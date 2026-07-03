NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Chicagoland - eero 400 (2026)

July 3, 2026

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Riley Herbst was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Chicagoland Speedway on Friday evening in preparation for the upcoming eero 400 on Sunday evening.

The 38-car field was split into two groups for practice.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

Important Practice Notes

Erik Jones - There was some damage found underneath Erik Jones' No. 43 Toyota. The team wasn't quite sure where this happened, but they know they hit something. If they need to repair it before the race on Sunday, Jones will have to start from the rear.

Well, we hit something somewhere during practice and lost time on track, but it’s still awesome to be back at @ChicagolndSpdwy pic.twitter.com/TbwhSvzPGW — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) July 4, 2026

Christopher Bell - The cast is off for Christopher Bell this weekend, and he simply has a splint on his wrist. There is no standby driver for the No. 20 Toyota this weekend so we can expect Bell to race the entire event.

2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader 1. Riley Herbst 30.326 178.065 41 43 ---.--- 2. Bubba Wallace 30.349 177.930 37 54 -0.023 3. Kyle Larson 30.358 177.877 29 42 -0.032 4. Denny Hamlin 30.358 177.877 40 40 -0.032 5. Ty Gibbs 30.379 177.754 47 47 -0.053 6. Corey Heim 30.385 177.719 43 56 -0.059 7. Austin Cindric 30.398 177.643 30 42 -0.072 8. Tyler Reddick 30.418 177.526 33 61 -0.092 9. Carson Hocevar 30.470 177.223 41 55 -0.144 10. Chris Buescher 30.476 177.189 2 52 -0.150 11. Chase Elliott 30.533 176.858 44 59 -0.207 12. Brad Keselowski 30.544 176.794 14 40 -0.218 13. Zane Smith 30.561 176.696 36 50 -0.235 14. Chase Briscoe 30.570 176.644 18 55 -0.244 15. Michael McDowell 30.573 176.626 27 43 -0.247 16. William Byron 30.586 176.551 19 56 -0.260 17. Christopher Bell 30.604 176.448 44 57 -0.278 18. AJ Allmendinger 30.611 176.407 31 43 -0.285 19. Ryan Preece 30.616 176.378 32 49 -0.290 20. Cole Custer 30.635 176.269 27 37 -0.309 21. John Hunter Nemechek 30.683 175.993 2 50 -0.357 22. Ryan Blaney 30.702 175.884 29 58 -0.376 23. Alex Bowman 30.711 175.833 22 49 -0.385 24. Daniel Suarez 30.713 175.821 25 49 -0.387 25. Connor Zilisch 30.714 175.816 21 50 -0.388 26. Shane Van Gisbergen 30.727 175.741 39 41 -0.401 27. Todd Gilliland 30.738 175.678 29 29 -0.412 28. Noah Gragson 30.749 175.615 3 48 -0.423 29. Ross Chastain 30.763 175.536 27 29 -0.437 30. Josh Berry 30.808 175.279 26 42 -0.482 31. Austin Dillon 30.843 175.080 33 50 -0.517 32. Ty Dillon 30.852 175.029 34 41 -0.526 33. Cody Ware 30.853 175.023 24 33 -0.527 34. Joey Logano 30.894 174.791 32 53 -0.568 35. Erik Jones 30.944 174.509 3 15 -0.618 36. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 30.974 174.340 13 33 -0.648 37. Austin Hill 31.068 173.812 34 39 -0.742 38. JJ Yeley 31.351 172.243 9 14 -1.025

2026 eero 400 at Chicagoland 10-Lap Averages

Pos Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed 1. Tyler Reddick 33 42 176.130 2. Austin Cindric 30 39 175.604 3. Corey Heim 42 51 175.588 4. William Byron 18 27 175.474 5. Bubba Wallace 36 45 175.327 6. Ryan Blaney 27 36 175.123 7. Denny Hamlin 19 28 175.042 8. Chris Buescher 23 32 174.889 9. Chase Briscoe 34 43 174.820 10. Kyle Larson 1 10 174.791 11. Shane Van Gisbergen 26 35 174.783 12. Christopher Bell 43 52 174.755 13. Ryan Preece 20 29 174.754 14. Chase Elliott 26 35 174.690 15. Carson Hocevar 41 50 174.567 16. Zane Smith 36 45 174.486 17. Ty Gibbs 29 38 174.405 18. John Hunter Nemechek 23 32 174.292 19. AJ Allmendinger 29 38 174.220 20. Alex Bowman 40 49 174.165 21. Daniel Suarez 36 45 174.075 22. Michael McDowell 27 36 174.069 23. Cole Custer 27 36 174.068 24. Connor Zilisch 37 46 174.050 25. Brad Keselowski 13 22 173.940 26. Josh Berry 14 23 173.886 27. Austin Dillon 32 41 173.766 28. Riley Herbst 19 28 173.523 29. Joey Logano 29 38 173.468 30. Ty Dillon 21 30 173.410 31. Noah Gragson 37 46 173.120 32. Cody Ware 24 33 172.892 33. Austin Hill 2 11 171.870 34. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 171.835 35. Todd Gilliland 7 16 170.850

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