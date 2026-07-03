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Hitter Fantasy Baseball Breakouts - Risers to Watch and Waiver Wire Outlooks (Week 15)

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Luis Garcia - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Injury News

Frank's hitter fantasy baseball breakouts, sleepers, and risers to watch for Week 15 of 2026. His list includes waiver wire outlooks and underachieving hitters.

In This Article hide
Hit Streak Leaders
Highest Batting Average Last Seven Days
Highest ISO Last Seven Days
Most Steals Last Seven Days
xwOBA Leaders
xwOBA Laggards
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome back to my Fantasy Baseball Breakout Hitters article for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB regular season. The goal of this article is to highlight players who could be breaking out, diving into current active hitting streaks, along with recent leaders in batting average, isolated power (ISO), stolen bases, and more.

The good news for you is that most of the hitters discussed in this column are widely available, so you can use them to unearth some gems to help out your fantasy teams.

Remember that any time we talk about rostered percentages or positional eligibility, we're referring to Yahoo! leagues. With that in mind, let's dive into potential hitter breakouts for Week 15 of the 2026 MLB season.

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Hit Streak Leaders

Data through 7/2

MLB Hit Streaks

Nicky Lopez (9 games)

Nicky Lopez has been terrific for the Rangers, batting .448 over his current nine-game hitting streak. During this stretch, Lopez has two steals and three multi-hit games. While he hits ninth in the Rangers' lineup, the good news is that he's eligible at 2B, 3B, and SS. He's also rostered in only 1% of Yahoo! leagues. Picking up Lopez is more of a deep league play, but he's worth a look if you need a boost in batting average and stolen bases.

Esmerlyn Valdez (7 games)

Esmerlyn Valdez is a bit more intriguing because of his power upside. During this seven-game hitting streak, not only is he hitting .542, but he's also homered four times. He's now been moved to the cleanup spot in the Pirates' lineup, so he's in a great position to rack up counting stats for you. Valdez is eligible at both 1B and OF, rostered in only 41% of Yahoo! leagues. If he's still lingering on your waiver wire, pick him up immediately.

 

Highest Batting Average Last Seven Days

Data through 7/2

Batting Average

Javier Sanoja (.545 BA)

Javier Sanoja has been absolutely on fire for the Marlins, hitting .545 in the last seven days. During this stretch, he has one home run, 9 RBI, and one stolen base.

Now, part of this is boosted by the fact that he just finished a series at Coors Field, but we can't take away from how hot he's been at the plate. Sanoja is eligible at 2B, 3B, SS, and OF, so he's a valuable bench bat for your roster. Rostered in only 22% of Yahoo! leagues, Sanoja is absolutely worth a look right now.

Luis Garcia Jr. (.476 BA)

Luis Garcia Jr. continues his breakout season, putting up a .476 BA in the last seven days. During this stretch, he also has three home runs and 10 RBI. While he doesn't walk much, which hurts him in OBP leagues, this kind of power surge is absolutely worth your attention.

Garcia is now only two home runs from matching his career high. Add in the elite batting average that he's providing you right now, and you can see why he's a must-pickup. Garcia is eligible at 1B and 2B, still rostered in 74% of Yahoo! leagues.

 

Highest ISO Last Seven Days

Data through 7/2

ISO

Cedric Mullins (.632 ISO)

Cedric Mullins is an intriguing pickup right now. Not only does he have a .632 ISO with four homers in the last seven days, but he also has a full slate of games next week. So you're getting a hitter who's playing his best baseball of the season, just in time for a seven-game week. That's exactly what you want to target when looking for a pickup off the waiver wire. While it's unlikely that this lasts, you have to ride the wave while he's hot at the plate.

Kyle Karros (.500 ISO)

Kyle Karros has two home runs during these seven days with a .500 ISO. This is a third baseman who has been getting everyday playing time with the Rockies lately, starting in six consecutive games. He's widely available on Yahoo!, as he's rostered in only 3% of leagues.

My only concern is that a lot of this damage came at Coors Field, and the Rockies are set to go on the road next week. I'd probably hold off on Karros, even in deep leagues, but keep an eye on him. That 20% walk rate during this streak is definitely noteworthy.

 

Most Steals Last Seven Days

Data through 7/2

Stolen Bases

Caleb Durbin (2 SB)

Caleb Durbin has been widely viewed as a disappointment, especially since the Red Sox traded Kyle Harrison for him. We all know how Harrison is breaking out in Milwaukee.

However, that doesn't mean that Durbin can't provide fantasy value for us. Not only does he have two steals in the last seven days, but he also has one home run. This is a hitter who can help with batting average along with speed, so he's worth a look while running hot like this. Eligible at 2B and 3B while rostered in 40% of Yahoo! leagues, Durbin is widely available.

Henry Bolte (2 SB)

Henry Bolte continues to perform well for the A's, racking up two steals in the last seven days. He's shown strong plate discipline skills, including an 8.2% walk rate, bringing his slash line to .293/.373/.374 with two homers and 11 steals. Bolte has been playing every day for the A's, sometimes even leading off.

With Brent Rooker out for the season, the A's will have to rely on Bolte, so he's entrenched in an everyday role. The speed is intriguing, as there's a 40+ ceiling here. Needless to say, it looks like Bolte is here to stay.

 

xwOBA Leaders

Data through 7/2

xwOBA

Josh Bell (.486 xwOBA)

Josh Bell is the kind of "boring veteran" who gets overlooked, but when he's on a hot streak, he's definitely worth adding to your roster. He's been making a ton of hard contact for the Twins lately, as highlighted by a .486 xwOBA in the last seven days. This puts his overall slash line at .244/.301/.412 with 11 home runs in 336 plate appearances.

June was a great month for Bell, as he slashed .295/.343/.547. If you're in a deep league, Bell is worth a look, especially if it's an OBP format. He's rostered in only 16% of Yahoo! leagues.

Gavin Sheets (.480 xwOBA)

Gavin Sheets is another veteran worth picking up when he's running hot. He's been generating a lot of hard contact lately, as highlighted by his .480 xwOBA in the last seven days. Sheets now has a .466 slugging percentage on the season, which is his highest since his rookie season, back in 2021. Fire him up when the Padres are facing a righty on the mound for a power boost. He's widely available as well, as he's rostered in only 11% of Yahoo! leagues.

 

xwOBA Laggards

Data through 7/2

xwOBA

Austin Riley (.125 xwOBA)

Coming into the season, Austin Riley felt like one of the easiest bounce-back calls given his strong track record. That couldn't have been more wrong. Riley is currently slashing .208/.285/.331 with eight home runs in 344 plate appearances. Looking at his .125 xwOBA in the last seven days, we see that there isn't any "light at the end of the tunnel."

It really seems like Riley is completely lost at the plate. Just even look at the 18.8% hard-hit percentage. That's god-awful for a power hitter like Riley. Maybe he rediscovers his stroke at some point, but it's likely not this season.

Tristan Gray (.143 xwOBA)

I'm highlighting Tristan Gray's light-hitting output in the last seven days as a way of continuing to question why the Twins still haven't called up Kaelen Culpepper. Culpepper can easily slot into Gray's spot in the lineup, but the Twins seem to be too stubborn to do so. Either way, it's only a matter of time before Culpepper forces their hand, especially with Gray struggling at the plate.

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Eric Cross' Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 15
Breakout Hitters To Watch For Week 15
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Friday, 7/3
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (7/3/26)



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