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Updated Half-PPR Running Back Fantasy Football Rankings: September Updates (2026)

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller's half-PPR running back fantasy football rankings for 2026. These updated RB rankings include the top 95 running back for fantasy football drafts.

In This Article hide
2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings
Fantasy Football Running Back News
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to more fantasy football rankings! Tis the season as fantasy football drafts are in full swing with Week 1 fast approaching. We continue our positional rankings series with our updated 2026 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings. Below you will find the top 90 running backs ranked. Find out where key RBs such as Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Quinshon Judkins, MarShawn Lloyd, Rachaad White, and Mike Washington Jr. are listed below.

For more ranking sets, visit our updated rankings page, which features customizable rankings for many formats, including full-PPR, best ball, Superflex, and dynasty. You can also bookmark our NFL news page or the brand new NFL Injuries Report page for the latest fantasy news and injury updates.

RotoBaller's lead NFL analyst, Nick Mariano, has put together these updated 2026 half-PPR rankings, which will be updated throughout the offseason and through Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

2026 Fantasy Football Half-PPR Running Back Rankings

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
1 3 Christian McCaffrey RB 6
1 4 Jonathan Taylor RB 7
1 5 James Cook III RB 9
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 11
2 7 Saquon Barkley RB 12
2 8 Kenneth Walker III RB 13
2 9 Chase Brown RB 15
3 10 Omarion Hampton RB 16
3 11 De'Von Achane RB 17
3 12 Javonte Williams RB 24
3 13 Kyren Williams RB 25
3 14 Ashton Jeanty RB 26
3 15 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 29
3 16 D'Andre Swift RB 32
3 17 Breece Hall RB 33
4 18 Jeremiyah Love RB 36
4 19 Bucky Irving RB 40
4 20 David Montgomery RB 50
4 21 Cam Skattebo RB 52
4 22 Jadarian Price RB 55
5 23 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 58
5 24 Quinshon Judkins RB 59
5 25 Bhayshul Tuten RB 61
5 26 Rico Dowdle RB 64
5 27 Jaylen Warren RB 68
5 28 MarShawn Lloyd RB 69
5 29 TreVeyon Henderson RB 71
5 30 Tony Pollard RB 79
5 31 J.K. Dobbins RB 80
5 32 Blake Corum RB 81
5 33 Jonathon Brooks RB 83
5 34 Chuba Hubbard RB 87
5 35 Jordan Mason RB 92
6 36 RJ Harvey RB 93
6 37 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 95
6 38 Kenneth Gainwell RB 103
6 39 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 112
6 40 Rachaad White RB 119
6 41 Josh Jacobs RB 120
6 42 Kyle Monangai RB 128
6 43 Tyjae Spears RB 135
6 44 Tank Bigsby RB 137
6 45 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 138
7 46 Keaton Mitchell RB 139
7 47 Woody Marks RB 144
7 48 Tyler Allgeier RB 146
7 49 Mike Washington Jr. RB 147
7 50 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 157
7 51 Malik Davis RB 162
7 52 Ray Davis RB 163
7 53 Emmett Johnson RB 165
7 54 Jonah Coleman RB 168
7 55 Dylan Sampson RB 184
7 56 Zach Charbonnet RB 191
7 57 Samaje Perine RB 194
7 58 Justice Hill RB 198
7 59 Chris Brooks RB 200
7 60 Najee Harris RB 205
8 61 Seth McGowan RB 206
8 62 Kaelon Black RB 210
8 63 Braelon Allen RB 211
8 64 Kimani Vidal RB 219
8 65 Alvin Kamara RB 220
8 66 Jaylen Wright RB 222
8 67 Kaleb Johnson RB 223
8 68 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 224
8 69 Sean Tucker RB 225
8 70 Jordan James RB 226
8 71 Kaytron Allen RB 232
8 72 Roschon Johnson RB 237
8 73 Demond Claiborne RB 243
8 74 Emanuel Wilson RB 244
8 75 Nicholas Singleton RB 247
9 76 George Holani RB 248
9 77 Isiah Pacheco RB 262
9 78 Isaiah Davis RB 289
9 79 Ty Johnson RB 303
9 80 Kareem Hunt RB 304
9 81 Devin Singletary RB 307
9 82 Brashard Smith RB 316
9 83 Trevor Etienne RB 317
9 84 Kendre Miller RB 322
9 85 James Conner RB 326
9 86 Kyle Juszczyk RB 328
9 87 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 331
9 88 Ollie Gordon II RB 333
9 89 Audric Estime RB 335
9 90 Will Shipley RB 342
10 91 DJ Giddens RB 352
10 92 Jacob Saylors RB 360
10 93 Dylan Laube RB 375
10 94 Adam Randall RB 395
10 95 Emari Demercado RB 397

 

Fantasy Football Running Back News

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Wright is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Miami Dolphins depth chart, behind bell-cow tailback De'Von Achane. While Achane is expected to touch the ball at an extremely high rate in Miami's offense, Wright should be the first Dolphin off the bench to spell Achane when he is tired or needs to come out of the game for any purpose. Wright is listed ahead of Ollie Gordon II (ribs), who is dealing with an injury to his ribs, and Carlos Washington Jr. on the depth chart.

The Dolphins selected Wright out of Tennessee in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 120 overall). Wright is rostered in just 2% of Yahoo leagues right now, but is worth a look in dynasty leagues or deeper leagues as Achane's handcuff. He ranks as RotoBaller's No. 66 running back and is a name to monitor in deep-league and best-ball formats as a late-round flyer.

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has picked up another reason to climb draft boards. TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) was in street clothes for Saturday's practice and has not been back on the field since getting hurt Aug. 24. New England opens at Seattle on Wednesday, so Henderson is running out of time to get meaningful work in before Week 1. Stevenson was already making a push for the larger role. He handled 58 carries during New England's four playoff games last season, while Henderson had 30, and Stevenson also caught 12 passes for 126 yards during that run.

His regular season included 948 yards from scrimmage and a career-high nine touchdowns despite missing three games. Henderson could still return before Wednesday and will have a role once healthy, but this backfield looks a lot less murky than it did earlier in the summer. RotoBaller now has Stevenson at RB23 in half-PPR formats. For drafts happening this weekend, he's one of the clearer running back risers on the board.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is in street clothes for the team's practice on Saturday, according to Andrew Callahan of The Boston Herald. Henderson tweaked his ankle in practice early last week and has not returned since, putting his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday firmly in question. His injury and the fact that he did not stand out as a pass protector in training camp have caused backfield mate Rhamondre Stevenson to become more attractive in fantasy football drafts in New England's backfield.

When Henderson is healthy, he will have a significant role alongside Stevenson after rushing for 911 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 180 carries as a rookie in 2025, but it is clear that head coach Mike Vrabel still has a ton of trust in Stevenson. At RotoBaller, Stevenson is ranked as the RB23 with the season opener in less than a week, with Henderson checking in at No. 29 at the RB position. If Henderson is out or limited in the Super Bowl rematch next week, Corey Kiner would be in line to work as the RB2 behind Stevenson.

Jacob Saylors, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jacob Saylors runs hard and "has earned the trust of the coaching staff" for his play on offense and special teams during training camp, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website. Saylors led the team in total scrimmage yards during the preseason (31 carries for 187 yards and five catches for 40 yards) and could be in the mix to return kicks on special teams if he is active on game days. The chances of Saylors being active for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season went way up when the Lions placed Isiah Pacheco (back) on Injured Reserve to start the year.

All-Pro RB Jahmyr Gibbs will handle the lion's share of backfield work, but Saylors could open his second year in the NFL as the No. 2 over Sione Vaki. The former undrafted free agent out of East Carolina appeared in 16 games for the Lions as a rookie in 2025, but he only had two carries for 11 yards on offense. Even with an elevated role to open his sophomore campaign, Saylors is only in consideration as a handcuff option for Gibbs in deeper leagues.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown is looking like an elite fantasy player with his every-down role in what should be one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Stacked in the Bengals offense with quarterback Joe Burrow and receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Brown figures to be heavily involved in the passing game apart from his role as the early down running back. That makes for a potential first-round draft pick in leagues still drafting.

According to Ben Baby of ESPN, Burrow praised Brown's versatility and pass-blocking ability. "I think there are very few backs in this league that you can say that about," Burrow said. "And when you have a guy like that, you don't have to take him off the field." Brown ranked ninth in the league last season with 1,456 total scrimmage yards, and included in that were 437 receiving yards, ranking sixth in the league. Look for even more involvement for Brown this season.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, TreyVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.Quinshon Judkins, Tony Pollard, RJ Harvey, Woody Marks, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Wright, Jacob Saylors, and Kaelon Black. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Chase Brown, Breece Hall, Bucky Irving, Jaylen Warren, MarShawn Lloyd, TreyVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson.Quinshon Judkins, Tony Pollard, RJ Harvey, Woody Marks, Mike Washington Jr., Dylan Sampson, Jonah Coleman, Jaylen Wright, Jacob Saylors, and Kaelon Black:

Chase Brown
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Christian McCaffrey
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Jonathan Taylor
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James Cook III
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Derrick Henry
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Javonte Williams
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Kyren Williams
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Bhayshul Tuten
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Hurts
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Stafford
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian Watson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Stefon Diggs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
RJ Harvey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Cam Skattebo
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Michael Wilson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
David Montgomery
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Matthew Golden
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Mike Evans
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Lamar Jackson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaxson Dart
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Bijan Robinson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Christian McCaffrey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathan Taylor
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Cook III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Walker III
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Saquon Barkley
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
De'Von Achane
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Derrick Henry
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Omarion Hampton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Javonte Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyren Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ashton Jeanty
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
D'Andre Swift
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jeremiyah Love
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rachaad White
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Jacobs
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
RJ Harvey
vs
Stefon Diggs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Stafford
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Wilson
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Mason
RJ Harvey
vs
Matthew Golden
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
RJ Harvey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
RJ Harvey
vs
Jaxson Dart
RJ Harvey
vs
Carnell Tate
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
RJ Harvey
vs
Courtland Sutton
RJ Harvey
vs
Jared Goff
RJ Harvey
vs
Brock Purdy
RJ Harvey
vs
Baker Mayfield
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Love
RJ Harvey
vs
Quentin Johnston
RJ Harvey
vs
Xavier Worthy
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Jordan Addison
RJ Harvey
vs
Bo Nix
RJ Harvey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
DK Metcalf
RJ Harvey
vs
Dalton Kincaid
RJ Harvey
vs
Tony Pollard
RJ Harvey
vs
Alec Pierce
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
George Kittle
RJ Harvey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Dak Prescott
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
RJ Harvey
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyler Murray
RJ Harvey
vs
Jayden Reed
RJ Harvey
vs
Romeo Doubs
RJ Harvey
vs
Tucker Kraft
RJ Harvey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
RJ Harvey
vs
Rachaad White
RJ Harvey
vs
Caleb Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Justin Herbert
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Kelce
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
RJ Harvey
vs
James Cook III
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Saquon Barkley
RJ Harvey
vs
De'Von Achane
RJ Harvey
vs
Derrick Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Omarion Hampton
RJ Harvey
vs
Javonte Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyren Williams
RJ Harvey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
RJ Harvey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
D'Andre Swift
RJ Harvey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
RJ Harvey
vs
David Montgomery
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Jadarian Price
RJ Harvey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
RJ Harvey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Darnold
Woody Marks
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Woody Marks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Woody Marks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Woody Marks
vs
Jake Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Brenton Strange
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Woody Marks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Woody Marks
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Shough
Woody Marks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Hunter Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Woody Marks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Woody Marks
vs
Daniel Jones
Woody Marks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Woody Marks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Woody Marks
vs
Keenan Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Juwan Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
Khalil Shakir
Woody Marks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Woody Marks
vs
Mark Andrews
Woody Marks
vs
Houston Texans
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Willis
Woody Marks
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Woody Marks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Harris
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Rachaad White
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Ray Davis
Woody Marks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Woody Marks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
James Cook III
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
De'Von Achane
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Woody Marks
vs
David Montgomery
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Jadarian Price
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Houston Texans
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Malik Willis
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Ward
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bryce Young
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
James Cook III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Dylan Sampson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dylan Sampson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dylan Sampson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cade Otton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jason Myers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malachi Fields
Dylan Sampson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dylan Sampson
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Denver Broncos
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pat Bryant
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Little
Dylan Sampson
vs
Samaje Perine
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dylan Sampson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bryce Young
Dylan Sampson
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Ward
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Justice Hill
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chris Brooks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ray Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dylan Sampson
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Dylan Sampson
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dylan Sampson
vs
Malik Davis
Dylan Sampson
vs
Germie Bernard
Dylan Sampson
vs
Tre Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dylan Sampson
vs
AJ Barner
Dylan Sampson
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Najee Harris
Dylan Sampson
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dylan Sampson
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dylan Sampson
vs
James Cook III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dylan Sampson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Dylan Sampson
vs
De'Von Achane
Dylan Sampson
vs
Derrick Henry
Dylan Sampson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Dylan Sampson
vs
Javonte Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Kyren Williams
Dylan Sampson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dylan Sampson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Dylan Sampson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Dylan Sampson
vs
David Montgomery
Dylan Sampson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dylan Sampson
vs
Jadarian Price
Dylan Sampson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dylan Sampson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ray Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Ward
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bryce Young
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malik Davis
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Harris
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Little
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Bryant
Jonah Coleman
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denver Broncos
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jason Myers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Houston Texans
Jonah Coleman
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Jonah Coleman
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cameron Dicker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jonah Coleman
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jonah Coleman
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rashod Bateman
Jonah Coleman
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cade Otton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Denzel Boston
Jonah Coleman
vs
Malachi Fields
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brenton Strange
Jonah Coleman
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
James Cook III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonah Coleman
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonah Coleman
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonah Coleman
vs
David Montgomery
Jonah Coleman
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Wright
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kimani Vidal
Jaylen Wright
vs
Sean Tucker
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Bell
Jaylen Wright
vs
Cooper Kupp
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylen Wright
vs
Travis Hunter
Jaylen Wright
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jordan James
Jaylen Wright
vs
Cyrus Allen
Jaylen Wright
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jake Bates
Jaylen Wright
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jaylen Wright
vs
Colby Parkinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Michael Mayer
Jaylen Wright
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Wright
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylen Wright
vs
Charlie Kolar
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Jaylen Wright
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jahan Dotson
Jaylen Wright
vs
AJ Barner
Jaylen Wright
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Jaylen Wright
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jaylen Wright
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Jaylen Wright
vs
Germie Bernard
Jaylen Wright
vs
Roschon Johnson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Jaylen Wright
vs
Geno Smith
Jaylen Wright
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jaylen Wright
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jaylen Wright
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Jaylen Wright
vs
Mack Hollins
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chimere Dike
Jaylen Wright
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Wright
vs
Demond Claiborne
Jaylen Wright
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Wright
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
Tua Tagovailoa
Jaylen Wright
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jaylen Wright
vs
George Holani
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jaylen Wright
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Wright
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Wright
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Wright
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Wright
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Wright
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Wright
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Wright
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Wright
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Wright
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Wright
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Wright
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Wright
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Wright
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Wright
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Wright
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jacob Saylors
vs
Cleveland Browns
Jacob Saylors
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jacob Saylors
vs
Brenen Thompson
Jacob Saylors
vs
Nick Folk
Jacob Saylors
vs
Detroit Lions
Jacob Saylors
vs
Dyami Brown
Jacob Saylors
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Jacob Saylors
vs
Brandon Aiyuk
Jacob Saylors
vs
Elijah Higgins
Jacob Saylors
vs
Haynes King
Jacob Saylors
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DJ Giddens
Jacob Saylors
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jacob Saylors
vs
Nate Boerkircher
Jacob Saylors
vs
Matt Gay
Jacob Saylors
vs
Barion Brown
Jacob Saylors
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jacob Saylors
vs
Cade Stover
Jacob Saylors
vs
John Bates
Jacob Saylors
vs
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Jacob Saylors
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Jacob Saylors
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Jacob Saylors
vs
New York Jets
Jacob Saylors
vs
Matthew Hibner
Jacob Saylors
vs
Dylan Laube
Jacob Saylors
vs
Jaylin Lane
Jacob Saylors
vs
Tommy Tremble
Jacob Saylors
vs
Green Bay Packers
Jacob Saylors
vs
Tyler Conklin
Jacob Saylors
vs
Will Shipley
Jacob Saylors
vs
Adam Trautman
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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