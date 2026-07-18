NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for North Wilkesboro (2026)

July 18, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole.

On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series planned to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the Window World 450.

However, due to weather in the area, NASCAR opted to allow the teams to get in a full session of practice and forego qualifying.

Therefore, the starting lineup was set by the metric, which takes into account last week's finish (70%) as well as owner points standing (30%).

2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 0.000 0.000 2. Ty Gibbs 0.000 0.000 3. Christopher Bell 0.000 0.000 4. Carson Hocevar 0.000 0.000 5. Tyler Reddick 0.000 0.000 6. Erik Jones 0.000 0.000 7. Denny Hamlin 0.000 0.000 8. Shane van Gisbergen 0.000 0.000 9. Chris Buescher 0.000 0.000 10. Chase Elliott 0.000 0.000 11. Joey Logano 0.000 0.000 12. Austin Dillon 0.000 0.000 13. Ross Chastain 0.000 0.000 14. Austin Cindric 0.000 0.000 15. William Byron 0.000 0.000 16. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000 17. Daniel Suarez 0.000 0.000 18. Todd Gilliland 0.000 0.000 19. John Hunter Nemechek 0.000 0.000 20. Cole Custer 0.000 0.000 21. Ryan Preece 0.000 0.000 22. Ty Dillon 0.000 0.000 23. Brad Keselowski 0.000 0.000 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0.000 0.000 25. Alex Bowman 0.000 0.000 26. Bubba Wallace 0.000 0.000 27. Kyle Larson 0.000 0.000 28. Josh Berry 0.000 0.000 29. Zane Smith 0.000 0.000 30. Chase Briscoe 0.000 0.000 31. Noah Gragson 0.000 0.000 32. Connor Zilisch 0.000 0.000 33. Austin Hill 0.000 0.000 34. Riley Herbst 0.000 0.000 35. AJ Allmendinger 0.000 0.000 36. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 37. Chad Finchum 0.000 0.000

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