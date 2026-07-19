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Two-Start Pitcher Streamers: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 17 (July 20 - July 26)

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Reynaldo Lopez - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups - icon rotoballer

Nick's two-start SP streamers, fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, starts for Week 17 of 2026 (July 20 - July 26). His top pitchers with two starts this week coming up.

In This Article hide
Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups
Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hey, RotoBallers! Welcome back to another two-start pitchers - fantasy baseball waiver wire streamers and starts article for Week 15 of 2026, from July 20 - July 26.

Each week of the 2026 fantasy baseball season, this fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups column will identify starting pitchers in line to make two starts in the upcoming week. It will look at fantasy baseball streamers ahead of the Sunday night waiver wire run for leagues with weekly transactions.

Which pitchers should managers consider picking up ahead of their two-start week? Who are the top streaming options for the upcoming week? Let's dive in.

Featured Promo: Save 50% the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Two-Start Pitchers Fantasy Baseball Matchups

This chart is updated as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart.

 

Two-Start Pitchers: Color-Coded Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Start/Sit Player Decisions. Today's focus is on players like Jacob deGrom, Cristopher Sanchez, Joe Ryan, Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Drew Rasmussen, Framber Valdez, Freddy Peralta, Jose Soriano, Tanner Bibee, Payton Tolle, Andrew Abbott, Will Warren, Nick Martinez, Jack Flaherty, Michael Wacha, Shane Baz, Bryce Elder, Mitch Keller, Reynaldo Lopez, Brandon Sproat, Kyle Leahy, Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, Jeffrey Springs, Slade Cecconi, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Liberatore, Janson Junk. These are some common searches for fantasy baseball lineups this week.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy baseball matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy baseball matchups each week. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, players news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy baseball managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's Roto or Points League scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for players like Jacob deGrom, Cristopher Sanchez, Joe Ryan, Dylan Cease, Kevin Gausman, Drew Rasmussen, Framber Valdez, Freddy Peralta, Jose Soriano, Tanner Bibee, Payton Tolle, Andrew Abbott, Will Warren, Nick Martinez, Jack Flaherty, Michael Wacha, Shane Baz, Bryce Elder, Mitch Keller, Reynaldo Lopez, Brandon Sproat, Kyle Leahy, Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, Jeffrey Springs, Slade Cecconi, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Liberatore, Janson Junk:

Jacob deGrom
vs
Chase Burns
Jacob deGrom
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Jacob deGrom
vs
Joe Ryan
Jacob deGrom
vs
Tarik Skubal
Jacob deGrom
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Jacob deGrom
vs
Logan Gilbert
Jacob deGrom
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Jacob deGrom
vs
Paul Skenes
Jacob deGrom
vs
Bryce Miller
Jacob deGrom
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Jacob deGrom
vs
Zack Wheeler
Jacob deGrom
vs
Chris Sale
Jacob deGrom
vs
Cam Schlittler
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Jacob deGrom
vs
Dylan Cease
Jacob deGrom
vs
Max Meyer
Jacob deGrom
vs
Bryan Woo
Jacob deGrom
vs
Hunter Greene
Jacob deGrom
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jacob Latz
Jacob deGrom
vs
Logan Webb
Jacob deGrom
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Jacob deGrom
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Jacob deGrom
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Jacob deGrom
vs
Nolan McLean
Jacob deGrom
vs
Parker Messick
Jacob deGrom
vs
Max Fried
Jacob deGrom
vs
Garrett Crochet
Jacob deGrom
vs
Payton Tolle
Jacob deGrom
vs
Ranger Suarez
Jacob deGrom
vs
George Kirby
Jacob deGrom
vs
Sonny Gray
Jacob deGrom
vs
Kevin Gausman
Jacob deGrom
vs
Hunter Brown
Jacob deGrom
vs
Gerrit Cole
Jacob deGrom
vs
Gavin Williams
Jacob deGrom
vs
Logan Henderson
Jacob deGrom
vs
Shota Imanaga
Jacob deGrom
vs
Griffin Jax
Jacob deGrom
vs
Kyle Harrison
Jacob deGrom
vs
Eury Perez
Jacob deGrom
vs
Foster Griffin
Jacob deGrom
vs
Kyle Bradish
Jacob deGrom
vs
Blake Snell
Jacob deGrom
vs
Robbie Ray
Jacob deGrom
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Jacob deGrom
vs
Shane McClanahan
Jacob deGrom
vs
Nick Lodolo
Jacob deGrom
vs
Trevor Rogers
Jacob deGrom
vs
Troy Melton
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Paul Skenes
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chris Sale
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Joe Ryan
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Chase Burns
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob deGrom
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryce Miller
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Dylan Cease
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Meyer
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Bryan Woo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Hunter Greene
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jacob Latz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Webb
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nolan McLean
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Parker Messick
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Max Fried
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Garrett Crochet
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Payton Tolle
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ben Rice
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Jose Ramirez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ketel Marte
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Nick Kurtz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Elly De La Cruz
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Corbin Carroll
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Ranger Suarez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
George Kirby
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Sonny Gray
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Hunter Brown
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gerrit Cole
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Gavin Williams
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Logan Henderson
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Shota Imanaga
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Griffin Jax
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Harrison
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Eury Perez
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Foster Griffin
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Kyle Bradish
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Blake Snell
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Robbie Ray
Cristopher Sanchez
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Joe Ryan
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Joe Ryan
vs
Tarik Skubal
Joe Ryan
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Joe Ryan
vs
Chase Burns
Joe Ryan
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob deGrom
Joe Ryan
vs
Paul Skenes
Joe Ryan
vs
Zack Wheeler
Joe Ryan
vs
Chris Sale
Joe Ryan
vs
Cam Schlittler
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Gilbert
Joe Ryan
vs
Bryce Miller
Joe Ryan
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Joe Ryan
vs
Dylan Cease
Joe Ryan
vs
Max Meyer
Joe Ryan
vs
Bryan Woo
Joe Ryan
vs
Hunter Greene
Joe Ryan
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Joe Ryan
vs
Jacob Latz
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Webb
Joe Ryan
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Joe Ryan
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Joe Ryan
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Joe Ryan
vs
Nolan McLean
Joe Ryan
vs
Parker Messick
Joe Ryan
vs
Max Fried
Joe Ryan
vs
Garrett Crochet
Joe Ryan
vs
Payton Tolle
Joe Ryan
vs
Ranger Suarez
Joe Ryan
vs
George Kirby
Joe Ryan
vs
Sonny Gray
Joe Ryan
vs
Mason Miller
Joe Ryan
vs
Cade Smith
Joe Ryan
vs
Julio Rodriguez
Joe Ryan
vs
Kevin Gausman
Joe Ryan
vs
Hunter Brown
Joe Ryan
vs
Gerrit Cole
Joe Ryan
vs
Gavin Williams
Joe Ryan
vs
Logan Henderson
Joe Ryan
vs
Shota Imanaga
Joe Ryan
vs
Griffin Jax
Joe Ryan
vs
Kyle Harrison
Joe Ryan
vs
Eury Perez
Joe Ryan
vs
Foster Griffin
Joe Ryan
vs
Kyle Bradish
Joe Ryan
vs
Blake Snell
Joe Ryan
vs
Robbie Ray
Joe Ryan
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Joe Ryan
vs
Shane McClanahan
Joe Ryan
vs
Nick Lodolo
Dylan Cease
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Dylan Cease
vs
Bryce Miller
Dylan Cease
vs
Logan Gilbert
Dylan Cease
vs
Max Meyer
Dylan Cease
vs
Bryan Woo
Dylan Cease
vs
Hunter Greene
Dylan Cease
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob deGrom
Dylan Cease
vs
Chase Burns
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob Latz
Dylan Cease
vs
Logan Webb
Dylan Cease
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Dylan Cease
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Dylan Cease
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Dylan Cease
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Dylan Cease
vs
Nolan McLean
Dylan Cease
vs
Joe Ryan
Dylan Cease
vs
Parker Messick
Dylan Cease
vs
Tarik Skubal
Dylan Cease
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Dylan Cease
vs
Max Fried
Dylan Cease
vs
Garrett Crochet
Dylan Cease
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Dylan Cease
vs
Payton Tolle
Dylan Cease
vs
Paul Skenes
Dylan Cease
vs
Zack Wheeler
Dylan Cease
vs
Ranger Suarez
Dylan Cease
vs
Chris Sale
Dylan Cease
vs
Cam Schlittler
Dylan Cease
vs
George Kirby
Dylan Cease
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Dylan Cease
vs
Sonny Gray
Dylan Cease
vs
Kevin Gausman
Dylan Cease
vs
Hunter Brown
Dylan Cease
vs
Gerrit Cole
Dylan Cease
vs
Gavin Williams
Dylan Cease
vs
Logan Henderson
Dylan Cease
vs
Shota Imanaga
Dylan Cease
vs
Griffin Jax
Dylan Cease
vs
Kyle Harrison
Dylan Cease
vs
Eury Perez
Dylan Cease
vs
Foster Griffin
Dylan Cease
vs
Kyle Bradish
Dylan Cease
vs
Blake Snell
Dylan Cease
vs
Robbie Ray
Dylan Cease
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Dylan Cease
vs
Shane McClanahan
Dylan Cease
vs
Nick Lodolo
Dylan Cease
vs
Trevor Rogers
Dylan Cease
vs
Troy Melton
Kevin Gausman
vs
Sonny Gray
Kevin Gausman
vs
Hunter Brown
Kevin Gausman
vs
Gerrit Cole
Kevin Gausman
vs
George Kirby
Kevin Gausman
vs
Gavin Williams
Kevin Gausman
vs
Logan Henderson
Kevin Gausman
vs
Ranger Suarez
Kevin Gausman
vs
Payton Tolle
Kevin Gausman
vs
Garrett Crochet
Kevin Gausman
vs
Max Fried
Kevin Gausman
vs
Shota Imanaga
Kevin Gausman
vs
Griffin Jax
Kevin Gausman
vs
Kyle Harrison
Kevin Gausman
vs
Parker Messick
Kevin Gausman
vs
Nolan McLean
Kevin Gausman
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Kevin Gausman
vs
Eury Perez
Kevin Gausman
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Kevin Gausman
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Kevin Gausman
vs
Foster Griffin
Kevin Gausman
vs
Logan Webb
Kevin Gausman
vs
Jacob Latz
Kevin Gausman
vs
Kyle Bradish
Kevin Gausman
vs
Blake Snell
Kevin Gausman
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Kevin Gausman
vs
Hunter Greene
Kevin Gausman
vs
Robbie Ray
Kevin Gausman
vs
Bryan Woo
Kevin Gausman
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Kevin Gausman
vs
Shane McClanahan
Kevin Gausman
vs
Max Meyer
Kevin Gausman
vs
Nick Lodolo
Kevin Gausman
vs
Trevor Rogers
Kevin Gausman
vs
Troy Melton
Kevin Gausman
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Kevin Gausman
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Kevin Gausman
vs
Cam Schlittler
Kevin Gausman
vs
Chris Sale
Kevin Gausman
vs
Zack Wheeler
Kevin Gausman
vs
Paul Skenes
Kevin Gausman
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Kevin Gausman
vs
Tarik Skubal
Kevin Gausman
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Kevin Gausman
vs
Chase Burns
Kevin Gausman
vs
Logan Gilbert
Kevin Gausman
vs
Bryce Miller
Kevin Gausman
vs
Casey Mize
Kevin Gausman
vs
Gage Jump
Kevin Gausman
vs
Grant Taylor
Kevin Gausman
vs
Reid Detmers
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Bryce Miller
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Gilbert
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Dylan Cease
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob deGrom
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Chase Burns
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Max Meyer
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Joe Ryan
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Tarik Skubal
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Bryan Woo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Cristopher Sanchez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Paul Skenes
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Hunter Greene
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Zack Wheeler
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Chris Sale
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Cam Schlittler
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob Latz
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Webb
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nolan McLean
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Parker Messick
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Max Fried
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Garrett Crochet
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Payton Tolle
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Ranger Suarez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
George Kirby
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Sonny Gray
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kevin Gausman
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Hunter Brown
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Gerrit Cole
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Gavin Williams
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Logan Henderson
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Shota Imanaga
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Griffin Jax
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kyle Harrison
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Eury Perez
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Foster Griffin
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Kyle Bradish
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Blake Snell
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Robbie Ray
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Shane McClanahan
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Nick Lodolo
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Trevor Rogers
Drew Rasmussen
vs
Troy Melton
Framber Valdez
vs
Trey Yesavage
Framber Valdez
vs
Michael Soroka
Framber Valdez
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Framber Valdez
vs
Emerson Hancock
Framber Valdez
vs
Freddy Peralta
Framber Valdez
vs
Connelly Early
Framber Valdez
vs
Tyler Wells
Framber Valdez
vs
Kade Anderson
Framber Valdez
vs
Mason Montgomery
Framber Valdez
vs
Walbert Urena
Framber Valdez
vs
Brandon Sproat
Framber Valdez
vs
Taj Bradley
Framber Valdez
vs
Shane Drohan
Framber Valdez
vs
Dustin May
Framber Valdez
vs
Michael King
Framber Valdez
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Framber Valdez
vs
Landen Roupp
Framber Valdez
vs
Christian Scott
Framber Valdez
vs
Cade Cavalli
Framber Valdez
vs
Jake Bennett
Framber Valdez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Framber Valdez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Framber Valdez
vs
Ian Seymour
Framber Valdez
vs
Sean Burke
Framber Valdez
vs
Jared Jones
Framber Valdez
vs
Carlos Rodon
Framber Valdez
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Framber Valdez
vs
Ryan Weathers
Framber Valdez
vs
Reid Detmers
Framber Valdez
vs
Grant Taylor
Framber Valdez
vs
Gage Jump
Framber Valdez
vs
Casey Mize
Framber Valdez
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Framber Valdez
vs
Troy Melton
Framber Valdez
vs
Trevor Rogers
Framber Valdez
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Framber Valdez
vs
Cam Schlittler
Framber Valdez
vs
Chris Sale
Framber Valdez
vs
Zack Wheeler
Framber Valdez
vs
Paul Skenes
Framber Valdez
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Framber Valdez
vs
Tarik Skubal
Framber Valdez
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Framber Valdez
vs
Chase Burns
Framber Valdez
vs
Logan Gilbert
Framber Valdez
vs
Bryce Miller
Framber Valdez
vs
Max Meyer
Framber Valdez
vs
Bryan Woo
Framber Valdez
vs
Hunter Greene
Framber Valdez
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emerson Hancock
Freddy Peralta
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael Soroka
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trey Yesavage
Freddy Peralta
vs
Framber Valdez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tyler Wells
Freddy Peralta
vs
Kade Anderson
Freddy Peralta
vs
Mason Montgomery
Freddy Peralta
vs
Connelly Early
Freddy Peralta
vs
Walbert Urena
Freddy Peralta
vs
Michael King
Freddy Peralta
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Freddy Peralta
vs
Brandon Sproat
Freddy Peralta
vs
Taj Bradley
Freddy Peralta
vs
Landen Roupp
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shane Drohan
Freddy Peralta
vs
Dustin May
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jake Bennett
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Freddy Peralta
vs
Joey Cantillo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Ian Seymour
Freddy Peralta
vs
Sean Burke
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jared Jones
Freddy Peralta
vs
Ryan Weathers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Reid Detmers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Christian Scott
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cade Cavalli
Freddy Peralta
vs
Grant Taylor
Freddy Peralta
vs
Carlos Rodon
Freddy Peralta
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Freddy Peralta
vs
Gage Jump
Freddy Peralta
vs
Casey Mize
Freddy Peralta
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Troy Melton
Freddy Peralta
vs
Trevor Rogers
Freddy Peralta
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Freddy Peralta
vs
Cam Schlittler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chris Sale
Freddy Peralta
vs
Zack Wheeler
Freddy Peralta
vs
Paul Skenes
Freddy Peralta
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tarik Skubal
Freddy Peralta
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Freddy Peralta
vs
Chase Burns
Freddy Peralta
vs
Logan Gilbert
Freddy Peralta
vs
Bryce Miller
Freddy Peralta
vs
Max Meyer
Freddy Peralta
vs
Bryan Woo
Freddy Peralta
vs
Hunter Greene
Freddy Peralta
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Payton Tolle
vs
Garrett Crochet
Payton Tolle
vs
Max Fried
Payton Tolle
vs
Ranger Suarez
Payton Tolle
vs
George Kirby
Payton Tolle
vs
Parker Messick
Payton Tolle
vs
Nolan McLean
Payton Tolle
vs
Jesus Luzardo
Payton Tolle
vs
Sonny Gray
Payton Tolle
vs
Kevin Gausman
Payton Tolle
vs
Braxton Ashcraft
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Brown
Payton Tolle
vs
Nathan Eovaldi
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Webb
Payton Tolle
vs
Gerrit Cole
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Latz
Payton Tolle
vs
Gavin Williams
Payton Tolle
vs
Tyler Glasnow
Payton Tolle
vs
Hunter Greene
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Henderson
Payton Tolle
vs
Bryan Woo
Payton Tolle
vs
Shota Imanaga
Payton Tolle
vs
Griffin Jax
Payton Tolle
vs
Kyle Harrison
Payton Tolle
vs
Max Meyer
Payton Tolle
vs
Eury Perez
Payton Tolle
vs
Foster Griffin
Payton Tolle
vs
Kyle Bradish
Payton Tolle
vs
Blake Snell
Payton Tolle
vs
Robbie Ray
Payton Tolle
vs
Sandy Alcantara
Payton Tolle
vs
Dylan Cease
Payton Tolle
vs
Shane McClanahan
Payton Tolle
vs
Nick Lodolo
Payton Tolle
vs
Drew Rasmussen
Payton Tolle
vs
Bryce Miller
Payton Tolle
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Payton Tolle
vs
Cam Schlittler
Payton Tolle
vs
Chris Sale
Payton Tolle
vs
Zack Wheeler
Payton Tolle
vs
Paul Skenes
Payton Tolle
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Payton Tolle
vs
Tarik Skubal
Payton Tolle
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Payton Tolle
vs
Chase Burns
Payton Tolle
vs
Logan Gilbert
Payton Tolle
vs
Trevor Rogers
Payton Tolle
vs
Troy Melton
Payton Tolle
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Payton Tolle
vs
Casey Mize
Payton Tolle
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Taj Bradley
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shane Drohan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Dustin May
Brandon Sproat
vs
Walbert Urena
Brandon Sproat
vs
Connelly Early
Brandon Sproat
vs
Christian Scott
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cade Cavalli
Brandon Sproat
vs
Carlos Rodon
Brandon Sproat
vs
Spencer Schwellenbach
Brandon Sproat
vs
Framber Valdez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trey Yesavage
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael Soroka
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emmet Sheehan
Brandon Sproat
vs
Emerson Hancock
Brandon Sproat
vs
Freddy Peralta
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tyler Wells
Brandon Sproat
vs
Kade Anderson
Brandon Sproat
vs
Mason Montgomery
Brandon Sproat
vs
Michael King
Brandon Sproat
vs
MacKenzie Gore
Brandon Sproat
vs
Landen Roupp
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jake Bennett
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Brandon Sproat
vs
Joey Cantillo
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ian Seymour
Brandon Sproat
vs
Sean Burke
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jared Jones
Brandon Sproat
vs
Ryan Weathers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Reid Detmers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Grant Taylor
Brandon Sproat
vs
Gage Jump
Brandon Sproat
vs
Casey Mize
Brandon Sproat
vs
Justin Wrobleski
Brandon Sproat
vs
Troy Melton
Brandon Sproat
vs
Trevor Rogers
Brandon Sproat
vs
Jacob Misiorowski
Brandon Sproat
vs
Cam Schlittler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chris Sale
Brandon Sproat
vs
Zack Wheeler
Brandon Sproat
vs
Paul Skenes
Brandon Sproat
vs
Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Brandon Sproat
vs
Tarik Skubal
Brandon Sproat
vs
Shohei Ohtani (SP)
Brandon Sproat
vs
Chase Burns
Brandon Sproat
vs
Logan Gilbert
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bryce Miller
Brandon Sproat
vs
Max Meyer
Brandon Sproat
vs
Bryan Woo

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