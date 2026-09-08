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Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Hunter Henry: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Picks for Fantasy Football Week 1

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Rhamondre Stevenson - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I start Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Hunter Henry for Week 1? Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks and recommendations for the 2026 NFL season.

In This Article hide
Should I Start Rhamondre Stevenson for Fantasy Football?
Should I Start Jadarian Price for Fantasy Football?
Should I Start Hunter Henry for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday Night Football to kick off the 2026 NFL season. The Super Bowl rematch has serious fantasy implications, as do most games.

New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price, and Patriots TE Hunter Henry are three players potentially worth considering in your fantasy lineups.

They may not be among the elites for fantasy, but especially in deeper leagues, they could be useful players for spot starts or potentially longer. Let's dive into start-sit decisions for all three!

 

Should I Start Rhamondre Stevenson for Fantasy Football?

The Patriots spent premium draft capital on RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) last season, but he didn't take over the team's backfield. All the signaling we've seen from Patriots writers suggests Stevenson is still the lead back, due to Henderson's struggles breaking tackles and protecting the pass.

And at least for this week, Henderson will have zero impact. He's been ruled out for Week 1 with an ankle injury, meaning Stevenson will handle a large workload. The veteran has struggled at times with fumbles, but he does have upside in what should be a solid offense, especially with more pass-catching work.

If New England were forced to give a workhorse role to one of its RBs, it would be Stevenson, anyway. Henderson is seen as having more pass-catching upside, but Stevenson was actually more efficient in nearly every area of the game, logging better yards per reception, yards after catch per reception, and yards per target.

The Seahawks have an excellent defense, though. They're one of the best in the league against both the run and the pass thanks to the prowess of head coach Mike Macdonald and a strong roster. It may be hard for No. 38 to find much room to run. But volume is nearly everything for RBs in fantasy football, making him a solid RB2.

 

Should I Start Jadarian Price for Fantasy Football?

Price was drafted this season in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks. So it's reasonable to expect him to have a large role in the offense... by the end of the season. Many teams bring their rookies into their offense slowly, especially when they weren't early first-round picks.

It's hard to get a solid idea of how much work Price will get in Week 1. He is quite talented, even if he played behind the elite prospect Jeremiyah Love in college. Talent wins out eventually, and Price was listed as the RB1 on an official depth chart ahead of the game.

He's worth starting. The reality is that his ADP was around Round 5 to Round 6 in redraft leagues, so it would make little sense to take a player so early and put him on the bench. But at least for the first few games, it makes sense to temper expectations.

We haven't heard glowing reports from his training camp, which isn't a death sentence for his Week 1 production, but it is something. Additionally, George Holani is projected to see work on passing downs, which suggests this backfield could be a committee for the start of the season.

The Seahawks used a committee backfield last season, and later in the year, we'll see RB Zach Charbonnet (knee) return from his ACL tear. So there may not be a workhorse role lined up for the rookie at all in 2026. Price is best viewed as a solid Week 1 FLEX option with some risk.

 

Should I Start Hunter Henry for Fantasy Football?

Henry is the TE1 for the Patriots. Even so, he hasn't been a staple in fantasy football by any means. The Patriots spread the ball around pretty thinly last season, and this year, they brought in two new pass-catchers who should have prominent roles in the offense, which will limit Henry's production.

Henry doesn't feel like a great bet to make at TE right now, even though the position doesn't tend to feature many elite fantasy scorers. He was the TE9 last season, but the Patriots seriously lacked good targets to get the ball to. Managers should view Henry as a low-end starting option in all standard 12-team leagues, who is best to avoid.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Hunter Henry. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Hunter Henry. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price, Hunter Henry compared to others:

Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jadarian Price
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jadarian Price
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jadarian Price
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Hunter Henry
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Tre Tucker
Hunter Henry
vs
Dalton Schultz
Hunter Henry
vs
C.J. Stroud
Hunter Henry
vs
Keenan Allen
Hunter Henry
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Hunter Henry
vs
Denzel Boston
Hunter Henry
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brenton Strange
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Warren
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta

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