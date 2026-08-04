3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen

August 4, 2026

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half of the 2026 season, managers have seen many prospects not only earn the call, but also emerge as legit fantasy options, like Carson Benge, Parker Messick and Payton Tolle.

In this piece, we will check in on one of the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level and spotlight two emerging pitchers at the Triple-A level who could be nearing a return to the major leagues.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 52 G, .277/.382/.436, 15 2B, 4 HR, 10 SB

Outfielder Walker Jenkins would likely already be in the majors if not for injuries, but now that he is back on the field, he looks ready to make an impact.

Walker Jenkins since returning to the lineup for the @StPaulSaints on June 23rd... 72 PA

.308 AVG

.375 OBP

.554 SLG

10 XBH

2 HR

4 SB

7 BB

9 K#MNTwinspic.twitter.com/3flVYesGie — Eric Cross (@EricCrossMLB) July 21, 2026

Across 228 Triple-A plate appearances, Jenkins has posted a 14.3% strikeout rate while slashing .277/.382/.436 with four home runs, 14 doubles, 10 stolen bases, and a 114 wRC+.

Overall, Jenkins has plus raw power, a 112.3 mph max exit velocity, and 88th-percentile sprint speed, giving him the potential to contribute across all five categories.

The only concern has been his health. Jenkins battled a quad strain and left hamstring strain in 2024, then re-aggravated the hamstring this season before suffering an AC joint sprain after crashing into the outfield wall.

As a Twins fan, it's easy to think of Byron Buxton, but Jenkins is still too young to earn the "injury-prone" label.

With the Twins sitting at just a 12% chance to make the playoffs, they could once again move veterans at the trade deadline. Jenkins has nothing left to prove in Triple-A, and if Minnesota clears an outfield spot, he should be one of the first players called up.

The 21-year-old is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with five outfielders, and once he gets the call, he should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 81 1/3 IP, 2.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 SO, 40 BB

According to FanGraphs, the New York Yankees currently have a 99% chance of making the playoffs. However, with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger sidelined, the team may need to trade some pitching for more offense.

Since losing Judge, the Yankees' offense has been below average, while their pitching staff has continued to carry the team. One of their most valuable trade chips could be right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, who is currently pitching at Triple-A.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez from the Red Sox in the trade that sent catcher Carlos Narvaez to Boston.

In 2025, Rodriguez had a breakout season, recording a 2.58 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 29% strikeout rate, and a 9.4% walk rate over 150 innings across three levels of the minor leagues.

This season, he has logged 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A while also throwing 17 innings with the major league team. His performance in Triple-A has been outstanding, posting a 2.77 ERA with 81 punchouts.

His results in the majors have been much different, though, as he has posted a -1.2% K-BB% and a 5.89 xERA over 17 innings.

However, taking a closer look, it appears his struggles were more about adjusting to the major leagues rather than being overmatched.

His biggest issue was command, not his stuff. Rodriguez has always been known as a strike-thrower, but in his debut, he walked four batters and hit another. Despite that, his fastball touched 97 mph, and his breaking pitches looked sharp.

Rodriguez features a deep six-pitch arsenal, above-average command, and the ability to generate both swings and misses and ground balls. Here is a breakdown of his arsenal at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre:

Overall, he is a strong stash option in 15-team leagues, especially if a trade lands him with a team in need of pitching and opens a path to a regular rotation role.

After throwing 150 innings last season, he has reached just 93 2/3 innings this year, so workload concerns should not limit his ability to contribute down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

George Klassen, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Current Level: AAA

Availability: 5% rostered

2026 AAA Stats: 91 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 88 SO, 46 BB

We talked about George Klassen last week, but after another outstanding outing, his call-up feels closer than ever. Here is a look at his most recent start.

Take a bow, George Klassen. 6.2 IP | 7 H | 2 ER | 0 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/3rFI7ko9TV — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 26, 2026

The Los Angeles Angels could be one of the more active sellers at the trade deadline, with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano among the pitchers who could be moved.

If either starter is dealt, the right-hander Klassen should be one of the first pitchers on his way to Orange County. The biggest question with Klassen is which version of him the Angels would be getting.

Earlier this season, Klassen got a brief opportunity in the major leagues, but the outcome was disappointing. In just 4 2/3 innings, he surrendered 10 walks before a finger injury forced him to return to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since returning to Triple-A Salt Lake, Klassen has shown meaningful progress, even though his overall numbers are still a mixed bag. Through 91 innings, he owns a 4.82 xERA, a 22.2% strikeout rate, and a 12.4% walk rate.

However, his recent stretch has been much more encouraging. Over his last 12 2/3 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander has struck out 18 batters while issuing just three walks and allowing only three earned runs.

If he continues pitching at this level, the Angels may have no choice but to call him up, even if they decide to hold onto their veteran starters. Overall, Klassen is worth a stash in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot.

Once he reaches the majors, watch closely to see whether his improvements have carried over to the big leagues.

- Written by Marty Tallman

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Chase Meidroth, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Crews, Kyle Leahy, Josh Bell, Royce Lewis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Chase Meidroth, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Crews, Kyle Leahy, Josh Bell, Royce Lewis:

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