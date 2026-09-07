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Every NFL Team's Biggest Predicted Bust For The 2026 Season

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Daniel Jones - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Quincy Milton III dives into each NFL team's biggest potential bust for 2026. Some potential busts include Bryce Young, Daniel Jones, Jaydon Blue, and more.

Every year, each NFL team has several busts. Whether it be a position as notable as a quarterback, or a position as obscure as a kicker, at least one player is not going to deliver on the promise they may have displayed heading into the season. As much as we fans want everything to go perfectly, even the best teams have disappointments.

In 2025, unfortunate busts included Kyler Murray, Brian Thomas Jr., Keon Coleman, and more. Each of the aforementioned players entered the season with relatively high expectations. In the case of Thomas, he was coming off one of the best-ever rookie seasons as a wide receiver. Expectations cannot get much higher than that.

2026 is a new dawn for NFL franchises and their players. Some players will surprise us and succeed; others will fail. Let's dive in and take a look at who could be each team's biggest bust of 2026.

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Arizona Cardinals - Jeremiyah Love, RB

This may be a hot take, but it is going to be difficult for Jeremiyah Love to return on the Cardinals' investment of the No. 3 overall pick in Year 1. There is no denying that Love is incredibly talented and should have a solid-to-great NFL career. However, to expect him to return on investment in his first year in an offense lacking a high-end offensive line or quarterback is not a good bet.

 

Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr., QB

Michael Penix Jr. is on his last leg with the Falcons. Now, coming off a torn ACL, Penix's days as Atlanta's starter may be numbered. Tua Tagovailoa is coming for this job in a potential career revival. He already has a leg up due to Penix's injury, which has prevented him from truly competing so far this offseason.

 

Baltimore Ravens - Trey Hendrickson, Edge

Could the Ravens' prized offseason acquisition bust this year? It is possible. Trey Hendrickson is coming off a season-ending hip injury that required surgery. After two straight seasons with 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson only notched four in seven games last year. He is coming up on the tail end of his prime at age 31, and the Ravens will have to hope that the wheels are not falling off.

 

Buffalo Bills - D.J. Moore, WR

The Bills added D.J. Moore to their wide receiver room to potentially serve as the team's No. 1. History has not been kind to nearly 30-year-old wide receivers switching teams. Moore has not been dominant since 2023, and he was essentially phased out of the Bears' offense in 2025. This is a young man's league.

 

Carolina Panthers - Bryce Young, QB

With a stellar defense in place, a good offensive line, and solid weapons, the main position to look at in Carolina is quarterback. To be fair, this is not a prediction that Young will be bad in 2026. However, if you are going to be a No. 1 overall pick heading into Year 4, you need to be transcendent. Young will be playing for his next contract, so perhaps that will motivate him to level up.

 

Chicago Bears - Garrett Bradbury, C

Garrett Bradbury was an average center on an otherwise great offensive line with the Patriots in 2025. Head coach Ben Johnson greatly values his offensive line. If Bradbury does not improve upon his 2025 performance, his potential replacement in rookie Logan Jones could be waiting in the wings.

 

Cincinnati Bengals - Boye Mafe, Edge

Boye Mafe is a quality player. He was a key rotational piece for the Seahawks on their way to a Super Bowl title in 2025. However, the Bengals made him a $20 million man this offseason. That price tag suggests he will have to up his production quite a bit after recording a combined eight sacks over the last two seasons.

 

Cleveland Browns - Jerry Jeudy, WR

Jerry Jeudy is currently listed as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, but that seems unlikely to hold for long. The Browns drafted KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this spring. Both players might already be better than Jeudy is at this point in his career. Jeudy enjoyed a fun run in 2024, but the wheels fell off in 2025. He is not playing like a receiver making nearly $20 million per year.

 

Dallas Cowboys - Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams took on a heavy workload during the 2025 season and smashed all expectations in his debut season in Dallas. However, Williams has an extensive injury history and could be due for some prominent regression this fall.

 

Denver Broncos - Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix is entering Year 3 with lofty expectations. This is a Broncos team that was likely a Nix broken ankle away from making a Super Bowl appearance. However, even before the injury, this felt like a weak No. 1 seed, in part because of Nix's play. Nix was wildly inconsistent last year. He threw head-scratching passes right after making huge plays. He could struggle in 2026 after a serious injury.

 

Detroit Lions - Christian Mahogany, G

With so many big contracts on the books, the Lions have entered a phase of needing to figure out the offensive line on a yearly basis. Mahogany is part of that problem. He has never materialized as a reliable starter during his two seasons in the league. As such, head coach Dan Campbell called for Mahogany's guard position to be an open competition this season.

 

Green Bay Packers - Javon Hargrave, DT

After a great season with Philadelphia in 2022 that netted him a lucrative contract with the 49ers in 2023, Javon Hargrave has not lived up to expectations. He signed a two-year, $23 million deal with Green Bay this offseason with the hopes of reviving his career. However, his production has waned over the last two seasons as injuries and age have set in.

 

Houston Texans - C.J. Stroud, QB

C.J. Stroud has not managed to follow up on a huge rookie season in 2023. The Texans have not done him any favors with their inability to address the offensive line. Stroud, like Young, is playing for his second contract. However, it is difficult for just about any quarterback to succeed if they are not protected.

 

Indianapolis Colts - Daniel Jones, QB

This may be another hot take to some, but Daniel Jones is ripe for a regression in 2026. After scorching the league through 10 games, Jones' production fell off once the Colts began playing tougher opponents, culminating in a torn Achilles after a three-game skid. We have never seen Jones sustain the production he had in 2025. With more quality opponents on their schedule in 2026, Jones could struggle.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars - Patrick Mekari, G

Patrick Mekari was one of PFF's lowest-graded guards in 2026. Whether it was in the running game or the passing game, Mekari struggled. The Jaguars drafted Emmanuel Pregnon in Round 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft. He was considered a steal in that range and could ultimately challenge for the starting spot if Mekari struggles again.

 

Kansas City Chiefs - Jaylon Moore, OT

Much like the Lions, the Chiefs have been searching for answers along the offensive line over the last couple of seasons. After trading Wanya Morris, Kansas City must have some faith in Jaylon Moore, but that faith may be ill-advised. Moore was graded as one of the worst offensive tackles in the league last season. This is not the type of player you want protecting Patrick Mahomes.

 

Las Vegas Raiders - Jack Bech, WR

The Raiders have a whole host of players who could fit on this list, but let's focus on the guy who was a second-round pick just a year ago. Jack Bech was beat out by fellow rookie and fourth-round selection Dont'e Thornton Jr. in 2025. With Tre Tucker taking over as the No. 1 spot in this offense, and the team signing Jalen Nailor, Bech's best bet is to win the three spot over Thornton this offseason.

 

Los Angeles Chargers - David Njoku, TE

He was not brought in to be the team's main tight end, but David Njoku could very well end up buried on this depth chart. Oronde Gadsden II popped as a rookie, and this team signed a quality No. 3 tight end in Charlie Kolar. Njoku will have to find a way to hang with the young bucks.

 

Los Angeles Rams - Alaric Jackson, OT

Alaric Jackson is an extremely important piece for a Rams team that has incredible top-end talent, but is riding a thin margin for depth. Jackson is currently caught up in legal issues stemming from a domestic battery charge. He could end up being disciplined by the NFL. Even if he is not, these are the types of distractions that derail a player's season.

 

Miami Dolphins - Malik Willis, QB

Most NFL fans would likely enjoy seeing Malik Willis succeed this year, but the Dolphins have seemingly done everything in their power to ensure he won't. Willis has no high-end talent to throw the ball to. De'Von Achane remains in the backfield, but that is not enough to support a still-developing quarterback.

 

Minnesota Vikings - J.J. McCarthy - QB

McCarthy has already lost the starting quarterback job and may not even be considered the team's backup. Any continued struggles in team practice could result in his release. There is a strong chance McCarthy has potentially played his last snap in Minnesota, making him a major disappointment relative to his draft capital.

 

New England Patriots - Kyle Williams, WR

Super Bowl runners-up typically do not have many holes on their rosters, and Kyle Williams is falling victim to that. Suddenly, the Patriots are loaded at wide receiver with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs coming to town. Williams was a third-round pick in 2025 but seems poised to begin the season as the No. 4 wide receiver at best in 2026.

 

New Orleans Saints - Alvin Kamara, RB

The Saints brought back Alvin Kamara on a revised deal this offseason. As a beloved member of the New Orleans community, Kamara deserves a spot on this team. However, the once hyper-efficient running back has experienced serious decline over the last few years. With Travis Etienne Jr. joining this team in free agency, Kamara looks like he will be a bit of an afterthought this season.

 

New York Giants - Greg Newsome II, CB

The Giants brought in Greg Newsome II to help bolster an up-and-coming defense. Unfortunately, Newsome has not been a very effective player over the last couple of seasons. He was once a formidable cornerback in Cleveland, but he has spent the last two seasons getting burned far too often.

 

New York Jets - Kenyon Sadiq, TE

The No. 16 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft could be a bit of a bust as a rookie. Kenyon Sadiq is an athletic freak. However, he has a poor college production profile, never having topped 560 receiving yards. Mason Taylor is already established in this offense as well, limiting Sadiq's upside in Year 1.

 

Philadelphia Eagles - Nolan Smith Jr., LB

Nolan Smith Jr. looked like he was on his way to stardom following a pseudo-breakout in 2024. However, he did not deliver an encore in 2025. Smith will be entrenched in the Eagles' defense for at least two more seasons, but he will need to get back to his 2024 form to justify another investment in him.

 

Pittsburgh Steelers - DK Metcalf, WR

One could argue that DK Metcalf already fit this list in 2025. He fell well short of expectations after Seattle traded him to Pittsburgh. That lack of production came without a quality No. 2 option as well. The Steelers now have that in Michael Pittman Jr. Metcalf is unlikely to deliver as a $30 million wide receiver in 2026.

 

San Francisco 49ers - Christian McCaffrey

While Ricky Pearsall would have made this list, with him being out for the season, let's turn to the workhorse running back. While McCaffrey is elite when on the field, his health raises many concerns. He is already dealing with "sorness" in the final weeks of camp, which could set him up for an inconsistent season.

 

Seattle Seahawks - Anthony Bradford, G

Anthony Bradford has been on thin ice in Seattle for two years now, but he held up alright during the team's 2025 playoff run. Still, the Seahawks added All-American Beau Stephens in the 2026 NFL Draft. He will certainly step in should Bradford struggle out of the gate.

 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Godwin Jr., WR

Chris Godwin Jr. has quietly been on a bit of a steady decline over the last couple of seasons. Injuries and age are catching up with the savvy veteran. The Buccaneers are hoping for huge leaps from Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan. Godwin could find himself falling down the depth chart by season's end.

 

Tennessee Titans - Calvin Ridley, WR

At this point, Calvin Ridley is a bit of an afterthought in Tennessee. With all the excitement surrounding rookie Carnell Tate, Ridley has gotten lost in the shuffle.

 

Washington Commanders - Leo Chenal, LB

On a three-year, $24.75 million deal, Leo Chenal does not seem like a difference-making player for Washington. Chenal was solid in Kansas City, but Washington already has Frankie Luvu on the roster, and he has been more productive than Chenal over the last couple of seasons.

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