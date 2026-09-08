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Should I Drop Josh Jacobs? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 1 (2026)

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Josh Jacobs - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

Should I drop Josh Jacobs for fantasy football Week 1? Is Josh Jacobs a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following his alleged assault on his girlfriend and subsequent arrest.

This isn't Jacobs' first run-in with the law, but quite a long suspension could await him.

For now, he isn't allowed to play or practice for the team. But should you drop him in fantasy football?

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Should I Drop Josh Jacobs in Fantasy Football?

No. As long as there is a chance that Jacobs returns this season, he should be rostered in all leagues. Despite the understandable distaste many might have for rostering someone of his character, he's still the starting running back for a good offense the moment he returns.

And while his efficiency regressed markedly last season, he was still a must-start in all fantasy leagues. Jacobs still has some tread left in the tires, and he would likely resume his lead role upon his return. He doesn't exactly need to practice constantly, as he's a longtime NFL veteran.

Backup Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd is set to assume the lead role in Jacobs' absence. He's effectively a rookie, though, because he missed almost all of the last two seasons with injuries. With Jacobs back, a healthy Lloyd could spell him at times and provide some pass-catching upside.

But Jacobs' grip on his role will be secure, and he'll be a very scarce asset -- an RB that's guaranteed to take most of his backfield touches and get plenty of goal-line opportunities.

 

Who Should I Pickup for Fantasy Football?

The running back waiver wire landscape is extremely barren to begin every season. There simply aren't players to pick up that have starting roles, because there are so few workhorse backs in the NFL.

All of them have been drafted. You could take shots on high-upside handcuffs or backups in the hopes they get a bigger role or in case of an injury to the starter. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) is dealing with calf tightness, so you could pick up his backup, rookie Kaelon Black.

If you're feeling bold, you could grab new Packers RB Kaleb Johnson, who joined the team recently after the news of Jacobs' alleged misdeeds broke. Johnson was drafted in 2025 and traded to the Packers for a seventh-round pick. That doesn't inspire much confidence in me, but perhaps he could do something.

Other than that, handcuffs make sense to grab given they could enter must-start situations if their starter misses time. Dallas Cowboys RB Malik Davis would have a big role in a good offense if the team's starter, Javonte Williams, went down. The same could be said about Cincinnati Bengals RB Samaje Perine, who would have a huge role if RB Chase Brown got hurt.

Other handcuffs could be Brian Robinson Jr. (in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson) or Braelon Allen (in New York behind Breece Hall).

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pickup... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Chris Brooks, Malik Davis, Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Kaleb Johnson:

Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brian Robinson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Ray Davis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Malik Davis
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Tre' Harris
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
George Holani
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Najee Harris
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Sione Vaki
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Seth McGowan
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Chris Brooks
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Jacob Saylors
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.

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