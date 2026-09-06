September 6, 2026

Dan's top hitter streamers and starts as fantasy baseball waiver wire adds for Week 24 of 2026 (September 7-13). He analyzes streamers with favorable matchups, schedules.

Who doesn't love playoff baseball? I'm sweating several first-round matchups today and planning as if I will advance. Hopefully, my guys come through today, and yours do, too! I want to be setting baseball AND football lineups next week!

My weekly hitters, streamers, and fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column identifies hitters with favorable matchups who can be considered for waiver wire pickups or streamers ahead of Sunday night's waiver wire runs in leagues with weekly transactions. Because of format changes to Yahoo leagues this year, the players featured in this article are rostered in 30% or fewer Yahoo leagues.

You can also check out the rest of our fantasy baseball streamer content here at RotoBaller. Now, let's see which hitters we should consider grabbing off the wire as we roll into Week 24 of the fantasy baseball season!

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What Teams Offer the Most Streaming Value for Week 24?

We have only two teams that play a full seven-game week: The Braves (who only had five last week) and the Phillies.

Ballpark Upgrades:

ATH (all six games at home)

(all six games at home) BOS (all six games at home)

(all six games at home) CLE (three games at BAL)

(three games at BAL) LAA (three games at BOS, three games at WAS)

(three games at BOS, three games at WAS) SEA (three games at ATH)

(three games at ATH) TOR (three games at ATH)

Week 24 Fantasy Baseball Hitter Streamers

I'll recommend only players who are rostered in 30 percent or fewer leagues, and all roster percentages are from Yahoo!

Tommy Edman, 2B/3B/OF - LAD (29%)

Edman hit what ended up being the game-winning home run last night, and continues to fill in admirably as the Dodgers' leadoff hitter while Shohei Ohtani nurses his injury. He's been a top-40 player the last two weeks and shouldn't be floating out there on waivers in this many leagues. Make sure he's not available in yours!

Spencer Jones, OF - NYY (27%)

Jones continues to ascend as he's now hitting .325 with 9 RBI and 10 runs scored over the last two weeks. There's only one lefty projected to start against the Yankees this week (Zac Thornton), and Jones could feast on some weak Rockies and Mets pitching.

Andrew Vaughn, 1B/3B - MIL (24%)

It's tough counting on a platoon player like Vaughn, but he should be in the lineup for three of the first four games next week as the Brewers will face lefties Matthew Boyd, David Peterson, and Andrew Abbott.

When he does start, he draws a valuable lineup spot in the middle of the order and has been super consistent this year, hitting .313 with 42 RBI as a part-time player.

Jeff McNeil, 1B/2B/OF - ATH (26%)

I made a bold prediction that Jeff McNeil would be a top-15 second baseman this season, and this guy is doing everything he can to make a late push and get there (don't worry, he won't). But you can see why I was high on him! He's proving he can still be an elite contact hitter, and the elite ballpark factor for lefties in Sacramento has led to some sneaky good power numbers, too.

Jeff McNeil sends a 2-run HR to right for the lead! This is McNeil’s 4th go-ahead HR this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9VC4jw5YRU — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 5, 2026

Both his home runs this week were on the road, but he'll play at home all week and face all right-handed starters. Fire him up; what are you waiting for? He's easily one of the best bats so widely available.

Bryce Eldridge, 1B - SFG (21%)

I'll keep banging the drum for Eldridge, who is now hitting .366 over the last two weeks with 11 RBI. The power can be spotty, but this kid has a very good hit tool and is showing signs of settling in as a very productive major league hitter.

Hector Rodriguez, OF - CIN (20%)

The Reds youngster has been showing some impressive pop at the plate with four home runs in his last nine games. He's led off for them in four of their last five games, and looks like a good bet to stick in the lineup. Cincy goes on the road and faces some good pitchers, but there are four lefties projected to face the Reds, which could lead to some favorable matchups.

Thomas Saggese, 2B/3B/SS/OF - STL (20%)

Saggese has wasted no time in making a huge impact for the Cardinals since being called up from Triple-A. He crushed three home runs in the series against the Dodgers and already has three hits, two runs, two RBI, and two stolen bases in the first two games of St. Louis's series in Colorado.

He'll cool off at some point, but he's absolutely worth a pickup right now as he's scorching hot and the Cards have a pretty favorable schedule this week, taking on the Giants and White Sox.

Kaelen Culpepper, SS - MIN (15%)

Culpepper is emerging for the Twins in a big way. He's hitting .326 over the last two weeks with nine runs scored. They moved him up to the two-spot in the order yesterday, so hopefully that sticks and isn't just something they do against lefties.

With the Twins facing a left-handed pitcher, they're moving Kaelen Culpepper up to No. 2 in the lineup. Notable for Culpepper, because this is his 24th game with the Twins and his first time batting higher than No. 6 in the order. He's hit .301/.359/.458 for a 130 wRC+ so far. — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) September 5, 2026

He very much looks the part of a big-leaguer, and I would snag him if he's available in your league, as I think he could be a difference-maker down the stretch.

Cole Carrigg, SS/OF - COL (14%)

Don't look now, but Carrigg is heating up again. He's collected seven hits in his last three games and now has shortstop eligibility. Colorado is on the road this week, but I still believe in Carrigg as a young hitter with a lot of potential.

Henry Bolte, OF - ATH (13%)

Can Jeff McNeil and/or Henry Bolte win you this week? Absolutely! Bolte is hitting .327 over the last two weeks with two home runs and 10 runs scored. I've been talking him up for weeks now, and I'm still very surprised to see him rostered this lightly.

As I said with McNeil, the Athletics play all six games at home and Bolte has been a run-producing machine atop the lineup.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B/3B - BAL (12%)

He didn't crush this week while in Colorado, but he did smash a home run off a lefty on Thursday against Boston. The schedule gets a bit tougher this week with Cleveland and Toronto, but he should see two lefties in the Cleveland series: Joey Cantillo and Foster Griffin.

He's a cheap power bat; there just simply aren't too many home run hitters out there available in so many leagues.

Jonah Cox, OF - SFG (8%)

Cox is a sneaky option this week as some of your league mates might be sleeping on the Giants rookie. He's hitting .291 with four home runs in his first 43 games in the majors and hit .415 in the minors between Triple-A and Double-A. He's been uber-productive of late, hitting .361 with three home runs, five steals, and 11 runs scored over the last two weeks.

I'm not sure why the Giants just don't put him in the lineup every day and let him develop, but if you're worried about him sitting out some games, that's a legit concern.

Cooper Pratt, SS - MIL (6%)

Pratt is firmly back on our radar as he's been scorching at the plate, hitting .379 over the last two weeks with 10 RBI. He's added three steals, which is another big part of his game. I was all over him about a month ago, but he got derailed by an injury. He's a very toolsy prospect who can contribute in average, steals, and runs scored.

Brett Bateman, OF - TOR (5%)

Bateman is pretty one-dimensional as a fantasy player, but it's hard to ignore the fact that he's maintained a .327 average through his first 24 games. He's scored 11 runs over the last two weeks and continues to set the table at the top of the lineup for the rest of the Toronto hitters.

Yohandy Morales, 1B/3B - WAS (4%)

The rookie homered in his first big-league game and is off to a solid start at the plate, hitting .455 through his first 11 at-bats. He showed impressive power at Triple-A this year, slugging 25 home runs and compiling an .881 OPS.

Good luck this week, and choose those streaming options wisely! As always, thanks for making RotoBaller your choice for fantasy baseball content all season long!

LIKE ROTOBALLER? See RotoBaller at the top of Google CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX More Fantasy Baseball Analysis Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Pickups: Week 24 Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6) Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/31-9/6)