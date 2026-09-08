Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 1? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following his alleged assault on his girlfriend and subsequent arrest.
This isn't Jacobs' first run-in with the law, but quite a long suspension could await him.
For now, he isn't allowed to play or practice for the team. But should you drop him in fantasy football?Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
No. As long as there is a chance that Jacobs returns this season, he should be rostered in all leagues. Despite the understandable distaste many might have for rostering someone of his character, he's still the starting running back for a good offense the moment he returns.
And while his efficiency regressed markedly last season, he was still a must-start in all fantasy leagues. Jacobs still has some tread left in the tires, and he would likely resume his lead role upon his return. He doesn't exactly need to practice constantly, as he's a longtime NFL veteran.
Josh Jacobs with all the moves for a 38-yard rushing TD!
📺: #GBvsJAX on FOX
📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/CQ3b6aZ5CZ
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2024
Backup Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd is set to assume the lead role in Jacobs' absence. He's effectively a rookie, though, because he missed almost all of the last two seasons with injuries. With Jacobs back, a healthy Lloyd could spell him at times and provide some pass-catching upside.
But Jacobs' grip on his role will be secure, and he'll be a very scarce asset -- an RB that's guaranteed to take most of his backfield touches and get plenty of goal-line opportunities.
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
The running back waiver wire landscape is extremely barren to begin every season. There simply aren't players to pick up that have starting roles, because there are so few workhorse backs in the NFL.
All of them have been drafted. You could take shots on high-upside handcuffs or backups in the hopes they get a bigger role or in case of an injury to the starter. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) is dealing with calf tightness, so you could pick up his backup, rookie Kaelon Black.
Christian McCaffrey doing his practice off to the side here today in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/57W0eICRlD
— Matt Lively (@mattblively) September 7, 2026
If you're feeling bold, you could grab new Packers RB Kaleb Johnson, who joined the team recently after the news of Jacobs' alleged misdeeds broke. Johnson was drafted in 2025 and traded to the Packers for a seventh-round pick. That doesn't inspire much confidence in me, but perhaps he could do something.
Other than that, handcuffs make sense to grab given they could enter must-start situations if their starter misses time. Dallas Cowboys RB Malik Davis would have a big role in a good offense if the team's starter, Javonte Williams, went down. The same could be said about Cincinnati Bengals RB Samaje Perine, who would have a huge role if RB Chase Brown got hurt.
Other handcuffs could be Brian Robinson Jr. (in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson) or Braelon Allen (in New York behind Breece Hall).
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson:
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