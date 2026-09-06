RotoBaller's half-PPR running back fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated RB rankings include the top 95 running back for fantasy football drafts.
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy football rankings! Tis the season as fantasy football drafts are in full swing with Week 1 fast approaching. We continue our positional rankings series with our updated 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. Below you will find the top 90 running backs ranked. Find out where key RBs such as Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, MarShawn Lloyd, Rachaad White, and Mike Washington Jr. are listed below.
For more ranking sets, visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.
RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be updated throughout the offseason and through Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|1
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|6
|1
|4
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|7
|1
|5
|James Cook III
|RB
|9
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|11
|2
|7
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|12
|2
|8
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|13
|2
|9
|Chase Brown
|RB
|15
|3
|10
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|16
|3
|11
|De'Von Achane
|RB
|17
|3
|12
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|24
|3
|13
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|25
|3
|14
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|26
|3
|15
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|29
|3
|16
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|32
|3
|17
|Breece Hall
|RB
|33
|4
|18
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|36
|4
|19
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|40
|4
|20
|David Montgomery
|RB
|50
|4
|21
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|52
|4
|22
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|55
|5
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|58
|5
|24
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|59
|5
|25
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|61
|5
|26
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|64
|5
|27
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|68
|5
|28
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|69
|5
|29
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|71
|5
|30
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|79
|5
|31
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|80
|5
|32
|Blake Corum
|RB
|81
|5
|33
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|83
|5
|34
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|87
|5
|35
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|92
|6
|36
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|93
|6
|37
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|95
|6
|38
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|103
|6
|39
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|112
|6
|40
|Rachaad White
|RB
|119
|6
|41
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|120
|6
|42
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|128
|6
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|135
|6
|44
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|137
|6
|45
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|138
|7
|46
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|139
|7
|47
|Woody Marks
|RB
|144
|7
|48
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|146
|7
|49
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|147
|7
|50
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|157
|7
|51
|Malik Davis
|RB
|162
|7
|52
|Ray Davis
|RB
|163
|7
|53
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|165
|7
|54
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|168
|7
|55
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|184
|7
|56
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|191
|7
|57
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|194
|7
|58
|Justice Hill
|RB
|198
|7
|59
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|200
|7
|60
|Najee Harris
|RB
|205
|8
|61
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|206
|8
|62
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|210
|8
|63
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|211
|8
|64
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|219
|8
|65
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|220
|8
|66
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|222
|8
|67
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|223
|8
|68
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|224
|8
|69
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|225
|8
|70
|Jordan James
|RB
|226
|8
|71
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|232
|8
|72
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|237
|8
|73
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|243
|8
|74
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|244
|8
|75
|Nicholas Singleton
|RB
|247
|9
|76
|George Holani
|RB
|248
|9
|77
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|262
|9
|78
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|289
|9
|79
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|303
|9
|80
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|304
|9
|81
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|307
|9
|82
|Brashard Smith
|RB
|316
|9
|83
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|317
|9
|84
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|322
|9
|85
|James Conner
|RB
|326
|9
|86
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|328
|9
|87
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|331
|9
|88
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|333
|9
|89
|Audric Estime
|RB
|335
|9
|90
|Will Shipley
|RB
|342
|10
|91
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|352
|10
|92
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|360
|10
|93
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|375
|10
|94
|Adam Randall
|RB
|395
|10
|95
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|397
Fantasy Football Running Back News
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Jaylen Wright is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, behind bell-cow tailback De'Von Achane. While Achane is expected to touch the ball at an extremely high rate in Miami's offense, Wright should be the first Dolphin off the bench to spell Achane when he is tired or needs to come out of the game for any purpose. Wright is listed ahead of Ollie Gordon II (ribs), who is dealing with an injury to his ribs, and Carlos Washington Jr. on the depth chart.
The Dolphins selected Wright out of Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 120 overall). Wright is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues right now, but is worth a look in dynasty leagues or deeper leagues as Achane's handcuff. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 66 running back and is a name to monitor in deep-league and best-ball formats as a late-round flyer.
Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has picked up another reason to climb draft boards. TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was in street clothes for Saturday's practice and has not been back on the field since getting hurt Aug. 24. New England opens at Seattle on Wednesday, so Henderson is running out of time to get meaningful work in before Week 1. Stevenson was already making a push for the larger role. He handled 58 carries during New England's four playoff games last season, while Henderson had 30, and Stevenson also caught 12 passes for 126 yards during that run.
His regular season included 948 yards from scrimmage and a career-high nine touchdowns despite missing three games. Henderson could still return before Wednesday and will have a role once healthy, but this backfield looks a lot less murky than it did earlier in the summer. RotoBaller now has Stevenson at RB23 in half-PPR formats. For drafts happening this weekend, he's one of the clearer running back risers on the board.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is in street clothes for the team's practice on Saturday, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. Henderson tweaked his ankle in practice early last week and has not returned since, putting his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday firmly in question. His injury and the fact that he did not stand out as a pass protector in training camp have caused backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson to become more attractive in fantasy football drafts in New England's backfield.
When Henderson is healthy, he will have a significant role alongside Stevenson after rushing for 911 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 180 carries as a rookie in 2025, but it is clear that head coach Mike Vrabel still has a ton of trust in Stevenson. At RotoBaller, Stevenson is ranked as the RB23 with the season opener in less than a week, with Henderson checking in at No. 29 at the RB position. If Henderson is out or limited in the Super Bowl rematch next week, Corey Kiner would be in line to work as the RB2 behind Stevenson.
Jacob Saylors, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors runs hard and "has earned the trust of the coaching staff" for his play on offense and special teams during training camp, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website. Saylors led the team in total scrimmage yards during the preseason (31 carries for 187 yards and five catches for 40 yards) and could be in the mix to return kicks on special teams if he is active on game days. The chances of Saylors being active for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season went way up when the Lions placed Isiah Pacheco (back) on Injured Reserve to start the year.
All-Pro RB Jahmyr Gibbs will handle the lion's share of backfield work, but Saylors could open his second year in the NFL as the No. 2 over Sione Vaki. The former undrafted free agent out of East Carolina appeared in 16 games for the Lions as a rookie in 2025, but he only had two carries for 11 yards on offense. Even with an elevated role to open his sophomore campaign, Saylors is only in consideration as a handcuff option for Gibbs in deeper leagues.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is looking like an elite fantasy player with his every-down role in what should be one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Stacked in the Bengals offense with quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Brown figures to be heavily involved in the passing game apart from his role as the early down running back. That makes for a potential first-round draft pick in leagues still drafting.
According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow praised Brown's versatility and pass-blocking ability. "I think there are very few backs in this league that you can say that about," Burrow said. "And when you have a guy like that, you don't have to take him off the field." Brown ranked ninth in the league last season with 1,456 total scrimmage yards, and included in that were 437 receiving yards, ranking sixth in the league. Look for even more involvement for Brown this season.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, TreyVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.Quinshon Judkins, Tony Pollard, RJ Harvey, Woody Marks, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Wright, Jacob Saylors, and Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, TreyVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.Quinshon Judkins, Tony Pollard, RJ Harvey, Woody Marks, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Wright, Jacob Saylors, and Kaelon Black:
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