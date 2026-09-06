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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 24 (September 7 - September 13)

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Trevor Rogers - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 24 of 2026 (September 7 - September 13). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Howdy, RotoBallers! Allow us to welcome you to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 24 of 2026, from September 7 - September 13.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's jump into it.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Joe Ryan, Logan Webb, Eury Perez, Jose Soriano, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, Sean Burke, Matthew Boyd, Noah Cameron, Troy Melton. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Joe Ryan, Logan Webb, Eury Perez, Jose Soriano, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, Sean Burke, Matthew Boyd, Noah Cameron, Troy Melton:

Joe Ryan
vs
Tarik Skubal
Joe Ryan
vs
Dylan Cease
Joe Ryan
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Joe Ryan
vs
Chase Burns
Joe Ryan
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob deGrom
Joe Ryan
vs
Jose Ramirez
Joe Ryan
vs
Zack Wheeler
Joe Ryan
vs
Chris Sale
Joe Ryan
vs
Cam Schlittler
Joe Ryan
vs
Max Fried
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Gilbert
Joe Ryan
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Joe Ryan
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Joe Ryan
vs
Eury Perez
Joe Ryan
vs
Payton Tolle
Joe Ryan
vs
Bryan Woo
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob Latz
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Webb
Joe Ryan
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Joe Ryan
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Joe Ryan
vs
Nolan McLean
Joe Ryan
vs
Shota Imanaga
Joe Ryan
vs
Parker Messick
Joe Ryan
vs
Trevor Rogers
Joe Ryan
vs
Ranger Suarez
Joe Ryan
vs
Robbie Ray
Joe Ryan
vs
Kade Anderson
Joe Ryan
vs
George Kirby
Joe Ryan
vs
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Joe Ryan
vs
Cade Smith
Joe Ryan
vs
Mason Miller
Joe Ryan
vs
Bryce Harper
Joe Ryan
vs
James Wood
Joe Ryan
vs
Jhoan Duran
Joe Ryan
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Joe Ryan
vs
CJ Abrams
Joe Ryan
vs
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Joe Ryan
vs
Corbin Carroll
Joe Ryan
vs
Ketel Marte
Joe Ryan
vs
Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Joe Ryan
vs
Jordan Walker
Joe Ryan
vs
Ben Rice
Joe Ryan
vs
Paul Skenes
Joe Ryan
vs
Sal Stewart
Joe Ryan
vs
Matt Olson
Joe Ryan
vs
Pete Alonso
Joe Ryan
vs
Louis Varland
Joe Ryan
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Joe Ryan
vs
Willy Adames
Joe Ryan
vs
Sonny Gray
Joe Ryan
vs
Kevin Gausman
Joe Ryan
vs
Hunter Brown
Joe Ryan
vs
Michael King
Joe Ryan
vs
Gerrit Cole
Joe Ryan
vs
Gavin Williams
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Henderson
Joe Ryan
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Joe Ryan
vs
Cade Cavalli
Joe Ryan
vs
Kyle Harrison
Joe Ryan
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Joe Ryan
vs
Christian Scott
Joe Ryan
vs
Bryce Miller
Joe Ryan
vs
Foster Griffin
Joe Ryan
vs
Kyle Bradish
Joe Ryan
vs
Blake Snell
Joe Ryan
vs
Michael Soroka
Joe Ryan
vs
Shane McClanahan
Joe Ryan
vs
Max Meyer
Joe Ryan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Joe Ryan
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Logan Webb
vs
Jacob Latz
Logan Webb
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Logan Webb
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Logan Webb
vs
Nolan McLean
Logan Webb
vs
Shota Imanaga
Logan Webb
vs
Parker Messick
Logan Webb
vs
Bryan Woo
Logan Webb
vs
Trevor Rogers
Logan Webb
vs
Ranger Suarez
Logan Webb
vs
Payton Tolle
Logan Webb
vs
Robbie Ray
Logan Webb
vs
Kade Anderson
Logan Webb
vs
Eury Perez
Logan Webb
vs
George Kirby
Logan Webb
vs
Sonny Gray
Logan Webb
vs
Kevin Gausman
Logan Webb
vs
Hunter Brown
Logan Webb
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Logan Webb
vs
Michael King
Logan Webb
vs
Gerrit Cole
Logan Webb
vs
Gavin Williams
Logan Webb
vs
Logan Henderson
Logan Webb
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Logan Webb
vs
Logan Gilbert
Logan Webb
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Logan Webb
vs
Cade Cavalli
Logan Webb
vs
Max Fried
Logan Webb
vs
Kyle Harrison
Logan Webb
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Logan Webb
vs
Christian Scott
Logan Webb
vs
Jacob deGrom
Logan Webb
vs
Chase Burns
Logan Webb
vs
Bryce Miller
Logan Webb
vs
Foster Griffin
Logan Webb
vs
Dylan Cease
Logan Webb
vs
Kyle Bradish
Logan Webb
vs
Blake Snell
Logan Webb
vs
Joe Ryan
Logan Webb
vs
Michael Soroka
Logan Webb
vs
Tarik Skubal
Logan Webb
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Logan Webb
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Logan Webb
vs
Jose Ramirez
Logan Webb
vs
Zack Wheeler
Logan Webb
vs
Shane McClanahan
Logan Webb
vs
Chris Sale
Logan Webb
vs
Max Meyer
Logan Webb
vs
Nick Lodolo
Logan Webb
vs
Cam Schlittler
Logan Webb
vs
Troy Melton
Logan Webb
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Logan Webb
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Logan Webb
vs
Casey Mize
Logan Webb
vs
Gage Jump
Logan Webb
vs
Grant Taylor
Logan Webb
vs
Kodai Senga
Logan Webb
vs
Reid Detmers
Logan Webb
vs
Ryan Weathers
Logan Webb
vs
Griffin Jax
Logan Webb
vs
Zac Thornton
Logan Webb
vs
Jared Jones
Logan Webb
vs
Ian Seymour
Logan Webb
vs
Joey Cantillo
Logan Webb
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Logan Webb
vs
Jake Bennett
Logan Webb
vs
Landen Roupp
Logan Webb
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Logan Webb
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Logan Webb
vs
Mason Montgomery
Logan Webb
vs
Tyler Wells
Logan Webb
vs
Emerson Hancock
Eury Perez
vs
Payton Tolle
Eury Perez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Eury Perez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Eury Perez
vs
Bryan Woo
Eury Perez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Eury Perez
vs
Jacob Latz
Eury Perez
vs
Logan Webb
Eury Perez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Eury Perez
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Eury Perez
vs
Max Fried
Eury Perez
vs
Nolan McLean
Eury Perez
vs
Shota Imanaga
Eury Perez
vs
Parker Messick
Eury Perez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Eury Perez
vs
Chase Burns
Eury Perez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Eury Perez
vs
Dylan Cease
Eury Perez
vs
Ranger Suarez
Eury Perez
vs
Robbie Ray
Eury Perez
vs
Joe Ryan
Eury Perez
vs
Kade Anderson
Eury Perez
vs
George Kirby
Eury Perez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Eury Perez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Eury Perez
vs
Sonny Gray
Eury Perez
vs
Kevin Gausman
Eury Perez
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Eury Perez
vs
Hunter Brown
Eury Perez
vs
Jose Ramirez
Eury Perez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Eury Perez
vs
Michael King
Eury Perez
vs
Chris Sale
Eury Perez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Eury Perez
vs
Gavin Williams
Eury Perez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Eury Perez
vs
Logan Henderson
Eury Perez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Eury Perez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Eury Perez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Eury Perez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Eury Perez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Eury Perez
vs
Christian Scott
Eury Perez
vs
Bryce Miller
Eury Perez
vs
Foster Griffin
Eury Perez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Eury Perez
vs
Blake Snell
Eury Perez
vs
Michael Soroka
Eury Perez
vs
Jackson Merrill
Eury Perez
vs
Casey Schmitt
Eury Perez
vs
Ozzie Albies
Eury Perez
vs
Corey Seager
Eury Perez
vs
Shane McClanahan
Eury Perez
vs
Max Meyer
Eury Perez
vs
Nick Lodolo
Eury Perez
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Eury Perez
vs
Casey Mize
Eury Perez
vs
Gage Jump
Eury Perez
vs
Grant Taylor
Eury Perez
vs
Kodai Senga
Eury Perez
vs
Reid Detmers
Eury Perez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Eury Perez
vs
Griffin Jax
Eury Perez
vs
Zac Thornton
Eury Perez
vs
Jared Jones
Eury Perez
vs
Ian Seymour
Eury Perez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Eury Perez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Eury Perez
vs
Jake Bennett
Eury Perez
vs
Landen Roupp
Eury Perez
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Eury Perez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Eury Perez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Freddy Peralta
vs
Walbert Urena
Freddy Peralta
vs
Taj Bradley
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shane Drohan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Connelly Early
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dustin May
Freddy Peralta
vs
Brandon Sproat
Freddy Peralta
vs
Garrett Crochet
Freddy Peralta
vs
Framber Valdez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trey Yesavage
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emerson Hancock
Freddy Peralta
vs
Carlos Rodon
Freddy Peralta
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tyler Wells
Freddy Peralta
vs
Mason Montgomery
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Freddy Peralta
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Freddy Peralta
vs
Landen Roupp
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jake Bennett
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Joey Cantillo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Ian Seymour
Freddy Peralta
vs
Sean Burke
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jared Jones
Freddy Peralta
vs
Zac Thornton
Freddy Peralta
vs
Griffin Jax
Freddy Peralta
vs
Ryan Weathers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Reid Detmers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kodai Senga
Freddy Peralta
vs
Grant Taylor
Freddy Peralta
vs
Gage Jump
Freddy Peralta
vs
Casey Mize
Freddy Peralta
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Troy Melton
Freddy Peralta
vs
Nick Lodolo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Max Meyer
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shane McClanahan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Clayton Beeter
Freddy Peralta
vs
Taylor Ward
Freddy Peralta
vs
Bryson Stott
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kirby Yates
Freddy Peralta
vs
Gregory Soto
Freddy Peralta
vs
Ryan Waldschmidt
Freddy Peralta
vs
Willi Castro
Freddy Peralta
vs
Aaron Ashby
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jackson Holliday
Freddy Peralta
vs
Heriberto Hernandez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dominic Canzone
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dylan Crews
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tommy White
Freddy Peralta
vs
Owen Caissie
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael Soroka
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cam Schlittler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chris Sale
Freddy Peralta
vs
Zack Wheeler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jose Ramirez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tarik Skubal
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dylan Cease
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chase Burns
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jacob deGrom
Freddy Peralta
vs
Max Fried
Freddy Peralta
vs
Logan Gilbert
Freddy Peralta
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Payton Tolle
Freddy Peralta
vs
Bryan Woo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jacob Latz
Freddy Peralta
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Freddy Peralta
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Freddy Peralta
vs
Nolan McLean
Trevor Rogers
vs
Ranger Suarez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Robbie Ray
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kade Anderson
Trevor Rogers
vs
Parker Messick
Trevor Rogers
vs
Shota Imanaga
Trevor Rogers
vs
Nolan McLean
Trevor Rogers
vs
George Kirby
Trevor Rogers
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Trevor Rogers
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Trevor Rogers
vs
Logan Webb
Trevor Rogers
vs
Sonny Gray
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jacob Latz
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kevin Gausman
Trevor Rogers
vs
Hunter Brown
Trevor Rogers
vs
Michael King
Trevor Rogers
vs
Gerrit Cole
Trevor Rogers
vs
Gavin Williams
Trevor Rogers
vs
Bryan Woo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Logan Henderson
Trevor Rogers
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Trevor Rogers
vs
Payton Tolle
Trevor Rogers
vs
Cade Cavalli
Trevor Rogers
vs
Eury Perez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kyle Harrison
Trevor Rogers
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Trevor Rogers
vs
Christian Scott
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Bryce Miller
Trevor Rogers
vs
Foster Griffin
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kyle Bradish
Trevor Rogers
vs
Blake Snell
Trevor Rogers
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Trevor Rogers
vs
Michael Soroka
Trevor Rogers
vs
Logan Gilbert
Trevor Rogers
vs
Max Fried
Trevor Rogers
vs
Shane McClanahan
Trevor Rogers
vs
Max Meyer
Trevor Rogers
vs
Nick Lodolo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Troy Melton
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jacob deGrom
Trevor Rogers
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Trevor Rogers
vs
Chase Burns
Trevor Rogers
vs
Casey Mize
Trevor Rogers
vs
Gage Jump
Trevor Rogers
vs
Dylan Cease
Trevor Rogers
vs
Grant Taylor
Trevor Rogers
vs
Joe Ryan
Trevor Rogers
vs
Kodai Senga
Trevor Rogers
vs
Reid Detmers
Trevor Rogers
vs
Ryan Weathers
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Trevor Rogers
vs
Cam Schlittler
Trevor Rogers
vs
Chris Sale
Trevor Rogers
vs
Zack Wheeler
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jose Ramirez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Trevor Rogers
vs
Tarik Skubal
Trevor Rogers
vs
Griffin Jax
Trevor Rogers
vs
Zac Thornton
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jared Jones
Trevor Rogers
vs
Ian Seymour
Trevor Rogers
vs
Joey Cantillo
Trevor Rogers
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Trevor Rogers
vs
Jake Bennett
Trevor Rogers
vs
Landen Roupp
Trevor Rogers
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Trevor Rogers
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Trevor Rogers
vs
Mason Montgomery
Trevor Rogers
vs
Tyler Wells
Trevor Rogers
vs
Emerson Hancock
Sean Burke
vs
Ian Seymour
Sean Burke
vs
Jared Jones
Sean Burke
vs
Joey Cantillo
Sean Burke
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Sean Burke
vs
Zac Thornton
Sean Burke
vs
Jake Bennett
Sean Burke
vs
Griffin Jax
Sean Burke
vs
Ryan Weathers
Sean Burke
vs
Reid Detmers
Sean Burke
vs
Landen Roupp
Sean Burke
vs
Kodai Senga
Sean Burke
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Sean Burke
vs
Grant Taylor
Sean Burke
vs
Gage Jump
Sean Burke
vs
Casey Mize
Sean Burke
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Sean Burke
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Sean Burke
vs
Troy Melton
Sean Burke
vs
Nick Lodolo
Sean Burke
vs
Mason Montgomery
Sean Burke
vs
Max Meyer
Sean Burke
vs
Tyler Wells
Sean Burke
vs
Shane McClanahan
Sean Burke
vs
Michael Soroka
Sean Burke
vs
Emerson Hancock
Sean Burke
vs
Trey Yesavage
Sean Burke
vs
Blake Snell
Sean Burke
vs
Framber Valdez
Sean Burke
vs
Kyle Bradish
Sean Burke
vs
Garrett Crochet
Sean Burke
vs
Foster Griffin
Sean Burke
vs
Bryce Miller
Sean Burke
vs
Christian Scott
Sean Burke
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Sean Burke
vs
Connelly Early
Sean Burke
vs
Kyle Harrison
Sean Burke
vs
Cade Cavalli
Sean Burke
vs
Freddy Peralta
Sean Burke
vs
Walbert Urena
Sean Burke
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Sean Burke
vs
Taj Bradley
Sean Burke
vs
Shane Drohan
Sean Burke
vs
Logan Henderson
Sean Burke
vs
Dustin May
Sean Burke
vs
Gavin Williams
Sean Burke
vs
Gerrit Cole
Sean Burke
vs
Michael King
Sean Burke
vs
Hunter Brown
Sean Burke
vs
Kevin Gausman
Sean Burke
vs
Brandon Sproat
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Sean Burke
vs
Cam Schlittler
Sean Burke
vs
Chris Sale
Sean Burke
vs
Zack Wheeler
Sean Burke
vs
Jose Ramirez
Sean Burke
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Sean Burke
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Sean Burke
vs
Tarik Skubal
Sean Burke
vs
Dylan Cease
Sean Burke
vs
Chase Burns
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob deGrom
Sean Burke
vs
Max Fried
Sean Burke
vs
Logan Gilbert
Sean Burke
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Sean Burke
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Sean Burke
vs
Payton Tolle
Sean Burke
vs
Bryan Woo
Sean Burke
vs
Jacob Latz
Sean Burke
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Sean Burke
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Sean Burke
vs
Nolan McLean
Troy Melton
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Troy Melton
vs
Casey Mize
Troy Melton
vs
Nick Lodolo
Troy Melton
vs
Gage Jump
Troy Melton
vs
Max Meyer
Troy Melton
vs
Shane McClanahan
Troy Melton
vs
Grant Taylor
Troy Melton
vs
Kodai Senga
Troy Melton
vs
Reid Detmers
Troy Melton
vs
Ryan Weathers
Troy Melton
vs
Griffin Jax
Troy Melton
vs
Michael Soroka
Troy Melton
vs
Zac Thornton
Troy Melton
vs
Jared Jones
Troy Melton
vs
Blake Snell
Troy Melton
vs
Kyle Bradish
Troy Melton
vs
Sean Burke
Troy Melton
vs
Ian Seymour
Troy Melton
vs
Joey Cantillo
Troy Melton
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Troy Melton
vs
Jake Bennett
Troy Melton
vs
Foster Griffin
Troy Melton
vs
Bryce Miller
Troy Melton
vs
Landen Roupp
Troy Melton
vs
Christian Scott
Troy Melton
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Troy Melton
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Troy Melton
vs
Kyle Harrison
Troy Melton
vs
Cade Cavalli
Troy Melton
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Troy Melton
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Troy Melton
vs
Mason Montgomery
Troy Melton
vs
Tyler Wells
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Henderson
Troy Melton
vs
Gavin Williams
Troy Melton
vs
Gerrit Cole
Troy Melton
vs
Michael King
Troy Melton
vs
Hunter Brown
Troy Melton
vs
Emerson Hancock
Troy Melton
vs
Kevin Gausman
Troy Melton
vs
Sonny Gray
Troy Melton
vs
Trey Yesavage
Troy Melton
vs
Framber Valdez
Troy Melton
vs
Garrett Crochet
Troy Melton
vs
George Kirby
Troy Melton
vs
Kade Anderson
Troy Melton
vs
Robbie Ray
Troy Melton
vs
Ranger Suarez
Troy Melton
vs
Connelly Early
Troy Melton
vs
Trevor Rogers
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Troy Melton
vs
Cam Schlittler
Troy Melton
vs
Chris Sale
Troy Melton
vs
Zack Wheeler
Troy Melton
vs
Jose Ramirez
Troy Melton
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Troy Melton
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Troy Melton
vs
Tarik Skubal
Troy Melton
vs
Dylan Cease
Troy Melton
vs
Chase Burns
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob deGrom
Troy Melton
vs
Max Fried
Troy Melton
vs
Logan Gilbert
Troy Melton
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Troy Melton
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Troy Melton
vs
Payton Tolle
Troy Melton
vs
Bryan Woo
Troy Melton
vs
Jacob Latz
Troy Melton
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Troy Melton
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Troy Melton
vs
Nolan McLean

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom or Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
NBA

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Hit Trade Watch
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Puka Nacua

"Making Good Progress"
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
CFB

Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
CFB

Duke Watson Showcases Explosiveness in Week 1
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Donte DiVincenzo

Remains Around Team During Rehab
LaMelo Ball

Draws Praise From Wolves GM
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Cody Williams

Gets Fresh Start with Timberwolves
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Charlotte Hornets

Jarkel Joiner Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Breece Hall

Expected to be Ready for Week 1
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
D'Andre Swift

Suffers Undisclosed Injury in Practice
Rome Odunze

Suffers Apparent Leg Injury in Practice
George Kittle

Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
Alec Pierce

Practices in Full on Thursday
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Alex Bregman

has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
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