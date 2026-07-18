NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for North Wilkesboro (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was awarded the pole.
On Saturday evening, the NASCAR Cup Series planned to hold the qualifying session for this weekend's race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, the Window World 450.
However, due to weather in the area, NASCAR opted to allow the teams to get in a full session of practice and forego qualifying.
Therefore, the starting lineup was set by the metric, which takes into account last week's finish (70%) as well as owner points standing (30%).
2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|0.000
|0.000
|2.
|Ty Gibbs
|0.000
|0.000
|3.
|Christopher Bell
|0.000
|0.000
|4.
|Carson Hocevar
|0.000
|0.000
|5.
|Tyler Reddick
|0.000
|0.000
|6.
|Erik Jones
|0.000
|0.000
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|0.000
|0.000
|8.
|Shane van Gisbergen
|0.000
|0.000
|9.
|Chris Buescher
|0.000
|0.000
|10.
|Chase Elliott
|0.000
|0.000
|11.
|Joey Logano
|0.000
|0.000
|12.
|Austin Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|13.
|Ross Chastain
|0.000
|0.000
|14.
|Austin Cindric
|0.000
|0.000
|15.
|William Byron
|0.000
|0.000
|16.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
|17.
|Daniel Suarez
|0.000
|0.000
|18.
|Todd Gilliland
|0.000
|0.000
|19.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|0.000
|0.000
|20.
|Cole Custer
|0.000
|0.000
|21.
|Ryan Preece
|0.000
|0.000
|22.
|Ty Dillon
|0.000
|0.000
|23.
|Brad Keselowski
|0.000
|0.000
|24.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0.000
|0.000
|25.
|Alex Bowman
|0.000
|0.000
|26.
|Bubba Wallace
|0.000
|0.000
|27.
|Kyle Larson
|0.000
|0.000
|28.
|Josh Berry
|0.000
|0.000
|29.
|Zane Smith
|0.000
|0.000
|30.
|Chase Briscoe
|0.000
|0.000
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|0.000
|0.000
|32.
|Connor Zilisch
|0.000
|0.000
|33.
|Austin Hill
|0.000
|0.000
|34.
|Riley Herbst
|0.000
|0.000
|35.
|AJ Allmendinger
|0.000
|0.000
|36.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|37.
|Chad Finchum
|0.000
|0.000
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