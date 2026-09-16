RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football team defense rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these DEF rankings for the top Power 4 defenses.
Every week of college football sees lopsided games, including big spike weeks from college fantasy football defenses. Your goal heading into every matchup should be identying high upside defenses with huge spike-week potential, so we're here to help. Below, check out the top 64 college fantasy football team defense rankings for Week 3.
In the rankings below, see where top defenses in favorable matchups such as Penn State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Iowa, Tennessee, Indiana, Texas, and Georgia stand for the third week of the college football season.
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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Pos
|1
|Penn State
|vs Buffalo
|D/ST
|2
|Oregon
|vs Portland State
|D/ST
|3
|Ohio State
|vs Kent State
|D/ST
|4
|Iowa
|vs Northern Iowa
|D/ST
|5
|Notre Dame
|vs Michigan State
|D/ST
|6
|Tennessee
|vs Kennesaw State
|D/ST
|7
|Oklahoma
|vs New Mexico
|D/ST
|8
|Indiana
|vs Western Kentucky
|D/ST
|9
|Missouri
|vs Troy
|D/ST
|10
|Michigan
|vs UTEP
|D/ST
|11
|Minnesota
|vs Akron
|D/ST
|12
|Arizona
|vs Northern Illinois
|D/ST
|13
|Illinois
|vs Southern Illinois
|D/ST
|14
|Washington
|vs Eastern Washington
|D/ST
|15
|Boston College
|vs Maine
|D/ST
|16
|Oklahoma St
|vs Murray State
|D/ST
|17
|Iowa State
|vs Bowling Green
|D/ST
|18
|Wisconsin
|vs Eastern Michigan
|D/ST
|19
|Georgia Tech
|vs Mercer
|D/ST
|20
|Texas
|vs UTSA
|D/ST
|21
|Kansas St
|vs Tulane
|D/ST
|22
|Miami
|@ Wake Forest
|D/ST
|23
|Clemson
|vs North Carolina
|D/ST
|24
|Utah
|vs Utah State
|D/ST
|25
|BYU
|@ Colorado State
|D/ST
|26
|Pitt
|vs Syracuse
|D/ST
|27
|Alabama
|vs Florida State
|D/ST
|28
|Texas A&M
|vs Kentucky
|D/ST
|29
|Texas Tech
|vs Houston
|D/ST
|30
|USC
|@ Rutgers
|D/ST
|31
|SMU
|@ Louisville
|D/ST
|32
|UCF
|vs Georgia State
|D/ST
|33
|TCU
|vs Arkansas State
|D/ST
|34
|Nebraska
|vs North Dakota
|D/ST
|35
|Duke
|vs Stanford
|D/ST
|36
|Baylor
|vs Louisiana Tech
|D/ST
|37
|Georgia
|@ Arkansas
|D/ST
|38
|North Carolina
|@ Clemson
|D/ST
|39
|UCLA
|vs Purdue
|D/ST
|40
|South Carolina
|vs Mississippi State
|D/ST
|41
|California
|vs Wagner
|D/ST
|42
|NC State
|@ Vanderbilt
|D/ST
|43
|Virginia
|vs West Virginia
|D/ST
|44
|Florida
|@ Auburn
|D/ST
|45
|Cincinnati
|vs Miami (OH)
|D/ST
|46
|Colorado
|@ Northwestern
|D/ST
|47
|Arizona St
|@ Kansas
|D/ST
|48
|Vanderbilt
|vs NC State
|D/ST
|49
|Northwestern
|vs Colorado
|D/ST
|50
|Louisville
|vs SMU
|D/ST
|51
|Virginia Tech
|@ Maryland
|D/ST
|52
|Auburn
|vs Florida
|D/ST
|53
|Maryland
|vs Virginia Tech
|D/ST
|54
|Ole Miss
|vs LSU
|D/ST
|55
|LSU
|@ Ole Miss
|D/ST
|56
|Houston
|@ Texas Tech
|D/ST
|57
|Stanford
|@ Duke
|D/ST
|58
|Kansas
|vs Arizona State
|D/ST
|59
|Kentucky
|@ Texas A&M
|D/ST
|60
|Florida St
|@ Alabama
|D/ST
|61
|West Virginia
|@ Virginia
|D/ST
|62
|Syracuse
|@ Pittsburgh
|D/ST
|63
|Mississippi St
|@ South Carolina
|D/ST
|64
|Purdue
|@ UCLA
|D/ST
Week 3 College Fantasy Football DEF News, Outlooks
Ohio State Buckeyes Defense
Ohio State's defense will look to get back to its dominant ways in a favorable Week 3 test against Kent State. The Buckeyes' defense dominated Ball State in Week 1, but gave up 24 points and 336 yards, with most of that coming late, in a shocking loss to Texas in Week 2. Ohio State is still allowing just 250.5 yards and 13.5 points per game on the season, and in a favorable matchup, great results should be expected.
Kent State has averaged 313.5 yards and 18 points per game so far, while being blown out by South Carolina and then topping Wofford. Ohio State's defense will be Kent State's toughest challenge of the season, and coming off a tough loss, fantasy owners should be salivating at this great matchup.
Texas Longhorns Defense
After a thrilling win over Ohio State in Week 2, the Texas defense has a much more favorable test ahead in Week 3 against UTSA. Despite the challenge the Longhorns faced against the Buckeyes, the defense is still allowing just 15 points per game so far. The defense has allowed 721 total yards.
UTSA has racked up 925 yards and 76 points across its first two games, but also played UT Rio Grande and Texas State. The Longhorns are going to be a much stiffer challenge, and fantasy owners should be confident starting the fantasy unit as a result. The matchups will get tougher for the Longhorns moving forward, but after a decent showing against Ohio State, fantasy owners can keep them on their rosters and in lineups for most of the rest of the season.
Michigan Wolverines Defense
Michigan's defense has been strong early on, and that should continue in Week 3 as the unit faces off against UTEP. The Wolverines' defense held Western Michigan to 12 points in Week 1; in Week 2, Michigan allowed just 10 points to 11th-ranked Oklahoma.
The Wolverines are allowing just 255 yards per game. UTEP is averaging 25.5 points and 344.5 yards per game so far this season, but most of the offensive production came against Texas Southern; the Miners were blanked 51-0 by Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago, and they gained just 198 yards in that one. A similar showing from the Michigan defense could be on tap, so they are a good fantasy defense to start this week.
Tennessee Volunteers Defense
The Tennessee defense could post a big fantasy score in Week 3 thanks to a favorable matchup against Kennesaw State. The Volunteers held Furman to nine points in the opener, before allowing 24 points to Georgia Tech in Week 2.
The defense has allowed just 576 total yards between those contests, though. Kennesaw State is averaging 32 points and 427.5 yards per game, but has played West Georgia and Georgia State so far. Tennessee will be a much tougher challenge, so fantasy owners should expect big things out of the Volunteers' defense before things get really tough in the weeks to come. Start Tennessee's defense now before the matchups get much less appealing.
Penn State Nittany Lions Defense
Penn State's defense hosts Buffalo in Week 3, so that unit has a strong outlook. The Nittany Lions have been strong defensively so far, allowing just nine points over two contests so far; that's the lowest amount of points allowed in the country so far.
Penn State has surrendered just 430 total yards, with 220 of those on rushes and 210 through the passing game. The Nittany Lions will take on a Buffalo offense that's averaged 20.5 points and 321 yards per game so far. This might be the toughest test the Nittany Lions have faced so far, but the matchup is still stellar, so another big fantasy showing should be in the works. Fantasy owners can start the Penn State defense confidently this week.
USC Trojans Defense
The Trojans gave up a 30-point spot last week to Louisiana. Louisiana! They gave up points in Week 0 to San Jose as well. Using the USC defense is still not for the faint of heart, even with Gary Patterson there. The good news is that USC dominated Fresno on the lines. They got sacks and forced turnovers. We all saw what UMass did to Rutgers, right? KJ Duff worries me, but as long as the Trojans can keep him out of the end zone, this can be a successful stream.
Baylor Bears Defense
Baylor has nine sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in the first two games. Five of those sacks and all of the interceptions were against Auburn. They can force the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs into mistakes as well.
Iowa State Defense
Iowa State held tough against Iowa. That game has a reputation to uphold, and it did once again. Iowa was held to under 100 yards in the second half, but won the field position battle. That's not to take away what Iowa State's defense did in the opener. The Cyclones put up six sacks and forced three turnovers. We may not be able to expect that against Bowling Green...or can we?
The Falcons have scored 20 points in two games. One of those was a loss to FCS Tarleton State. The Falcons have more turnovers than touchdowns and are averaging 266 yards per game. If the same defense shows up as the one against Iowa, the Cyclones can give us a lot of points for a fantasy defense.