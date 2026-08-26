Keon Coleman 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook: One Strike Away From A Fantasy Flunk
Keon Coleman. He excited all fantasy pundits and players with what he had the potential to do after a 2024 rookie campaign that saw him average 19.2 yards per catch. Coleman flashed above-average speed to go along with his above-average height, so most salivated at the thought of what Coleman could do in Year 2 as the top target in Josh Allen's high-powered offense. Yet after having a 112-yard effort in the opening game of last season, Coleman's fantasy value went down the drain quicker than a wad of toilet tissue. He failed to even have a 50-yard game the remainder of the season and missed three contests because he was benched for being late to team meetings. After being crucified in the media (and probably by teammates), Coleman has one final chance to show he has changed his ways and is ready to become the explosive receiver he was drafted to be. Buffalo added DJ Moore to be its WR1 in the offseason, so Coleman will have to battle him, slot receiver Khalil Shakir, and tight end Dalton Kincaid for Allen's attention. You would hope that with his feet to the fire, Coleman will rise to the occasion and supply 750-900 yards and six touchdowns, but he is a huge fantasy risk.