Quentin Johnston - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Quentin Johnston start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Quentin Johnston for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Mid-End WR2/High-End WR3
ANALYSIS: The Los Angeles Chargers made an upgrade at offensive coordinator when they hired Mike McDaniel, formerly the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. L.A. is moving on from Greg Roman, who arguably leaned too run-heavy and didn't have creative schemes to get his receivers open.
Now, McDaniel will get to work with easily the best quarterback he's ever worked with, and Johnston will likely be in a role that suits his skill set much better. He's not a prototypical "X" wideout, but rather a big-bodied yards-after-catch machine.
Justin Herbet LAUNCHES it to Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard TD 🎯
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h1wr48fiC4
— NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026
Johnston has struggled with contested catches. A reasonable hope is that McDaniel schemes him wide open downfield more often than Roman did, and feeds him more easily catchable targets he can run after the catch.
He's one of only a handful of receivers to have at least 16 touchdowns over the past few seasons. The Chargers' offense should bounce back nicely production-wise, especially with their offensive line (for now) healthier than it was last year. Fingers crossed that continues.
It could take some time for this offense to gel, so for now, he's best started as a WR2 in deep leagues or a flex in 12-team leagues. His production has been hampered by poor offensive playcalling in his first three seasons in the NFL, but we've seen him flash major upside.
Chargers OC Mike McDaniel to WR Quentin Johnston: "Your drive phase right now is gonna f*ck the league up" pic.twitter.com/loQcidIJHW
— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) June 10, 2026
McDaniel's "drive phase" comment refers to his acceleration after the catch. Whatever you do, you probably shouldn't drop him even if he starts the year slow.
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Quentin Johnston. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for MarShawn Lloyd, Jadarian Price, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson, Marvin Harrison Jr., David Montgomery, Rico Dowdle compared to others:
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