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Mike Evans - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Mike Evans - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Mike Evans start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Mike Evans for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 10+ team leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end WR3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: After 12 spectacular seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans found a new home with the San Francisco 49ers this past offseason. Evans inked a three-year, $42.4 million contract that will presumably keep him atop the Niners' depth chart through 2028.

Evans is one of several new faces in the 49ers' receiver room this year. They also drafted Ole Miss product De'Zhaun Stribling, signed Christian Kirk (knee), and re-signed Deebo Samuel Sr. Kirk is on injured reserve for now, but the three-headed monster of Evans, Stribling, and Samuel will round out the receiver room while Christian McCaffrey leads the backfield and George Kittle remains the featured option at tight end.

Evans is now 33 years old and is certainly past his prime. However, that doesn't mean he can't deliver a few more fantasy-relevant seasons. After posting 1,000+ yards in each of his first 11 years in the league, Evans cooled off last season, largely due to injury. Across parts of eight games in 2025, he caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns, finishing as the WR76 in redraft leagues.

Staying healthy will be the biggest key for Evans in his first year with the Niners. In order for him to lead the 49ers' receiver room in fantasy points and rank as a top-24 fantasy receiver, the veteran pass catcher will likely need to play at least 15 games (and ideally all 17).

Evans did deal with a bit of a hamstring issue the last two weeks, but he was able to get back on the field at full capacity in recent days. Similarly, he was seen practicing on Monday in Australia as the 49ers prepare to face the Rams on Thursday. (For clarity, the practice occurred on Monday in Australia, but it was still late Sunday night in the United States.)

Barring a setback, Evans will play in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Los Angeles has an elite defense, but the bulk of their weapons are up front. In the secondary, we'd expect to see Jaylen Watson cover Evans. Watson posted a career-high 74.1 PFF defense grade with the Chiefs last year, but he struggled in pass coverage to the tune of a 68.4 grade.

Not only is Watson a relatively favorable matchup for Evans, but the veteran receiver could also benefit from game script. The 49ers are 3.5-point underdogs, and so if they do fall behind on the scoreboard, we could see more pass attempts — and, in turn, more targets for Evans.

All in all, this is a good spot for him to make his 49ers debut. As long as the jet lag holds off and he doesn't suffer any injury setbacks in the next few days, Evans should suit up for Week 1 as a high-end WR3/flex. He projects as a solid fantasy starter in leagues with 10+ teams this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling, Parker Washington, Tony Pollard, Christian Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Mike Evans. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling, Parker Washington, Tony Pollard, Christian Watson compared to others:

Mike Evans
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Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
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David Montgomery
Mike Evans
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Parker Washington
Mike Evans
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Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
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DJ Moore
Mike Evans
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Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
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Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
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Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
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Christian Watson
Mike Evans
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Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
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Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
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Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
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Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
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Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
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Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
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Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
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Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
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Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
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Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
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Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
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Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
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Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Purdy
Mike Evans
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Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Stafford
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxson Dart
Mike Evans
vs
Bijan Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Mike Evans
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Mike Evans
vs
Jared Goff
Mike Evans
vs
Baker Mayfield
Mike Evans
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Love
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Bo Nix
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
George Kittle
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Evans
vs
Kyler Murray
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Jacobs
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Willis
Mike Evans
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Evans
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Juwan Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Kyle Monangai
Mike Evans
vs
Daniel Jones
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Tyjae Spears
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Shough
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Evans
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Evans
vs
Tank Bigsby
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Darnold
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
Mike Evans
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylin Noel
Mike Evans
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Germie Bernard
Mike Evans
vs
Zachariah Branch
Mike Evans
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Bell
Mike Evans
vs
Cooper Kupp
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Hunter
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Tyquan Thornton
Mike Evans
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Evans
vs
Andrei Iosivas
Mike Evans
vs
Mack Hollins
Mike Evans
vs
Chimere Dike
Mike Evans
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Evans
vs
Demario Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Darius Slayton
Mike Evans
vs
Joshua Palmer
Mike Evans
vs
Antonio Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Troy Franklin
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Mike Evans
vs
Cedric Tillman
Mike Evans
vs
Kalif Raymond
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Legette
Mike Evans
vs
Bryce Lance
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Treylon Burks
Mike Evans
vs
Darnell Mooney
Mike Evans
vs
KaVontae Turpin
Mike Evans
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Mike Evans
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Tez Johnson
Mike Evans
vs
Jahdae Walker
Mike Evans
vs
Marquise Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Jack Bech
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Tolbert
Mike Evans
vs
Skyler Bell
Mike Evans
vs
Elijah Sarratt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Carnell Tate
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Courtland Sutton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brock Purdy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Blake Corum
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Downs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordyn Tyson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Quentin Johnston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Addison
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DK Metcalf
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
T.J. Hockenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Schultz
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keenan Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Reed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tucker Kraft
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terrance Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Trevor Lawrence
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Houston Texans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Caleb Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Herbert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Seattle Seahawks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Los Angeles Rams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kayshon Boutte
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Laporta
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Harris
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake Maye
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Davis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Joe Burrow
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rome Odunze
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ray Davis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chig Okonkwo
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Warren
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emmett Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Daniels
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Ward
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bryce Young
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Hurts
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Calvin Ridley
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Watson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Little
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jadarian Price
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Pat Bryant
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denver Broncos
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
David Montgomery
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Adonai Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Evans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jason Myers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Parker Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DJ Moore
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devaughn Vele
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cameron Dicker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Caleb Douglas
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dylan Sampson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jauan Jennings
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashod Bateman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malachi Fields
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jerry Jeudy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylin Noel
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Germie Bernard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zachariah Branch
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cyrus Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ted Hurst
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Bell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cooper Kupp
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Hunter
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyquan Thornton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jahan Dotson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Andrei Iosivas
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mack Hollins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chimere Dike
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kendrick Bourne
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Demario Douglas
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Darius Slayton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Joshua Palmer
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Antonio Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Troy Franklin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cedric Tillman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kalif Raymond
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Legette
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bryce Lance
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Treylon Burks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Darnell Mooney
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KaVontae Turpin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Elic Ayomanor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Mississippi RB Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

NFL RB Power Rankings: All Starting RBs
2026 Fantasy Football Rankings: All Formats
WR League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks
Bold Predictions: The King's Picks for 2026