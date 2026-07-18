NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for North Wilkesboro - Window World 450 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Christopher Bell was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday evening in preparation for the upcoming Window World 450 on Sunday evening.
The 37-car field was split into two groups for practice.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE
Important Practice Notes
Ross Chastain - The No. 1 Chevrolet failed inspection three times this weekend, which means that Ross Chastain will have to serve a pass-through penalty once the Window World 450 goes green on Sunday evening. His team will also lose their pit selection and a crew member.
Ross Chastain will have to drop to the rear and do a pass through at the start of the Cup race tomorrow for three failures in tech. Hill, Zilisch and Chastain all had their car chief ejected and lost pit selection for failing twice.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 18, 2026
Tyler Reddick - Once practice started, Tyler Reddick took a while to get out on track. Because of that, the No. 45 Toyota likely looked slower than it actually is this weekend.
2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|18.222
|123.477
|3
|69
|---.---
|2.
|Denny Hamlin
|18.236
|123.382
|3
|58
|-0.014
|3.
|Ross Chastain
|18.283
|123.065
|8
|56
|-0.061
|4.
|William Byron
|18.320
|122.817
|5
|77
|-0.098
|5.
|Chase Elliott
|18.321
|122.810
|6
|66
|-0.099
|6.
|Ty Gibbs
|18.322
|122.803
|8
|68
|-0.100
|7.
|Kyle Larson
|18.328
|122.763
|8
|70
|-0.106
|8.
|Josh Berry
|18.330
|122.750
|4
|50
|-0.108
|9.
|Joey Logano
|18.349
|122.622
|4
|80
|-0.127
|10.
|Chris Buescher
|18.364
|122.522
|6
|69
|-0.142
|11.
|Ryan Blaney
|18.379
|122.422
|5
|58
|-0.157
|12.
|Austin Cindric
|18.388
|122.362
|9
|78
|-0.166
|13.
|Connor Zilisch
|18.397
|122.303
|3
|61
|-0.175
|14.
|Riley Herbst
|18.404
|122.256
|7
|74
|-0.182
|15.
|Carson Hocevar
|18.406
|122.243
|5
|42
|-0.184
|16.
|Alex Bowman
|18.410
|122.216
|11
|76
|-0.188
|17.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|18.420
|122.150
|8
|71
|-0.198
|18.
|Bubba Wallace
|18.429
|122.090
|5
|66
|-0.207
|19.
|Daniel Suarez
|18.433
|122.064
|5
|52
|-0.211
|20.
|Todd Gilliland
|18.435
|122.050
|4
|49
|-0.213
|21.
|Ryan Preece
|18.470
|121.819
|5
|57
|-0.248
|22.
|Austin Dillon
|18.472
|121.806
|12
|77
|-0.250
|23.
|Zane Smith
|18.475
|121.786
|20
|63
|-0.253
|24.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|18.478
|121.766
|22
|78
|-0.256
|25.
|Cole Custer
|18.488
|121.701
|2
|56
|-0.266
|26.
|Erik Jones
|18.489
|121.694
|3
|41
|-0.267
|27.
|Michael McDowell
|18.497
|121.641
|62
|84
|-0.275
|28.
|Chase Briscoe
|18.510
|121.556
|12
|71
|-0.288
|29.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|18.538
|121.372
|5
|64
|-0.316
|30.
|AJ Allmendinger
|18.554
|121.268
|13
|48
|-0.332
|31.
|Tyler Reddick
|18.583
|121.078
|13
|70
|-0.361
|32.
|Noah Gragson
|18.585
|121.065
|5
|65
|-0.363
|33.
|Brad Keselowski
|18.611
|120.896
|4
|44
|-0.389
|34.
|Austin Hill
|18.612
|120.890
|5
|81
|-0.390
|35.
|Ty Dillon
|18.625
|120.805
|3
|56
|-0.403
|36.
|Cody Ware
|18.642
|120.695
|7
|53
|-0.420
|37.
|Chad Finchum
|19.131
|117.610
|14
|46
|-0.909
2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Christopher Bell
|1
|10
|122.291
|2.
|William Byron
|2
|11
|122.088
|3.
|Kyle Larson
|3
|12
|122.086
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|11
|121.900
|5.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|11
|121.853
|6.
|Connor Zilisch
|2
|11
|121.819
|7.
|Ross Chastain
|1
|10
|121.807
|8.
|Joey Logano
|3
|12
|121.765
|9.
|Alex Bowman
|3
|12
|121.757
|10.
|Riley Herbst
|6
|15
|121.683
|11.
|Ty Gibbs
|3
|12
|121.586
|12.
|Austin Cindric
|6
|15
|121.522
|13.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|5
|14
|121.506
|14.
|Cole Custer
|2
|11
|121.299
|15.
|Austin Dillon
|10
|19
|121.223
|16.
|Josh Berry
|3
|12
|121.198
|17.
|Chase Briscoe
|3
|12
|121.049
|18.
|Zane Smith
|8
|17
|121.037
|19.
|Chase Elliott
|5
|14
|120.973
|20.
|Chris Buescher
|2
|11
|120.949
|21.
|Ryan Preece
|2
|11
|120.944
|22.
|Todd Gilliland
|2
|11
|120.898
|23.
|Noah Gragson
|5
|14
|120.861
|24.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|22
|31
|120.847
|25.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|4
|13
|120.791
|26.
|Bubba Wallace
|1
|10
|120.741
|27.
|Ty Dillon
|2
|11
|120.427
|28.
|Tyler Reddick
|2
|11
|120.393
|29.
|Michael McDowell
|5
|14
|120.316
|30.
|Carson Hocevar
|11
|20
|120.279
|31.
|Erik Jones
|10
|19
|120.269
|32.
|Austin Hill
|13
|22
|120.161
|33.
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|11
|119.990
|34.
|Cody Ware
|7
|16
|119.921
|35.
|Daniel Suarez
|12
|21
|119.850
|36.
|AJ Allmendinger
|21
|30
|118.749
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