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Who Should I Draft for Fantasy Football? James Cook, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason

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De'Von Achane - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Picks, Injury News

Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for James Cook, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason.

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Who Should I Draft? Use this tool to assist you with some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions regarding players like James Cook III, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason. We are here to help make these calls and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026 with our Who Should I Draft? tool. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free!

Who Should I Draft?

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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks

Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III faced plenty of skepticism entering the 2025 season. Fantasy managers questioned whether he could replicate his 18-touchdown total from the year prior, which allowed him to finish as the overall RB8 in PPR leagues. Not only did he repeat his success, but he blew his 2024 fantasy production out of the water. Last season, Cook rushed for 1,621 yards, caught 33 passes for 291 receiving yards, and scored 14 total touchdowns.

He played all 17 games, eclipsed 300 fantasy points (PPR) for the first time in his career, and ranked as the overall RB6. Heading into 2026, Cook remains an RB1 with top-five upside at the running back position. His role remains unchanged after the Bills didn't make any major additions to their backfield, and he has shown that he can remain fantasy relevant despite the rushing upside of Josh Allen, who has 100+ rush attempts and 12+ rushing touchdowns in each of the last three years.

At the running back position, managers should look for running backs with clear lead-back roles and a good offense. Cook checks both of those boxes, as DraftKings currently has the Bills' line set at 10.5 wins. As long as he stays healthy -- which has not been an issue in the past -- Cook will remain one of the top running backs in fantasy football. As such, he's worth drafting near the middle to end of the first round in 2026 drafts.

 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

After being drafted in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten finished his rookie season with 386 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 93 touches across 15 games. The 23-year-old flashed high-end upside throughout the year, but he was ultimately blocked from fantasy-relevant production by the presence of former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. Entering 2026, Etienne Jr. is no longer in Jacksonville after signing a big-money free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints.

As a result, Tuten could be poised to emerge as the new lead back for the Jaguars. Jacksonville did make a move in free agency to fortify its backfield after losing Etienne Jr. by signing former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns on 112 carries in 2025 and could steal touches away from Tuten.

Still, Tuten profiles as the higher-upside back and enters the year with the advantage of experience in Jaguars play-caller Liam Coen's system. If Tuten can seize the majority of the backfield work in Jacksonville, he could be on the verge of a breakout season. RotoBaller ranks Tuten as its RB23 entering 2026.

 

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Even in what could be considered a down year by his own lofty efficiency standards, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finished as the RB1 in 2025 while seeing a career-high 432 opportunities. No other non-quarterback in the league came within 40 touches of McCaffrey, and the unmatched volume potential that makes him the most dominant fantasy running back of the last 20 years is paradoxically what also makes him the riskiest pick in 2026 drafts.

McCaffrey's injury history is well-documented, and he has logged back-to-back 100-carry seasons only once since 2019. 2025 marked the fourth time he ran the ball more than 240 times, and in two of the previous three instances, he failed to play more than six games the following season. Turning 30 before the start of the season, injury concerns are as much a part of his fantasy profile as ever, but his league-winning upside remains obvious, having now finished as the RB1 three times and no lower than RB3 in any of his five healthy seasons since 2018.

McCaffrey saw only 8.7% of his runs go for 10 or more yards in 2025, down from the 12.4% rate of his first eight seasons, and yet he was still a first-team All-Pro who finished fourth in MVP voting. For drafters who view the decline as an inevitable sign of aging, that could be enough to pair with his unfavorable medical history and allow someone else to take him at his current slotting of RB3 and sixth overall in RotoBaller's redraft ranking. However, even if his efficiency continues to decline in 2026, if McCaffrey is able to log anything close to another full 17-game slate, he is undoubtedly going to make fantasy managers regret passing on him.

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift had a career year under first-time head coach Ben Johnson. Swift rushed for 1,087 yards on 223 rushing attempts and nine touchdowns while catching 34 passes for 299 yards and a score over 16 games last season. The 27-year-old also averaged 16.1 touches per game while averaging 2.9 yards after contact. He did split touches with backfield teammate Kyle Monangai. However, the two formed a solid duo and elevated the Bears' rushing attack, as the team averaged 144.5 rushing yards per game, third-best in the NFL.

Chicago did not sign or draft a running back this offseason and will roll with the Swift/Monangai combination again in 2026. The Bears o-line should be solid again, and quarterback Caleb Williams will look to build on his excellent sophomore season. Swift is entering the final year of this three-year contract with the Bears and should continue to see plenty of usage to remain a solid fantasy RB2.

He is currently ranked as RB19 in the latest RotoBaller rankings and is projected to rack up 1,332 yards from scrimmage with 32 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2026. Despite Monangai being the Bears' closer and taking some touches away, Swift is a solid mid-round pick heading into upcoming fantasy football drafts.

 

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) had an eventful rookie season that, somehow, still left a major imprint in fantasy football. Judkins overcame tribulations stemming from a July arrest related to a domestic violence charge - from which he was cleared - to join Cleveland's backfield in Week 2, and he handled 230 of the Browns' 353 total running back carries despite breaking his leg in Week 15 against the Bills.

The team's struggling passing game required Judkins to face a stacked box on a whopping 45.2% of snaps, so his first-glance efficiency metrics don't tell the full story as much as ranking fourth in rushing yards against stacked boxes (356), per NFL's Next Gen Stats. The 22-year-old underwent surgery in late December to address a dislocated right ankle he suffered in Week 16.

Cleveland went to work improving its offensive line and wide receiver corps in both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, drafting rookie WRs Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, and OL Spencer Fano, creating a better situation for Judkins and whichever Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders gets the nod at quarterback.

Likely due to Judkins' positive prognosis for returning to full football activities in June, the Browns did not add a running back despite losing Jerome Ford to Washington in free agency, suggesting the sophomore's monopoly on early-down and goal-line touches should remain, even with a new coach, Todd Monken, calling plays.

The running back's sixth-round ADP (63 overall) on Sleeper could be far too late if the offensive improvements manifest in an opportunity to produce double-digit touchdowns, and his role on passing downs could always increase. Dylan Sampson isn't deemed to be as effective in that role as hoped, and Judkins should be the bellcow in Cleveland's offense as long as he's healthy. RotoBaller has Judkins ranked 56th overall, making him a value pick at his current Sleeper ADP.

 

Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the Who Should I Draft tool here:

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - James Cook III, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for James Cook III, Bhayshul Tuten, Rico Dowdle, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, D'Andre Swift, Quinshon Judkins, Jordan Mason:

James Cook III
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Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
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Drake London
James Cook III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
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Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
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Jonathan Taylor
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Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
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Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
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CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
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George Pickens
James Cook III
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Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
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De'Von Achane
James Cook III
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Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
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Chase Brown
James Cook III
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Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
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Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
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Puka Nacua
James Cook III
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Derrick Henry
James Cook III
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Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
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Nico Collins
James Cook III
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Brock Bowers
James Cook III
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Chris Olave
James Cook III
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A.J. Brown
James Cook III
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Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
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Devonta Smith
James Cook III
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Trey McBride
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Kyren Williams
James Cook III
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Josh Allen
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Tee Higgins
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Javonte Williams
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Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
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Zay Flowers
James Cook III
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Breece Hall
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Davante Adams
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Rashee Rice
James Cook III
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Josh Jacobs
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Colston Loveland
James Cook III
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Ladd McConkey
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Terry Mclaurin
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Garrett Wilson
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Emeka Egbuka
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Luther Burden III
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Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Jaylen Waddle
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Malik Nabers
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Cam Skattebo
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Jameson Williams
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D'Andre Swift
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DJ Moore
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Jayden Daniels
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Bhayshul Tuten
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David Montgomery
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TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
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Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
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Drake Maye
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Bucky Irving
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Jadarian Price
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Jordyn Tyson
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Christian Watson
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Joe Burrow
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Carnell Tate
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
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Tony Pollard
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Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tyler Warren
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Chuba Hubbard
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Jalen Hurts
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Rome Odunze
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Caleb Williams
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DK Metcalf
James Cook III
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Tucker Kraft
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Rico Dowdle
James Cook III
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Jaylen Warren
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Courtland Sutton
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Justin Herbert
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Jakobi Meyers
James Cook III
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Jordan Addison
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Trevor Lawrence
James Cook III
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Dak Prescott
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J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
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Brock Purdy
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Michael Wilson
James Cook III
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Jaxson Dart
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
James Cook III
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Blake Corum
James Cook III
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RJ Harvey
James Cook III
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Kyle Monangai
James Cook III
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Kenneth Gainwell
James Cook III
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Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
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Rachaad White
James Cook III
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
James Cook III
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Jonathon Brooks
James Cook III
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Keaton Mitchell
James Cook III
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
James Cook III
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
James Cook III
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Isiah Pacheco
James Cook III
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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Woody Marks
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Tyjae Spears
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Tank Bigsby
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Tyler Allgeier
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Dylan Sampson
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Alvin Kamara
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Sean Tucker
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Kaytron Allen
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Jonah Coleman
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Jordan James
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Emanuel Wilson
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Samaje Perine
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Braelon Allen
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Ray Davis
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DJ Giddens
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Zach Charbonnet
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Jaydon Blue
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MarShawn Lloyd
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Justice Hill
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Emmett Johnson
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Nicholas Singleton
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Najee Harris
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Demond Claiborne
Bhayshul Tuten
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Jayden Daniels
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David Montgomery
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DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
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TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
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D'Andre Swift
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Quinshon Judkins
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Jameson Williams
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Drake Maye
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Lamar Jackson
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Malik Nabers
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Joe Burrow
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Mike Evans
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Travis Etienne Jr.
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Rico Dowdle
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Justin Herbert
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J.K. Dobbins
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Kenneth Walker III
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Ashton Jeanty
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Josh Downs
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James Cook III
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Rachaad White
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
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Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sean Tucker
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaytron Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan James
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
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Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
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Bhayshul Tuten
vs
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Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaydon Blue
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justice Hill
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Najee Harris
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Herbert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dak Prescott
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
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Rico Dowdle
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Rico Dowdle
vs
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vs
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Matthew Stafford
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vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Shough
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jared Goff
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zay Flowers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Willis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sean Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan James
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ray Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Giddens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian McCaffrey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
James Cook III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake London
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
George Pickens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
De'Von Achane
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chase Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Nico Collins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Olave
Christian McCaffrey
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trey McBride
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Breece Hall
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Davante Adams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Evans
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Moore
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian McCaffrey
vs
David Montgomery
Christian McCaffrey
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Drake Maye
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Christian Watson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Parker Washington
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian McCaffrey
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Blake Corum
Christian McCaffrey
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kyle Monangai
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Rachaad White
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Woody Marks
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tank Bigsby
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Dylan Sampson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Alvin Kamara
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Sean Tucker
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Kaytron Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jordan James
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Samaje Perine
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Ray Davis
Christian McCaffrey
vs
DJ Giddens
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Jaydon Blue
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Nicholas Singleton
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Najee Harris
Christian McCaffrey
vs
Demond Claiborne
De'Von Achane
vs
George Pickens
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Saquon Barkley
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
Drake London
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vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Justin Jefferson
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vs
A.J. Brown
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vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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vs
Jeremiyah Love
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Devonta Smith
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vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Ja'Marr Chase
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vs
Josh Allen
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Tee Higgins
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jameson Williams
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vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Jayden Daniels
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Von Achane
vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Bucky Irving
De'Von Achane
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
De'Von Achane
vs
Christian Watson
De'Von Achane
vs
Joe Burrow
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vs
Carnell Tate
De'Von Achane
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Jalen Hurts
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vs
Rome Odunze
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Caleb Williams
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vs
DK Metcalf
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Jaylen Warren
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vs
Courtland Sutton
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vs
Justin Herbert
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vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Trevor Lawrence
De'Von Achane
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Von Achane
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Von Achane
vs
Brock Purdy
De'Von Achane
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Von Achane
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Blake Corum
De'Von Achane
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Von Achane
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Von Achane
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Von Achane
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Rachaad White
De'Von Achane
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jonathon Brooks
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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vs
Isiah Pacheco
De'Von Achane
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Von Achane
vs
Woody Marks
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Von Achane
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Von Achane
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Von Achane
vs
Dylan Sampson
De'Von Achane
vs
Alvin Kamara
De'Von Achane
vs
Sean Tucker
De'Von Achane
vs
Kaytron Allen
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vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Von Achane
vs
Jordan James
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vs
Emanuel Wilson
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vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Braelon Allen
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vs
Ray Davis
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vs
DJ Giddens
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vs
Zach Charbonnet
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vs
Jaydon Blue
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
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vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Nicholas Singleton
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vs
Najee Harris
De'Von Achane
vs
Demond Claiborne
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
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vs
Lamar Jackson
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vs
Jayden Daniels
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Jordyn Tyson
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Christian Watson
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vs
Ladd McConkey
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vs
Joe Burrow
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vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
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Jalen Hurts
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vs
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vs
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Caleb Williams
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
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vs
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vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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RJ Harvey
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Rachaad White
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Lamar Jackson
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vs
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vs
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vs
Tony Pollard
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Jalen Hurts
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Rome Odunze
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vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
Terry Mclaurin
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vs
Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DK Metcalf
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vs
Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tucker Kraft
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vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dak Prescott
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Purdy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Trey McBride
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
A.J. Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Olave
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alec Pierce
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Bowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nico Collins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
George Pickens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Alvin Kamara
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sean Tucker
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kaytron Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan James
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Samaje Perine
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Braelon Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ray Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Giddens
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaydon Blue
Quinshon Judkins
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Najee Harris
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Golden
Jordan Mason
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Mason
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Mason
vs
George Kittle
Jordan Mason
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Mason
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jordan Mason
vs
Rachaad White
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jordan Mason
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jordan Mason
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Coker
Jordan Mason
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Mark Andrews
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Mason
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Reed
Jordan Mason
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordan Mason
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Downs
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Mason
vs
Sam Laporta
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Mason
vs
Jayden Higgins
Jordan Mason
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jordan Mason
vs
Alec Pierce
Jordan Mason
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jordan Mason
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Mason
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jordan Mason
vs
Oronde Gadsden II
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Mason
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Mason
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jordan Mason
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jordan Mason
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan Addison
Jordan Mason
vs
Brenton Strange
Jordan Mason
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Justin Herbert
Jordan Mason
vs
Woody Marks
Jordan Mason
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordan Mason
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jordan Mason
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Calvin Ridley
Jordan Mason
vs
DK Metcalf
Jordan Mason
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jordan Mason
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Mason
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Houston Texans
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jordan Mason
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jordan Mason
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jordan Mason
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jordan Mason
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jordan Mason
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jordan Mason
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jordan Mason
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jordan Mason
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jordan Mason
vs
Chase Brown
Jordan Mason
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jordan Mason
vs
Derrick Henry
Jordan Mason
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jordan Mason
vs
Kyren Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Javonte Williams
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Breece Hall
Jordan Mason
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jordan Mason
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Mason
vs
David Montgomery
Jordan Mason
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jordan Mason
vs
Bucky Irving
Jordan Mason
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jordan Mason
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Mason
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jordan Mason
vs
Alvin Kamara
Jordan Mason
vs
Sean Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Kaytron Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordan Mason
vs
Jordan James
Jordan Mason
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Mason
vs
Braelon Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Ray Davis
Jordan Mason
vs
DJ Giddens
Jordan Mason
vs
Zach Charbonnet

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