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3 Impact Fantasy Baseball Prospects To Stash - Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Three top fantasy baseball prospects - Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen - that can make big impacts. These MLB prospects are waiver wire pickups or stashes.

Throughout the first half of the 2026 season, managers have seen many prospects not only earn the call, but also emerge as legit fantasy options, like Carson Benge, Parker Messick and Payton Tolle.

In this piece, we will check in on one of the hottest hitters at the Triple-A level and spotlight two emerging pitchers at the Triple-A level who could be nearing a return to the major leagues.

Should fantasy managers stash these high-end prospects? Let's dive in!

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Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 52 G, .277/.382/.436, 15 2B, 4 HR, 10 SB

Outfielder Walker Jenkins would likely already be in the majors if not for injuries, but now that he is back on the field, he looks ready to make an impact.

Across 228 Triple-A plate appearances, Jenkins has posted a 14.3% strikeout rate while slashing .277/.382/.436 with four home runs, 14 doubles, 10 stolen bases, and a 114 wRC+.

Overall, Jenkins has plus raw power, a 112.3 mph max exit velocity, and 88th-percentile sprint speed, giving him the potential to contribute across all five categories.

The only concern has been his health. Jenkins battled a quad strain and left hamstring strain in 2024, then re-aggravated the hamstring this season before suffering an AC joint sprain after crashing into the outfield wall.

As a Twins fan, it's easy to think of Byron Buxton, but Jenkins is still too young to earn the "injury-prone" label.

With the Twins sitting at just a 12% chance to make the playoffs, they could once again move veterans at the trade deadline. Jenkins has nothing left to prove in Triple-A, and if Minnesota clears an outfield spot, he should be one of the first players called up.

The 21-year-old is worth stashing in 15-team leagues with five outfielders, and once he gets the call, he should be rostered in all fantasy formats.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

Elmer Rodriguez, SP, New York Yankees

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 81 1/3 IP, 2.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 SO, 40 BB

According to FanGraphs, the New York Yankees currently have a 99% chance of making the playoffs. However, with Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger sidelined, the team may need to trade some pitching for more offense.

Since losing Judge, the Yankees' offense has been below average, while their pitching staff has continued to carry the team. One of their most valuable trade chips could be right-hander Elmer Rodriguez, who is currently pitching at Triple-A.

The Yankees acquired Rodriguez from the Red Sox in the trade that sent catcher Carlos Narvaez to Boston.

In 2025, Rodriguez had a breakout season, recording a 2.58 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP, a 29% strikeout rate, and a 9.4% walk rate over 150 innings across three levels of the minor leagues.

This season, he has logged 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A while also throwing 17 innings with the major league team. His performance in Triple-A has been outstanding, posting a 2.77 ERA with 81 punchouts.

His results in the majors have been much different, though, as he has posted a -1.2% K-BB% and a 5.89 xERA over 17 innings.

However, taking a closer look, it appears his struggles were more about adjusting to the major leagues rather than being overmatched.

His biggest issue was command, not his stuff. Rodriguez has always been known as a strike-thrower, but in his debut, he walked four batters and hit another. Despite that, his fastball touched 97 mph, and his breaking pitches looked sharp.

Rodriguez features a deep six-pitch arsenal, above-average command, and the ability to generate both swings and misses and ground balls. Here is a breakdown of his arsenal at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre:

Overall, he is a strong stash option in 15-team leagues, especially if a trade lands him with a team in need of pitching and opens a path to a regular rotation role.

After throwing 150 innings last season, he has reached just 93 2/3 innings this year, so workload concerns should not limit his ability to contribute down the stretch.

-Written by Marty Tallman

 

George Klassen, SP, Los Angeles Angels

Current Level: AAA
Availability: 5% rostered
2026 AAA Stats: 91 IP, 3.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 88 SO, 46 BB

We talked about George Klassen last week, but after another outstanding outing, his call-up feels closer than ever. Here is a look at his most recent start.

The Los Angeles Angels could be one of the more active sellers at the trade deadline, with Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano among the pitchers who could be moved.

If either starter is dealt, the right-hander Klassen should be one of the first pitchers on his way to Orange County. The biggest question with Klassen is which version of him the Angels would be getting.

Earlier this season, Klassen got a brief opportunity in the major leagues, but the outcome was disappointing. In just 4 2/3 innings, he surrendered 10 walks before a finger injury forced him to return to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Since returning to Triple-A Salt Lake, Klassen has shown meaningful progress, even though his overall numbers are still a mixed bag. Through 91 innings, he owns a 4.82 xERA, a 22.2% strikeout rate, and a 12.4% walk rate.

However, his recent stretch has been much more encouraging. Over his last 12 2/3 innings, the 24-year-old right-hander has struck out 18 batters while issuing just three walks and allowing only three earned runs.

If he continues pitching at this level, the Angels may have no choice but to call him up, even if they decide to hold onto their veteran starters. Overall, Klassen is worth a stash in 15-team leagues with a minor league roster spot.

Once he reaches the majors, watch closely to see whether his improvements have carried over to the big leagues.

- Written by Marty Tallman

 

2026 Prospect Fantasy Baseball Redraft Stash Rankings

Who are the top fantasy baseball prospects to know? Check out our latest 2026 prospect fantasy baseball rankings which are updated regularly by Eric Cross:

Promoted Last Week: James Triantos (CHC)

Honorable Mentions (Hitters): Jonathon Long (CHC), Max Anderson (DET), Zach Ehrhard (LAD), Kemp Alderman (MIA), Ryan Clifford (NYM), Yohandy Morales (WAS), Abimelec Ortiz (WAS), Lazaro Montes (SEA), Ryan Ward (LAD), Gavin Cross (KCR), Parks Harber (SFG), Jacob Melton (TBR)

Honorable Mentions (Pitchers): George Klassen (LAA), Jack Wenninger (NYM), Hunter Barco (PIT), Brody Hopkins (TBR), Jonah Tong (NYM), Jaxon Wiggins (CHC)

Rank Player Position Team
1 Kade Anderson SP Mariners
2 Walker Jenkins OF Twins
3 Joshua Baez OF Cardinals
4 Charlie Condon 1B Rockies
5 Kaelen Culpepper SS Twins
6 Max Clark OF Tigers
7 Hector Rodriguez OF Reds
8 Seaver King SS/2B Nationals
9 George Lombard Jr. SS Yankees
10 Franklin Arias SS Red Sox
11 Angel Genao INF Guardians
12 Cam Cannarella OF Marlins
13 Zac Veen OF Rockies
14 Ralphy Velazquez 1B Guardians
15 Jhostynxon Garcia OF Pirates
16 Cooper Ingle C/OF Guardians
17 Karson Milbrandt SP Marlins
18 Quinn Mathews SP Cardinals
19 Luke Adams 1B/3B Brewers
20 Michael Arroyo 2B Mariners
21 Hagen Smith SP White Sox
22 Jett Williams SS/OF Brewers
23 Elmer Rodriguez SP Yankees
24 James Tibbs III OF Dodgers
25 River Ryan SP Dodgers

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Chase Meidroth, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Crews, Kyle Leahy, Josh Bell, Royce Lewis. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Looking to pick up someone else instead? Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Elmer Rodriguez, George Klassen, Tyler Wells, Grant Taylor, Francisco Alvarez, Chase Meidroth, Dominic Canzone, Dylan Crews, Kyle Leahy, Josh Bell, Royce Lewis:

Walker Jenkins
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Clay Holmes
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Walker Jenkins
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Max Clark
Walker Jenkins
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Robert Gasser
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Dalton Rushing
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AJ Smith-Shawver
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Nolan Arenado
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Luke Weaver
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Andrew Kittredge
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Cole Young
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Michael McGreevy
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Zach Thornton
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Erik Miller
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Clayton Beeter
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Luis Lara
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Jake Mangum
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Masyn Winn
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Brayan Rocchio
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Reynaldo Lopez
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Bailey Ober
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Tommy White
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Ty France
Walker Jenkins
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Cooper Pratt
Walker Jenkins
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Luis Robert Jr.
Walker Jenkins
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Spencer Steer
Walker Jenkins
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Walbert Urena
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Brandon Pfaadt
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Chase Meidroth
Walker Jenkins
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Willi Castro
Walker Jenkins
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Jasson Dominguez
Walker Jenkins
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Henry Bolte
Walker Jenkins
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Kerry Carpenter
Walker Jenkins
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Gleyber Torres
Walker Jenkins
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Bryce Eldridge
Walker Jenkins
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Jung Hoo Lee
Walker Jenkins
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Alex Lange
Walker Jenkins
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Lane Thomas
Walker Jenkins
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Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
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Joshua Baez
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Francisco Alvarez
Walker Jenkins
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Braden Montgomery
Walker Jenkins
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Walker Jenkins
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Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
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Jake McCarthy
Walker Jenkins
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Jose Caballero
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Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
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A.J. Ewing
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Sam Antonacci
Walker Jenkins
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Heliot Ramos
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Mickey Moniak
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Kody Clemens
Walker Jenkins
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Garrett Mitchell
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Luke Keaschall
Walker Jenkins
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Cole Carrigg
Walker Jenkins
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Mauricio Dubon
Walker Jenkins
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Heriberto Hernandez
Walker Jenkins
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Tommy Edman
Walker Jenkins
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Tristan Peters
Walker Jenkins
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JJ Bleday
Tyler Wells
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Jacob Webb
Tyler Wells
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Tanner Scott
Tyler Wells
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Jake Burger
Tyler Wells
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Nick Gonzales
Tyler Wells
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Heriberto Hernandez
Tyler Wells
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Tommy Edman
Tyler Wells
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Yainer Diaz
Tyler Wells
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Mason Montgomery
Tyler Wells
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Travis Bazzana
Tyler Wells
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Royce Lewis
Tyler Wells
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Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Wells
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Brandon Sproat
Tyler Wells
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Mauricio Dubon
Tyler Wells
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Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Wells
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Cole Carrigg
Tyler Wells
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Tristan Peters
Tyler Wells
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Gage Jump
Tyler Wells
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Dominic Canzone
Tyler Wells
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Josh Bell
Tyler Wells
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JJ Bleday
Tyler Wells
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Shane Drohan
Tyler Wells
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Merrill Kelly
Tyler Wells
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Gabriel Moreno
Tyler Wells
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Braden Montgomery
Tyler Wells
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Luke Keaschall
Tyler Wells
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Francisco Alvarez
Tyler Wells
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Cade Cavalli
Tyler Wells
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Joshua Baez
Tyler Wells
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Christian Scott
Tyler Wells
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Kade Anderson
Tyler Wells
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Kyle Karros
Tyler Wells
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Lane Thomas
Tyler Wells
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Garrett Mitchell
Tyler Wells
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Alex Lange
Tyler Wells
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Kody Clemens
Tyler Wells
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Jung Hoo Lee
Tyler Wells
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Tyler Wells
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Bryce Eldridge
Tyler Wells
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Grant Taylor
Tyler Wells
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Gleyber Torres
Tyler Wells
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Emilio Pagan
Tyler Wells
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Kerry Carpenter
Tyler Wells
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Caleb Durbin
Tyler Wells
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Jake Bennett
Tyler Wells
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Troy Melton
Tyler Wells
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Jacob Latz
Tyler Wells
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Logan Henderson
Tyler Wells
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Joey Cantillo
Tyler Wells
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Kenley Jansen
Tyler Wells
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Griffin Jax
Tyler Wells
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Ian Seymour
Tyler Wells
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Brandon Pfaadt
Tyler Wells
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Walbert Urena
Tyler Wells
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Bailey Ober
Tyler Wells
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Reynaldo Lopez
Tyler Wells
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Clayton Beeter
Tyler Wells
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Erik Miller
Tyler Wells
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Zach Thornton
Tyler Wells
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Michael McGreevy
Tyler Wells
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Andrew Kittredge
Tyler Wells
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Luke Weaver
Tyler Wells
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Robert Gasser
Grant Taylor
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Emilio Pagan
Grant Taylor
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Grant Taylor
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Caleb Durbin
Grant Taylor
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Kody Clemens
Grant Taylor
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Mickey Moniak
Grant Taylor
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Garrett Mitchell
Grant Taylor
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Heliot Ramos
Grant Taylor
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Kyle Karros
Grant Taylor
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Sam Antonacci
Grant Taylor
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Christian Scott
Grant Taylor
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Carter Jensen
Grant Taylor
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Cade Cavalli
Grant Taylor
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Ian Seymour
Grant Taylor
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Luke Keaschall
Grant Taylor
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Griffin Jax
Grant Taylor
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Gabriel Moreno
Grant Taylor
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Samuel Basallo
Grant Taylor
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Shane Drohan
Grant Taylor
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Curtis Mead
Grant Taylor
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Josh Bell
Grant Taylor
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Kenley Jansen
Grant Taylor
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Gage Jump
Grant Taylor
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T.J. Rumfield
Grant Taylor
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Cole Carrigg
Grant Taylor
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A.J. Ewing
Grant Taylor
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Mauricio Dubon
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Wilson
Grant Taylor
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Yoendrys Gomez
Grant Taylor
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Joey Cantillo
Grant Taylor
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Travis Bazzana
Grant Taylor
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Chase DeLauter
Grant Taylor
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Yainer Diaz
Grant Taylor
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Logan Henderson
Grant Taylor
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Heriberto Hernandez
Grant Taylor
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Jose Caballero
Grant Taylor
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Jake Burger
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Latz
Grant Taylor
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Jacob Webb
Grant Taylor
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Troy Melton
Grant Taylor
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Tyler Wells
Grant Taylor
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Jake Bennett
Grant Taylor
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Tanner Scott
Grant Taylor
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Jake McCarthy
Grant Taylor
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Mason Montgomery
Grant Taylor
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Brandon Sproat
Grant Taylor
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Merrill Kelly
Grant Taylor
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Kade Anderson
Grant Taylor
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Alex Lange
Grant Taylor
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Brandon Pfaadt
Grant Taylor
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Walbert Urena
Grant Taylor
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Bailey Ober
Grant Taylor
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Reynaldo Lopez
Grant Taylor
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Clayton Beeter
Grant Taylor
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Erik Miller
Grant Taylor
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Zach Thornton
Grant Taylor
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Michael McGreevy
Grant Taylor
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Andrew Kittredge
Grant Taylor
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Luke Weaver
Grant Taylor
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Robert Gasser
Grant Taylor
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Shane Bieber
Grant Taylor
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Clay Holmes
Grant Taylor
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AJ Smith-Shawver
Francisco Alvarez
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Braden Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
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Joshua Baez
Francisco Alvarez
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Merrill Kelly
Francisco Alvarez
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Kade Anderson
Francisco Alvarez
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JJ Bleday
Francisco Alvarez
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Lane Thomas
Francisco Alvarez
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Dominic Canzone
Francisco Alvarez
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Alex Lange
Francisco Alvarez
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Tristan Peters
Francisco Alvarez
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Jung Hoo Lee
Francisco Alvarez
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Ryan Jeffers
Francisco Alvarez
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Bryce Eldridge
Francisco Alvarez
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Brandon Sproat
Francisco Alvarez
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Gleyber Torres
Francisco Alvarez
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Royce Lewis
Francisco Alvarez
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Kerry Carpenter
Francisco Alvarez
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Mason Montgomery
Francisco Alvarez
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Henry Bolte
Francisco Alvarez
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Tommy Edman
Francisco Alvarez
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Jasson Dominguez
Francisco Alvarez
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Nick Gonzales
Francisco Alvarez
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Willi Castro
Francisco Alvarez
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Tanner Scott
Francisco Alvarez
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Chase Meidroth
Francisco Alvarez
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Tyler Wells
Francisco Alvarez
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Brandon Pfaadt
Francisco Alvarez
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Jacob Webb
Francisco Alvarez
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Walbert Urena
Francisco Alvarez
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Jake Burger
Francisco Alvarez
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Spencer Steer
Francisco Alvarez
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Heriberto Hernandez
Francisco Alvarez
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Luis Robert Jr.
Francisco Alvarez
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Yainer Diaz
Francisco Alvarez
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Cooper Pratt
Francisco Alvarez
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Travis Bazzana
Francisco Alvarez
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Ty France
Francisco Alvarez
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Yoendrys Gomez
Francisco Alvarez
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Tommy White
Francisco Alvarez
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Mauricio Dubon
Francisco Alvarez
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Bailey Ober
Francisco Alvarez
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Cole Carrigg
Francisco Alvarez
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Reynaldo Lopez
Francisco Alvarez
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Gage Jump
Francisco Alvarez
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Samuel Basallo
Francisco Alvarez
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Carter Jensen
Francisco Alvarez
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Gabriel Moreno
Francisco Alvarez
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Dalton Rushing
Chase Meidroth
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Willi Castro
Chase Meidroth
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Brandon Pfaadt
Chase Meidroth
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Jasson Dominguez
Chase Meidroth
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Walbert Urena
Chase Meidroth
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Henry Bolte
Chase Meidroth
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Spencer Steer
Chase Meidroth
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Kerry Carpenter
Chase Meidroth
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Luis Robert Jr.
Chase Meidroth
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Gleyber Torres
Chase Meidroth
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Cooper Pratt
Chase Meidroth
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Bryce Eldridge
Chase Meidroth
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Ty France
Chase Meidroth
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Jung Hoo Lee
Chase Meidroth
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Tommy White
Chase Meidroth
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Alex Lange
Chase Meidroth
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Bailey Ober
Chase Meidroth
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Lane Thomas
Chase Meidroth
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Reynaldo Lopez
Chase Meidroth
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Kade Anderson
Chase Meidroth
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Brayan Rocchio
Chase Meidroth
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Joshua Baez
Chase Meidroth
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Masyn Winn
Chase Meidroth
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Francisco Alvarez
Chase Meidroth
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Jake Mangum
Chase Meidroth
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Braden Montgomery
Chase Meidroth
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Luis Lara
Chase Meidroth
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Merrill Kelly
Chase Meidroth
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Clayton Beeter
Chase Meidroth
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JJ Bleday
Chase Meidroth
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Erik Miller
Chase Meidroth
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Dominic Canzone
Chase Meidroth
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Zach Thornton
Chase Meidroth
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Tristan Peters
Chase Meidroth
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Michael McGreevy
Chase Meidroth
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Ryan Jeffers
Chase Meidroth
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Cole Young
Chase Meidroth
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Brandon Sproat
Chase Meidroth
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Andrew Kittredge
Chase Meidroth
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Royce Lewis
Chase Meidroth
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Luke Weaver
Chase Meidroth
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Mason Montgomery
Chase Meidroth
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Nolan Arenado
Chase Meidroth
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Tommy Edman
Chase Meidroth
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Jose Caballero
Chase Meidroth
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Jacob Wilson
Chase Meidroth
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A.J. Ewing
Chase Meidroth
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Curtis Mead
Chase Meidroth
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Sam Antonacci
Chase Meidroth
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Caleb Durbin
Chase Meidroth
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Kody Clemens
Chase Meidroth
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Kyle Karros
Chase Meidroth
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Luke Keaschall
Chase Meidroth
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Mauricio Dubon
Chase Meidroth
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Travis Bazzana
Chase Meidroth
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Nick Gonzales
Chase Meidroth
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George Lombard Jr.
Dominic Canzone
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Tristan Peters
Dominic Canzone
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JJ Bleday
Dominic Canzone
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Ryan Jeffers
Dominic Canzone
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Merrill Kelly
Dominic Canzone
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Brandon Sproat
Dominic Canzone
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Braden Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Royce Lewis
Dominic Canzone
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Francisco Alvarez
Dominic Canzone
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Mason Montgomery
Dominic Canzone
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Joshua Baez
Dominic Canzone
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Tommy Edman
Dominic Canzone
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Kade Anderson
Dominic Canzone
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Nick Gonzales
Dominic Canzone
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Lane Thomas
Dominic Canzone
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Tanner Scott
Dominic Canzone
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Alex Lange
Dominic Canzone
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Tyler Wells
Dominic Canzone
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Jung Hoo Lee
Dominic Canzone
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Jacob Webb
Dominic Canzone
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Bryce Eldridge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake Burger
Dominic Canzone
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Gleyber Torres
Dominic Canzone
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Heriberto Hernandez
Dominic Canzone
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Kerry Carpenter
Dominic Canzone
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Yainer Diaz
Dominic Canzone
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Henry Bolte
Dominic Canzone
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Travis Bazzana
Dominic Canzone
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Jasson Dominguez
Dominic Canzone
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Yoendrys Gomez
Dominic Canzone
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Willi Castro
Dominic Canzone
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Mauricio Dubon
Dominic Canzone
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Chase Meidroth
Dominic Canzone
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Cole Carrigg
Dominic Canzone
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Brandon Pfaadt
Dominic Canzone
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Gage Jump
Dominic Canzone
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Walbert Urena
Dominic Canzone
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Josh Bell
Dominic Canzone
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Spencer Steer
Dominic Canzone
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Shane Drohan
Dominic Canzone
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Luis Robert Jr.
Dominic Canzone
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Gabriel Moreno
Dominic Canzone
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Cooper Pratt
Dominic Canzone
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Luke Keaschall
Dominic Canzone
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Esmerlyn Valdez
Dominic Canzone
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Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
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Jake McCarthy
Dominic Canzone
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Jose Caballero
Dominic Canzone
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Chase DeLauter
Dominic Canzone
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A.J. Ewing
Dominic Canzone
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Sam Antonacci
Dominic Canzone
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Heliot Ramos
Dominic Canzone
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Mickey Moniak
Dominic Canzone
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Kody Clemens
Dominic Canzone
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Garrett Mitchell
Dominic Canzone
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Jake Mangum
Dominic Canzone
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Luis Lara
Dominic Canzone
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Charlie Condon
Dominic Canzone
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Max Clark
Josh Bell
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Shane Drohan
Josh Bell
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Gage Jump
Josh Bell
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Gabriel Moreno
Josh Bell
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Cole Carrigg
Josh Bell
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Luke Keaschall
Josh Bell
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Mauricio Dubon
Josh Bell
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Cade Cavalli
Josh Bell
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Yoendrys Gomez
Josh Bell
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Christian Scott
Josh Bell
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Travis Bazzana
Josh Bell
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Kyle Karros
Josh Bell
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Yainer Diaz
Josh Bell
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Garrett Mitchell
Josh Bell
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Heriberto Hernandez
Josh Bell
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Kody Clemens
Josh Bell
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Jake Burger
Josh Bell
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Vinnie Pasquantino
Josh Bell
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Jacob Webb
Josh Bell
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Grant Taylor
Josh Bell
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