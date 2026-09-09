Quincy breaks down which NFL running backs will rush for 1,000 yards in 2026. From Bijan Robinson to Chase Brown, did your favorite running back make the list?
Even though the NFL season is 17 games long, rushing for 1,000 yards is still the gold standard for running backs. There is something about reaching four figures that stands out compared to the rest. Much like quarterbacks strive to throw for 4,000 yards and wide receivers want to reach 1,000 yards themselves. 999 yards does not cut it. 1,000 is the mark to beat.
Given the extra game now available to achieve this milestone, there has certainly been an uptick in the number of players rushing for 1,000 yards since 2021. A whopping 17 players reached the mark in 2025, largely in part due to the overwhelming health at running back last season. While we cannot expect that level of health and production in 2026, there should still be plenty of players who reach 1,000 rushing yards.
Here we will dive into the players most likely to reach 1,000 rushing yards in 2026. Hopefully, each player on this list will stay healthy and give themselves the best chance to reach 1,000 yards. This year, we will predict that a solid 16 players will reach the mark. However, as usual, we may be surprised by the ultimate result come January. Let's check it out.Featured Promo: New Novig users get a $25 purchase match (50% discount up to $25) on your first Novig deposit, and a free month of RotoBaller's "Big-4" Premium Pass (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) which includes exclusive tools for Betting, Props, DFS and more! CLAIM IT NOW
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
Bijan Robinson leaped to the best running back in the game in 2025. He rushed for 1,478 yards and finally displayed the big-play ability we all knew was there. He should continue to surpass 1,000 yards for several more years to come. No matter how average the Falcons offense is, Robinson will feast.
BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS!
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— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025
Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions
With David Montgomery gone, Jahmyr Gibbs finally has the Detroit backfield more or less to himself. Isiah Pacheco is in the fold, but it sounds like Gibbs is in for the literal Lions' share of touches. He is explosive, and likely has not had his best season in the NFL. There is a realistic chance that Gibbs challenges for Barry Sanders' team single-season rushing record of 2,053 yards.
Christian McCaffrey - San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey rounds out the big three at running back. If healthy, McCaffrey is basically a lock to rush for 1,000 yards in Kyle Shanahan's offense. One variable to pay attention to is McCaffrey's touches from 2025. He caught or carried the ball 413 times last season. That is a serious workload for an older back.
Jonathan Taylor - Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor was on a record-breaking pace in 2025 before the Colts offense sputtered. This team will need to lean on Taylor again with a tougher schedule and more eyes on it in 2026. He should rise to the occasion without issue.
De'Von Achane - Miami Dolphins
Seeing as how the Dolphins are devoid of other weapons, it seems highly likely that Achane will rush for 1,000 yards again. As a smaller back, his workload will need to be kept in check. However, Achane is so explosive that he should be very efficient with however many carries he receives.
Derrick Henry - Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry is a timeless marvel. He has shown no signs of slowing down, and continues to bowl his way to 1,000 rushing yards. He also has yet to rush for less than 5.2 yards per carry in two seasons with Baltimore. This should be another fun season for the bruiser.
DERRICK HENRY STIFF ARM TOUCHDOWN.
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— NFL (@NFL) September 8, 2025
Saquon Barkley - Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley ran for nearly half as many yards in 2025 as he did in 2024. Considering that he surpassed 2,000 yards in 2024, that is understandable. However, it was still a downgrade by Barkley's standards. Look for him to get back to the 1,300 to 1,400 yard range in 2026.
Travis Etienne Jr. - New Orleans Saints
Travis Etienne Jr. seems like a surefire player to rush for 1,000 yards in Kellen Moore's system. Alvin Kamara is still in the fold, but he figures to primarily factor in the receiving game.
Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders
The sophomore who was a phenom heading into the 2025 season should eclipse his first 1,000-yard season with head coach Klint Kubiak taking over this offense. Ashton Jeanty will be running behind a much-improved offensive line in a better system in 2026. The Raiders offense as a whole may be average at best, but Jeanty may finally be unleashed.
Kenneth Walker III - Kansas City Chiefs
There is absolutely no doubt that Kenneth Walker III will rush for 1,000 yards if he is healthy this season. Although he played in all 17 games in 2025, health has always been an issue for the speedster. However, the Chiefs system should minimize the big hits he takes between the tackles. Head coach Andy Reid will get Walker into space so he can use his speed. This should be fun to watch.
This was nasty by Kenneth Walker III
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— NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2026
Breece Hall - New York Jets
Breece Hall seemed like he was on his way out of town, but he is locked into the Jets for several years with a new contract following his first 1,000-yard season in 2025. Hall will be a huge piece of an offense that looks like it will be much improved this season. With a potentially improved passing game, Hall should find himself with more rushing lanes. He could take a true level up in 2026.
TreVeyon Henderson - New England Patriots
TreVeyon Henderson was just 89 yards away from rushing for 1,000 yards in 2025. He will continue to split time with Rhamondre Stevenson in 2026, but he should receive more playing time from the jump. His explosiveness will be a marvel to watch this coming season. With a full season of extended playing time, he should have no issue reaching 1,000 rushing yards.
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton struggled with ankle issues last season; otherwise, he would have found his way to 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie. With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, the sky is really the limit for Hampton. McDaniel is known as quite the mastermind when it comes to running schemes.
David Montgomery - Houston Texans
Montgomery is stepping back into a workhorse role after losing snaps to Gibbs in Detroit. Montgomery is not an explosive back, but he should be able to volume his way to 1,000 rushing yards. This team wants to run the ball, and Montgomery is the type of player who can take a large workload.
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
The Bears could realistically end up with two 1,000-yard rushers between D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. Swift has surpassed 1,000 yards in two of the past three seasons. Head coach Ben Johnson knows how to get the most out of his backfields. Gibbs and Montgomery were on pace to be a 1,000-yard duo under Johnson in 2023.
D'Andre Swift ties it up again!
CHIvsSF on NBC
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— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025
Chase Brown - Cincinnati Bengals
Chase Brown snuck into the 1,000-yard club for the first time in 2025. His 1,019 rushing yards were the fewest of any player to reach the mark. He was knocking on the door with 990 in 2025 as well. The Bengals have not done anything to bring in much competition for Brown this year, suggesting that he will once again dominate the carries. However, Brown's overall production hinges upon the health of quarterback Joe Burrow.
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