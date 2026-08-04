👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Projecting Rest of Season Top 10 Closers in 2026 Fantasy Baseball (August Update)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
David Bednar - Closers and saves depth charts, fantasy baseball rankings

Dan Palyo projects which 10 closers will finish the season in the top 10 for the 2026 fantasy baseball season as we head into Week 18 of MLB action.

In This Article hide
Current Top 10 Closers for Fantasy Baseball
Projected Top 10 Closers for Fantasy Baseball
Honorable Mention
More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

The trade deadline was a wild ride yesterday, with quite a few teams upgrading their lineups, rotations, and bullpens for the stretch run. We didn't see too many closers moved, though it looks like Jeff Hoffman is clearly the new closer in Minnesota and Luke Weaver certainly could be the Pirates' top ninth-inning option.

Now that we've hit the dog days of August, it's time for our monthly check-in on the closer rankings and leaderboard. With two months to go, there's still plenty of time for player movement on the leaderboard, though the top group of closers is definitely beginning to solidify.

So, which closers do we expect to finish in the top 10 by the end of the season? Let's start by looking at the current top 10 closers as of today, August 4.

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Current Top 10 Closers for Fantasy Baseball

Here are the top 10 most valuable starting pitchers in 5x5 roto leagues right now, according to Yahoo's player rankings. All stats were current through Sunday, August 2.

Closer IP SV K ERA WHIP
Mason Miller 47.1 28 88 0.76 0.8
Louis Varland 56.2 24 73 1.11 1.02
Jacob Latz 50 21 51 1.8 0.66
Bryan Baker 43.1 31 46 1.45 0.85
Cade Smith 51.1 30 71 2.45 1.09
David Bednar 48.1 24 54 2.61 1.06
Aroldis Chapman 37.2 27 50 1.67 1.19
Jhoan Duran 36.1 24 53 1.98 0.99
Tanner Scott 44.2 16 57 2.42 0.85
Josh Hader 23 15 34 1.17 0.87

Mason Miller is still a Padre, and San Diego decided to buy (don't they always?) instead of sell at the deadline, adding Robbie Ray and Casey Mize to their rotation. Miller is in a tier of his own, ranking 30 spots higher than the next closer. It will be very interesting to see how high he's drafted next season in fantasy leagues.

Jeff Hoffman's departure from Toronto means that Varland is the unrivaled late-inning guy in Toronto, but it also means one less reliable guy in that pen to help preserve leads for this Toronto team (and their terrible offense). I love what Varland has done this year, but the Jays were sellers at the deadline, shipping out Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho, and I think his save opportunities could dwindle.

Speaking of disappearing opportunities, Texas closer Jacob Latz hasn't pitched in a week. He's clinging to the third spot in the rankings, but mainly on the strength of his 0.66 WHIP, as his 21 saves on the year now rank just 11th in the league.

Your new league leader in saves is Bryan Baker of the Tampa Bay Rays with 31. He's been simply fantastic in his first full season as a closer, and with the Rays adding Freddy Peralta at the deadline to potentially strengthen their rotation, we could see even more save opportunities for Baker on a very good Tampa team.

Let's talk about some of this month's risers! No one has more saves over the last month than Boston's Aroldis Chapman. The ageless wonder has been locking down games for the Red Sox as they completely turned their season around and ended up being buyers, not sellers at the deadline. He looks poised for a big finish to the season as Boston has a solid pitching staff in front of him and has seen their offense come to life this summer.

Let's not bury the lede here, though, as it's David Bednar on the cover of this article! I will admit that I had questions about Bednar's ability to close games after he looked shaky at the end of last season and the beginning of this one, but he's been lights out over the last month, racking up seven saves with a 1.46 ERA and 0.65 WHIP.

The Yankees didn't go after bullpen help, and actually traded away Camilo Doval to the Pirates, so Bednar's role looks secure, and even with New York's offensive struggles, he should continue to get plenty of save opportunities with Cam Schlittler and Gerrit Cole leading the way for a Yankees rotation that has the fifth-best ERA in baseball.

 

Projected Top 10 Closers for Fantasy Baseball

When we factor in the remaining schedule and adjust for some expected regression, we end up with this list - my prediction for which relief pitchers finish as the top 10 closers by the end of the season.

Closer Team Projection Current Rank
Mason Miller SDP 1 1
Bryan Baker TBR 2 4
Cade Smith CLE 3 5
David Bednar NYY 4 6
Aroldis Champman BOS 5 7
Jhoan Duran PHI 6 8
Josh Hader HOU 7 10
Louis Varland TOR 8 2
Trevor Megill MIL 9 11
Jacob Latz TEX 10 3

I am bumping Baker up to the second spot based on his high number of saves and the likelihood of more save opportunities down the stretch. The same logic applies to Cade Smith, who only had four saves over the last month, but put up a 0.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP over 12 innings for Cleveland. The Guardians acquired Foster Griffin to help bolster an already very good rotation, and with a very mediocre offense, I could see Smith having to save a lot of close games down the stretch as Cleveland makes a run for the playoffs.

I keep pushing up Jhoan Duran as everything about his stats screams "elite closer." His 1.54 SIERA is second only to Mason Miller's 1.38, and a 59% GB% is a beautiful thing to see as only two other pitchers on our leaderboard have a GB% higher than 50% (Varland and Bednar).

As I predicted last month, it didn't take long for Josh Hader to work his way onto the leaderboard. I am going to keep bumping him up, as he's been tremendous since his mid-season debut (1.17 ERA) and his xERA of 1.56 is second only to (you guessed it) Mason Miller at 1.35.

I expect Tanner Scott to drop out of the ranks as Edwin Diaz is back for the Dodgers and was given the first save opportunity that occurred since his return. I like Brewers' closer Trevor Megill to take his place in the top ten, as he's been extremely reliable for Milwaukee lately and has the benefit of pitching for a really good team with a lot of starting pitching depth (perhaps they can now elevate Dustin May, too?)

 

Honorable Mention

Raisel Iglesias and Andres Munoz both deserve a shout-out here. Iglesias is now up to 24 saves for Atlanta and is probably the first guy sitting outside the top ten for me. It's taken a while, but Munoz has brought his ERA down under 4.00 and his WHIP to 1.25. He's looked more like the 2025 version of himself lately, posting a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 16 strikeouts across his last 9.1 innings.

Riley O'Brien is right in the mix here for the last spot, too. His save pace has slowed down considerably, however, as he's sitting at 26 for the season but has just four saves since the Fourth of July. He simply can't compete with the top closers in terms of ERA (3.43), but he has no competition for saves, and the Cardinals refuse to go quietly and keep winning close games.

I mentioned Jeff Hoffman and Luke Weaver in the opening, but perhaps the biggest winner at the trade deadline in terms of lightly rostered closers is Grant Taylor.

Taylor is still just 28% rostered, but should get the majority of save opportunities for the White Sox down the stretch. Chicago added Huascar Brazoban to strengthen their pen, but Taylor is easily the most talented high-leverage guy between him, Sean Newcomb, and Bryan Hudson. Don't be surprised if he goes on a late-season run and racks up a bunch of saves for a surprisingly good White Sox club, though it probably won't be enough to put him in the conversation for the top ten list.

In case this is the last edition of the closer rankings, thanks for reading, and good luck in your leagues down the stretch!

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Baseball Analysis

Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 19
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/4
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts
Hot Pitchers: Sneaky Waiver Wire Adds, Buys?


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy baseball app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, sleepers, prospects & more. All free!






REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

George Lombard Jr.

Yankees Promoting Infield Prospect George Lombard Jr. to the Majors
Alec Burleson

Hits Three Homers, Drives in Six Runs in Win Over Yankees
James Wood

Headed for MRI After Injuring Side on Monday
New Orleans Pelicans

Caleb Houstan Headed to the Pelicans
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic is Fully Healthy Again
Klay Thompson

Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Aaron Rodgers

Unloads on Dianna Russini/Mike Vrabel Offseason Story
Ben Griffin

Looks to Rebound Off the Tee At Wyndham Championship
Sahith Theegala

Trying to Shake Off Rusty Form Since US Open
Maverick McNealy

Tries to Continue Momentum From 3M Open
Johnny Keefer

Needs More Opportunities to Thrive at Greensboro
Doug Ghim

May Have Challenge at Greensboro This Week
Austin Eckroat

Searching for Improvement at the Wyndham Championship
Pierceson Coody

Still Struggling with Putter and More
Blades Brown

Enjoying Great Form Heading to Greensboro
Dak Prescott

Won't Play in Preseason
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Acquiring All-Star Catcher Adley Rutschman From the Orioles
Liam Hicks

Rays Acquire Catcher Liam Hicks From the Marlins
Robbie Ray

Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
Mike Evans

Misses Practice With Quad Strain
A.J. Brown

Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
Daniel Rodriguez

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Xavier Worthy

Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
Jahmyr Gibbs

Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
Luther Burden III

the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
Taylor Ward

Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
Adley Rutschman

Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
Jo Adell

Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
CFB

Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
Jan Blachowicz

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Brock Bowers

Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
Navajo Stirling

Extends Win Streak
Bryce Harper

Expected to Move to the Outfield
Marcin Tybura

Loses Third Fight in a Row
Fernando Mendoza

"Living in the Building"
Aleksandar Rakic

Gets Back In The Win Column
Arjun Nimmala

Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
CFB

JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
Luis Arraez

Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
José Soriano

Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
NBA

Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
Cam Skattebo

the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Nikola Vučević

Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
NBA

Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
NBA

Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
Robert Valentin

Earns Second UFC Win
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
Moses Moody

Targeting September Return
Naji Marshall

Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Resume Throwing, Remains on Track for Pitching Return
Kevin Gausman

Traded to Cubs, Adds Veteran Presence to Rotation
Tarik Skubal

Set for Dodgers Debut, Poised to Bolster Rotation
Luis García Jr.

Yankees Acquire Luis Garcia Jr. From the Nationals
Washington Nationals

Yankees in Talks to Acquire Luis Garcia Jr.
Vita Vea

Buccaneers Don't Plan to Trade Vita Vea
Tucker Kraft

Could Participate in Joint Practice Later This Month
Jonathan Taylor

has "Faith" in Colts Giving him a New Deal
Jahmyr Gibbs

Lions Don't Seem to be Very Active in Contract Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs
Freddy Peralta

Rays Acquiring Freddy Peralta From the Mets
Jeremiyah Love

Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart
MLB

Several Owners Believe the Entire 2027 Season Could be Wiped Out
CFB

Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
Travis Hunter

Making Plays on Both Sides of the Ball
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Gets $250,000 Guarantee From Blazers
Domantas Sabonis

Kings Urged to Keep Domantas Sabonis
Zach LaVine

Kings May Showcase Zach LaVine
Isaac Jones

Targets Standard Deal with Pistons
Golden State Warriors

Kelly Olynyk Draws Warriors Interest
Luis Castillo

Mariners Trade Luis Castillo to the White Sox
Klay Thompson

Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson Buyout Path
De'Andre Hunter

Eyes Kings Starting Spot
Darius Acuff Jr.

Could Start for Kings
Jeremy Sochan

Joins Trail Blazers
Gary Payton II

Stays With Warriors
Xavier Worthy

Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
Cyrus Allen

Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Makes Immediate Impact in First Practice Back
Bijan Robinson

Falcons Still Working on a Potential Deal with Bijan Robinson
Xavier Worthy

Leaves Practice Early on Saturday With Shoulder Injury
Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Hitter Breakouts or Fake Outs? Week 19
MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Tuesday, 8/4
MLB Bullpen Depth Charts: Closers and Saves
Are You For Real? Surprising Pitcher Starts