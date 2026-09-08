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8 Closer Fantasy Baseball Breakout Candidates: Relief Pitcher Targets For Saves (Week 24)

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Hagen Smith - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups Add

Mike looks at eight potential fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers for closers and saves for Week 24 of 2026. His top relief pitcher waiver wire and trade targets for saves.

We're in the sprint to the finish line now, and finding saves, ratio controls, and strikeouts are vitally important to your team. The goal of this piece is to find some guys who can help your roster for the final weeks of the season.

Injuries and ineffectiveness plague every pitching staff, and September is an even bigger microcosm as teams try to manage their delicate balances and work through these issues. Yet there are always guys on the waiver wire who can help your fantasy squads.

The most important thing to remember is to never give up the ship when it comes to your fantasy baseball team. Whether you can win the league or not, stay active and competitive until the end of the season. It's more fun for everyone that way.

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Hogan Harris, Athletics

Harris is the co-closer for the Athletics with Elvis Alvarado, but the latter has struggled lately, giving up runs in three straight appearances. That opened the door for Harris, who has been given the chance in two straight games and converted those into saves both times.

Harris now has 15 saves on the year to go with a 3.38 ERA, a slightly high 1.47 WHIP, 12 holds, and a 29.7% K%. If he could keep the walks under control, he would be an elite relief option, as he limits hard contact and gets a high groundball rate as well. Harris could have a leg up on Alvarado right now.

 

Hagen Smith, Chicago White Sox

Smith has been fantastic in his first 10 career appearances. He has pitched 16 innings, striking out 23 batters with a 0.56 ERA, a 0.94 WHIP, and a 37.1% K%. While the Sox are using a rotating triple-headed monster at closer, with Sean Newcomb, Grant Taylor, and Bryan Hudson, Smith has quietly moved himself into a higher-leverage situation.

 

Samy Natera Jr., Los Angeles Angels

I remain unconvinced that Ben Joyce will be the closer in Los Angeles due to his incessant command issues. Natera is back from the IL and looks to be back in a top setup role. The problem in Los Angeles is that there is not much to set up. Natera and Joyce have both only pitched once over the last week.

Natera is tied for the team lead in saves with Joyce at three, and also has four holds and a 38.8% K%. I will be watching this bullpen over the last few weeks to see how they use these two big arms. Do not be surprised if Natera gets some chances in September here.

 

Tyler Wells, Tampa Bay Rays

Wells has become one of the best setup options in the game for the Tampa Bay Rays. Over the course of the weekend, Wells earned a save and a win in back-to-back games. Wells has a 2.44 ERA, six saves, 14 holds, and a 25.6% K%.

Bryan Baker left the game on Friday due to illness and has not pitched since then. If Baker needs time off, I believe Wells has earned the title of next man up over Kevin Kelly. Even if he does not get to close, Wells is a good resource for holds and ratio help as well.

 

Ryan Zeferjahn, Chicago Cubs

This looks like a wide-open situation in Chicago, and Zeferjahn has looked like the best and healthiest option. Some of this hinges on Jacob Webb's forearm soreness and the continued struggles of former closer Daniel Palencia. Webb did pitch on Monday.

Zeferjahn was acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Angels and provides the kind of octane the Cubs are looking for at the end of games. If Webb is healthy, I think he closes; but Zeferjahn has five saves, 13 holds, and a 31.1% K%, and could do the job if called upon.

 

Edgardo Henriquez, Los Angeles Dodgers

Henriquez locked down a save over the weekend and appears to be the top setup option for the powerful Dodgers bullpen at this time. Tanner Scott closes (sometimes), but Henriquez got a shot and converted his second save on Sunday. Edwin Diaz will return to a middle relief role, leaving this wide open for Henriquez to stay the top setup option.

Look at his Statcast below. Other than the walk percentage, this is the stuff you love to see for a pitcher.  Henriquez has four wins, two saves, and nine holds to go with a tidy 2.65 ERA and 29.8% K%. I like him in this role for the rest of the season and to vulture some save chances as well.

 

Trent Harris, San Francisco Giants

Harris looks like he could get save chances down the stretch in San Francisco. Harris earned his fourth hold in 13 games on Monday, and then Dylan Smith blew the save. Smith does not seem long for the role, and Harris would be a logical candidate to close games for the Giants this month.

 

Erik Tolman, Washington Nationals

Tolman has put himself in a wide-open, high-leverage situation in Washington. Tolman has only pitched in six games but has shown his mettle thus far, earning a save and a hold over that span of games. The lefty has a 1.23 ERA and a 33.3% K% thus far in his young career.

The team seems to think it has seen enough of Clayton Beeter and his 15.4% BB% in the closer role. Tolman has at least a share of the job here as we creep into mid-September.

 

Bullpens and Saves Quick Hits

Detroit Tigers

Kenley Jansen has shown signs that age is finally catching up. This team does not have a ready-made option behind him, but could turn to Kyle Finnegan and Tyler Holton down the stretch as they seemingly play out the string. A disappointing season for Detroit.

Los Angeles Angels

It seems clear management wants Ben Joyce to run away with the job, but that isn't happening. He did not get credit for a blown save last time out, but his command was shaky; a 13.9% BB% is simply too high for a closer.  Joyce may not be cut out for the closer role, despite having the stuff and velocity people dream of.  As mentioned above, watch for Samy Natera Jr. to be in this mix for saves in September.

Arizona Diamondbacks 

This is a committee among Kevin Ginkel, Juan Morillo, and Brandyn Garcia. All three have saves over the last week as the Diamondbacks fight their way to a playoff spot. To make matters more confusing, Dennia Santana earned a save on Monday. I think that was due to a taxed bullpen. Justin Martinez got the win, but they are carefully bringing him back, and he does not pitch on consecutive days.

Chicago Cubs 

The Cubs bullpen is in flux. The Jacob Webb forearm scare and Daniel Palencia's ineffectiveness have shed new light here. They have a couple of weeks to figure it out before the playoffs begin, and the Cubs have lofty goals to win the World Series this year. They will need both of these guys in major roles to pull that off.

Cincinnati Reds

I do not doubt that Emilio Pagan has the closer role for the rest of the season. He has a player option for 2027. What intrigues me here is the leverage roles with the return of Graham Ashcraft, who I mulled over adding in the above section. I think he could replace Tejay Antone and pair with lefty Brock Burke as Cincinnati's top setup options.

Keep grinding! The middle of September is here, and those elusive championships await us at the end of the month. Finish the job strong, and never give up on your fantasy team!

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