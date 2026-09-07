DJ Moore - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

DJ Moore start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit DJ Moore for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in 10+ team leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: High-end WR3
ANALYSIS: The Buffalo Bills made a splash this past offseason, acquiring veteran wide receiver DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Moore had been a top-24 fantasy receiver for all six years from 2019 through 2024, but he dropped to WR35 last year. After the subpar season in Chicago, he was in need of a fresh start. That's where the Bills come in.
Moore is the flashy new No. 1 receiver in a strong Bills offense led by first-year head coach Joe Brady. Adding Moore to the mix represents a massive upgrade for Buffalo, as their top two receivers are now Moore and Khalil Shakir, instead of Shakir and Keon Coleman.
D.J. Moore's first @BuffaloBills catch of the preseason goes for 33 yards!
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sErDqbd3Yl
— NFL (@NFL) August 15, 2026
The trade not only benefits the Bills, but it also bodes well for Moore and his fantasy managers. He had fallen out of favor in Chicago, finishing last year as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III. He also fell below tight end Colston Loveland in the pecking order.
In Buffalo, he'll presumably be the No. 1 target for superstar quarterback Josh Allen. It's easy to see some similarities between this trade and the Bills' 2020 acquisition of Stefon Diggs, who enjoyed a career resurgence in Buffalo with four consecutive top-10 fantasy finishes.
A streak of top-10 finishes may not be in the cards for Moore, but he has legitimate top-18 upside this year and beyond. As it stands, he ranks as RotoBaller's WR26 in half-PPR redraft leagues.
Moore's Bills tenure will begin Week 1 against the Houston Texans. He'll have a relatively tough matchup against Texans cornerback Derek Stingley, but he's capable of overcoming this matchup thanks to his own talent and Allen's highly accurate passing.
This won't be the first time Moore goes up against Stingley. The two faced off during a Bears-Texans game in 2024. Stingley intercepted a pass headed Moore's direction, but the then-Bears receiver still managed to finish the game with six catches for 53 yards. We could see similar production this week from Moore, which makes him a high-end WR3/flex in leagues with 10+ teams.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like DJ Moore, MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - DJ Moore, MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for DJ Moore, MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Rhamondre Stevenson, Jadarian Price compared to others:
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