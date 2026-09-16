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Week 3 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

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Jadan Baugh - College Football Rankings, CFB News, CFB DFS Picks - icon rotoballer

RotoBaller's Week 3 college fantasy football running back rankings for 2026. Set winning CFB fantasy lineups with these RB rankings for the top Power 4 players.

The Week 3 college football slate is just ahead, and it's time for an updated look at the Week 3 college fantasy football running back rankings. Hopefully, you were able to secure some big risers on the waiver wire and have a stable of productive running backs to work with. We're here to help you nail your lineup calls.

RotoBaller's Week 3 CFB fantasy running back rankings include the top 90 ball carriers. These rankings will be updated throughout the week as injury news rolls in. Below, see where key chain-movers such as Daniel Hill, Jamal Rule, Jeremy Payne, Kamari Moulton, Bo Jackson, Evan Dickens, LJ Martin, and more stand among all others.

Be sure to bookmark our college fantasy football news feed for the latest breaking news, injury updates, and more. CFB alerts are also available in our mobile app.

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Player Name Team Position
1 Nate Sheppard DUKE RB
2 Wayshawn Parker UTAH RB
3 Wayne Knight UCLA RB
4 DeSean Bishop TENN RB
5 Jadan Baugh FLA RB
6 Caleb Hawkins OKST RB
7 Jamal Rule NEB RB
8 Kamari Moulton IOWA RB
9 Jeremy Payne TCU RB
10 Adam Mohammed CAL RB
11 Joe Jackson KSU RB
12 Justice Haynes GT RB
13 Ja'Kyrian Turner PITT RB
14 Turbo Richard IU RB
15 Darius Taylor MINN RB
16 Jamal Roberts MIZ RB
17 Kewan Lacy MISS RB
18 Daniel Hill ALA RB
19 Bo Jackson OSU RB
20 Fame Ijeboi PUR RB
21 J'Koby Williams TTU RB
22 Mark Fletcher Jr. MIA RB
23 Nate Frazier UGA RB
24 Raleek Brown TEX RB
25 Evan Dickens BC RB
26 Jordon Davison ORE RB
27 Mekhi Nelson NEB RB
28 Cam Cook WVU RB
29 Aneyas Williams ND RB
30 Duke Watson UCF RB
31 Ousmane Kromah FSU RB
32 Marcellous Hawkins VT RB
33 Abu Sama III WIS RB
34 Kedrick Reescano ARIZ RB
35 Hollywood Smothers TEX RB
36 LJ Martin BYU RB
37 Dierre Hill Jr. ORE RB
38 Aiden Flora ISU RB
39 Micah Ford STAN RB
40 Gi'Bran Payne CIN RB
41 Dawson Pendergrass BAY RB
42 DeJuan Williams MD RB
43 King Miller USC RB
44 Fluff Bothwell MSST RB
45 Antwan Raymond RUTG RB
46 Jordan Marshall MICH RB
47 Sedrick Alexander VAN RB
48 Kwinten Ives NEB RB
49 Caleb Komolafe NU RB
50 Isaac Brown LOU RB
51 Dilin Jones LSU RB
52 Ca'Lil Valentine ILL RB
53 Kyson Brown ASU RB
54 Ismail Mahdi ARIZ RB
55 Waymond Jordan USC RB
56 Samuel Singleton FSU RB
57 Jabree Coleman SC RB
58 Micah Welch COLO RB
59 Carson Hansen PSU RB
60 Anthony Woods UCLA RB
61 Makhi Hughes HOU RB
62 Cameron Dickey TTU RB
63 Jeremiah Cobb AUB RB
64 Agyeman Addae UCF RB
65 Jekail Middlebrook UVA RB
66 Kendrick Raphael SMU RB
67 Rodney Fields Jr. KSU RB
68 Isaiah Mozee NEB RB
69 Demon June UNC RB
70 Rueben Owens II TA&M RB
71 Isaiah Augustave SC RB
72 Nolan James Jr. ND RB
73 Easton Miller ISU RB
74 Dylan Edwards KU RB
75 Matt Fuller SC RB
76 Cole Tabb CIN RB
77 Xavier Brown UVA RB
78 Tylik Hill SYR RB
79 CJ Baxter UK RB
80 Ty Clark III WAKE RB

 

Week 3 College Fantasy Football Running Back News, Outlooks

Daniel Hill, Alabama

Alabama running back Daniel Hill has delivered two good fantasy showings across two weeks and will look to keep things rolling as the competition stiffens. Across two games, Hill has rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns across 27 carries. He has four receptions for an additional 22 yards.

Bama's top back should be expected to keep producing big fantasy scores, and that makes him an appealing fantasy asset. He's a waiver wire add going into Week 3, when Alabama will host Florida State. The matchups won't get any easier in SEC play later in the season, but the top back for a top-end team is a fantasy player worth rostering and utilizing, so look into adding Hill before it's too late.

Fame Ijeboi, Purdue

Fame Ijeboi has jumped out to an impressive start to the 2026 season, recording over 200 yards rushing on an average of 5.3 yards per carry through Purdue's first two games of the season. Ijeboi went off for 114 yards rushing and three touchdowns during a Week 2 overtime loss at the hands of Wake Forest, doing so while receiving a heavy workload of 27 carries.

He also finished the game with six receptions for 42 yards, proving he is a dual threat out of the backfield and a player fantasy managers should consider adding to their starting lineup this week. Ijeboi went from RB48 in Rotoballer's Week 2 rankings to RB47 with Week 3 approaching. It was a small jump, but we may see him climb even higher after this week's matchup against UCLA, which allowed San Diego State to rush for 144 yards in Week 2.

Ja'Kyrian Turner, Pitt

Pittsburgh running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (undisclosed) is questionable for the team's Week 3 game against Syracuse on Thursday. He last played in Week 1, rushing for 39 yards across 11 carries, while catching four passes for 69 yards and a score. Without Turner around in Week 2 against UCF, Damon Ferguson Jr. led the team with 20 carries for 59 yards and a score.

La'Vell Wright had 13 carries, going for just 35 yards. Quarterback Mason Heintschel also factored into the running game, gaining 13 yards across seven attempts. Getting Turner back could be a big boost for the Panthers' offense, which managed just 12 points and 315 yards without him last week. In Syracuse's first two games, the defense has surrendered 12 points and just 204 yards per contest, so this will be a bit of a stiff test for the Pittsburgh offense.

Matt Fuller, South Carolina

A 125-yard performance from running back Matt Fuller helped power South Carolina to a 45-9 non-conference victory over Towson this past Saturday. Now, the Gamecocks' running back has a chance to continue his upward trajectory with another strong effort in a more difficult matchup against Mississippi in Week 3.

Fuller has averaged 9.5 yards per carry through his first two games, but will go up against a Bulldogs' defense that has allowed its opponents to rush for just 75.5 yards per game, which is the 20th-best mark in the entire country. Fuller is likely to face tougher sledding in this week's matchup. However, through two games, his performance has been encouraging enough for waiver-wire consideration.

J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech

Texas Tech wide receiver J'Koby Williams has started the year strong with a touchdown run in each of the first two games, and he'll look to make it three straight with a score when taking on Houston in Week 3. Along with the two touchdowns, Williams has gained 187 yards across 33 total carries; he also has 10 receptions for 73 yards.

His scores came against Abilene Christian and Oregon State, and the matchups will get tougher moving forward, starting with the ranked matchup against Houston. Williams is a rising fantasy player after the first two weeks, and he's still on the rise as Week 3 games near. Fantasy owners lacking in the running back department should at least look into the possibility of adding the Red Raiders' RB.

Gi'Bran Payne, Cincinnati

Coming off two consecutive 100-plus-yard performances, running back Gi'Bran Payne will look to stay hot as Cincinnati takes on Miami of Ohio at home this week. The Bearcats' running back carried the ball 14 times for 108 yards in Cincinnati's season opener against Boston College before ripping off 8.5 yards per carry on his way to a 102-yard, two-touchdown effort against Western Carolina in Week 2.

Payne will now take on a Redhawks' defense that allowed Pitt to rush for 166 yards in Week 1. The Cincinnati ball carrier is ranked RB74 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings and is projected to score 7.7 fantasy points against Miami (OH).

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