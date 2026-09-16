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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

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RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these TE rankings for the top Power 4 players.

If you've played college fantasy football for a few years, you know the tight end position is always tricky to navigate. And if it's your first year, you have probably already discovered that through the first two weeks. That said, some key tight ends are starting to emerge as top waiver wire targets and starters, but you should be checking every week for an upgrade at your TE spot. We're here to help you make those calls with our Week 3 college fantasy football tight end rankings for 2026.

In the rankings below, you will see where big-name studs and potential streaming options such as Luke Reynolds, Trey'Dez Green, Mason Mini, Mark Bowman, Kari Ashley, and more stand, among all others, for Week 3.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Benjamin Brahmer PSU TE
2 Luke Reynolds VT TE
3 Trey'Dez Green LSU TE
4 Rocky Beers OU TE
5 Benji Blackburn STAN TE
6 Mason Mini CAL TE
7 Mark Bowman USC TE
8 Kari Ashley TCU TE
9 Jamari Johnson ORE TE
10 Randy Pittman SMU TE
11 Daunte Bacheyie SYR TE
12 Caleb Odom MISS TE
13 Willie Rodriguez UK TE
14 Hunter Andrews UTAH TE
15 Kevin Roche Jr. GT TE
16 Brett Norfleet MIZ TE
17 Vince Benetti ISU TE
18 Dylan Wade UCF TE
19 Patrick Overmyer HOU TE
20 Emaree Winston TEX TE
21 DJ Vonnahme IOWA TE
22 Jayvontay Conner VAN TE
23 David Clement SYR TE
24 Alex Honig NU TE
25 Jelani Thurman UNC TE
26 Jeremiah Hasley DUKE TE
27 AJ Ia ASU TE
28 Noah Bennee UTAH TE
29 Decker DeGraaf WASH TE
30 Terrance Carter TTU TE
31 Charlie Williams COLO TE
32 Garrett Oakley KSU TE
33 Cole Rusk ARIZ TE
34 Ka'Morreun Pimpton TCU TE
35 Lawson Luckie UGA TE

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Tight End News, Outlooks

Trey'Dez Green, LSU

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green will look to keep trending up despite having a tougher test in Week 3 against Ole Miss. Green is coming off a Week 2 performance against Louisiana Tech that saw the TE catch six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown; he also got two rushing attempts, gaining seven yards.

The tight end went for 58 yards on four receptions in Week 1. In Week 1, Ole Miss allowed two tight ends to combine for 58 yards across four catches. Last week, the Rebels allowed Charlotte TE Jason Jeffares to go for 27 yards on two grabs. Green will be the top tight end that Ole Miss has faced, and his fantasy owners should trust him to deliver despite the tougher test.

Rocky Beers, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Rocky Beers is the fourth-ranked tight end in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings as he and the Sooners prepare for a matchup with a stingy New Mexico defense on Saturday night. Beers has recorded eight receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown through the first two games of the year and is coming off a six-reception, 94-yard effort during a loss to Michigan.

New Mexico could present a bit more of a challenge, as the Lobos have allowed the second-fewest passing yards per game in the country (83.5) entering Week 3. With that said, they have yet to defend against a tight end of Beers' caliber and could get exposed this week by an Oklahoma team that is hoping to rebound from an ugly Week 2 defeat.

Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech junior tight end Luke Reynolds has emerged as Ethan Grunkemeyer's top target, as he caught eight passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over Old Dominion. The Penn State transfer trails just Jelani Thurman and Trey'Dez Green in the FBS in terms of tight end receiving yards, and has entered must-start territory as one of the few reliable options at such a thin position.

The Hokies have their toughest test of the season this Saturday night as they travel to Maryland, but nonetheless, Reynolds should be in the starting lineup.

Benjamin Brahmer, Penn State

Penn State tight end Benjamin Brahmer has started his season strong and is looking to keep things rolling in Week 3 against Buffalo. He had an eight-yard touchdown for his only reception in Week 1 against Marshall. Brahmer then erupted for 79 yards and two scores across five receptions in Week 2 against Temple, so he's a fantasy asset on the rise.

Buffalo is allowing 25 points and 408 yards per game so far, and that's against UAlbany and Florida International, so a big offensive day could be coming from Brahmer and the Penn State offense. Buffalo allowed tight ends to tally 21 yards across three catches against UAlbany, while surrendering just seven yards on a single catch last week. Brahmer is the best TE the Bulls have faced by a wide margin, and given how he's looked through two weeks, fantasy owners should expect big things from him in Week 3.

Jamari Johnson, Oregon

The playing status for Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson (undisclosed) is up in the air as Week 3 closes in. He didn't play in Week 2 after getting injured back in Week 1 against Boise State. Johnson had 57 yards and a score across four receptions in the first game. Even after missing a game, Johnson is still fourth on the team in receiving yards.

Wide receivers Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore lead the team with 170, 150 and 138 receiving yards, respectively. If Johnson cannot play against Portland State in Week 3, expect Andrew Olesh to fill in again. He has just one catch for nine yards this season. Oregon should dominate Portland State this week, but if Johnson continues to miss time, it could be tougher sledding for the Oregon offense.

Ethan Davis, Tennessee

Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis is out for the season after sustaining a significant knee injury during the Volunteers' Week 2 win over Georgia Tech, per On3. Davis left the field and entered the injury tent on the Vols' sideline during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game, which ended in a 45-24 Tennessee victory.

Davis was enjoying a solid start to the season, recording three receptions, two of which went for touchdowns, in his team's first two games of the year. Davis has been with Tennessee since 2023 and has recorded 39 career receptions for 433 yards and six touchdowns. With Davis out, Tennessee will likely turn to DaSaahn Brame, who has one reception for seven yards this year. Tennessee takes on Kennesaw State in Week 3.

Kari Ashley, TCU

It didn't come against a top-tier opponent, but tight end Kari Ashley's performance during TCU's Week 2 win over Grambling is worth paying attention to. While Ashley is not one of RotoBaller's top 22 tight ends ranked, he could be a sneaky waiver addition as fantasy managers reset expectations for their roster entering Week 3.

Ashley led the Horned Frogs' passing game with seven receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns, including a long reception of 37 yards during a 63-7 victory over the Tigers. Ashley has now totaled 10 receptions through his team's first two games, proving to be a potential breakout candidate as the year goes on. TCU takes on another inferior opponent this week in Arkansas State, which has allowed its opponents to rack up a whopping 384.5 yards per game through two matchups this season.

Terrance Carter, Texas Tech

Texas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) and edge rusher Trey White (knee) are both viewed as game-time decisions for the team's Week 3 matchup against Houston. Both are going to be monitored throughout the week, and then the team will make calls on them before Friday's game.

Carter played in Week 1 against Abilene Christian, catching three passes for 28 yards. He missed the team's Week 2 win over Oregon State, and they could use him back for a ranked matchup against Houston. White has not played in a game this season for the Red Raiders. He transferred in from San Diego State, where he accumulated 123 total tackles, 19.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception over parts of four seasons.

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