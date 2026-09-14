Fantasy football waiver wire pickups analysis for Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. in Week 2 (2026). Read their waiver wire outlooks for fantasy football.
Most of Week 1's games of the 2026 NFL season have now been played, so we have a solid idea of how early-season roles for many players will play out.
Obviously, most of the best players were drafted and will never hit the waiver wire or free agency. But after Week 1, you can snag some guys that will be useful for your team down the road.
The wide receiver position tends to have lots of names each season that become crucial cogs in fantasy rosters. So let's break down three potential Week 2 WR waiver wire adds!Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!
Jakobi Meyers Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 51% of leagues
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught both of his two targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in his team's dominant win over the Cleveland Browns. JAX's passing attack was firing on all cylinders, and it's likely quarterback Trevor Lawrence would have had more production had they not taken their foot off the gas.
Meyers was minimally involved, though. While the touchdown was nice, only two targets is concerning. He appeared to be the third wideout in target priority, behind slot receiver Parker Washington and speedster Brian Thomas Jr. (shoulder).
Trevor Lawrence with his 4TH TD pass of the game 🔥
PUTTING ON A SHOW
CLEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/77IDTz3gOw
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
It doesn't appear that Thomas' shoulder injury will keep him out of Week 2, but keep your eye on that aliment. If he were to miss time, Meyers would enter WR3/flex territory for Week 2. As it stands, Lawrence only completed 18 passes in Week 1, despite throwing so many TDs.
Passing volume should be higher in future games, so Meyers should be added in all leagues, even if he's not a smash-start for next week.
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Romeo Doubs Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 54% of leagues
New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs had one of the most miserable debuts for a new team imaginable in Week 1. Against the Seattle Seahawks, he was targeted three times, but failed to make a catch. He also made a crucial drop on a drive that swung the game in favor of his opponent.
But wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle), who signed with the Pats this offseason, is on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain, and will miss at least four games. This makes Doubs the de-facto No. 1 receiver for New England. He should see more targets moving forward.
— Follow @ZeroChillSports (@FollowZeroChill) September 10, 2026
He typically has solid hands, so the drop was pretty uncharacteristic for him. For the next four weeks he should at least be a solid flex starter. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye lost his clear No. 1 target, and Doubs will now likely lead the team in target share and routes run.
He has enough upside, especially in PPR leagues, that he shouldn't be left unrostered before Week 2's slate of games.
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Deebo Samuel Sr. Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Rostered in 49% of leagues
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. struggled with injuries and languished on a poor offense last season with the Washington Commanders. But he's now back in one of the best-designed offenses in the NFL, with a productive quarterback throwing it to him.
Samuel scored 18 PPR fantasy points in Week 1, rushing once for 12 yards and catching six of his seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown. 49ers WR Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the season, and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) will miss a few games, making Samuel once again a clear top target for SF.
Deebo Samuel Sr. is on pace for 17 touchdowns this season.
Season Stats:
6 REC
48 Rec YDS
1 Rec TD
Pace: 816 Rec YDS / 17 Rec TD / 102 REC#FTTB pic.twitter.com/leaqQRd54E
— PaceBall (@paceball__) September 11, 2026
He's clearly not fallen off yet, at least not enough to be non-viable in a Kyle Shanahan offense. He'll still get rushing work, and the 49ers offense has enough firepower to support three fantasy-viable pass-catchers -- namely Samuel, tight end George Kittle, and wide receiver Mike Evans.
Additionally, if any of those get injured, Samuel could see an even bigger role. As it stands, he should be heavily involved in the offense at least until Stribling returns to full health, and who knows when that will be. Samuel should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues come Week 2.
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Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
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How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Jakobi Meyers, Romeo Doubs, Deebo Samuel Sr.:
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