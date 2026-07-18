NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for North Wilkesboro - Window World 450 (2026)

July 18, 2026

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Christopher Bell was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday evening in preparation for the upcoming Window World 450 on Sunday evening.

The 37-car field was split into two groups for practice.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

Important Practice Notes

Ross Chastain - The No. 1 Chevrolet failed inspection three times this weekend, which means that Ross Chastain will have to serve a pass-through penalty once the Window World 450 goes green on Sunday evening. His team will also lose their pit selection and a crew member.

Ross Chastain will have to drop to the rear and do a pass through at the start of the Cup race tomorrow for three failures in tech. Hill, Zilisch and Chastain all had their car chief ejected and lost pit selection for failing twice. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 18, 2026

Tyler Reddick - Once practice started, Tyler Reddick took a while to get out on track. Because of that, the No. 45 Toyota likely looked slower than it actually is this weekend.

2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader 1. Christopher Bell 18.222 123.477 3 69 ---.--- 2. Denny Hamlin 18.236 123.382 3 58 -0.014 3. Ross Chastain 18.283 123.065 8 56 -0.061 4. William Byron 18.320 122.817 5 77 -0.098 5. Chase Elliott 18.321 122.810 6 66 -0.099 6. Ty Gibbs 18.322 122.803 8 68 -0.100 7. Kyle Larson 18.328 122.763 8 70 -0.106 8. Josh Berry 18.330 122.750 4 50 -0.108 9. Joey Logano 18.349 122.622 4 80 -0.127 10. Chris Buescher 18.364 122.522 6 69 -0.142 11. Ryan Blaney 18.379 122.422 5 58 -0.157 12. Austin Cindric 18.388 122.362 9 78 -0.166 13. Connor Zilisch 18.397 122.303 3 61 -0.175 14. Riley Herbst 18.404 122.256 7 74 -0.182 15. Carson Hocevar 18.406 122.243 5 42 -0.184 16. Alex Bowman 18.410 122.216 11 76 -0.188 17. Shane Van Gisbergen 18.420 122.150 8 71 -0.198 18. Bubba Wallace 18.429 122.090 5 66 -0.207 19. Daniel Suarez 18.433 122.064 5 52 -0.211 20. Todd Gilliland 18.435 122.050 4 49 -0.213 21. Ryan Preece 18.470 121.819 5 57 -0.248 22. Austin Dillon 18.472 121.806 12 77 -0.250 23. Zane Smith 18.475 121.786 20 63 -0.253 24. John Hunter Nemechek 18.478 121.766 22 78 -0.256 25. Cole Custer 18.488 121.701 2 56 -0.266 26. Erik Jones 18.489 121.694 3 41 -0.267 27. Michael McDowell 18.497 121.641 62 84 -0.275 28. Chase Briscoe 18.510 121.556 12 71 -0.288 29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 18.538 121.372 5 64 -0.316 30. AJ Allmendinger 18.554 121.268 13 48 -0.332 31. Tyler Reddick 18.583 121.078 13 70 -0.361 32. Noah Gragson 18.585 121.065 5 65 -0.363 33. Brad Keselowski 18.611 120.896 4 44 -0.389 34. Austin Hill 18.612 120.890 5 81 -0.390 35. Ty Dillon 18.625 120.805 3 56 -0.403 36. Cody Ware 18.642 120.695 7 53 -0.420 37. Chad Finchum 19.131 117.610 14 46 -0.909

2026 Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed 1. Christopher Bell 1 10 122.291 2. William Byron 2 11 122.088 3. Kyle Larson 3 12 122.086 4. Denny Hamlin 2 11 121.900 5. Ryan Blaney 2 11 121.853 6. Connor Zilisch 2 11 121.819 7. Ross Chastain 1 10 121.807 8. Joey Logano 3 12 121.765 9. Alex Bowman 3 12 121.757 10. Riley Herbst 6 15 121.683 11. Ty Gibbs 3 12 121.586 12. Austin Cindric 6 15 121.522 13. Shane Van Gisbergen 5 14 121.506 14. Cole Custer 2 11 121.299 15. Austin Dillon 10 19 121.223 16. Josh Berry 3 12 121.198 17. Chase Briscoe 3 12 121.049 18. Zane Smith 8 17 121.037 19. Chase Elliott 5 14 120.973 20. Chris Buescher 2 11 120.949 21. Ryan Preece 2 11 120.944 22. Todd Gilliland 2 11 120.898 23. Noah Gragson 5 14 120.861 24. John Hunter Nemechek 22 31 120.847 25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 4 13 120.791 26. Bubba Wallace 1 10 120.741 27. Ty Dillon 2 11 120.427 28. Tyler Reddick 2 11 120.393 29. Michael McDowell 5 14 120.316 30. Carson Hocevar 11 20 120.279 31. Erik Jones 10 19 120.269 32. Austin Hill 13 22 120.161 33. Brad Keselowski 2 11 119.990 34. Cody Ware 7 16 119.921 35. Daniel Suarez 12 21 119.850 36. AJ Allmendinger 21 30 118.749

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, Notes NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup NASCAR Podcast for North Wilkesboro NASCAR DFS Picks: Quaker State 400