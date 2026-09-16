👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Should I Drop Carnell Tate? Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 2 (2026)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Carnell Tate - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Should I drop Carnell Tate for fantasy football Week 2? Is Carnell Tate a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.

In This Article hide
Should I Drop Carnell Tate in Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Tennessee Titans rookie wideout Carnell Tate had a disappointing debut on Sunday against the New York Jets. The fourth overall pick caught four of his six passes for 38 yards with no touchdowns.

The Titans offense struggled overall, managing only one touchdown and 208 scrimmage yards. However, it is a young team with a lot of new pieces in coaching roles, so it will take time for the Titans to hit full stride.

After an underwhelming Week 1 outing, should you drop Tate in fantasy football?

Editor's Note: The FFPC Baby Gorilla Tournament is now open, featuring a $100,000 grand prize and a $675,450 total prize pool! This 12-team, Tight End Premium contest uses a 20-round draft format, with the overall winners determined by total points scored during Weeks 15–17. Get $25 to use toward your first entry by signing up through our link. Grab your team now! Sign Up Now!

 

Should I Drop Carnell Tate in Fantasy Football?

Absolutely not. Tate operated as the Titans' WR1 and led the team in targets and receiving yards, and we want the No. 1 receiver in a Brian Daboll offense. The WR1 in Daboll's offense has finished inside the top-14 receivers in overall PPR scoring over the last two seasons.

It was Tate's first NFL game, Cam Ward's first game in a new system, and Daboll's first time calling plays for this revamped Titans offense; that's a lot of firsts for a young football team. They have the pieces to be a potent offense and will get closer to their full potential as each week passes.

Tate had a strong summer and was a consistent standout during training camp. ESPN’s Turron Davenport said one of his standout traits early in camp was how effectively he was running the full route tree. Davenport also noted Tate had a nose for the end zone and scored often in practice.

Rookie wide receivers drafted inside the top 10 have been reliable fantasy options in their first season. Over the last four years, 78 percent have seen at least 115 targets and 55 percent finished inside the top-24 receivers in PPR formats. Additionally, those who had seven-plus touchdowns finished 75 percent inside the top-16 receivers.

The last time Daboll called plays for a receiver selected inside the top-10 picks, they saw 170 targets, finished as the WR6 in overall scoring, and averaged 18.2 PPR points per game. Tate still offers a sky-high ceiling in 2026.

Tate is also tied to a former No. 1 overall pick quarterback. Ward was forced into action as a rookie with a surrounding cast that wasn't ready to support a young quarterback. The Titans fired their head coach in Week 6 after starting the season 1-5, and the team didn't have a pass-catcher surpass 600 receiving yards.

The new regime will do anything to make sure Ward succeeds as the team's franchise quarterback and is betting their jobs on it.

"This kid's not going to fail," HC Robert Saleh told Davenport. "Obviously, I put my job on that one, but he's not going to fail. He's special."

Daboll is just as invested and enamored with Ward and his tools as Saleh. He was obsessed with Ward as a prospect during the 2025 predraft process and had the Giants offer multiple first-round picks to have the opportunity to draft Ward.

After those offers were declined, Daboll went as far as to convince Titans GM Mike Borgonzi to draft a different player, according to Bobby Kownack from NFL Network and Todd McShay from The Ringer.

With Saleh and Daboll all in, Ward is going to be a successful quarterback. If Ward is, he'll be able to run a functional offense that will bring fantasy success for Tate.

Tate investors, history tells us he will produce as a top-20 fantasy receiver, but it might take a little bit of patience for it to come to fruition.

 

Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?

The running back waiver wire landscape is extremely barren to begin every season. There simply aren't players to pick up who have starting roles because there are so few workhorse backs in the NFL.

All of them have been drafted. You could take shots on high-upside handcuffs or backups in the hopes they get a bigger role or in case of an injury to the starter. San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) has been injury-prone throughout his career, so you could pick up his backup, rookie Kaelon Black, who looked quite impressive in his NFL debut.

Other handcuffs could be Brian Robinson Jr. (in Atlanta behind Bijan Robinson) or Braelon Allen (in New York behind Breece Hall), as both could offer weekly FLEX upside if their starter is unable to play.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 2?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Braelon Allen. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Braelon Allen. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Samaje Perine, Kaelon Black, Braelon Allen:

Samaje Perine
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Samaje Perine
vs
Tank Bigsby
Samaje Perine
vs
Malachi Fields
Samaje Perine
vs
Mike Gesicki
Samaje Perine
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Brian Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Samaje Perine
vs
David Njoku
Samaje Perine
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Samaje Perine
vs
Kalif Raymond
Samaje Perine
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Woody Marks
Samaje Perine
vs
Emmett Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Romeo Doubs
Kaelon Black
vs
Jalen Coker
Kaelon Black
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Woody Marks
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyjae Spears
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendre Miller
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Braelon Allen
vs
Brenton Strange
Braelon Allen
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashod Bateman
Braelon Allen
vs
Kendre Miller
Braelon Allen
vs
Denzel Boston
Braelon Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Braelon Allen
vs
Mack Hollins
Braelon Allen
vs
Dalton Schultz
Braelon Allen
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Braelon Allen
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Braelon Allen
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Emmett Johnson
Braelon Allen
vs
Tyjae Spears

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fact or Fiction: Week 1's Biggest Surprises
Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Alex Newhook

Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Justin Sourdif

Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Rasheer Fleming

Could See Bigger Role in Year 2
Ryan Leonard

Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Jordan Staal

Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Atlanta Hawks

William Baker Joins Hawks on Camp Deal
Luke Evangelista

Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Cleveland Cavaliers

Sean McNeil Signs Camp Deal with Cavaliers
Cutter Gauthier

Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Golden State Warriors

Deivon Smith Joins Warriors on Camp Deal
Golden State Warriors

Chance McMillian Returns to Warriors on Training Camp Deal
CJ Abrams

Scratched on Tuesday with Neck Tightness
Igor Milicic

Knicks Waive Igor Milicic
New York Knicks

Liam Robbins Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
New York Knicks

Drew Eubanks Set to Join Knicks on Camp Deal
Washington Wizards

Anthony Gill Returns to Wizards on One-Year Deal
New York Knicks

John Konchar Agrees to One-Year Deal with Knicks
CFB

Gio Lopez Probable for Friday Night
Aaron Donald

Could Make his 2026 Debut on Monday Night
CFB

Luke Reynolds Entering Must-Start Territory
CFB

John Mateer Can Be Started Against New Mexico
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Remains a No-Brainer Start
CFB

Faizon Brandon Has Upside in Weak Matchup
CFB

Bryce Underwood Set to Make Impact on the Ground?
CFB

Drew Mestemaker Set for Another Big Game
CFB

Oregon Guard Trent Ferguson Out for Season
CFB

Jared Curtis to Make First Career Start
Carlos Correa

Won't Return This Season
Ja'Kobi Lane

Expected to Have Wrist Surgery
Jesús Luzardo

Phillies Putting Jesus Luzardo on Injured List With Shoulder Inflammation
Dylan Sampson

Placed on Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Josh Jacobs

Attorneys File Motion to Seal Evidence in Josh Jacobs' Criminal Case
Jackson Koivun

Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Plan to be "Judicious" With Jeremiyah Love's Workload
Rasmus Hojgaard

Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Chris Kirk

Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Kyler Murray

To Remain the Vikings' QB1 When Healthy
Luke Clanton

Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Doubtful to Play in Week 3
CFB

Chris Barnes Should Be Able to Play in Week 3
CFB

Bo MacCormack III Could Return in Week 3
CFB

Trell Harris Expected to Miss Extended Time
Zay Flowers

Could Potentially Miss A Game or Two
CFB

Malachi Toney Lined Up for More Success in Week 3
CFB

Benjamin Brahmer Eyeing Another Big Showing in Week 3
CFB

Arch Manning Poised for Big Showing in Favorable Week 3 Matchup
CFB

KJ Duff Looking to Build on Stellar Start
CFB

Trey'Dez Green Looking for Second Straight Big Outing
CFB

Sam Leavitt Faces Tough Test in Week 3
CFB

Jamari Johnson's Week 3 Status in Question
CFB

Giovanni Richardson Set to Miss Time
Kevin Bahl

Good to Go for Camp
Nikita Zadorov

Declares Himself Ready for Season
CBJ

Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Peyton Watson

Poised for Ample Minutes in Cleveland
Sam Darnold

Expected to Return to Play In the Near Future
NBA

John Konchar Draws Interest From Four East Teams
Kaiden Guhle

to Miss Start of Season
Denver Nuggets

Cam Whitmore Draws Interest From Nuggets
Drake Batherson

Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Gradey Dick

Officially Joins Clippers
Noah Ostlund

Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Brandon Ingram

Officially Heads to the Clippers
Jaylen Waddle

a Bust in Broncos Debut, Catches Just One Pass
Travis Kelce

Leads Kansas City Pass-Catchers In Week 1 Win
Kenneth Walker

Explodes For 191 Yards In Week 1 Victory
Patrick Mahomes

Proves Doubters Wrong In Week 1
Dylan Sampson

is Expected to Miss Significant Time with Knee Injury
Christoph Tilly

Thunder Sign Christoph Tilly to an Exhibit 10 Deal
Boston Celtics

Celtics Sign Caleb Grill to a Training Camp Contract
Kawhi Leonard

Returns to Toronto as Trade Becomes Official
Chicago Bulls

Taj Gibson Retires and Joins the Bulls as an Assistant Coach
Devin Carter

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Celtics
Sam Darnold

Has "Very Unique" Short-Term, Soft-Tissue Injury
Rafael Devers

to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Shohei Ohtani

to Hit Off a Tee on Tuesday
Ladd McConkey

Day-to-Day With Rib Injury, Week 2 Status in Question
Brock Bowers

Now Considered Day-to-Day
Michael Penix Jr.

Might Not be Ready for Week 2
Kyle Larson

Snaps a 51-Race Winless Streak by Winning at St. Louis
Alex Bowman

Earns his Best Finish of the 2026 Season at St. Louis
Joey Logano

Leads the Most Laps and Falls Short of Winning at St. Louis
Alec Pierce

"Good Right Now" After Suffering Wrist Injury
William Byron

Scores his First Top-Five Finish Since July at St. Louis
Brad Keselowski

Finishes 12th After Contending for the Win at St. Louis
Jalen Coker

in a Walking Boot, Not Expected to Miss Time This Week
Deshaun Watson

Browns Anticipate Deshaun Watson Starting Again in Week 2
Brian Thomas Jr.

Not Expected to Miss Time
MMA

Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Jean Silva

Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Joseph Morales

Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Brandon Moreno

Gets Back In The Win Column
Mason McTavish

Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Marwan Rahiki

Undefeated No More
Elias Pettersson

Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Tommy McMillen

Stays Undefeated
Manon Fiorot

Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Seth Jarvis

Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Alexa Grasso

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
CBJ

Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Nick Blankenburg

Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Zachary Bolduc

Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Haywood Highsmith

Faces Roster Battle in Phoenix
Logan Webb

Giants Considering Shutting Logan Webb Down for the Year
Willson Contreras

Activated from Injured List on Sunday
Xavier Edwards

Makes Return to Marlins Lineup on Sunday
Kyle Bradish

Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Rafael Devers

Placed on 60-Day Injured List with Core-Muscle Injury
Chase Elliott

Is Chase Elliott Worth Rostering At St. Louis this Week for DFS?
Austin Cindric

May Be Worth Rostering At World Wide Technology Raceway
NASCAR

Is Bubba Wallace Rosterable In DFS At World Wide Technology Raceway?
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for St. Louis Lineups?
Carson Hocevar

Is Carson Hocevar Worth Rostering for St. Louis DFS Lineups?
ARI

Connor Ingram Announces Retirement at 29
DAL

John Klingberg Retires From NHL
Max Domi

to Miss Start of Training Camp
Oneil Cruz

Involved in Crash Six Years Ago That Killed Three People
Joey Logano

Wins Pole at Gateway With Blistering Lap
Ryan Blaney

a Standout in Practice at Gateway
Tyler Reddick

Has Been Disappointing at Gateway
William Byron

Needs to Avoid Trouble at Gateway
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Shea Langeliers

Activated and Starting on Saturday
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Scratched From Saturday's Start With Shoulder Stiffness
Byron Buxton

to Undergo Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Freddie Freeman

Won't Return on Friday
Yordan Alvarez

Out With Ankle Injury
Dansby Swanson

Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
MMA

Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Jean Silva

Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Joseph Morales

Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Brandon Moreno

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Tommy McMillen

Returns At Noche UFC 4
Marwan Rahiki

Set For His Third UFC Fight
Alexa Grasso

An Underdog At Noche UFC 4
Manon Fiorot

A Favorite At Noche UFC 4
Corbin Carroll

to Return to the Lineup on Friday
Jacob deGrom

Strikes Out 12 But Gets No-Decision on Thursday
Braxton Ashcraft

Lands on Injured List With Arm Discomfort
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Start/Sit Chart - All Week 2 Matchup Ratings
Week 2 Fantasy Football Projections
Rest-of-Season Fantasy Football Rankings
Matchups We Love - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks