NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Chicagoland (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.
On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway, the eero 400.
As expected, the Toyotas were the class of the field, just like they were in practice. Denny Hamlin wound up with the pole, while Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace helped put four Toyotas in the top eight.
Kyle Larson was second-fastest in qualifying, by a hair-thin margin off of Denny Hamlin (0.001 seconds).
2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Denny Hamlin
|30.296
|178.241
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|30.297
|178.235
|3.
|Chris Buescher
|30.311
|178.153
|4.
|Brad Keselowski
|30.322
|178.089
|5.
|Ty Gibbs
|30.323
|178.083
|6.
|Christopher Bell
|30.398
|177.643
|7.
|Chase Briscoe
|30.399
|177.637
|8.
|Bubba Wallace
|30.420
|177.515
|9.
|Chase Elliott
|30.424
|177.491
|10.
|William Byron
|30.472
|177.212
|11.
|AJ Allmendinger
|30.481
|177.160
|12.
|Alex Bowman
|30.502
|177.038
|13.
|Tyler Reddick
|30.523
|176.916
|14.
|Ryan Blaney
|30.528
|176.887
|15.
|Carson Hocevar
|30.531
|176.869
|16.
|Zane Smith
|30.552
|176.748
|17.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|30.564
|176.678
|18.
|Riley Herbst
|30.576
|176.609
|19.
|Ross Chastain
|30.580
|176.586
|20.
|Ryan Preece
|30.629
|176.304
|21.
|Connor Zilisch
|30.632
|176.286
|22.
|Erik Jones
|30.683
|175.993
|23.
|Austin Cindric
|30.706
|175.861
|24.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|30.770
|175.496
|25.
|Austin Dillon
|30.779
|175.444
|26.
|Daniel Suarez
|30.795
|175.353
|27.
|Ty Dillon
|30.813
|175.251
|28.
|Corey Heim
|30.827
|175.171
|29.
|Todd Gilliland
|30.911
|174.695
|30.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|30.961
|174.413
|31.
|Joey Logano
|30.996
|174.216
|32.
|Noah Gragson
|31.021
|174.076
|33.
|Cole Custer
|31.074
|173.779
|34.
|Josh Berry
|31.155
|173.327
|35.
|Austin Hill
|31.171
|173.238
|36.
|JJ Yeley
|31.969
|168.914
|37.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
|38.
|Michael McDowell
|0.000
|0.000
More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis
The Keys to Weekly NASCAR Success
NASCAR is back, and it's time for you to win more with RotoBaller! Our NASCAR Premium Package for DFS and betting features several heavy hitters and proven winners.
Jordan McAbee anchors the team with his exclusive NASCAR DFS and betting picks, DFS projections and algorithm-predicted finishing order! Jordan has a 100+ unit betting profit since 2023, and a 25% average annual profit since 2018. He won the FSWA Racing Writer Of The Year award in 2023, and was nominated for DFS Writer Of The Year in 2024.