RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these WR rankings for the top Power 4 players.
The wide receiver position is the deepest in college fantasy football, which makes it tough to sort through all the viable WRs and figure out who to start. That's where we come in, with our Week 3 college fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2026. With just two weeks of the season in the books, there are sure to be plenty of additional breakout pass-catchers who emerge, but for now, we can only know what we know, and we have to make the right calls ahead of the must-win Week 3 matchup.
These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in, and many wide receiver pecking orders are still unclear, so we'll know more in the weeks to come. Below, see where key wideouts such as Collin Dixon, KJ Duff, Tanook Hines, Cooper Barkate, Umari Hatcher, Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, Mario Craver, Tre Spivey, and more stand, among all others in the top 100.
Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.
Week 3 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|1
|Malachi Toney
|MIA
|WR
|2
|Reed Harris
|ASU
|WR
|3
|Collin Dixon
|ILL
|WR
|4
|Charlie Becker
|IU
|WR
|5
|Jeremiah Smith
|OSU
|WR
|6
|KJ Duff
|RUTG
|WR
|7
|Wyatt Young
|OKST
|WR
|8
|Trent Mosley
|USC
|WR
|9
|Cayden Lee
|MIZ
|WR
|10
|Donovan Olugbode
|MIZ
|WR
|11
|Tre Richardson
|LOU
|WR
|12
|Jacory Barney
|NEB
|WR
|13
|Ryan Wingo
|TEX
|WR
|14
|Dakorien Moore
|ORE
|WR
|15
|Gavin Freeman
|BAY
|WR
|16
|Chase Hendricks
|CAL
|WR
|17
|Braden Pegan
|UTAH
|WR
|18
|Anthony Evans
|MSST
|WR
|19
|Deuce Alexander
|MISS
|WR
|20
|Cam Coleman
|TEX
|WR
|21
|Dawson Pough
|BC
|WR
|22
|Nik McMillan
|KSU
|WR
|23
|Cooper Barkate
|MIA
|WR
|24
|Winston Watkins
|LSU
|WR
|25
|Umari Hatcher
|SYR
|WR
|26
|Omarion Miller
|ASU
|WR
|27
|Mike Matthews
|TENN
|WR
|28
|Ryan Coleman-Williams
|ALA
|WR
|29
|Koby Howard
|PSU
|WR
|30
|Ian Strong
|CAL
|WR
|31
|Evan Stewart
|ORE
|WR
|32
|Jeremiah McClellan
|ORE
|WR
|33
|JJ Buchanan
|MICH
|WR
|34
|Nick Marsh
|IU
|WR
|35
|Javon Tracy
|MINN
|WR
|36
|Ed Small
|TCU
|WR
|37
|Amare Thomas
|HOU
|WR
|38
|Kyler Kasper
|BYU
|WR
|39
|Griffin Wilde
|NU
|WR
|40
|Isaiah Horton
|TA&M
|WR
|41
|Cataurus Hicks
|PITT
|WR
|42
|Tony Diaz
|IOWA
|WR
|43
|Chris Durr
|MD
|WR
|44
|Vernell Brown
|FLA
|WR
|45
|Justin Bowick
|OKST
|WR
|46
|Isaiah Sategna
|OU
|WR
|47
|Jordan Faison
|ND
|WR
|48
|Yannick Smith
|SMU
|WR
|49
|Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding
|MD
|WR
|50
|Mario Craver
|TA&M
|WR
|51
|Carlos Hernandez
|WAKE
|WR
|52
|TJ Moore
|CLEM
|WR
|53
|Dallas Wilson
|FLA
|WR
|54
|Donovan Murph
|SC
|WR
|55
|Que'Sean Brown
|VT
|WR
|56
|Javen Nicholas
|DUKE
|WR
|57
|Justus Ross-Simmons
|SYR
|WR
|58
|DeAndre Moore Jr.
|COLO
|WR
|59
|Waden Charles
|UCF
|WR
|60
|Dezmen Roebuck
|WASH
|WR
|61
|Louis Brown
|BAY
|WR
|62
|Caden High
|STAN
|WR
|63
|Chris Henry Jr.
|OSU
|WR
|64
|Chase Sowell
|PSU
|WR
|65
|Dominic Overby
|ISU
|WR
|66
|TK Keys
|TENN
|WR
|67
|Tanook Hines
|USC
|WR
|68
|Duane Thomas Jr.
|UCF
|WR
|69
|Kwazi Gilmer
|NEB
|WR
|70
|Tre Spivey
|ASU
|WR
|71
|Jared Richardson
|DUKE
|WR
|72
|Junior Sherrill
|VAN
|WR
|73
|Cederian Morgan
|ALA
|WR
|74
|Coy Eakin
|TTU
|WR
|75
|Jalen Cooper
|SMU
|WR
|76
|Keshaun Singleton
|AUB
|WR
|77
|JV Gibson
|CIN
|WR
|78
|Noah Jennings
|MINN
|WR
|79
|Brett Eskildsen
|PSU
|WR
|80
|Jackson Harris
|LSU
|WR
|81
|Jordan Clay
|WASH
|WR
|82
|Censere Lee
|PITT
|WR
|83
|Tyrell Henry
|WIS
|WR
|84
|Javarius Green
|BC
|WR
|85
|Kenny Johnson
|TTU
|WR
|86
|Emmett Mosley
|TEX
|WR
|87
|Jeremiah Koger
|AUB
|WR
|88
|Nyck Harbor
|SC
|WR
|89
|Braylon Staley
|TENN
|WR
|90
|Jaron Tibbs
|KSU
|WR
|91
|Chris Brooks Jr.
|WIS
|WR
|92
|Marquis Johnson
|MSST
|WR
|93
|Kenny Darby
|UK
|WR
|94
|Joshua Moore
|MIA
|WR
|95
|Brian Rowe
|UCLA
|WR
|96
|Lawayne McCoy
|LOU
|WR
|97
|Jonah Burton
|DUKE
|WR
|98
|Bryant Wesco Jr.
|CLEM
|WR
|99
|Yamir Knight
|SMU
|WR
|100
|Jayce Brown
|LSU
|WR
Week 3 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver News, Outlooks
Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has continued his dominance through the first two games of the season. Despite Ohio State's offense going cold in the second half against Texas, Smith still mustered up eight catches for 164 yards and a score.
The junior receiver is the Buckeyes' entire offense, and despite an easy matchup with Kent State this week, they won't stray away from their star receiver. Smith has a very high ceiling against a Golden Flashes team that surrendered 57 points to South Carolina in Week 1.
Jordan Dwyer, TCU
TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer (foot) is next expected to play in Week 3 against Arkansas State. Head coach Sonny Dykes said the wideout was doubtful to play. Dwyer is yet to play this season because of the injury. He has produced most of his 2,381 career yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two collegiate seasons.
Last year with the Horned Frogs, Dwyer had 730 yards and seven scores across 54 receptions. With Dwyer out so far, it's been Ed Small and Kari Ashley leading the team's pass catchers. Small has 166 yards across 14 receptions, while Ashley has 136 yards, two touchdowns, and 10 catches. Jeremy Scott, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Jacobe Hayes will continue to help fill in until Dwyer is ready to play.
Trell Harris, Oklahoma
Oklahoma wide receiver Trell Harris (abdominal) is expected to miss the "foreseeable future" and will continue to be evaluated, according to head coach Brent Venables. The transfer from Virginia, and formerly Kent State, has produced six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown through two games.
He had 847 yards and five touchdowns across 59 grabs a season ago, and his absence is a big loss for the Sooners. He is second on the team in receiving yards, only behind tight end Rocky Beers. Isaiah Sategna III is the only other pass catcher over 25 receiving yards, so Oklahoma needs some players to step up. The first test for Oklahoma without Harris around will come against New Mexico on Saturday evening.
KJ Duff, Rutgers
Rutgers wide receiver KJ Duff will look to keep delivering big in Week 3 against USC. Duff caught nine passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against Massachusetts. He followed that up with 137 yards and two scores across eight receptions against Boston College in Week 2.
USC has allowed 18.7 points and 270 yards per game so far this season, and will be the Scarlet Knight's toughest challenge yet. Duff has delivered with two different quarterbacks, and could be set up for another big game as Rutgers tries to keep up with USC. Fantasy owners should continue to start Duff and trust him to deliver, even in some of these tougher tests.
JV Gibson, Cincinnati
Coming off two straight weeks with a touchdown, Cincinnati wide receiver JV Gibson is getting ready for a mouth-watering matchup against Miami (OH). Gibson has totaled nine receptions for 133 yards receiving and a couple of scores through his first two games in 2026.
He is now preparing for a RedHawks defense that allowed 646 total yards during a Week 1 loss to Pitt. In that game, Pitt wide receiver Catarus Hicks recorded five receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. Gibson is projected to score 8.4 fantasy points against Miami (OH) as RotoBaller's 77th-ranked wide receiver in Week 3.
Cayden Lee, Missouri
Wide receiver Cayden Lee is on pace to average over 100 yards receiving per game for the Missouri Tigers this season after totaling 11 receptions for 209 yards and a couple of touchdowns through the first two games of the year.
Lee has established himself as one of the most productive pass catchers in the country through a couple of weeks, finishing each of his team's two matchups with at least five receptions and an average of 19 yards per reception. This week, Lee and the Tigers will face FCS opponent Troy, which has allowed 220 passing yards per game in 2026. He is WR9 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings and is projected to score 13.6 fantasy points against the Trojans.