Leavitt, LSU
LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has a tougher fantasy matchup in Week 3 against Ole Miss. The Tigers' leader has passed for 574 yards in the first two games, but only has one touchdown pass. Leavitt has been picked off four times as well, and is completing just 62.1% of his passes, so there are fantasy shortcomings despite him quarterbacking a high-end offense.
He's added 135 rushing yards and five scores across 23 rushing attempts to make up for some of his lower passing numbers and still be a good fantasy option. Ole Miss has allowed 23.5 points and 395.5 yards per game, with most of that offensive damage being done by Louisville in Week 1. Leavitt isn't a locked-in fantasy starter after what he's shown so far, and especially going into a tougher challenge in Week 3.
Arch Manning, Texas
Texas quarterback Arch Manning is set up well in Week 3, as a favorable matchup against UTSA awaits. Manning led the Longhorns to a comeback win over Ohio State last week, a game in which he had 195 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick, plus 24 rushing yards across eight attempts.
He had 305 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception in Week 1 against Texas State, plus rushed for six yards on three attempts. UTSA is allowing 21 points and 451.5 yards per game so far, and that's while playing UT Rio Grande Valley and Texas State. Manning and the Texas offense could deliver monster numbers in this one, so fantasy owners should be confident in Manning and several other Longhorns.
Faizon Brandon, Tennessee
Tennessee freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon has played well so far through the first two starts of his career. He was nearly perfect in Week 1 against Furman, but only completed 10-of-21 pass attempts in Week 2 against Georgia Tech.
With Tennessee set to face Kennesaw State in Week 3, the competition becomes softer again, and Brandon should have an easier time throwing the ball around. He also was much more productive on the ground against Furman, rushing 10 times for 68 yards and two scores. Given how Josh Heupel historically loves to run the score up on lesser opponents, Brandon is a great start this week in fantasy.
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer struggled mightily in the 17-10 loss to Michigan. Mateer completed 17-of-33 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing 13 times for 45 yards. The senior is in a "great headspace" after the showing, according to head coach Brent Venables, and has a great opportunity to bounce back against New Mexico this week.
The Lobos have only surrendered 14 points on the year, but have also only played Central Michigan and Mercyhurst. Mateer's rushing ability gives him a safe floor in this game, but the Sooners do have tough matchups against Georgia and Texas looming.
Gio Lopez, Wake Forest
Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez is listed as probable on the injury report ahead of Friday's ACC opener against Miami. It is unclear what Lopez's injury is, but Miami head coach Mario Cristobal stated, "People who are saying he was banged up, he's not," on Monday in a press conference regarding Lopez's status.
Despite the opposing coach dismissing his status, Lopez is on the report, albeit listed as probable. The junior quarterback is coming off of a physical game against Purdue in which he carried the ball 13 times for 59 yards and two scores in a double-overtime victory. Wake Forest will look to upset Miami at home on Friday night, entering the game as 20.5-point underdogs.
Jared Curtis, Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt freshman quarterback Jared Curtis is set to take over at Vanderbilt this week against North Carolina State. Curtis has played in each of the Commodores' games thus far and took the reins from Blaze Berlowitz in last week's 35-26 win over Delaware.
He finished the game 14-of-22 for 210 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores, leading Vanderbilt to a comeback win over the Blue Hens. Curtis draws a tougher opponent this week in the Wolfpack, but the five-star recruit is ready for the opportunity.