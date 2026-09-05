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Best Week 1 Defense Streamers - Fantasy Football DST Pickups and Starts

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Derwin James - Los Angeles Chargers Defense, DST Streamers, D/ST Rankings, IDP Waiver Wire

The top Week 1 defense streamers - fantasy football D/ST pickups, streamers and starts for 2026. Target these fantasy DST streaming options with strong matchups.

In This Article hide
Top Week 1 Defense Streamers (D/ST)
Week 1 D/ST Rankings
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Hey RotoBallers! The 2026 NFL season is about to kick off, which means it's time to set our first lineups of the season. Even with limited data to analyze, it is never too early to identify streaming targets.

In this piece, we will look at some high-upside defense streamers to consider putting in your Week 1 fantasy football lineup.

Who should fantasy managers look to target on the waiver wire and plug into their starting lineup? Let's dive in!

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Top Week 1 Defense Streamers (D/ST)

Only defenses rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Chicago Bears D/ST at CAR

10% Rostered

Sitting on nearly 90% of the waiver wire are the Chicago Bears. The Bears did not have the most dominant defense in 2025, but they have a favorable matchup in formats that reward units for allowing few points. They will travel to Carolina to face the Panthers, who scored the sixth-fewest total points per game in the league last season.

Much of Carolina's offensive inconsistency stemmed from QB Bryce Young. While he began to find his footing in the second half, he endured some growing pains early in the season. Over his first nine games, Young posted an 11:7 TD:INT while totaling 168.2 yards per game, compared to the 213.9 yards per game he averaged over his last seven games.

If these early struggles show again, the Bears could find themselves in a prime spot in Week 1.

 

Baltimore Ravens D/ST at IND

60% Rostered

The next streamer is a target for those shallow leagues. The Ravens sit just below our 65% benchmark and could turn in a very productive showing in Week 1, as they are No. 5 in our rankings. In the off-season, the Ravens took a major swing in bolstering their defense by adding superstar Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson is coming off an injury-riddled 2025 but tallied 17.5 sacks in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

While their matchup on paper may not look as ideal as the Colts posted a solid 27.4 PPG last season, they do have concerns to open the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones will return to the field after suffering a serious Achilles injury, which cut his season short in 2025. Jones was sharp before the injury, but given his lack of extended success in the NFL and recovery from a major injury, he could struggle early on.

 

Tennessee Titans D/ST vs. NYJ

15% Rostered

The next two names are both widely available, like the Bears. The Titans have one of the easiest matchups on paper, facing the New York Jets. In 2025, the Jets scored the fourth-fewest points per game (17.6) and allowed the most sacks in the sport (60). While they did make some additions to their team, most notably adding veteran Geno Smith, they are still a top matchup to target for D/ST streamers.

While the Titans were not the most dominant defense in football last season (allowed the fifth-most points per game), they could enjoy a hot start facing the Jets. They hired a defense-minded head coach in Robert Saleh and have many key contributors who can make an impact, like Jeffrey Simmons (11 sacks last season) and first-round rookie Kedrick Faulk.

This game also carries a low 38.5 implied point total, suggesting it could be a defensive showdown.

 

Las Vegas Raiders D/ST vs. MIA

5% Rostered

Lastly, the final streaming target is to secure the Las Vegas Raiders. Like the Titans, the Raiders were an inconsistent defensive unit in 2025, allowing the eighth-most total points per game in the sport (25.4 PPG). They tallied 37 sacks as a unit, placing them just below the league average.

However, they have what could be the best matchup on the Week 1 slate, facing the Miami Dolphins. In the offseason, the Dolphins parted ways with top wideout Jaylen Waddle and released Tyreek Hill, leaving De'Von Achane as the only proven option in the offense. They will also turn to QB Malik Willis, who has logged more than 35 offensive snaps in just five total games in each of the last two seasons.

Willis will take on his first full-time starting role with the league's worst WR room, headlined by Malik Washington and rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. While Willis may eventually showcase some upside in the QB1 role, managers should expect some early-season growing pains given the lack of talent around him.

 

Week 1 D/ST Rankings

Rank Team Defense (D/ST) Name
1 Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
2 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
3 Houston Texans D/ST
4 Denver Broncos D/ST
5 Baltimore Ravens D/ST
6 Los Angeles Rams D/ST
7 Seattle Seahawks D/ST
8 Chicago Bears D/ST
9 Tennessee Titans D/ST
10 Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST
11 Philadelphia Eagles D/ST
12 Green Bay Packers D/ST
13 Minnesota Vikings D/ST
14 Buffalo Bills D/ST
15 Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
16 New York Jets D/ST
17 New England Patriots D/ST
18 Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
19 Dallas Cowboys D/ST
20 Atlanta Falcons D/ST
21 Cleveland Browns D/ST
22 Detroit Lions D/ST
23 New York Giants D/ST
24 Indianapolis Colts D/ST
25 Miami Dolphins D/ST
26 San Francisco 49ers D/ST
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST
28 Arizona Cardinals D/ST
29 Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
30 Carolina Panthers D/ST
31 New Orleans Saints D/ST
32 Washington Commanders D/ST

Read more defense news and updates for Week 1

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 1 Defense Decisions. Today's focus is on specific team defenses - Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool, but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for defenses like the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens:

Tennessee Titans
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Green Bay Packers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
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Detroit Lions
Tennessee Titans
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Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Jets
Tennessee Titans
vs
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
vs
New York Giants
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Tennessee Titans
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Tennessee Titans
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Tennessee Titans
vs
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Tennessee Titans
vs
Washington Commanders
Tennessee Titans
vs
Chicago Bears
Tennessee Titans
vs
New England Patriots
Tennessee Titans
vs
Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans
vs
Audric Estime
Tennessee Titans
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tennessee Titans
vs
Tank Dell
Tennessee Titans
vs
Christian Kirk
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jake Elliott
Tennessee Titans
vs
Daniel Carlson
Tennessee Titans
vs
Oscar Delp
Tennessee Titans
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Tennessee Titans
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jordan Whittington
Tennessee Titans
vs
Austin Hooper
Tennessee Titans
vs
Darius Cooper
Tennessee Titans
vs
Luke Schoonmaker
Tennessee Titans
vs
James Conner
Tennessee Titans
vs
Andy Borregales
Tennessee Titans
vs
Marlin Klein
Tennessee Titans
vs
Will Shipley
Tennessee Titans
vs
Olamide Zaccheaus
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jaylin Lane
Tennessee Titans
vs
Kendre Miller
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tennessee Titans
vs
Houston Texans
Tennessee Titans
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans
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Los Angeles Rams
Tennessee Titans
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Denver Broncos
Tennessee Titans
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
New Orleans Saints
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Arizona Cardinals
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders
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Cleveland Browns
Las Vegas Raiders
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Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Washington Commanders
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Tennessee Titans
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Buffalo Bills
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
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Dallas Cowboys
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Adam Trautman
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Max Klare
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Tyler Conklin
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Eli Stowers
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Tommy Tremble
Las Vegas Raiders
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Joey Slye
Las Vegas Raiders
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Dylan Laube
Las Vegas Raiders
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Chad Ryland
Las Vegas Raiders
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Ryan Fitzgerald
Las Vegas Raiders
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Riley Patterson
Las Vegas Raiders
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John Bates
Las Vegas Raiders
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Jacob Cowing
Las Vegas Raiders
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Ashton Dulin
Las Vegas Raiders
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Matt Gay
Las Vegas Raiders
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Ty Simpson
Las Vegas Raiders
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Tyler Higbee
Las Vegas Raiders
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Josh Oliver
Las Vegas Raiders
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Haynes King
Las Vegas Raiders
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Tanner Hudson
Las Vegas Raiders
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Brandon Aiyuk
Las Vegas Raiders
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Dyami Brown
Las Vegas Raiders
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Nick Folk
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Tory Horton
Las Vegas Raiders
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Kevin Coleman Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders
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Harrison Mevis
Las Vegas Raiders
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Houston Texans
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders
vs
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders
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Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Minnesota Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Las Vegas Raiders
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Philadelphia Eagles
Las Vegas Raiders
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New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
vs
New England Patriots
Chicago Bears
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Dallas Cowboys
Chicago Bears
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Chicago Bears
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Philadelphia Eagles
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Giants
Chicago Bears
vs
Buffalo Bills
Chicago Bears
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San Francisco 49ers
Chicago Bears
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears
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Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears
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Baltimore Ravens
Chicago Bears
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Chicago Bears
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Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chicago Bears
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chicago Bears
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
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Indianapolis Colts
Chicago Bears
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Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
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Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears
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Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
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Denver Broncos
Chicago Bears
vs
New York Jets
Chicago Bears
vs
Treylon Burks
Chicago Bears
vs
Harrison Butker
Chicago Bears
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Will Reichard
Chicago Bears
vs
Harrison Mevis
Chicago Bears
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Marvin Mims Jr.
Chicago Bears
vs
Darnell Mooney
Chicago Bears
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KaVontae Turpin
Chicago Bears
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Bryce Lance
Chicago Bears
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Michael Penix Jr.
Chicago Bears
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Isiah Pacheco
Chicago Bears
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Elic Ayomanor
Chicago Bears
vs
Chris Boswell
Chicago Bears
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Noah Gray
Chicago Bears
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Xavier Legette
Chicago Bears
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Chase McLaughlin
Chicago Bears
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Darnell Washington
Chicago Bears
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Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears
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Kalif Raymond
Chicago Bears
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Jonnu Smith
Chicago Bears
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Dawson Knox
Chicago Bears
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Spencer Shrader
Chicago Bears
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Cedric Tillman
Chicago Bears
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chicago Bears
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Houston Texans
Chicago Bears
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Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears
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Los Angeles Rams
Chicago Bears
vs
New Orleans Saints
Chicago Bears
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Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
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Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears
vs
Washington Commanders
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Baltimore Ravens
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Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
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Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Denver Broncos
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
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Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Houston Texans
Baltimore Ravens
vs
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens
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Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Giants
Baltimore Ravens
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Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
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San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Germie Bernard
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Zachariah Branch
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baltimore Ravens
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AJ Barner
Baltimore Ravens
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Chris Brooks
Baltimore Ravens
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Najee Harris
Baltimore Ravens
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Justice Hill
Baltimore Ravens
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Charlie Kolar
Baltimore Ravens
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Omar Cooper Jr.
Baltimore Ravens
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Seth McGowan
Baltimore Ravens
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Colby Parkinson
Baltimore Ravens
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Jaylin Noel
Baltimore Ravens
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Jake Bates
Baltimore Ravens
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Cyrus Allen
Baltimore Ravens
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Samaje Perine
Baltimore Ravens
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Kaelon Black
Baltimore Ravens
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Zach Charbonnet
Baltimore Ravens
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Braelon Allen
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Baltimore Ravens
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Ted Hurst
Baltimore Ravens
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Aaron Rodgers
Baltimore Ravens
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Chris Bell
Baltimore Ravens
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Malachi Fields
Baltimore Ravens
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Kenyon Sadiq
Baltimore Ravens
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Cade Otton
Baltimore Ravens
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Kimani Vidal
Baltimore Ravens
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Dontayvion Wicks
Baltimore Ravens
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Jared Goff
Baltimore Ravens
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
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Green Bay Packers
Baltimore Ravens
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Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens
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Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
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Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
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Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
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New York Jets
Baltimore Ravens
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New Orleans Saints
Baltimore Ravens
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Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
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Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
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Miami Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
vs
Washington Commanders

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