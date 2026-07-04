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NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Chicagoland (2026)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway, the eero 400.

As expected, the Toyotas were the class of the field, just like they were in practice. Denny Hamlin wound up with the pole, while Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace helped put four Toyotas in the top eight.

Kyle Larson was second-fastest in qualifying, by a hair-thin margin off of Denny Hamlin (0.001 seconds).

 

2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed
1. Denny Hamlin 30.296 178.241
2. Kyle Larson 30.297 178.235
3. Chris Buescher 30.311 178.153
4. Brad Keselowski 30.322 178.089
5. Ty Gibbs 30.323 178.083
6. Christopher Bell 30.398 177.643
7. Chase Briscoe 30.399 177.637
8. Bubba Wallace 30.420 177.515
9. Chase Elliott 30.424 177.491
10. William Byron 30.472 177.212
11. AJ Allmendinger 30.481 177.160
12. Alex Bowman 30.502 177.038
13. Tyler Reddick 30.523 176.916
14. Ryan Blaney 30.528 176.887
15. Carson Hocevar 30.531 176.869
16. Zane Smith 30.552 176.748
17. John Hunter Nemechek 30.564 176.678
18. Riley Herbst 30.576 176.609
19. Ross Chastain 30.580 176.586
20. Ryan Preece 30.629 176.304
21. Connor Zilisch 30.632 176.286
22. Erik Jones 30.683 175.993
23. Austin Cindric 30.706 175.861
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30.770 175.496
25. Austin Dillon 30.779 175.444
26. Daniel Suarez 30.795 175.353
27. Ty Dillon 30.813 175.251
28. Corey Heim 30.827 175.171
29. Todd Gilliland 30.911 174.695
30. Shane Van Gisbergen 30.961 174.413
31. Joey Logano 30.996 174.216
32. Noah Gragson 31.021 174.076
33. Cole Custer 31.074 173.779
34. Josh Berry 31.155 173.327
35. Austin Hill 31.171 173.238
36. JJ Yeley 31.969 168.914
37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000
38. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000

 

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More Fantasy NASCAR Analysis

NASCAR Predicted Finishing Order (Premium)
NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup
NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, Notes
NASCAR Podcast for Chicagoland



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