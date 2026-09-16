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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

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Amare Thomas - College Football News, CFB Fantasy Rankings, DFS Lineups

RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The wide receiver position is the deepest in college fantasy football, which makes it tough to sort through all the viable WRs and figure out who to start. That's where we come in, with our Week 3 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. With just two weeks of the season in the books, there are sure to be plenty of additional breakout pass-catchers who emerge, but for now, we can only know what we know, and we have to make the right calls ahead of the must-win Week 3 matchup.

These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Collin Dixon, KJ Duff, Tanook Hines, Cooper Barkate, Umari Hatcher, Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, Mario Craver, Tre Spivey, and more stand, among all others in the top 100.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Malachi Toney MIA WR
2 Reed Harris ASU WR
3 Collin Dixon ILL WR
4 Charlie Becker IU WR
5 Jeremiah Smith OSU WR
6 KJ Duff RUTG WR
7 Wyatt Young OKST WR
8 Trent Mosley USC WR
9 Cayden Lee MIZ WR
10 Donovan Olugbode MIZ WR
11 Tre Richardson LOU WR
12 Jacory Barney NEB WR
13 Ryan Wingo TEX WR
14 Dakorien Moore ORE WR
15 Gavin Freeman BAY WR
16 Chase Hendricks CAL WR
17 Braden Pegan UTAH WR
18 Anthony Evans MSST WR
19 Deuce Alexander MISS WR
20 Cam Coleman TEX WR
21 Dawson Pough BC WR
22 Nik McMillan KSU WR
23 Cooper Barkate MIA WR
24 Winston Watkins LSU WR
25 Umari Hatcher SYR WR
26 Omarion Miller ASU WR
27 Mike Matthews TENN WR
28 Ryan Coleman-Williams ALA WR
29 Koby Howard PSU WR
30 Ian Strong CAL WR
31 Evan Stewart ORE WR
32 Jeremiah McClellan ORE WR
33 JJ Buchanan MICH WR
34 Nick Marsh IU WR
35 Javon Tracy MINN WR
36 Ed Small TCU WR
37 Amare Thomas HOU WR
38 Kyler Kasper BYU WR
39 Griffin Wilde NU WR
40 Isaiah Horton TA&M WR
41 Cataurus Hicks PITT WR
42 Tony Diaz IOWA WR
43 Chris Durr MD WR
44 Vernell Brown FLA WR
45 Justin Bowick OKST WR
46 Isaiah Sategna OU WR
47 Jordan Faison ND WR
48 Yannick Smith SMU WR
49 Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding MD WR
50 Mario Craver TA&M WR
51 Carlos Hernandez WAKE WR
52 TJ Moore CLEM WR
53 Dallas Wilson FLA WR
54 Donovan Murph SC WR
55 Que'Sean Brown VT WR
56 Javen Nicholas DUKE WR
57 Justus Ross-Simmons SYR WR
58 DeAndre Moore Jr. COLO WR
59 Waden Charles UCF WR
60 Dezmen Roebuck WASH WR
61 Louis Brown BAY WR
62 Caden High STAN WR
63 Chris Henry Jr. OSU WR
64 Chase Sowell PSU WR
65 Dominic Overby ISU WR
66 TK Keys TENN WR
67 Tanook Hines USC WR
68 Duane Thomas Jr. UCF WR
69 Kwazi Gilmer NEB WR
70 Tre Spivey ASU WR
71 Jared Richardson DUKE WR
72 Junior Sherrill VAN WR
73 Cederian Morgan ALA WR
74 Coy Eakin TTU WR
75 Jalen Cooper SMU WR
76 Keshaun Singleton AUB WR
77 JV Gibson CIN WR
78 Noah Jennings MINN WR
79 Brett Eskildsen PSU WR
80 Jackson Harris LSU WR
81 Jordan Clay WASH WR
82 Censere Lee PITT WR
83 Tyrell Henry WIS WR
84 Javarius Green BC WR
85 Kenny Johnson TTU WR
86 Emmett Mosley TEX WR
87 Jeremiah Koger AUB WR
88 Nyck Harbor SC WR
89 Braylon Staley TENN WR
90 Jaron Tibbs KSU WR
91 Chris Brooks Jr. WIS WR
92 Marquis Johnson MSST WR
93 Kenny Darby UK WR
94 Joshua Moore MIA WR
95 Brian Rowe UCLA WR
96 Lawayne McCoy LOU WR
97 Jonah Burton DUKE WR
98 Bryant Wesco Jr. CLEM WR
99 Yamir Knight SMU WR
100 Jayce Brown LSU WR

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks

Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score.

The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense, and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.

Jordan Dwyer, TCU

TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons.

Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play.

Trell Harris, Oklahoma

Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games.

He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.

KJ Duff, Rutgers

Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to keep delivering big in Week 3 against USC. Duff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against Massachusetts. He followed that up with 137 yards and two scores across eight receptions against Boston College in Week 2.

USC has allowed 18.7 points and 270 yards per game so far this season, and will be the Scarlet Knight's toughest challenge yet. Duff has delivered with two different quarterbacks, and could be set up for another big game as Rutgers tries to keep up with USC. Fantasy owners should continue to start Duff and trust him to deliver, even in some of these tougher tests.

JV Gibson, Cincinnati

Coming off two straight weeks with a touchdown, Cincinnati wide receiver JV Gibson is getting ready for a mouth-watering matchup against Miami (OH). Gibson has totaled nine receptions for 133 yards receiving and a couple of scores through his first two games in 2026.

He is now preparing for a RedHawks defense that allowed 646 total yards during a Week 1 loss to Pitt. In that game, Pitt wide receiver Catarus Hicks recorded five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Gibson is projected to score 8.4 fantasy points against Miami (OH) as RotoBaller's 77th-ranked wide receiver in Week 3.

Cayden Lee, Missouri

Wide receiver Cayden Lee is on pace to average over 100 yards receiving per game for the Missouri Tigers this season after totaling 11 receptions for 209 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the first two games of the year.

Lee has established himself as one of the most productive pass catchers in the country through a couple of weeks, finishing each of his team's two matchups with at least five receptions and an average of 19 yards per reception. This week, Lee and the Tigers will face FCS opponent Troy, which has allowed 220 passing yards per game in 2026. He is WR9 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings and is projected to score 13.6 fantasy points against the Trojans.

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