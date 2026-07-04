NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Chicagoland (2026)

July 4, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Denny Hamlin was fastest and won the pole.

On Saturday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Chicagoland Speedway, the eero 400.

As expected, the Toyotas were the class of the field, just like they were in practice. Denny Hamlin wound up with the pole, while Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace helped put four Toyotas in the top eight.

Kyle Larson was second-fastest in qualifying, by a hair-thin margin off of Denny Hamlin (0.001 seconds).

2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Denny Hamlin 30.296 178.241 2. Kyle Larson 30.297 178.235 3. Chris Buescher 30.311 178.153 4. Brad Keselowski 30.322 178.089 5. Ty Gibbs 30.323 178.083 6. Christopher Bell 30.398 177.643 7. Chase Briscoe 30.399 177.637 8. Bubba Wallace 30.420 177.515 9. Chase Elliott 30.424 177.491 10. William Byron 30.472 177.212 11. AJ Allmendinger 30.481 177.160 12. Alex Bowman 30.502 177.038 13. Tyler Reddick 30.523 176.916 14. Ryan Blaney 30.528 176.887 15. Carson Hocevar 30.531 176.869 16. Zane Smith 30.552 176.748 17. John Hunter Nemechek 30.564 176.678 18. Riley Herbst 30.576 176.609 19. Ross Chastain 30.580 176.586 20. Ryan Preece 30.629 176.304 21. Connor Zilisch 30.632 176.286 22. Erik Jones 30.683 175.993 23. Austin Cindric 30.706 175.861 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30.770 175.496 25. Austin Dillon 30.779 175.444 26. Daniel Suarez 30.795 175.353 27. Ty Dillon 30.813 175.251 28. Corey Heim 30.827 175.171 29. Todd Gilliland 30.911 174.695 30. Shane Van Gisbergen 30.961 174.413 31. Joey Logano 30.996 174.216 32. Noah Gragson 31.021 174.076 33. Cole Custer 31.074 173.779 34. Josh Berry 31.155 173.327 35. Austin Hill 31.171 173.238 36. JJ Yeley 31.969 168.914 37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000 38. Michael McDowell 0.000 0.000

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