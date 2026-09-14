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Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups - Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr.

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Jakobi Meyers - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.

In This Article hide
Jakobi Meyers Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Romeo Doubs Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Deebo Samuel Sr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Most of Week 1's games of the 2026 NFL season have now been played, so we have a solid idea of how early-season roles for many players will play out.

Obviously, most of the best players were drafted and will never hit the waiver wire or free agency. But after Week 1, you can snag some guys that will be useful for your team down the road.

The wide receiver position tends to have lots of names each season that become crucial cogs in fantasy rosters. So let's break down three potential Week 2 WR waiver wire adds!

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Jakobi Meyers Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 51% of leagues

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught both of his two targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in his team's dominant win over the Cleveland Browns. JAX's passing attack was firing on all cylinders, and it's likely quarterback Trevor Lawrence would have had more production had they not taken their foot off the gas.

Meyers was minimally involved, though. While the touchdown was nice, only two targets is concerning. He appeared to be the third wideout in target priority, behind slot receiver Parker Washington and speedster Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder).

It doesn't appear that Thomas' shoulder injury will keep him out of Week 2, but keep your eye on that aliment. If he were to miss time, Meyers would enter WR3/flex territory for Week 2. As it stands, Lawrence only completed 18 passes in Week 1, despite throwing so many TDs.

Passing volume should be higher in future games, so Meyers should be added in all leagues, even if he's not a smash-start for next week.

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Romeo Doubs Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 54% of leagues

New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs had one of the most miserable debuts for a new team imaginable in Week 1. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he was targeted three times, but failed to make a catch. He also made a crucial drop on a drive that swung the game in favor of his opponent.

But wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle), who signed with the Pats this offseason, is on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain, and will miss at least four games. This makes Doubs the de-facto No. 1 receiver for New England. He should see more targets moving forward.

He typically has solid hands, so the drop was pretty uncharacteristic for him. For the next four weeks he should at least be a solid flex starter. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye lost his clear No. 1 target, and Doubs will now likely lead the team in target share and routes run.

He has enough upside, especially in PPR leagues, that he shouldn't be left unrostered before Week 2's slate of games.

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Deebo Samuel Sr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups

Rostered in 49% of leagues

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. struggled with injuries and languished on a poor offense last season with the Washington Commanders. But he's now back in one of the best-designed offenses in the NFL, with a productive quarterback throwing it to him.

Samuel scored 18 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, rushing once for 12 yards and catching six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) will miss a few games, making Samuel once again a clear top target for SF.

He's clearly not fallen off yet, at least not enough to be non-viable in a Kyle Shanahan offense. He'll still get rushing work, and the 49ers offense has enough firepower to support three fantasy-viable pass-catchers -- namely Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Mike Evans.

Additionally, if any of those get injured, Samuel could see an even bigger role. As it stands, he should be heavily involved in the offense at least until Stribling returns to full health, and who knows when that will be. Samuel should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues come Week 2.

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Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr.:

Jakobi Meyers
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Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
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Devaughn Vele
Jakobi Meyers
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Kaelon Black
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Romeo Doubs
Jakobi Meyers
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Jalen Coker
Jakobi Meyers
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Tyjae Spears
Jakobi Meyers
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Tyler Allgeier
Jakobi Meyers
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
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Khalil Shakir
Jakobi Meyers
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Woody Marks
Jakobi Meyers
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Tre' Harris
Jakobi Meyers
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Kendre Miller
Jakobi Meyers
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jakobi Meyers
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Braelon Allen
Jakobi Meyers
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Keaton Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
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Tre Tucker
Jakobi Meyers
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Dalton Schultz
Jakobi Meyers
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Keenan Allen
Jakobi Meyers
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Rashod Bateman
Jakobi Meyers
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Rashid Shaheed
Jakobi Meyers
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Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
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Denzel Boston
Jakobi Meyers
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Caleb Douglas
Jakobi Meyers
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Dontayvion Wicks
Jakobi Meyers
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Kendrick Bourne
Jakobi Meyers
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Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
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Adonai Mitchell
Jakobi Meyers
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Antonio Williams
Jakobi Meyers
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Malachi Fields
Jakobi Meyers
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Ted Hurst
Jakobi Meyers
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Malik Washington
Romeo Doubs
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Kaelon Black
Romeo Doubs
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Tyjae Spears
Romeo Doubs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Romeo Doubs
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Tyler Allgeier
Romeo Doubs
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Jakobi Meyers
Romeo Doubs
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Romeo Doubs
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Xavier Worthy
Romeo Doubs
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Khalil Shakir
Romeo Doubs
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Devaughn Vele
Romeo Doubs
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Woody Marks
Romeo Doubs
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Wan'dale Robinson
Romeo Doubs
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Tre' Harris
Romeo Doubs
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Jalen Coker
Romeo Doubs
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Kendre Miller
Romeo Doubs
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Mike Washington Jr.
Romeo Doubs
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Braelon Allen
Romeo Doubs
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Keaton Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
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Tre Tucker
Romeo Doubs
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Dalton Schultz
Romeo Doubs
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Keenan Allen
Romeo Doubs
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Rashod Bateman
Romeo Doubs
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Rashid Shaheed
Romeo Doubs
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Brenton Strange
Romeo Doubs
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Denzel Boston
Romeo Doubs
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Caleb Douglas
Romeo Doubs
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Dontayvion Wicks
Romeo Doubs
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Kendrick Bourne
Romeo Doubs
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Ryan Flournoy
Romeo Doubs
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Adonai Mitchell
Romeo Doubs
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Antonio Williams
Romeo Doubs
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Malachi Fields
Romeo Doubs
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Ted Hurst
Romeo Doubs
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Malik Washington
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tre' Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Kaelon Black
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Kendre Miller
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Braelon Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Devaughn Vele
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Rashod Bateman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Dontayvion Wicks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Kendrick Bourne
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Antonio Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Malachi Fields
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Ted Hurst
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Malik Washington

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