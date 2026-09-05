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David Montgomery - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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David Montgomery - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

David Montgomery start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit David Montgomery for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start in All Leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: RB2

ANALYSIS: The Houston Texans shelled out a decent amount of cash, for an RB at least, to running back David Montgomery to have him join their team. He's now set to take over the Joe Mixon role, which was quite productive in 2024, before an injury essentially ended his career.

In 14 games, Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 TDs and caught 36 passes for 309 yards and another score. That kind of volume is likely in play for "Monty" here, though backup RB Woody Marks will likely handle some passing-down work.

If Marks could handle an every-down rushing role, why would Houston have paid up to get Montgomery? That's a question worth asking. Monty is the bigger back, and he's more elusive, more powerful, and better in short-yardage situations than Marks, according to my analysis.

He could easily match or exceed Mixon's rushing totals this season. The Texans offense also wasn't very good in 2024, but volume is almost everything for RBs in fantasy football. Texans QB C.J. Stroud seems likely to continue to struggle, but that doesn't mean the former Lions RB can't have a great season.

Typically, a running back with that kind of contract late in his career gets a big workload with his new team. That's what we should expect here. Montgomery is worth his fantasy ADP -- around Round 4.

Monty was still quite elusive in 2025 in Detroit. Playing behind RB Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the best in the NFL, probably made him look worse than he actually is. He should be started in all leagues in Week 1 of 2026, even in a tougher matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like David Montgomery, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, and Christian Watson. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - David Montgomery, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for David Montgomery, Parker Washington, Quentin Johnston, Bhayshul Tuten, Tony Pollard, De'Zhaun Stribling, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, Jaylen Warren, Christian Watson compared to others:

Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
David Montgomery
Parker Washington
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
vs
Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
vs
Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
vs
Davante Adams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
vs
Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
vs
D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
vs
Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
vs
Breece Hall
Parker Washington
vs
Drake Maye
Parker Washington
vs
Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
vs
Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
vs
Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
vs
Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
vs
Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
vs
Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
De'Von Achane
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Mason
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Stafford
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Coker
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
vs
Calvin Ridley
Parker Washington
vs
Pat Bryant
Parker Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Parker Washington
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Parker Washington
vs
Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
vs
Rashod Bateman
Parker Washington
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Parker Washington
vs
Malachi Fields
Parker Washington
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake Maye
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alec Pierce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyler Murray
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Montgomery
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Evans
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bucky Irving
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Luther Burden III
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mark Andrews
Quentin Johnston
vs
Colston Loveland
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Juwan Johnson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Denzel Boston
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keenan Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Calvin Ridley
Quentin Johnston
vs
Pat Bryant
Quentin Johnston
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Douglas
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Purdy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
A.J. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Stefon Diggs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nico Collins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
George Pickens
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Golden
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake London
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jared Goff
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Cook III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ray Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justice Hill
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Najee Harris
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Seth McGowan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kaelon Black
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Braelon Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kimani Vidal
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Wright
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tony Pollard
vs
Dak Prescott
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Addison
Tony Pollard
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Reed
Tony Pollard
vs
Quentin Johnston
Tony Pollard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Downs
Tony Pollard
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Tony Pollard
vs
Blake Corum
Tony Pollard
vs
Caleb Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Brock Purdy
Tony Pollard
vs
Justin Herbert
Tony Pollard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tony Pollard
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tony Pollard
vs
Carnell Tate
Tony Pollard
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tony Pollard
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Drake Maye
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Mason
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tony Pollard
vs
Joe Burrow
Tony Pollard
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tony Pollard
vs
Rome Odunze
Tony Pollard
vs
RJ Harvey
Tony Pollard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tony Pollard
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Tony Pollard
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Michael Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Warren
Tony Pollard
vs
Matthew Golden
Tony Pollard
vs
Jayden Daniels
Tony Pollard
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tony Pollard
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaxson Dart
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Hurts
Tony Pollard
vs
Jared Goff
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tony Pollard
vs
Jadarian Price
Tony Pollard
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tony Pollard
vs
Jordan Love
Tony Pollard
vs
David Montgomery
Tony Pollard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Evans
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tony Pollard
vs
Bo Nix
Tony Pollard
vs
Parker Washington
Tony Pollard
vs
KC Concepcion
Tony Pollard
vs
DJ Moore
Tony Pollard
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Tony Pollard
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Tony Pollard
vs
Alec Pierce
Tony Pollard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tony Pollard
vs
George Kittle
Tony Pollard
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Tony Pollard
vs
Makai Lemon
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Tony Pollard
vs
Bucky Irving
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyler Murray
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Romeo Doubs
Tony Pollard
vs
Colston Loveland
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tony Pollard
vs
Rachaad White
Tony Pollard
vs
Davante Adams
Tony Pollard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Allen
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Kelce
Tony Pollard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tony Pollard
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Tony Pollard
vs
Rashee Rice
Tony Pollard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tony Pollard
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Tony Pollard
vs
Jalen Coker
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tony Pollard
vs
James Cook III
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tony Pollard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tony Pollard
vs
De'Von Achane
Tony Pollard
vs
Derrick Henry
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Omarion Hampton
Tony Pollard
vs
Javonte Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyren Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tony Pollard
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Breece Hall
Tony Pollard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tony Pollard
vs
Kyle Monangai
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tony Pollard
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Tony Pollard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tank Bigsby
Tony Pollard
vs
Woody Marks
Tony Pollard
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tony Pollard
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Tony Pollard
vs
Malik Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Ray Davis
Tony Pollard
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tony Pollard
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tony Pollard
vs
Dylan Sampson
Tony Pollard
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tony Pollard
vs
Samaje Perine
Tony Pollard
vs
Justice Hill
Tony Pollard
vs
Chris Brooks
Tony Pollard
vs
Najee Harris
Tony Pollard
vs
Seth McGowan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Carnell Tate
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Courtland Sutton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brock Purdy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Blake Corum
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Downs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordyn Tyson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Quentin Johnston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Addison
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DK Metcalf
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
T.J. Hockenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Schultz
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keenan Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Reed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tucker Kraft
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terrance Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Trevor Lawrence
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Houston Texans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Caleb Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Herbert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Seattle Seahawks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Watson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rome Odunze
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kayshon Boutte
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Harris
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Calvin Ridley
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Pat Bryant
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Adonai Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Derrick Henry
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Purdy
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
De'Von Achane
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Saquon Barkley
Mike Evans
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Mike Evans
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Evans
vs
James Cook III
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Stafford
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Mike Evans
vs
RJ Harvey
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Harris
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Nailor
Mike Evans
vs
Calvin Ridley
Mike Evans
vs
Pat Bryant
Mike Evans
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Mike Evans
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Evans
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Douglas
Mike Evans
vs
Jauan Jennings
Mike Evans
vs
Rashod Bateman
Mike Evans
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Evans
vs
Malachi Fields
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Dak Prescott
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
Saquon Barkley
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Kenneth Walker III
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Blake Corum
DJ Moore
vs
James Cook III
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Purdy
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathan Taylor
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Christian McCaffrey
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Mason
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DJ Moore
vs
Keenan Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Kayshon Boutte
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Nailor
DJ Moore
vs
Calvin Ridley
DJ Moore
vs
Pat Bryant
DJ Moore
vs
Adonai Mitchell
DJ Moore
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DJ Moore
vs
Devaughn Vele
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Douglas
DJ Moore
vs
Jauan Jennings
DJ Moore
vs
Rashod Bateman
DJ Moore
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DJ Moore
vs
Malachi Fields
DJ Moore
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Joe Burrow
Jaylen Warren
vs
Drake Maye
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rome Odunze
Jaylen Warren
vs
Sam Laporta
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tyler Warren
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justin Herbert
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jaylen Warren
vs
Caleb Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jaylen Warren
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jayden Reed
Jaylen Warren
vs
Christian Watson
Jaylen Warren
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jadarian Price
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dak Prescott
Jaylen Warren
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
David Montgomery
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Mike Evans
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tony Pollard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jaylen Warren
vs
DK Metcalf
Jaylen Warren
vs
Parker Washington
Jaylen Warren
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jaylen Warren
vs
DJ Moore
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Addison
Jaylen Warren
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Downs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jameson Williams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Blake Corum
Jaylen Warren
vs
Bucky Irving
Jaylen Warren
vs
Brock Purdy
Jaylen Warren
vs
Luther Burden III
Jaylen Warren
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jaylen Warren
vs
Colston Loveland
Jaylen Warren
vs
Carnell Tate
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jaylen Warren
vs
Davante Adams
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Josh Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jordan Mason
Jaylen Warren
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jaylen Warren
vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
Stefon Diggs
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jaylen Warren
vs
RJ Harvey
Jaylen Warren
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jaylen Warren
vs
Tee Higgins
Jaylen Warren
vs
Michael Wilson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Breece Hall
Jaylen Warren
vs
Matthew Golden
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jaylen Warren
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jaylen Warren
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jaylen Warren
vs
Devonta Smith
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jaylen Warren
vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Jared Goff
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Baker Mayfield
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Jordan Love
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Xavier Worthy
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jaylen Warren
vs
A.J. Brown
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vs
Bo Nix
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylen Warren
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Christian McCaffrey
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
Saquon Barkley
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vs
De'Von Achane
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vs
Derrick Henry
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Kyle Monangai
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vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Keaton Mitchell
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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vs
Tank Bigsby
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vs
Woody Marks
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vs
Mike Washington Jr.
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vs
Tyler Allgeier
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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vs
Malik Davis
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vs
Ray Davis
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vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylen Warren
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jaylen Warren
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jaylen Warren
vs
Samaje Perine
Jaylen Warren
vs
Justice Hill
Jaylen Warren
vs
Chris Brooks
Jaylen Warren
vs
Najee Harris
Jaylen Warren
vs
Seth McGowan
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylen Warren
vs
Braelon Allen
Jaylen Warren
vs
Kimani Vidal

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Puka Nacua

"Making Good Progress"
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

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Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
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Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
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EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
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Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
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Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
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Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
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Darian Mensah Dominates In Miami Debut
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

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Kobe Stewart

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Kenny Gainwell

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Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

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Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

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E.J. Crowell Expected to Play Saturday Against ECU
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Parker Livingstone Cleared to Play Friday
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Michael Page

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Daniil Donchenko

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Gio Lopez and Carlos Hernandez Shine In Wake Forest's Win
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Jonah Coleman

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Pierre Engvall

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Semyon Varlamov

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Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

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Alex Bregman

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