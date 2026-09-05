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Tony Pollard - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Tony Pollard - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Tony Pollard start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Tony Pollard for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in 12+ Team Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: RB3/FLEX

ANALYSIS: Pollard will be the lead back for the Tennessee Titans for yet another season. There may not be much to get excited about. While the team overhauled its coaching staff in the offseason, quarterback Cam Ward doesn't appear to have made much progress.

It's controversial to criticize rookies for their play, especially when they're on one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Ward didn't have much of a supporting cast. But he was still one of the league's most inaccurate QBs. He was also plagued by several mistakes and struggled to find consistent success at the pro level.

Ward struggles to hit his receivers, and despite offseason improvements, this is still one of the worst offenses in the league.

Pollard is 29 years old, and he regressed in several key efficiency stats last season, including tackle avoidance. He fumbled four times, losing three in the process, and logged just two games with 15 or more PPR fantasy points on his way to an RB23 overall finish.

It's frustrating to watch, because he still is a solid player. The Titans' offensive line has underperformed for years, and they haven't been particularly good at run blocking. The Titans are projected to improve with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll calling the plays.

But every season, a lot of the worst teams are projected to improve, and it simply doesn't happen. Ward's preseason was incredibly discouraging, and the selection of rookie WR Carnell Tate might not be enough to lift the team to significantly more red zone opportunities for the former Cowboys RB.

It's reasonable to be skeptical here. Pollard is a decent start in deep leagues, but backup RB Tyjae Spears played a lot in garbage time and handled pass-catching opportunities, leaving Pollard few avenues to be consistently startable. In shallower 12-team leagues, he's better on the bench for now as they begin their season against the Jets.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Alec Pierce, D'Andre Swift, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jaylen Waddle. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Alec Pierce, D'Andre Swift, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jaylen Waddle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Tony Pollard, Rhamondre Stevenson, Josh Downs, Carnell Tate, Jameson Williams, Rome Odunze, Alec Pierce, D'Andre Swift, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jaylen Waddle compared to others:

Tony Pollard
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
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DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
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J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
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Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
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Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
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MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
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Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
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Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
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Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
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Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
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Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
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Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
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Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
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Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
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Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
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Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
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Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
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TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
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Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
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Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
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Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
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Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
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Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
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Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
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Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
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Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
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Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
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Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
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RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
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Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
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Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
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Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
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Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
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Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
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Jordan Love
Tony Pollard
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David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
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Lamar Jackson
Tony Pollard
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Bo Nix
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
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DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
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Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
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Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
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Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
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Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
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Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
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Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
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Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
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Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
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Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
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Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
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Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
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Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
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Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Quentin Johnston
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Josh Downs
vs
Brock Purdy
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Carnell Tate
Josh Downs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Downs
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Josh Downs
vs
Tony Pollard
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Stafford
Josh Downs
vs
Dak Prescott
Josh Downs
vs
Stefon Diggs
Josh Downs
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Reed
Josh Downs
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Josh Downs
vs
Tucker Kraft
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Herbert
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxson Dart
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Jared Goff
Josh Downs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Downs
vs
Baker Mayfield
Josh Downs
vs
Drake Maye
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Love
Josh Downs
vs
Joe Burrow
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Josh Downs
vs
Bo Nix
Josh Downs
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Jayden Daniels
Josh Downs
vs
Alec Pierce
Josh Downs
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Josh Downs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Downs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Downs
vs
Makai Lemon
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Hurts
Josh Downs
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Kyler Murray
Josh Downs
vs
Jadarian Price
Josh Downs
vs
Romeo Doubs
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
David Montgomery
Josh Downs
vs
Rachaad White
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Lamar Jackson
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Ladd McConkey
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Rashee Rice
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
Davante Adams
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Josh Downs
vs
DJ Moore
Josh Downs
vs
Parker Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Khalil Shakir
Josh Downs
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Courtland Sutton
Carnell Tate
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Carnell Tate
vs
Brock Purdy
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Blake Corum
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Downs
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Stafford
Carnell Tate
vs
Quentin Johnston
Carnell Tate
vs
Stefon Diggs
Carnell Tate
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Carnell Tate
vs
RJ Harvey
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Addison
Carnell Tate
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Matthew Golden
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxson Dart
Carnell Tate
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Carnell Tate
vs
Dak Prescott
Carnell Tate
vs
Jared Goff
Carnell Tate
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Carnell Tate
vs
Baker Mayfield
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Reed
Carnell Tate
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Love
Carnell Tate
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Caleb Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Herbert
Carnell Tate
vs
Bo Nix
Carnell Tate
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Carnell Tate
vs
KC Concepcion
Carnell Tate
vs
Rico Dowdle
Carnell Tate
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Alec Pierce
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake Maye
Carnell Tate
vs
George Kittle
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Makai Lemon
Carnell Tate
vs
Joe Burrow
Carnell Tate
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Kyler Murray
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Romeo Doubs
Carnell Tate
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Warren
Carnell Tate
vs
Rachaad White
Carnell Tate
vs
Jayden Daniels
Carnell Tate
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Carnell Tate
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Hurts
Carnell Tate
vs
Josh Jacobs
Carnell Tate
vs
Christian Watson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jadarian Price
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Willis
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Devonta Smith
Carnell Tate
vs
Ladd McConkey
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashee Rice
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Davante Adams
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Carnell Tate
vs
DJ Moore
Carnell Tate
vs
Parker Washington
Carnell Tate
vs
Mike Evans
Carnell Tate
vs
Khalil Shakir
Carnell Tate
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Carnell Tate
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jameson Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Jameson Williams
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jameson Williams
vs
Luther Burden III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jameson Williams
vs
Colston Loveland
Jameson Williams
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jameson Williams
vs
DJ Moore
Jameson Williams
vs
Davante Adams
Jameson Williams
vs
Parker Washington
Jameson Williams
vs
Josh Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jameson Williams
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Mike Evans
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashee Rice
Jameson Williams
vs
David Montgomery
Jameson Williams
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jameson Williams
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jameson Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jameson Williams
vs
Jadarian Price
Jameson Williams
vs
Tee Higgins
Jameson Williams
vs
Christian Watson
Jameson Williams
vs
Breece Hall
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jameson Williams
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jameson Williams
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jameson Williams
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jameson Williams
vs
Devonta Smith
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jameson Williams
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jameson Williams
vs
Tyler Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
Zay Flowers
Jameson Williams
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Kyren Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jameson Williams
vs
Trey McBride
Jameson Williams
vs
Rome Odunze
Jameson Williams
vs
Javonte Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Jameson Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jameson Williams
vs
A.J. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Jameson Williams
vs
Sam Laporta
Jameson Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Jameson Williams
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jameson Williams
vs
Brock Bowers
Jameson Williams
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jameson Williams
vs
George Pickens
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Herbert
Jameson Williams
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jameson Williams
vs
Caleb Williams
Jameson Williams
vs
Chase Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jameson Williams
vs
Derrick Henry
Jameson Williams
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jameson Williams
vs
Drake London
Jameson Williams
vs
Jayden Reed
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Von Achane
Jameson Williams
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jameson Williams
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jameson Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Jameson Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jameson Williams
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jameson Williams
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
James Cook III
Jameson Williams
vs
Tony Pollard
Jameson Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Jameson Williams
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jameson Williams
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jameson Williams
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jameson Williams
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jameson Williams
vs
DK Metcalf
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordan Addison
Jameson Williams
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jameson Williams
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jameson Williams
vs
Michael Wilson
Jameson Williams
vs
Matthew Golden
Jameson Williams
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jameson Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Jameson Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Jameson Williams
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jameson Williams
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jameson Williams
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jameson Williams
vs
Jalen Coker
Jameson Williams
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jameson Williams
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jameson Williams
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jameson Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jameson Williams
vs
Denzel Boston
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Tucker
Jameson Williams
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jameson Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Jameson Williams
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jameson Williams
vs
Tre Harris
Rome Odunze
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rome Odunze
vs
Joe Burrow
Rome Odunze
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Warren
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake Maye
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rome Odunze
vs
Sam Laporta
Rome Odunze
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rome Odunze
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rome Odunze
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rome Odunze
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Herbert
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Rome Odunze
vs
Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jadarian Price
Rome Odunze
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rome Odunze
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rome Odunze
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
David Montgomery
Rome Odunze
vs
Jayden Reed
Rome Odunze
vs
Mike Evans
Rome Odunze
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rome Odunze
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rome Odunze
vs
Dak Prescott
Rome Odunze
vs
Parker Washington
Rome Odunze
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rome Odunze
vs
Tony Pollard
Rome Odunze
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rome Odunze
vs
DK Metcalf
Rome Odunze
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rome Odunze
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rome Odunze
vs
Jameson Williams
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Bucky Irving
Rome Odunze
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rome Odunze
vs
Luther Burden III
Rome Odunze
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Downs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rome Odunze
vs
Blake Corum
Rome Odunze
vs
Davante Adams
Rome Odunze
vs
Brock Purdy
Rome Odunze
vs
Josh Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rome Odunze
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Carnell Tate
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashee Rice
Rome Odunze
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rome Odunze
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Mason
Rome Odunze
vs
Tee Higgins
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rome Odunze
vs
Breece Hall
Rome Odunze
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rome Odunze
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rome Odunze
vs
RJ Harvey
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rome Odunze
vs
Devonta Smith
Rome Odunze
vs
Michael Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rome Odunze
vs
Matthew Golden
Rome Odunze
vs
Puka Nacua
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rome Odunze
vs
Drake London
Rome Odunze
vs
George Pickens
Rome Odunze
vs
Nico Collins
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Olave
Rome Odunze
vs
A.J. Brown
Rome Odunze
vs
Malik Nabers
Rome Odunze
vs
Zay Flowers
Rome Odunze
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rome Odunze
vs
KC Concepcion
Rome Odunze
vs
Makai Lemon
Rome Odunze
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rome Odunze
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rome Odunze
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rome Odunze
vs
Jalen Coker
Rome Odunze
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rome Odunze
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rome Odunze
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Rome Odunze
vs
Denzel Boston
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Harris
Alec Pierce
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Alec Pierce
vs
George Kittle
Alec Pierce
vs
KC Concepcion
Alec Pierce
vs
Makai Lemon
Alec Pierce
vs
Bo Nix
Alec Pierce
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyler Murray
Alec Pierce
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alec Pierce
vs
Romeo Doubs
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Love
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rachaad White
Alec Pierce
vs
Baker Mayfield
Alec Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jared Goff
Alec Pierce
vs
Travis Kelce
Alec Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alec Pierce
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxson Dart
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alec Pierce
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Alec Pierce
vs
Jalen Coker
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Golden
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Willis
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alec Pierce
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Alec Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Alec Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Alec Pierce
vs
Khalil Shakir
Alec Pierce
vs
Stefon Diggs
Alec Pierce
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alec Pierce
vs
Matthew Stafford
Alec Pierce
vs
Kyle Monangai
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Alec Pierce
vs
Daniel Jones
Alec Pierce
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Alec Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alec Pierce
vs
Carnell Tate
Alec Pierce
vs
Tyler Shough
Alec Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alec Pierce
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Brock Purdy
Alec Pierce
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Alec Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Alec Pierce
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alec Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Alec Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Quentin Johnston
Alec Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Alec Pierce
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Alec Pierce
vs
Tank Bigsby
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordan Addison
Alec Pierce
vs
Sam Darnold
Alec Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alec Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Alec Pierce
vs
DK Metcalf
Alec Pierce
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Alec Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Alec Pierce
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Brenton Strange
Alec Pierce
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Denzel Boston
Alec Pierce
vs
Dak Prescott
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Puka Nacua
Alec Pierce
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Alec Pierce
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Alec Pierce
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Alec Pierce
vs
Justin Jefferson
Alec Pierce
vs
Drake London
Alec Pierce
vs
George Pickens
Alec Pierce
vs
Nico Collins
Alec Pierce
vs
Chris Olave
Alec Pierce
vs
A.J. Brown
Alec Pierce
vs
Malik Nabers
Alec Pierce
vs
Zay Flowers
Alec Pierce
vs
Devonta Smith
Alec Pierce
vs
Ladd McConkey
Alec Pierce
vs
Tee Higgins
Alec Pierce
vs
Rashee Rice
Alec Pierce
vs
Garrett Wilson
Alec Pierce
vs
Davante Adams
Alec Pierce
vs
Luther Burden III
Alec Pierce
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Alec Pierce
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Alec Pierce
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Alec Pierce
vs
DJ Moore
Alec Pierce
vs
Parker Washington
Alec Pierce
vs
Mike Evans
Alec Pierce
vs
Christian Watson
Alec Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Alec Pierce
vs
Jayden Reed
Alec Pierce
vs
Tre Tucker
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tee Higgins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jeremiyah Love
D'Andre Swift
vs
Breece Hall
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rashee Rice
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ladd McConkey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Garrett Wilson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Allen
D'Andre Swift
vs
Devonta Smith
D'Andre Swift
vs
Davante Adams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ashton Jeanty
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Waddle
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zay Flowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Colston Loveland
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyren Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Luther Burden III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Trey McBride
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bucky Irving
D'Andre Swift
vs
Javonte Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jameson Williams
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Nabers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emeka Egbuka
D'Andre Swift
vs
A.J. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Olave
D'Andre Swift
vs
Terry Mclaurin
D'Andre Swift
vs
Nico Collins
D'Andre Swift
vs
DJ Moore
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brock Bowers
D'Andre Swift
vs
Parker Washington
D'Andre Swift
vs
George Pickens
D'Andre Swift
vs
Lamar Jackson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Omarion Hampton
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Evans
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chase Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
David Montgomery
D'Andre Swift
vs
Derrick Henry
D'Andre Swift
vs
Cam Skattebo
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake London
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jadarian Price
D'Andre Swift
vs
De'Von Achane
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian Watson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Saquon Barkley
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jalen Hurts
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Walker III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Jefferson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
D'Andre Swift
vs
James Cook III
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jayden Daniels
D'Andre Swift
vs
CeeDee Lamb
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
D'Andre Swift
vs
Quinshon Judkins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rome Odunze
D'Andre Swift
vs
Christian McCaffrey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Joe Burrow
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jaylen Warren
D'Andre Swift
vs
Puka Nacua
D'Andre Swift
vs
Drake Maye
D'Andre Swift
vs
Bijan Robinson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Sam Laporta
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rico Dowdle
D'Andre Swift
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Justin Herbert
D'Andre Swift
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
D'Andre Swift
vs
J.K. Dobbins
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonathon Brooks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Blake Corum
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chuba Hubbard
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jordan Mason
D'Andre Swift
vs
RJ Harvey
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Rachaad White
D'Andre Swift
vs
Josh Jacobs
D'Andre Swift
vs
Kyle Monangai
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyjae Spears
D'Andre Swift
vs
Keaton Mitchell
D'Andre Swift
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tank Bigsby
D'Andre Swift
vs
Woody Marks
D'Andre Swift
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Tyler Allgeier
D'Andre Swift
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
D'Andre Swift
vs
Malik Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Ray Davis
D'Andre Swift
vs
Jonah Coleman
D'Andre Swift
vs
Emmett Johnson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Dylan Sampson
D'Andre Swift
vs
Zach Charbonnet
D'Andre Swift
vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Chris Brooks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rachaad White
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Travis Kelce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyler Murray
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jalen Coker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Willis
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Makai Lemon
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Kittle
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Alec Pierce
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bo Nix
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Daniel Jones
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Love
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Shough
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Baker Mayfield
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jared Goff
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Sam Darnold
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Woody Marks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
RJ Harvey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brenton Strange
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Denzel Boston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jordan Mason
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
C.J. Stroud
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tre Tucker
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Carnell Tate
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brock Purdy
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Blake Corum
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Josh Downs
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Keenan Allen
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Drake London
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
George Pickens
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Nico Collins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Chris Olave
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
A.J. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Malik Nabers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Zay Flowers
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Devonta Smith
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tee Higgins
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Rashee Rice
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Davante Adams
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Luther Burden III
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
DJ Moore
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Parker Washington
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Evans
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jayden Reed
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashee Rice
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Waddle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Devonta Smith
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jaylen Waddle
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Zay Flowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kyren Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trey McBride
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Javonte Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Malik Nabers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
A.J. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Olave
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Nico Collins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brock Bowers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
George Pickens
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chase Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Derrick Henry
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake London
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Von Achane
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Waddle
vs
James Cook III
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Waddle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaylen Waddle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Puka Nacua
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylen Waddle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen Coker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Denzel Boston
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Tucker
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Tre Harris
Jaylen Waddle
vs
Jalen McMillan

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