Updated fantasy football K rankings and tiers - the top 28 kickers (K) to draft in 2026. Win more with RotoBaller's fantasy football kicker rankings.
Hey RotoBallers! Even though this position is often overlooked, finding a high-upside option at the kicker position can greatly raise the floor and ceiling of your weekly fantasy football lineup. Below, you will see our updated kicker rankings for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Our 2026 fantasy football rankings are put together by Nick Mariano, a top-accuracy industry ranker and the lead forecaster here at RotoBaller. In the rankings below, check out where Will Reichard, Harrison Butker, Harrison Mevis, Chase McLaughlin, Spencer Shrader, Trey Smack, Cairo Santos, Wil Lutz, and more sit in our rankings.
In addition to these rankings, our 2026 fantasy football rankings dashboard also provides our team's Dynasty League rankings and Rookie Rankings. Bookmark those pages, and use them to prepare for all of your 2026 fantasy football drafts.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kicker Fantasy Football Recent News
- Justin Tucker works out of the Jets
- Tyler Loop expected to be Ravens' Week 1 kicker
- Spencer Shrader wins Colts kicking job
- Daniel Carlson set to serve as starting kicker in New Orleans
Updated 2026 Fantasy Football Kicker Draft Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|2
|2
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|3
|Cam Little
|K
|2
|4
|Jason Myers
|K
|2
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|3
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|4
|7
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|4
|8
|Tyler Loop
|K
|4
|9
|Evan McPherson
|K
|5
|10
|Chris Boswell
|K
|5
|11
|Will Reichard
|K
|5
|12
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|13
|Harrison Mevis
|K
|5
|14
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|15
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|5
|16
|Trey Smack
|K
|5
|17
|Cairo Santos
|K
|6
|18
|Wil Lutz
|K
|6
|19
|Tyler Bass
|K
|6
|20
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|6
|21
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|22
|Andy Borregales
|K
|7
|23
|Nick Folk
|K
|7
|24
|Matt Gay
|K
|7
|25
|Joey Slye
|K
|7
|26
|Chad Ryland
|K
|7
|27
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|7
|28
|Riley Patterson
|K
Recent Fantasy Football Kicker News
Justin Tucker, Free Agent
Free-agent kicker Justin Tucker was part of a group workout with the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero. The Jets are continuing to look at their options at kicker despite claiming Blake Grupe off waivers earlier this week and bringing Jason Sanders back on the practice squad. Tucker has not kicked in a regular-season game since 2024, when he made 22 of 30 field-goal attempts in his final season with Baltimore.
The seven-time Pro Bowler served a 10-game suspension last season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Grupe currently has the roster spot and made all 11 of his field-goal attempts during a five-game stint with Indianapolis late last season. Tucker's workout doesn't mean another move is coming, but the Jets are clearly still evaluating the position.
Daniel Carlson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Daniel Carlson appears set to handle the job entering the regular season, with Charlie Smyth being released Sunday, according to Mike Triplett. Carlson only joined New Orleans on Aug. 24 but made a strong final impression. He hit field goals from 38 and 53 yards in Friday's preseason finale against Dallas, with the 53-yarder providing the winning points in a 27-24 victory.
The veteran made 22 of 27 field goals for Las Vegas last season and owns an 86.9% conversion rate over his NFL career. Smyth had handled the job over the final six games of 2025, making 12 of 16 field goals and all 13 of his extra points, but never completely separated from the competition this summer. Tanner Brown was also part of the battle, though Smyth's release leaves Carlson in position to enter Week 1 as New Orleans' kicker.
Dominic Zvada, New York Giants
New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada has won the team's kicking job ahead of the regular season, head coach John Harbaugh told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Both Zvada and Ben Sauls made it through the entire preseason without missing a field goal, but ultimately, the former won the roster battle. Presumably, Sauls, a second-year kicker who went 7-for-7 on extra points and 8-for-8 on field goals last year, will be released.
Zvada is a rookie from Michigan who went 17-for-25 on field goals during his final year at school. He didn't have the greatest senior season by any means, but he has proven capable of converting from long distance, as he hit both a 46-yarder and a 53-yarder on Friday. For now, he can be avoided in redraft and dynasty leagues, but he could get on the fantasy radar with a strong start to the regular season.
Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that placekicker Cameron Dicker (undisclosed) is "working through something," according to Alex Insdorf. However, Harbaugh also said that he is not concerned with Dicker's injury. "Just something that came up tonight," Harbaugh said after the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
We will keep an eye on the 26-year-old kicker's status heading into the team's Week 1 regular-season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, but it sounds like he should be just fine to kick to begin the season. The former Texas product should be considered a top-five fantasy kicker in a Chargers offense that could be much more explosive under new coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2026.
Dicker was a first-time Pro Bowler last year after making 92.7% of his 41 field-goal attempts (5-for-6 from 50-plus yards) and 97.1% of his 35 extra-point attempts in 17 regular-season games. RotoBaller has Dicker ranked as the No. 5 fantasy kicker for the 2026 season.
Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool
Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Brandon Aubrey, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Cam Little, Jason Myers:
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Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.