Mike Evans - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Mike Evans start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Mike Evans for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 10+ team leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end WR3/FLEX
ANALYSIS: After 12 spectacular seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans found a new home with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason. Evans inked a three-year, $42.4 million contract that will presumably keep him atop the Niners' depth chart through 2028.
Evans is one of several new faces in the 49ers' receiver room this year. They also drafted Ole Miss product De'Zhaun Stribling, signed Christian Kirk (knee), and re-signed Deebo Samuel Sr. Kirk is on injured reserve for now, but the three-headed monster of Evans, Stribling, and Samuel will round out the receiver room while Christian McCaffrey leads the backfield and George Kittle remains the featured option at tight end.
Evans is now 33 years old and is certainly past his prime. However, that doesn't mean he can't deliver a few more fantasy-relevant seasons. After posting 1,000+ yards in each of his first 11 years in the league, Evans cooled off last season, largely due to injury. Across parts of eight games in 2025, he caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, finishing as the WR76 in redraft leagues.
Staying healthy will be the biggest key for Evans in his first year with the Niners. In order for him to lead the 49ers' receiver room in fantasy points and rank as a top-24 fantasy receiver, the veteran pass catcher will likely need to play at least 15 games (and ideally all 17).
Evans did deal with a bit of a hamstring issue the last two weeks, but he was able to get back on the field at full capacity in recent days. Similarly, he was seen practicing on Monday in Australia as the 49ers prepare to face the Rams on Thursday. (For clarity, the practice occurred on Monday in Australia, but it was still late Sunday night in the United States.)
#49ers WR Mike Evans getting some work in in Melbourne… pic.twitter.com/JB6N7suDoK
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 7, 2026
Barring a setback, Evans will play in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles has an elite defense, but the bulk of their weapons are up front. In the secondary, we'd expect to see Jaylen Watson cover Evans. Watson posted a career-high 74.1 PFF defense grade with the Chiefs last year, but he struggled in pass coverage to the tune of a 68.4 grade.
Not only is Watson a relatively favorable matchup for Evans, but the veteran receiver could also benefit from game script. The 49ers are 3.5-point underdogs, and so if they do fall behind on the scoreboard, we could see more pass attempts — and, in turn, more targets for Evans.
All in all, this is a good spot for him to make his 49ers debut. As long as the jet lag holds off and he doesn't suffer any injury setbacks in the next few days, Evans should suit up for Week 1 as a high-end WR3/flex. He projects as a solid fantasy starter in leagues with 10+ teams this week.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling, Parker Washington, Tony Pollard, Christian Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling, Parker Washington, Tony Pollard, Christian Watson compared to others:
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