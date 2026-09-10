RotoBaller's Top 25 CFB playoff performances of all time. Read the top 25 greatest college football performances of all time ranked from worst to first.
With the College Football season underway, let's take a stroll down memory lane.
In this piece, we will look to rank the top 25 greatest college football playoff performances of all time.
This does not include the New Year's Six Bowls or the other elite bowl games during the CFP era. That takes out Jaxon Smith-Njigba's monster 2022 Rose Bowl, not to mention all of the other Ohio State school records in that game. We are only including games that were on the road to the National Championship.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries
Honorable Mentions
Van Smith, S, Clemson - 2016 Fiesta Bowl
Smith returned an interception 86 yards to set up a touchdown and forced a fumble in this game. He also had six tackles (four solo) in Clemson's dominant defensive performance against Ohio State.
Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State - 2025 Rose Bowl
Simon recorded 11 tackles, including two sacks, in the win over Oregon. He had seven total tackles, including three for a loss. He even notched a pass defense.
Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State - 2021 Sugar Bowl
The Oklahoma transfer ran for 193 yards and a touchdown after splitting time with Master Teague during the regular season.
Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama - 2015 Cotton Bowl
Jones picked off a pass and returned it for 21 yards, and returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown.
Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan - 2024 CFP National Championship
Perhaps the best individual defensive effort of the CFP era, Sainristil led the Michigan defense with eight tackles (six solo). He also picked off a pass and returned it 81 yards to set up a Michigan touchdown.
Javon Bullard, S, Georgia - 2023 CFP National Championship
Bullard picked off two passes and recovered a fumble, accounting for all three TCU turnovers in the blowout win. He even added a solo tackle for good measure.
C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State - 2022 Peach Bowl
Stroud threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a losing effort. He also ran for 34 yards.
Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson - 2015 Orange Bowl
Gallman carried 26 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson's most meaningful game since 1981.
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 2018 Cotton Bowl
Lawrence lit up the Irish for 327 yards and three touchdowns before smacking Bama in the title game.
Darren Carrington, WR, Oregon - 2015 Rose Bowl
Carrington hauled in seven passes for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first expanded playoffs.
Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU - 2022 Fiesta Bowl
Johnston hauled in six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown on the vaunted Michigan defense. This was one of TCU's best games in history, which would be followed by its worst.
No. 25 - DeShaun Watson, QB, Clemson - 2015 Orange Bowl
37 days
December 31, 2015: In the first trip to the College Football Playoff in school history, Deshaun Watson, Wayne Gallman, and a stifling Clemson defense led the Tigers to a 37-17 win over Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl to punch their ticket to the CFP National Championship. pic.twitter.com/b7lYyPbYMG
— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) July 30, 2021
Before Watson became the face of everything that is wrong with the Cleveland Browns, he was an elite player in college. This was the game that started it all.
Watson has more appearances on this list than any other player in the two playoff runs that he led for Clemson. Watson only completed 16 of 31 passes in this game with a touchdown and an interception.
It was his work on the ground that landed him his first appearance on the list. Watson ran 24 times for 145 yards and a touchdown. Watson ended up with 332 total yards and two touchdowns in this one.
No. 24 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 2019 Fiesta Bowl
5 Years ago today 🚨
Clemson went down 16-0 early in the Fiesta Bowl but walked out with the W. pic.twitter.com/ctXXZVgfNY
— College Football Report (@CFBReport) December 28, 2024
This was a laugh until it wasn't. Clemson's defense bared down, and the offense took off. Lawrence completed 18 of 33 passes for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
What really changed the game was his running ability. Lawrence led the Tigers with 16 carries and 107 yards while scoring another touchdown. He accounted for 366 total yards and three touchdowns to send Clemson back to the title game.
No. 23 - Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama - 2016 Peach Bowl
An amazing run by Bo Scarborough: https://t.co/5jNgYzKc4O pic.twitter.com/84CNuNBjUn
— SB Nation (@SBNation) December 31, 2016
That was the run that sealed Washington's fate. Scarbrough bookended the Alabama touchdowns in this game. He ended with 19 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a game where Jalen Hurts only completed half of his 14 passes for 57 yards.
Offense was at a premium in this game. The only premium was Scarbrough.
No. 22 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 2018 CFP National Championship
Last year.. Trevor Lawrence threw for 148 yards and a TD in his final game vs Blessed Trinity..
Tonight he’s thrown for 347 yards and 3 TD’s against Alabama in 3 quarters pic.twitter.com/NdvaGnESFv
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 8, 2019
Clemson wasn't going to beat mighty Alabama, which took out the Heisman winner with a hobbled quarterback in the semifinals, with a true freshman quarterback. It just wasn't going to happen.
It did. Lawrence completed 20 of 32 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns. This game was such a blowout that Lawrence didn't even play in the fourth quarter.
No. 21 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama - 2019 Orange Bowl
This is another CFP performance that moved a quarterback up in the draft. Tagovailoa was seen three weeks before the game at the Heisman Trophy ceremony in a walking boot. People didn't know whether he would be ready for the game.
It turns out that he was ready. Alabama scored on its first three drives. Tagovailoa ended up with more touchdown passes (four) than incompletions (three). He threw for 318 yards but was seen in a boot again after the game.
He did play in the championship against Clemson, but a different quarterback stole the show.
No. 20 - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama - 2021 Cotton Bowl
Some of the best runs from Brian Robinson Jr.'s incredible performance 👏#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/VM35XLmbOt
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022
This is where we have to decide just how important touchdowns are. Robinson ran for 204 yards on 26 carries in this game but didn't score a touchdown, and his longest run was just 23 yards. Meanwhile, Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes with only 181 yards.
Robinson was the main catalyst for the Alabama offense, helping the Tide reach another Championship Game.
No. 19 - Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington - 2023 Sugar Bowl
Byron Murphy with a free rush lane right in Michael Penix face, he still throws a back shoulder dot for a 1st down… stuff like this is all over the Sugar Bowl tape
I don’t think Penix would’ve lost to anyone that night, one of the best QB performances I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/CwE4UUDvGI
— Ryan McAloon (@ryanmcaloon) August 9, 2024
This is the game that turned Michael Penix from a good story who would make a nice second-day pick into a top-10 pick. This one game against one of the better Texas defensive lines of this century.
Penix completed 29 of 38 passes for 430 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran three times for 31 yards in the upset over Texas.
No. 18 - Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma - 2018 Orange Bowl
In Kyler Murray’s most recent “playoff” showing, he accounted for 417 total yards and three touchdowns against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. pic.twitter.com/RjlysxXfFM
— Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 17, 2022
Alabama jumped ahead 21-0 in this one, but Murray led the comeback. He ended up with 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns without turning the ball over against one of Nick Saban's best defenses.
Murray was the Oklahoma offense in this game. He followed up his 2018 Heisman Trophy campaign with a great showing in the bowl game. As with many of Lincoln Riley's Oklahoma teams, the defense let the offense down.
No. 17 - Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma - 2018 Rose Bowl
This is the game when Oklahoma fans started to turn on Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma faced a 4th-and-1 in the first overtime. Anderson, who had 201 rushing yards in the game, was left on the bench in favor of Oklahoma kicking a field goal to go to a second overtime.
Anderson only lost yards on one of his 26 carries in that game. Many fans wanted Oklahoma to go for the win, considering Georgia's success running the ball in the second half. Anderson didn't log another carry in the game, and Oklahoma lost on a walk-off touchdown by Sony Michel in the second overtime.
He was the first player since Vince Young's performance in 2006 to total 200 yards in a Rose Bowl. Anderson's 201 rushing yards are also the most by a losing effort in the Rose Bowl as well.
No. 16 - O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama - 2016 CFP National Championship
8️⃣ years ago today, the best College Football Playoff National Championship QB Performance in a loss & one of the best National Championship performances ever⬇️
Deshaun Watson in the 2016 National Championship
478 Total Yards & 3 TDs vs the best defense in the country pic.twitter.com/s0srxcDcRG
— College Football Report (@CFBReport) January 11, 2024
It's not often that you see a tight end on a list like this, but Howard was cut from a different cloth. He had some big plays for Alabama in his career. He also had some big games. None was as big as this one.
Howard only caught five passes in this game, but those five receptions went for 208 yards and a pair of touchdowns en route to a 45-40 win over Clemson.
No. 15 - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State - 2025 Rose Bowl
rewatching the Rose Bowl and my new favorite play is when this Oregon defensive back celebrated locking up Jeremiah Smith, only to find out he caught the ball in triple coverage pic.twitter.com/Qtqzq1qgAf
— Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) January 4, 2025
Smith had 118 receiving yards before the first quarter was even over. When the dust settled, Ohio State led 24-0 late in the second quarter and went on to win by 20. Smith ended the day with seven receptions for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That's a modest 26.7 yards per catch.
What is perhaps even more impressive is that it wasn't all one big play propping up his stats. Smith's longest reception of the game was only 45 yards. 187 of Will Howard's 319 passing yards went to Smith in this one.
No. 14 - Sony Michel, RB, Georgia - 2018 Rose Bowl
That last run will forever haunt me, but Michel started doing damage long before that. Michel only had 15 touches in the game, but he turned them into 222 yards and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving). His performance was high-lifted by a walk-off touchdown in the second overtime frame.
What makes that line even more impressive is that Nick Chubb also ran 14 times for 145 yards and two scores. The Georgia offensive line dominated the game in the second half and overtime. Chubb's game was great in its own right, but Michel outshone him in this one.
No. 13 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson - 2016 CFP National Championship
What Watson did to two of the best defensive units of the 21st Century is the stuff of legends. Watson lost this game, but it doesn't make his performance any less impressive.
Watson completed 30 of 47 passes for 405 yards and four touchdown passes. He also led Clemson with 20 carries for 73 more yards. The one interception was the only blemish. Watson's 478 yards were 15 more than he would put on Bama the next season, but the one interception and the loss make this game slightly less impressive.
No. 12 - Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson - 2017 CFP National Championship
That time Clemson QB Deshaun Watson knocked off Alabama in the 2017 National Championship. One of the better championships we have seen.
Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns while completing the game winning touchdown with one second left.pic.twitter.com/CmRsz65IG9
— College Football Alerts (@CFBAlerts_) January 26, 2024
One year after Howard and Alabama ripped Clemson's heart out, and Watson gets his payback. Watson was a touch sharper in this one, but it was still another huge game against the vaunted Alabama defense. Many people forget how good Watson was in college because of what he has become lately.
Watson completed 36 of 56 passes in this one for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 21 times for 43 yards and another score. The 463 total yards and four total touchdowns, including the game-winner with one second left, gave Clemson its first title since 1981.
No. 11 - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State - 2021 Sugar Bowl
Over 4 years ago 🫣
Justin Fields went OFF for 6 Touchdowns in the Sugar Bowl#GoBucks x #cfbplayoff pic.twitter.com/CV7640Xqe0
— College Football Report (@CFBReport) January 2, 2025
Ohio State played only six regular-season games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Buckeyes proved they belonged in the CFP in this game. Fields completed 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns in this game. He also ran eight times for 42 yards.
Fields did throw one interception, but it was his only blemish on an otherwise his finest collegiate performance.
No. 10 - Stetson Bennett IV, QB, Georgia - 2023 CFP National Championship
2 years ago today on January 9, 2023, #Georgia captures its second consecutive national championship as Stetson Bennett receives one of football’s all-time greatest curtain calls.
Bennett: 18-25-0-304-4 passing, 3-39-2 rushing vs. TCU@ugasportscom pic.twitter.com/grWC2EyH8Z
— Patrick Garbin (@patrickgarbin) January 9, 2025
You know, in a game that had the most points scored in a Championship Game (65) and the largest margin of victory (58), that at least one offensive player would make this list. Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran three times for 39 yards and two more touchdowns.
Bennett's six total touchdowns buried TCU before they even knew what was happening. It was 38-7 at halftime. Georgia players were getting food from the stands late in the game since they had worked up quite an appetite. It was total destruction, and Bennett was the catalyst.
No. 9 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU - 2020 CFP National Championship
What’s your favorite CFB WR performance 🤔
I’ll go first👇
Ja'Marr Chase vs #3 Clemson (National Championship)
• 9 Catches
• 221 Receiving Yards
• 24.6 Yards per catch
• 2 Receiving TDs
Mostly against A.J. Terrell👀 pic.twitter.com/h6CDRtKnKU
— College Football Report (@CFBReport) August 17, 2023
It was Justin Jefferson who lit up Oklahoma (more on that later). It was Chase who stole the show in the National Championship Game. Clemson put star corner A.J. Terrell Jr. on Chase. This was the result.
That 2019 LSU offense has such an embarrassment of riches that Chase is the lowest-ranked performance from that playoff run!
No. 8 - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama - 2021 CFP National Championship
This was almost the season that never was. The world was put on hold in March of 2020 due to a global pandemic. The only sporting events going on in the world from March-June were baseball games with no fans in Japan and Korea, and high-paid gamers playing World of Warcraft professionally in China.
MLB had a truncated season over the summer in states that allowed, often in front of no fans. The NBA moved to Walt Disney World to play out the rest of its season. Come fall, the Pac-12 and Big Ten wouldn't allow college football. The Big Ten didn't start playing until November. The Pac-12 never did.
The season itself was a gift, and it had a predictable finish. Alabama won its sixth National Championship in 12 years in front of a smattering of fans in Miami with a 52-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State. In this game, Smith tallied 173 receiving yards on 11 receptions, which still stands as a first-half record in a National Championship, and finished his day with 215 yards.
Smith isn't the only player from this game (or this team), but he may have had the biggest impact while the game was still close.
No. 7 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State - 2015 Sugar Bowl
Ohio State was the team that didn't belong. TCU should have been in this game. Mighty Alabama gets the easiest road to the title. Ohio State is on its third-string quarterback! Teams weren't left out of the CFP back then for such reasons. Those were the narratives in 2014.
Someone forgot to tell Zeke that the Buckeyes weren't supposed to be in this game.
Ezekiel Elliott 21 Touches, 243 YDS, 2 TDs vs Alabama 2014 Sugar Bowl.pic.twitter.com/uqJXl872Y7 https://t.co/WgRgExVVZ9
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 20, 2025
Elliott only carried 20 times, but he ran for 230 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Ohio State's upset of top-ranked Alabama. He also had a 13-yard reception.
No. 6 - Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU - 2019 Peach Bowl
— FOLLOW @NFLPERFORMANCES (@NotNflBurner) December 13, 2025
There is a reason that Oklahoma is the butt of every playoff joke. Games like this really don't help. Jefferson isn't even the only player from this game in the top six of this list. That's how absurdly bad the Oklahoma defense was in this game.
Never mind that the 2019 version of LSU may have been the best offense to ever take the field. LSU didn't score 63 on every team. Just some of them. Jefferson hauled in 14 passes in this game -- nearly half of Joe Burrow's 29 completions -- for 227 yards. You can see him counting out the touchdowns in the clip above.
There is reason to believe that LSU could have hit 100 points in this game if they wanted to. Oklahoma wasn't stopping anything they did.
No. 5 - Mac Jones, QB, Alabama - 2021 CFP National Championship
Mac Jones carried the Tide. Jones completed 36-of-45 passes for 464 yards and five touchdown passes. He also ran four times for 11 yards. We highlighted Smith's big game in the title. Jones found his favorite target early and often in this one. His 464 passing yards set a new record for the most passing yards in a National Championship game.
That record still stands, by the way. Jones broke Joe Burrow's record from the previous year by one yard, but Burrow's work with his legs in the 2019 game has him ranked above Jones.
No. 4 - Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State - 2015 CFP National Championship
2014 wasn't supposed to end up like this for Ohio State. Heisman contender QB Braxton Miller was hurt before the season even started. Backup QB J.T. Barrett lost to Virginia Tech in September and was lost for the season in November.
That left the Buckeyes with third-string quarterback Cardale Jones for the rest of the playoff run. That playoff run was also something that wasn't supposed to happen.
TCU and Baylor split the Big 12 title, and since the conference didn't have a championship game in 2014, Ohio State jumped into the top four over TCU by winning the Big Ten Championship. The committee didn't know what to do with TCU and Baylor, so they took the easy road and let the Big Ten winner in.
As the fourth seed, Ohio State wasn't supposed to win the National Championship, as the Mighty Alabama was a heavy favorite. That would prove that TCU should have been in instead of the Buckeyes. Then Elliott happened.
Ezekiel Elliott in the final 3 games (2014-15)
• 76 Carries
• 696 Rushing Yards
• 8 Rushing TDs
• 9.8 YPC
• National Champion✔️ pic.twitter.com/5TI0MHdQwn
— College Football Report (@CFBReport) July 28, 2023
You saw Elliott's performance in the Sugar Bowl earlier on this list. He even topped that in the championship game. Elliott's 246 rushing yards broke Vince Young's record for the most in a championship game.
Elliott carried the ball 36 times, and Oregon was powerless to stop him. Ohio State won 42-20, with Elliott scoring four touchdowns in the victory.
No. 3 - Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State - 2025 Peach Bowl
Skattebo is the highest player on this list who was on the losing team in the game. Arizona State fell in double overtime after the last drive in regulation stalled out when a targeting penalty wasn't called.
Skattebo was seen vomiting on the sidelines early in the game. He just needed to clean some stuff out before smashing Texas. He carried 30 times for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns in this one. Skattebo also led the team in receptions (eight) and yards (99).
He wasn't done. Skattebo threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Malik McClain. Skattebo was nearly the entire Arizona State offense in this one. He was involved in every Arizona State touchdown.
No. 2 - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU - 2020 CFP National Championship
Joe Burrow was on another level in 2019. pic.twitter.com/3CjY7V4MyB
— Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) December 23, 2025
As great a season as Burrow had in 2019, he may have saved the best for last. His two performances in the CFP are what players will strive for from now on. LSU won the 2019 National Championship with a 42-25 victory over No. 3 Clemson, completing the best college football season that many of us have ever seen.
Some will tell you that the 1995 Nebraska team was the best ever. Some will say 2001 Miami was the best. Some will say 1985 Oklahoma. Old-timers will say 1971 Nebraska or 1972 USC. We just know that the 2019 LSU Tigers were the best team of this generation.
Burrow capped off the historic season by completing 31-of-49 passes for 463 yards and five touchdown passes. As if that wasn't enough, Burrow ran 14 times for 58 yards and another touchdown. Burrow's 521 yards of offense and six total touchdowns are CFP records. I know it has only been in existence for 11 years, but those marks could stand for a long time.
However, the CFP is hell-bent on expansion, and with expansion comes fewer deserving teams playing much better teams in the first round. We could see another performance like this in the earlier rounds of the CFP moving forward. It could be a while before we see another performance like this in a championship game.
No. 1 - Joe Burrow, QB, LSU - 2019 Peach Bowl
When Joe Burrow accounted for 514 yards and 8 TDs vs Oklahoma in the CFP Semifinal https://t.co/4ucHGHzjhm pic.twitter.com/TofYz4gF2L
— DPOY Chet (@DPOYChet) October 18, 2025
Burrow put on the best performance in a championship game, but his game to get there was even more impressive. Seven of Burrow's eight touchdowns against Oklahoma came in the first half of that game. It was 49-14 at halftime.
When all was said and done, Burrow completed 29 or 39 passes for 493 yards and seven touchdown passes. He also ran five times for 21 yards and another touchdown. This wasn't just the best CFP performance; it was one of the best games ever by a quarterback. John Emery Jr. scored the only LSU touchdown that Joe Burrow wasn't involved in.
More Weekly DFS Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!