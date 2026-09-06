Rhamondre Stevenson - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Rhamondre Stevenson start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Rhamondre Stevenson for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?
BALLER MOVE: Start in all leagues
POSITIONAL VALUE: Low-end RB2
ANALYSIS:
The New England Patriots' running back room has been heavily analyzed all summer long. TreVeyon Henderson's youth and explosiveness have consistently caught drafters' attention more often than Rhamondre Stevenson’s safer floor and secured volume.
The two saw a similar workload last season until Stevenson dominated touches in the postseason during their Super Bowl run. Stevenson almost doubled Henderson in average carries (14.5 to 7.5) while averaging four targets per game to Henderson’s one.
The Patriots coaching staff highly values Stevenson’s talent, and it looks like he will have a similar role in 2026. The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported throughout training camp that Stevenson remained involved in passing situations and took the majority of red zone snaps during training camp.
Are we going to see Rhamondre Stevenson in the passing game even more?
Stevenson led all RBs with 10.7 yards per reception last year 📈@dreeday32 | @Patriots | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/nH8KQ2YSwp
— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 31, 2026
Heading into Week 1, RotoBaller has Stevenson ranked as the RB23 in Half-PPR formats in a tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks allowed the lowest yards per carry (3.7), the second-fewest rushing touchdowns (9), and the third-fewest rushing yards (1,563) last season.
However, Stevenson will remain a must-start in all fantasy formats in Week 1. He will be playing in an improved offense that acquired A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, which will lighten the box between the 20s and help the team be in the red zone more often.
In addition, Stevenson could see all of the touches out of the Patriots' backfield with Henderson’s availability up in the air for the season opener. Henderson tweaked his ankle during practice in late August and was spotted in street clothes during the team’s practice on Saturday, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.
High volume in a supercharged offense can push Stevenson into the top-15 scoring running backs in a tough matchup to start the season. Even if Henderson is a go, Stevenson will operate as the lead back and should be kept in fantasy lineups.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Rico Dowdle, Quentin Johnston. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Rico Dowdle, Quentin Johnston. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Jadarian Price, Rico Dowdle, Quentin Johnston compared to others:
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