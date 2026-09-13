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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 25 (September 14 - September 20)

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Will Warren - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 25 of 2026 (September 14 - September 20). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Howdy, RotoBallers! Allow us to welcome you to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 25 of 2026, from September 14 - September 20.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's jump into it.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Foster Griffin, Michael Wacha, Troy Melton, Will Warren, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize Kade Anderson, Griffin Jax. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Foster Griffin, Michael Wacha, Troy Melton, Will Warren, Nick Lodolo, Casey Mize Kade Anderson, Griffin Jax:

Foster Griffin
vs
Bryce Miller
Foster Griffin
vs
Christian Scott
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Bradish
Foster Griffin
vs
Blake Snell
Foster Griffin
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Foster Griffin
vs
Kyle Harrison
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael Soroka
Foster Griffin
vs
Cade Cavalli
Foster Griffin
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Foster Griffin
vs
Shane McClanahan
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Meyer
Foster Griffin
vs
Nick Lodolo
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Henderson
Foster Griffin
vs
Troy Melton
Foster Griffin
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Foster Griffin
vs
Gavin Williams
Foster Griffin
vs
Gerrit Cole
Foster Griffin
vs
Casey Mize
Foster Griffin
vs
Michael King
Foster Griffin
vs
Gage Jump
Foster Griffin
vs
Hunter Brown
Foster Griffin
vs
Kevin Gausman
Foster Griffin
vs
Grant Taylor
Foster Griffin
vs
Sonny Gray
Foster Griffin
vs
Kodai Senga
Foster Griffin
vs
George Kirby
Foster Griffin
vs
Reid Detmers
Foster Griffin
vs
Ryan Weathers
Foster Griffin
vs
Griffin Jax
Foster Griffin
vs
Kade Anderson
Foster Griffin
vs
Zac Thornton
Foster Griffin
vs
Robbie Ray
Foster Griffin
vs
Jared Jones
Foster Griffin
vs
Ranger Suarez
Foster Griffin
vs
Sean Burke
Foster Griffin
vs
Ian Seymour
Foster Griffin
vs
Joey Cantillo
Foster Griffin
vs
Trevor Rogers
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Foster Griffin
vs
Jake Bennett
Foster Griffin
vs
Landen Roupp
Foster Griffin
vs
Parker Messick
Foster Griffin
vs
Shota Imanaga
Foster Griffin
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Foster Griffin
vs
Nolan McLean
Foster Griffin
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Foster Griffin
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Webb
Foster Griffin
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Latz
Foster Griffin
vs
Mason Montgomery
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryan Woo
Foster Griffin
vs
Tyler Wells
Foster Griffin
vs
Emerson Hancock
Foster Griffin
vs
Payton Tolle
Foster Griffin
vs
Trey Yesavage
Foster Griffin
vs
Framber Valdez
Foster Griffin
vs
Eury Perez
Foster Griffin
vs
Garrett Crochet
Foster Griffin
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Foster Griffin
vs
Riley Greene
Foster Griffin
vs
Tanner Scott
Foster Griffin
vs
Luke Weaver
Foster Griffin
vs
Jarren Duran
Foster Griffin
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Foster Griffin
vs
William Contreras
Foster Griffin
vs
Travis Bazzana
Foster Griffin
vs
Sam Antonacci
Foster Griffin
vs
Cole Carrigg
Foster Griffin
vs
Jose Caballero
Foster Griffin
vs
Carter Jensen
Foster Griffin
vs
Caleb Durbin
Foster Griffin
vs
Zac Veen
Foster Griffin
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Foster Griffin
vs
Corey Seager
Foster Griffin
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Foster Griffin
vs
Adley Rutschman
Foster Griffin
vs
Luis Arraez
Foster Griffin
vs
Alex Bregman
Foster Griffin
vs
Kody Clemens
Foster Griffin
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Foster Griffin
vs
Jo Adell
Foster Griffin
vs
Geraldo Perdomo
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Foster Griffin
vs
Bo Bichette
Foster Griffin
vs
George Springer
Foster Griffin
vs
Mookie Betts
Foster Griffin
vs
Tommy Edman
Foster Griffin
vs
Connelly Early
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Lowe
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Foster Griffin
vs
Cam Schlittler
Foster Griffin
vs
Chris Sale
Foster Griffin
vs
Zack Wheeler
Foster Griffin
vs
Jose Ramirez
Foster Griffin
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Foster Griffin
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Foster Griffin
vs
Tarik Skubal
Foster Griffin
vs
Joe Ryan
Foster Griffin
vs
Dylan Cease
Foster Griffin
vs
Chase Burns
Foster Griffin
vs
Jacob deGrom
Foster Griffin
vs
Max Fried
Foster Griffin
vs
Logan Gilbert
Foster Griffin
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Foster Griffin
vs
Freddy Peralta
Foster Griffin
vs
Walbert Urena
Foster Griffin
vs
Taj Bradley
Foster Griffin
vs
Shane Drohan
Foster Griffin
vs
Dustin May
Foster Griffin
vs
Brandon Sproat
Foster Griffin
vs
Carlos Rodon
Foster Griffin
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Troy Melton
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Troy Melton
vs
Casey Mize
Troy Melton
vs
Nick Lodolo
Troy Melton
vs
Gage Jump
Troy Melton
vs
Max Meyer
Troy Melton
vs
Shane McClanahan
Troy Melton
vs
Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
vs
Kodai Senga
Troy Melton
vs
Reid Detmers
Troy Melton
vs
Ryan Weathers
Troy Melton
vs
Griffin Jax
Troy Melton
vs
Michael Soroka
Troy Melton
vs
Zac Thornton
Troy Melton
vs
Jared Jones
Troy Melton
vs
Blake Snell
Troy Melton
vs
Kyle Bradish
Troy Melton
vs
Sean Burke
Troy Melton
vs
Ian Seymour
Troy Melton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Troy Melton
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Bennett
Troy Melton
vs
Foster Griffin
Troy Melton
vs
Bryce Miller
Troy Melton
vs
Landen Roupp
Troy Melton
vs
Christian Scott
Troy Melton
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Troy Melton
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Troy Melton
vs
Kyle Harrison
Troy Melton
vs
Cade Cavalli
Troy Melton
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Troy Melton
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Troy Melton
vs
Mason Montgomery
Troy Melton
vs
Tyler Wells
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
vs
Gavin Williams
Troy Melton
vs
Gerrit Cole
Troy Melton
vs
Michael King
Troy Melton
vs
Hunter Brown
Troy Melton
vs
Emerson Hancock
Troy Melton
vs
Kevin Gausman
Troy Melton
vs
Sonny Gray
Troy Melton
vs
Trey Yesavage
Troy Melton
vs
Framber Valdez
Troy Melton
vs
Garrett Crochet
Troy Melton
vs
George Kirby
Troy Melton
vs
Kade Anderson
Troy Melton
vs
Robbie Ray
Troy Melton
vs
Ranger Suarez
Troy Melton
vs
Connelly Early
Troy Melton
vs
Trevor Rogers
Troy Melton
vs
Parker Messick
Troy Melton
vs
Freddy Peralta
Troy Melton
vs
Shota Imanaga
Troy Melton
vs
Walbert Urena
Troy Melton
vs
Nolan McLean
Troy Melton
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Troy Melton
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Troy Melton
vs
Taj Bradley
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Webb
Troy Melton
vs
Shane Drohan
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
vs
Dustin May
Troy Melton
vs
Bryan Woo
Troy Melton
vs
Josh Jung
Troy Melton
vs
Brooks Lee
Troy Melton
vs
Braden Montgomery
Troy Melton
vs
Jose Altuve
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Burger
Troy Melton
vs
Ivan Herrera
Troy Melton
vs
Royce Lewis
Troy Melton
vs
Alec Burleson
Troy Melton
vs
Tommy Edman
Troy Melton
vs
George Springer
Troy Melton
vs
Kenley Jansen
Troy Melton
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Troy Melton
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Troy Melton
vs
Jo Adell
Troy Melton
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Troy Melton
vs
Kody Clemens
Troy Melton
vs
Luis Arraez
Troy Melton
vs
Henry Bolte
Troy Melton
vs
Adley Rutschman
Troy Melton
vs
Corey Seager
Troy Melton
vs
Zac Veen
Troy Melton
vs
Jose Caballero
Troy Melton
vs
Heliot Ramos
Troy Melton
vs
Cole Carrigg
Troy Melton
vs
Devin Williams
Troy Melton
vs
Wilyer Abreu
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Troy Melton
vs
Cam Schlittler
Troy Melton
vs
Chris Sale
Troy Melton
vs
Zack Wheeler
Troy Melton
vs
Jose Ramirez
Troy Melton
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Troy Melton
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Troy Melton
vs
Tarik Skubal
Troy Melton
vs
Joe Ryan
Troy Melton
vs
Dylan Cease
Troy Melton
vs
Chase Burns
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob deGrom
Troy Melton
vs
Max Fried
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Gilbert
Troy Melton
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Troy Melton
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Troy Melton
vs
Eury Perez
Troy Melton
vs
Payton Tolle
Troy Melton
vs
Brandon Sproat
Troy Melton
vs
Carlos Rodon
Troy Melton
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Nick Lodolo
vs
Max Meyer
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shane McClanahan
Nick Lodolo
vs
Troy Melton
Nick Lodolo
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Nick Lodolo
vs
Casey Mize
Nick Lodolo
vs
Gage Jump
Nick Lodolo
vs
Grant Taylor
Nick Lodolo
vs
Michael Soroka
Nick Lodolo
vs
Blake Snell
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kodai Senga
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kyle Bradish
Nick Lodolo
vs
Reid Detmers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ryan Weathers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Griffin Jax
Nick Lodolo
vs
Zac Thornton
Nick Lodolo
vs
Foster Griffin
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jared Jones
Nick Lodolo
vs
Bryce Miller
Nick Lodolo
vs
Sean Burke
Nick Lodolo
vs
Christian Scott
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ian Seymour
Nick Lodolo
vs
Joey Cantillo
Nick Lodolo
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jake Bennett
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kyle Harrison
Nick Lodolo
vs
Landen Roupp
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cade Cavalli
Nick Lodolo
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Nick Lodolo
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Nick Lodolo
vs
Logan Henderson
Nick Lodolo
vs
Gavin Williams
Nick Lodolo
vs
Mason Montgomery
Nick Lodolo
vs
Gerrit Cole
Nick Lodolo
vs
Tyler Wells
Nick Lodolo
vs
Michael King
Nick Lodolo
vs
Hunter Brown
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kevin Gausman
Nick Lodolo
vs
Sonny Gray
Nick Lodolo
vs
George Kirby
Nick Lodolo
vs
Emerson Hancock
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kade Anderson
Nick Lodolo
vs
Trey Yesavage
Nick Lodolo
vs
Robbie Ray
Nick Lodolo
vs
Framber Valdez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Garrett Crochet
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ranger Suarez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Trevor Rogers
Nick Lodolo
vs
Connelly Early
Nick Lodolo
vs
Parker Messick
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shota Imanaga
Nick Lodolo
vs
Nolan McLean
Nick Lodolo
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Nick Lodolo
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Nick Lodolo
vs
Logan Webb
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jacob Latz
Nick Lodolo
vs
Freddy Peralta
Nick Lodolo
vs
Walbert Urena
Nick Lodolo
vs
Taj Bradley
Nick Lodolo
vs
Bryan Woo
Nick Lodolo
vs
Shane Drohan
Nick Lodolo
vs
Dustin May
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jose Altuve
Nick Lodolo
vs
Brooks Lee
Nick Lodolo
vs
Royce Lewis
Nick Lodolo
vs
Josh Jung
Nick Lodolo
vs
Tommy Edman
Nick Lodolo
vs
George Springer
Nick Lodolo
vs
Brandon Nimmo
Nick Lodolo
vs
Braden Montgomery
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jo Adell
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kody Clemens
Nick Lodolo
vs
Luis Arraez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jake Burger
Nick Lodolo
vs
Adley Rutschman
Nick Lodolo
vs
Ivan Herrera
Nick Lodolo
vs
Corey Seager
Nick Lodolo
vs
Alec Burleson
Nick Lodolo
vs
Zac Veen
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kenley Jansen
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jose Caballero
Nick Lodolo
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cole Carrigg
Nick Lodolo
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Nick Lodolo
vs
Henry Bolte
Nick Lodolo
vs
William Contreras
Nick Lodolo
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jeremy Pena
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cam Schlittler
Nick Lodolo
vs
Chris Sale
Nick Lodolo
vs
Zack Wheeler
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jose Ramirez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Nick Lodolo
vs
Tarik Skubal
Nick Lodolo
vs
Joe Ryan
Nick Lodolo
vs
Dylan Cease
Nick Lodolo
vs
Chase Burns
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jacob deGrom
Nick Lodolo
vs
Max Fried
Nick Lodolo
vs
Logan Gilbert
Nick Lodolo
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Nick Lodolo
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Nick Lodolo
vs
Eury Perez
Nick Lodolo
vs
Payton Tolle
Nick Lodolo
vs
Brandon Sproat
Nick Lodolo
vs
Carlos Rodon
Nick Lodolo
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Griffin Jax
vs
Ryan Weathers
Griffin Jax
vs
Zac Thornton
Griffin Jax
vs
Reid Detmers
Griffin Jax
vs
Jared Jones
Griffin Jax
vs
Kodai Senga
Griffin Jax
vs
Sean Burke
Griffin Jax
vs
Ian Seymour
Griffin Jax
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Jax
vs
Grant Taylor
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Bennett
Griffin Jax
vs
Gage Jump
Griffin Jax
vs
Casey Mize
Griffin Jax
vs
Landen Roupp
Griffin Jax
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Griffin Jax
vs
Troy Melton
Griffin Jax
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Lodolo
Griffin Jax
vs
Max Meyer
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane McClanahan
Griffin Jax
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Griffin Jax
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Tyler Wells
Griffin Jax
vs
Michael Soroka
Griffin Jax
vs
Blake Snell
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Bradish
Griffin Jax
vs
Foster Griffin
Griffin Jax
vs
Emerson Hancock
Griffin Jax
vs
Bryce Miller
Griffin Jax
vs
Trey Yesavage
Griffin Jax
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Jax
vs
Framber Valdez
Griffin Jax
vs
Garrett Crochet
Griffin Jax
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Harrison
Griffin Jax
vs
Cade Cavalli
Griffin Jax
vs
Connelly Early
Griffin Jax
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Henderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Freddy Peralta
Griffin Jax
vs
Walbert Urena
Griffin Jax
vs
Gavin Williams
Griffin Jax
vs
Gerrit Cole
Griffin Jax
vs
Michael King
Griffin Jax
vs
Taj Bradley
Griffin Jax
vs
Hunter Brown
Griffin Jax
vs
Shane Drohan
Griffin Jax
vs
Kevin Gausman
Griffin Jax
vs
Sonny Gray
Griffin Jax
vs
Dustin May
Griffin Jax
vs
George Kirby
Griffin Jax
vs
Kade Anderson
Griffin Jax
vs
Robbie Ray
Griffin Jax
vs
Brandon Sproat
Griffin Jax
vs
Ranger Suarez
Griffin Jax
vs
Trevor Rogers
Griffin Jax
vs
Carlos Rodon
Griffin Jax
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Griffin Jax
vs
Parker Messick
Griffin Jax
vs
Heliot Ramos
Griffin Jax
vs
Henry Bolte
Griffin Jax
vs
Devin Williams
Griffin Jax
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Griffin Jax
vs
Mauricio Dubon
Griffin Jax
vs
Kenley Jansen
Griffin Jax
vs
Alec Burleson
Griffin Jax
vs
Ivan Herrera
Griffin Jax
vs
Kyle Karros
Griffin Jax
vs
Jake Burger
Griffin Jax
vs
Emilio Pagan
Griffin Jax
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Griffin Jax
vs
Braden Montgomery
Griffin Jax
vs
Nico Hoerner
Griffin Jax
vs
Pete Fairbanks
Griffin Jax
vs
Kerry Carpenter
Griffin Jax
vs
Josh Jung
Griffin Jax
vs
Brooks Lee
Griffin Jax
vs
Noelvi Marte
Griffin Jax
vs
Jose Altuve
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Gonzales
Griffin Jax
vs
Colt Emerson
Griffin Jax
vs
Matt Chapman
Griffin Jax
vs
Isaac Paredes
Griffin Jax
vs
Royce Lewis
Griffin Jax
vs
Tommy Edman
Griffin Jax
vs
Spencer Horwitz
Griffin Jax
vs
George Springer
Griffin Jax
vs
Nick Kurtz
Griffin Jax
vs
Shota Imanaga
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Griffin Jax
vs
Cam Schlittler
Griffin Jax
vs
Chris Sale
Griffin Jax
vs
Zack Wheeler
Griffin Jax
vs
Jose Ramirez
Griffin Jax
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Griffin Jax
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Griffin Jax
vs
Tarik Skubal
Griffin Jax
vs
Joe Ryan
Griffin Jax
vs
Dylan Cease
Griffin Jax
vs
Chase Burns
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob deGrom
Griffin Jax
vs
Max Fried
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Gilbert
Griffin Jax
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Griffin Jax
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Griffin Jax
vs
Eury Perez
Griffin Jax
vs
Payton Tolle
Griffin Jax
vs
Bryan Woo
Griffin Jax
vs
Jacob Latz
Griffin Jax
vs
Logan Webb
Griffin Jax
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Griffin Jax
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Griffin Jax
vs
Nolan McLean

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Arizona State Loses Starting Right Guard
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Again
CFB

Kip Lewis Returns After Leaving With Knee Injury
CFB

Kip Lewis Exits Oklahoma's Critical Matchup With Michigan
CFB

Oklahoma State Will Start New Left Tackle Against Oregon
CFB

Tory Blaylock Expected to Return for Oklahoma vs. Michigan
CFB

SMU's Ahmaad Moses Expected to Be Out for Week 2 vs. UC Davis
Tucker Kraft

Agrees to Four-Year Extension with Packers
CFB

Two Key Indiana Defenders are Out for Week 2 vs. Howard
Michael Mayer

Cashes In On Contract Extension
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
CFB

KJ Duff Delivers Big Again in Week 2 Loss
CFB

Lincoln Kienholz Posts Huge Performance in Week 2
Zach Edey

Eyeing Full Health for Opening Night
CFB

Daymion Sanford a Game-Time Decision in Week 2
New York Knicks

Knicks Show Interest in Tony Bradley
Malik Nabers

Medically Cleared to Play, Remains Game-Time Decision
CFB

Keyjuan Brown Injured in Week 2 Win
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Lamont Butler
CFB

AK Dear, Michael Carroll Out in Week 2 with Injuries
Rome Odunze

Not Yet Medically Cleared to Play in Week 1
Sergio de Larrea

Sergio De Larrea Pushes for Backup Role
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Malik Davis

to Undergo Hip Surgery
Atlanta Hawks

Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Walker Kessler

Pegged as Worth the Lakers' Price
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Devin Carter
Khaman Maluach

in Line for Bigger Role
Mark Williams

Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Out Several Months
Alvin Kamara

Not Expected to Have a Big Role in Week 1
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Zay Flowers

Officially Cleared to Play in Week 1
Jeremiyah Love

Officially Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 1
Ashton Jeanty

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 1
Breece Hall

Cleared to Play in Week 1
CFB

Duane Thomas Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 2
CFB

Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
D'Andre Swift

Lands Three-Year Extension
Alec Pierce

Set to Play in Week 1
Brock Bowers

Raiders Won't Commit to Brock Bowers' Return Timeline
CFB

Mike Matthews Holds Upside in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers

49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expect Jeremiyah Love to be a Game-Time Decision on Sunday
Tua Tagovailoa

Ruled Out for Sunday
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Jalen McMillan

Considered Doubtful for Season Opener
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jonathon Brooks

Set to Play in Week 1
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
CBJ

Gustav Nyquist Skating With Blue Jackets
CAR

Mike Reilly Signs Two-Way Deal With Hurricanes
Jalen Williams

Tries to Reclaim All-NBA Form
Jonathan Huberdeau

Will Miss Start of Season
Trae Young

Healthy and Motivated Ahead of Camp
Auston Matthews

Looking "Amazing" in Pre-Camp Skates
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Steps Into Bigger Frontcourt Role
Kevin Fiala

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Sign Lamont Butler
Braeden Bowman

Inks Six-Year Extension With Golden Knights
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Waive Keyshawn Bryant
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Healthy Heading Into Training Camp
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Freddie Freeman

Not a Candidate to Land on Injured List
Samuel Honzek

Ready for Training Camp
Gustav Forsling

Participating in Informal Skates
Damon Severson

"Ready to Roll"
EDM

Alex Formenton Signs One-Year Deal With Oilers
ANA

Ducks Place Chris Kreider on Unconditional Waivers
Adam Fantilli

Blue Jackets "100 Percent" Confident Adam Fantilli Deal Gets Done
Shohei Ohtani

to be Placed on Injured List
Josue De Paula

Dodgers Calling Up Top Prospect Josue De Paula
Freddie Freeman

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Shohei Ohtani

Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday, IL Stint "On the Table"
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Going on Injured List With Sprained Thumb
Corbin Carroll

Out With Back Injury, to Undergo Testing
NAS

Tyson Jost Agrees to Tryout Deal With Predators
Ilya Samsonov

Joins Sharks on One-Year, Two-Way Deal
Artem Zub

Senators Expect Artem Zub to Be Ready for Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Simon Edvinsson

Ready to Participate in Red Wings Camp Without Contract
Fraser Minten

Signs Seven-Year Extension With Bruins
Connor Bedard

Recovery on Track
Aaron Judge

Hitting Third, Starting in Right Field in Return
Garrett Crochet

Could be Ready for First Round of Playoffs
Shohei Ohtani

"Unlikely" to Pitch Again This Year
Aaron Judge

to be Eased in
Christopher Bell

Starts The Chase With First 2026 Victory at Darlington
Ty Gibbs

Finishes as the Runner-Up at Darlington After Early Struggles
Tyler Reddick

Places Third at Darlington With A Strong Points Day
Kyle Larson

Falls to Fifth at Darlington After Competing for the Win
Denny Hamlin

Maintains the Championship Lead After Darlington Struggles
Salahdine Parnasse

Victorious In His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Suffers Third Consecutive Loss
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Axel Sola

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Nursulton Ruziboev

Drops Decision At UFC Paris
Michael Page

Wins Last Fight On His UFC Contract
Punahele Soriano

Dominated At UFC Paris
Daniil Donchenko

Remains Unbeaten In The UFC
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