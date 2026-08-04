August 4, 2026

RotoBaller's Every NHL Team's Defender of All Time - One Selection from All 32 Franchies. Read the greatest NHL defenders of all time including Drew Doughty, Brian Leetch, and more.

In this ranking, we will attempt to name the greatest defender of all time from each of the 32 NHL teams.

While some names may be obvious, there are quite a few clubs that have many worthy candidates. Where did we go wrong?

Let's dive in!

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Anahiem Ducks

Cam Fowler

While Scott Niedermayer was dominant over his short stretch with the Ducks and made a strong case, Cam Fowler will represent the team on our list. Fowler leads all defenders in team history with 991 games played and in points (457). He is the only blueliner in the club's history to have more than 270 points with the team.

Through these 15 seasons, Fowler appeared in 62 playoff games and earned one All-Star bid during the 2016 campaign.

Boston Bruins

Bobby Orr

Orr would tally an impressive 888 points over his career, with 264 of them coming as goals. Over his 10-year stint in Boston, Orr would win eight Norris Trophies and three Hart Trophies.

He would win two Stanley Cups (1969-70, 11971-72) and would win the Conn Smythe in both campaigns.

Buffalo Sabres

Phil Housley

Rasmus Dahlin nearly claimed a spot on this list and will likely finish his career in this spot, but for now, Phil Housley will represent the Sabres on our list. The Hall of Famer spent the first part of his 21 seasons with the Sabres. However, despite his somewhat shorter stint with the club, he made a lasting impact.

Housley is the only defender in club history to have more than 500 points with the team and finished within the top-10 in Norris voting three times.

Calgary Flames

Al MacInnis

Without a doubt, Al MacInnis will represent the Flames on our list. MacInnis spent 13 of his 23 NHL seasons with the Flames, with the other 10 in St. Louis. As a Flame, the Hall of Famer would lead the club (in terms of defenseman) in total points (822), goals, assists, and games played.

During these 13 campaigns, MacInnis would finish within the top-3 in Norris voting four times and would eventually take home that piece of hardware as a St. Louis Blue.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin

One of the few current-day players on our list will be Jaccob Slavin. While Justin Faulk holds a strong resume as well with the club, their current No. 1 defender, Slavin, will earn the slight nod on this edition of our ranking. Slavin is currently in his 11th campaign (in the NHL) and with the Canes.

Through these 11 seasons, Slavin has won two Lady Byng trophies and placed within the top-20 in Norris voting in all but two of his total seasons.

Chicago Blackhawks

Duncan Keith

The Hall of Famer spent all but one of his 17 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks and finished his time as the franchise's No.1 blueliner. With the Blackhawks, Keith served as the top defender during their dynasty of the 2010s. Throughout his 16-year tenure in Chicago, Keith won three Stanley Cups and took home two Norris Trophies.

Overall, Keith finished his time with the Blackhawks, appearing in 1,192 games and tallying 625 points, which trails only Doug Wilson for the most in the team's history.

Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar

Despite not playing in 500 regular-season games with the club, Cale Makar has already established himself as the team's No. 1 defender of all time. Makar has been with Avalanche since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season and has since emerged as one of the game's premier scoring defensemen.

Over seven seasons, Makar has scored 136 goals and totaled 507 points, which lead the team's record books. He has also won a Stanley Cup and taken home two Norris Trophies.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski

Following up, Makar will also be one of the top defenders in the current game, Zach Werenski. Werenski has consistently been among the game's top defenders and is coming off his first Norris Trophy (2025-26). Throughout his first 10 NHL seasons, Werenski has earned Norris voting in five of them, including a top-2 finish in 2024-25.

Overall, Werenski has tallied at least 80 points in each of his last two season and is coming off his second-straight 20-goal campaign. Despite not having much talent around him, Werenski continues to be the engine of this squad.

Dallas Stars

Sergei Zubov

The Hall of Famer Sergei Zubov will hold the next spot on our list. Zubov spent 12 of his 16 NHL campaigns with the Dallas Stars and was consistently one of the game's top blue liners over his 12-year stint in Texas. During these seasons, Zubov earned top-15 Norris votes in seven of the seasons.

While he won a Stanley Cup with the Rangers in his debut season, he also earned a second with the Stars during the 1998-99 campaign.

Detroit Red Wings

Nicklas Lidström

One of the greatest players of all time will hold the next spot on our list. Lidström spent all 20 seasons of his Hall of Fame career with the Red Wings and established himself as one of the greatest players in the game's history. Across these 20 campaigns, the Swedish native would win seven Norris Trophies and four Stanley Cups.

The Hall of Famer would finish his career with 1,142 points across 1,564 games played while boasting a +450 +/- rating.

Edmonton Oilers

Paul Coffey

The legendary Paul Coffey played for many teams during his NHL career, but was most known for his time in Edmonton. As an Oiler (seven seasons), Coffey averaged more than a point per game despite playing on the blue line. Through 532 games played, Coffey totaled 669 points with 209 of them coming as goals.

Throughout his career, Coffey won four Stanley Cups, with three of them coming with the Oilers (the other with the Penguins). He was also an eight-time All-Star and three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Florida Panthers

Aaron Ekblad

The next current-day player we will spotlight is Aaron Ekblad of the Panthers. The former first overall pick has lived up to expectations and been a cornerstone of the franchise since joining the club. Through his first 12 seasons as a Panther, Ekblad has led them to two Stanley Cup victories and several lengthy playoff runs.

In terms of accolades, Ekblad won the 2014-15 Calder and is the only blue-liner in team history to have eclipsed the 400-point mark.

Remember this Aaron Ekblad (@Ekblad5FLA) goal from last year? We certainly haven't forgotten. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Oy4U7viNuX — NHL (@NHL) November 23, 2020

Los Angeles Kings

Drew Doughty

The next current-day player on our list will be a franchise icon in Drew Doughty. Doughty has been one of the game's top blueliners since making his NHL debut and has established himself as one of the most recognizable players in Los Angeles Kings history. Doughty has been a King for 18 years and taken home a numerous amount of achievements.

The defender has been a part of two Stanley Cup-winning teams, earned four All-Star bids, and won his only Norris Trophy during the 2014-15 campaign.

Minnesota Wild

Ryan Suter

While Jared Spurgeon leads the franchise accolades in volume, Ryan Suter will get the edge on our list. Suter appeared in 656 games during his time with the Wild over nine seasons (of his 20 NHL campaigns). During this stretch of his career, Suter was one of the game's premier shut-down defenders.

He posted a +62 rating as a member of the Wild but totaled only 369 points over his 656 games.

Montreal Canadiens

Doug Harvey

This was one of the toughest decisions on our list. While Larry Robinson holds just an impressive resume like Doug Harvey, Harvey will get the slight edge on our list. Harvey spent 14 of his 19 seasons in the Hall of Fame with the Canadiens and enjoyed one of the most dominant careers in league history.

With the Canadiens, Harvey won six Norris Trophies and even four straight from the 1954 season through the 1957 campaign. He also took home six Stanley Cups while playing for the Canadiens.

Nashville Predators

Shea Weber

Another Hall of Fame will occupy the next spot. Shea Weber spent 11 of his 16 seasons with the Predators before moving to Montreal to play the final seasons of his career. While Roman Josi will likely occupy this spot by the end of his career, for now, Weber will still represent this club in our ranking.

Throughout his 11 seasons in Nashville, Weber was never awarded the Norris Trophy but came awfully close, finishing in the top 10 in voting in eight seasons.

New Jersey Devils

Scott Niedermayer

While Niedermayer did not get the nod for the Anaheim Ducks, he will, without a doubt, represent the Devils. While Ken Danekyo appeared in more games, Niedermayer's impact on a per-game basis was far higher with the club. Through 13 seasons with the New Jersey Devils, the Hall of Famer scored 112 goals, which led the franchise record books (among defenders).

He also tallied 476 points, won a Norris Trophy (2003-04), and won three Stanley Cups (his fourth came as a Duck).

New York Islanders

Denis Potvin

This was one of the easiest choices on this ranking. Denis Potvin stands alone in nearly all team metrics among defenders, but the young Matthew Schaefer could eventually take this spot on the list. Potvin spent all 15 seasons of his NHL career with the Islanders and took home four Stanley Cups.

In terms of personal accolades, Potvin was a three-time Norris Trophy winner and was named to seven All-Star teams.

New York Rangers

Brian Leetch

Leetch spent 17 of his 18 NHL seasons with the Blueshirts. He was a key member of their 1993-94 Stanley Cup-winning roster, taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy during that run.

Overall, he would finish his career with the second-most points in team history, despite playing on the blue line. He would score 240 goals and add 741 helpers, which stands as the most in team history. Leetch would also win two Norris Trophies and the Calder during his debut campaign.

Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson

Another current-day player will hold a spot on our list. Even though Karlsson has since enjoyed successful runs with the San Jose Sharks and, most recently, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Karlsson became a household name during his time in Ottawa. Through nine seasons in Ottawa, Karlsson became the face of the franchise, tallying 518 points in 627 games.

As a Senator, Karlsson won two Norris Trophies (with his third coming as a Shark) and even led the sport in assists (66) during the 2015-2016 season.

Philadelphia Flyers

Mark Howe

Without a doubt, Mark Howe will represent the Philadelphia Flyers on our list. Howe spent 10 of his 16 NHL seasons with the Flyers and sits atop most of the team record books among defenders. Over 10 campaigns with the Flyers, Howe would score 138 goals and add another 342 assists, both of which lead the position.

The Hall of Famer would also be named to three All-Star teams.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang

One of the club's longest tenured players will hold the next spot. Kris Letang has spent his entire 20-year (and counting) NHL career in the Steel City with the Penguins. As a Penguin, Letang has played a key role in winning three Stanley Cups and counting lengthy postseason runs.

Given his long tenure with the club, Letang leads all blueliners (in team history) in goals, assists, and total points. While he never won a Norris, Letang did receive top-5 votes in two seasons.

KRIS LETANG SNEAKS ONE PAST VLADAR FOR THE LEAD 😳 pic.twitter.com/RwsmAmzdDi — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2026

San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns

Brent Burns spent 11 seasons of his NHL career as a Shark and will undoubtedly represent them on this list. Through his 11 seasons as a Shark, Burns found the back of the net 172 times, which stands as the clear team record among defenders and is no danger of ever being surpassed for the foreseeable future.

During this stretch of his career, Burns won the 2016-17 Norris Trophy and led them to a Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn

The Kraken do not have the longest history among clubs on this list, which will make their selection rather easy. Vince Dunn is the only defender to have eclipsed the 200-point mark with the club, which will earn him the nod on this list. Dunn has spent five of his nine NHL seasons in Seattle after spending time in St. Louis.

He has yet to achieve any personal accolades as a member of the Kraken.

St. Louis Blues

Al MacInnis

While MacInnis already represents a club on this list, he will get his second nod towards the back half. While Chris Pronger and Alex Pietrangelo make a strong case to represent the Blues, MacInnis' resume is slightly stronger. While he spent only 10 of his 23 seasons as a Blue, he made a major, lasting impact.

During this decade, MacInnis would win a Norris Trophy and become the franchise leader in total points (452) among defenders.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Victor Hedman

Even though Victor Hedman still wears this team's jersey, he has already earned a spot on our list. In team history, Hedman stands alone at the top of most of the record books. Hedman has spent all 17 seasons of his NHL career in Tampa Bay and has been a part of many successful teams.

He has won two Stanley Cups and even took home the Conn Smythe during the 2019-20 campaign. He was also the 2017-18 Norris Trophy winner and has been named to seven All-Star teams (and counting).

Toronto Maple Leafs

Börje Salming

This was also one of the easier selections to make on this list. Salming is widely regarded as the team's top defender in their extensive history and will, without a doubt, represent them in our ranking. While Morgan Riley has chipped away at some of the counting stats, Salming still holds most of the records.

The Hall of Famer spent 16 of his 17 NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs. He was named to six All-Star teams, and while he never won a Norris, he finished within the top-8 in voting for eight straight seasons.

Utah Mammoth

Mikhail Sergachev

Given Utah's brief history, Mikahil Sergachev, the team's current No. 1, will hold the spot on this list. Sergachev is more known for his time with Tampa Bay but has since found a new home in Utah, serving as the clear top blueliner for the emerging Mammoth. Through two seasons in Utah, Sergachev has totaled 112 points over 155 games.

He has yet to claim any personal accolades as a member of the Mammoth, but did win two Cups as a member of the Lightning.

Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes

Even though Quinn Hughes was moved to the Minnesota Wild during the 2025-26 season, Hughes still holds the title as the top defender in Vancouver Canucks history. Hughes spent the first eight seasons of his career in Western Canada and immediately emerged as one of the game's premier defenders.

Through these eight seasons, Hughes took home one Norris Trophy (during the 2023-24 season) and tallied at least 76 points in four-straight campaigns.

Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore

While Vegas' history is also on the shorter end, Shea Theodore has quickly emerged as the franchise's primary blueliner. Since joining the Golden Knights during the 2017-28 season, Theodore has pushed himself to the top of most records on the team, especially in offensive metrics.

Through nine seasons in Vegas, Theodore has tallied 385 points, which stands as nearly 200 more than the No. 2 defender in team history. Theodore has also led them to a Stanley Cup victory.

Washington Capitals

Rod Langway

While John Carlson may lead the way in offensive metrics and counting stats, Rod Langway, the Hall of Famer, will earn the nod on our ranking. Throughout his 11 seasons in Washington (15 total NHL seasons), Langway emerged as one of the game's top "defensive" defenders, winning two straight Norris Trophies.

Overall, in Washington, Langway would post a stellar +116 rating while earning three All-Star bids.

Winnipeg Jets

Dustin Byfuglien

Even though Byfuglien only spent nine seasons with the club and holds the top points record, he will represent them on this list. This season, Byfuglien saw Josh Morrisey, the team's current No. 1 defender, surpass him in total points, but Byfuglien's overall impact has been far greater.

During his time as Jet, Byfuglien found the back of the net an impressive 122 times while finishing with the top-7 in Norris voting once in his career.