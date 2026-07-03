NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Chicagoland - eero 400 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Riley Herbst was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Chicagoland Speedway on Friday evening in preparation for the upcoming eero 400 on Sunday evening.
The 38-car field was split into two groups for practice.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Erik Jones - There was some damage found underneath Erik Jones' No. 43 Toyota. The team wasn't quite sure where this happened, but they know they hit something. If they need to repair it before the race on Sunday, Jones will have to start from the rear.
Well, we hit something somewhere during practice and lost time on track, but it’s still awesome to be back at @ChicagolndSpdwy pic.twitter.com/TbwhSvzPGW
— Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) July 4, 2026
Christopher Bell - The cast is off for Christopher Bell this weekend, and he simply has a splint on his wrist. There is no standby driver for the No. 20 Toyota this weekend so we can expect Bell to race the entire event.
2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Riley Herbst
|30.326
|178.065
|41
|43
|---.---
|2.
|Bubba Wallace
|30.349
|177.930
|37
|54
|-0.023
|3.
|Kyle Larson
|30.358
|177.877
|29
|42
|-0.032
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|30.358
|177.877
|40
|40
|-0.032
|5.
|Ty Gibbs
|30.379
|177.754
|47
|47
|-0.053
|6.
|Corey Heim
|30.385
|177.719
|43
|56
|-0.059
|7.
|Austin Cindric
|30.398
|177.643
|30
|42
|-0.072
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|30.418
|177.526
|33
|61
|-0.092
|9.
|Carson Hocevar
|30.470
|177.223
|41
|55
|-0.144
|10.
|Chris Buescher
|30.476
|177.189
|2
|52
|-0.150
|11.
|Chase Elliott
|30.533
|176.858
|44
|59
|-0.207
|12.
|Brad Keselowski
|30.544
|176.794
|14
|40
|-0.218
|13.
|Zane Smith
|30.561
|176.696
|36
|50
|-0.235
|14.
|Chase Briscoe
|30.570
|176.644
|18
|55
|-0.244
|15.
|Michael McDowell
|30.573
|176.626
|27
|43
|-0.247
|16.
|William Byron
|30.586
|176.551
|19
|56
|-0.260
|17.
|Christopher Bell
|30.604
|176.448
|44
|57
|-0.278
|18.
|AJ Allmendinger
|30.611
|176.407
|31
|43
|-0.285
|19.
|Ryan Preece
|30.616
|176.378
|32
|49
|-0.290
|20.
|Cole Custer
|30.635
|176.269
|27
|37
|-0.309
|21.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|30.683
|175.993
|2
|50
|-0.357
|22.
|Ryan Blaney
|30.702
|175.884
|29
|58
|-0.376
|23.
|Alex Bowman
|30.711
|175.833
|22
|49
|-0.385
|24.
|Daniel Suarez
|30.713
|175.821
|25
|49
|-0.387
|25.
|Connor Zilisch
|30.714
|175.816
|21
|50
|-0.388
|26.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|30.727
|175.741
|39
|41
|-0.401
|27.
|Todd Gilliland
|30.738
|175.678
|29
|29
|-0.412
|28.
|Noah Gragson
|30.749
|175.615
|3
|48
|-0.423
|29.
|Ross Chastain
|30.763
|175.536
|27
|29
|-0.437
|30.
|Josh Berry
|30.808
|175.279
|26
|42
|-0.482
|31.
|Austin Dillon
|30.843
|175.080
|33
|50
|-0.517
|32.
|Ty Dillon
|30.852
|175.029
|34
|41
|-0.526
|33.
|Cody Ware
|30.853
|175.023
|24
|33
|-0.527
|34.
|Joey Logano
|30.894
|174.791
|32
|53
|-0.568
|35.
|Erik Jones
|30.944
|174.509
|3
|15
|-0.618
|36.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|30.974
|174.340
|13
|33
|-0.648
|37.
|Austin Hill
|31.068
|173.812
|34
|39
|-0.742
|38.
|JJ Yeley
|31.351
|172.243
|9
|14
|-1.025
2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland 10-Lap Averages
|Pos
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Tyler Reddick
|33
|42
|176.130
|2.
|Austin Cindric
|30
|39
|175.604
|3.
|Corey Heim
|42
|51
|175.588
|4.
|William Byron
|18
|27
|175.474
|5.
|Bubba Wallace
|36
|45
|175.327
|6.
|Ryan Blaney
|27
|36
|175.123
|7.
|Denny Hamlin
|19
|28
|175.042
|8.
|Chris Buescher
|23
|32
|174.889
|9.
|Chase Briscoe
|34
|43
|174.820
|10.
|Kyle Larson
|1
|10
|174.791
|11.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|26
|35
|174.783
|12.
|Christopher Bell
|43
|52
|174.755
|13.
|Ryan Preece
|20
|29
|174.754
|14.
|Chase Elliott
|26
|35
|174.690
|15.
|Carson Hocevar
|41
|50
|174.567
|16.
|Zane Smith
|36
|45
|174.486
|17.
|Ty Gibbs
|29
|38
|174.405
|18.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|23
|32
|174.292
|19.
|AJ Allmendinger
|29
|38
|174.220
|20.
|Alex Bowman
|40
|49
|174.165
|21.
|Daniel Suarez
|36
|45
|174.075
|22.
|Michael McDowell
|27
|36
|174.069
|23.
|Cole Custer
|27
|36
|174.068
|24.
|Connor Zilisch
|37
|46
|174.050
|25.
|Brad Keselowski
|13
|22
|173.940
|26.
|Josh Berry
|14
|23
|173.886
|27.
|Austin Dillon
|32
|41
|173.766
|28.
|Riley Herbst
|19
|28
|173.523
|29.
|Joey Logano
|29
|38
|173.468
|30.
|Ty Dillon
|21
|30
|173.410
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|37
|46
|173.120
|32.
|Cody Ware
|24
|33
|172.892
|33.
|Austin Hill
|2
|11
|171.870
|34.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|10
|171.835
|35.
|Todd Gilliland
|7
|16
|170.850
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