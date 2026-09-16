Should I drop Jordyn Tyson for fantasy football Week 2? Is Jordyn Tyson a safe player to cut? Read the fantasy football waivers outlook.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) unfortunately injured his hamstring during training camp. Before the season started, he was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return. That means he'll miss at least four games, though we're not sure yet if he'll miss more.
Tyson has a concerning history of hamstring injuries. He worked his way back from one to get onto the practice field to start his rookie season, but reinjured the same hammy when making a catch near the sideline during practice. Reinjury rates for this ailment are already high, so things aren't looking great.
Meanwhile, Saints WR Chris Olave absolutely dominated in his first game this season, catching 10 of his 13 targets for a league-leading 182 yards. He's on pace for a monster season, and ever since Saints quarterback Tyler Shough got the starting job, he's been playing lights-out. So, should you drop Tyson in fantasy leagues?Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
- PPR rankings
- Half-PPR rankings
- Non-PPR (Standard) rankings
- Rookie rankings
- Superflex rankings
- Best Ball rankings
- Underdog rankings
- Dynasty rankings
- IDP rankings
Should I Drop Jordyn Tyson in Fantasy Football?
Still not a good idea. You can keep him in one of your IR spots, which would let you pick up another player to put on your bench. Even if you don't have an extra spot, Tyson should be held onto for now. He may not be elite at any point this season, but he should play well when he returns, if he can get back to full health.
Tyson was dominant in college. Were it not for his injuries, he would likely have been the first WR drafted. The Tennessee Titans opted for WR Carnell Tate, but Tyson was still chosen inside the top 10. That's a lot of confidence to put in a player who's not fully healthy.
Game on the line? Find Jordyn Tyson ✅@ASUFootball pic.twitter.com/SuOtZCPchj
— Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 15, 2026
The rookie found it easy to separate from defenders in college. He's very sudden with his breaks and is a smooth route runner. He has enough twitchiness to dust man coverage on a regular basis, is very sound at the catch point, and isn't bad at running after the catch.
His ball-tracking is also impressive. One particular over-the-shoulder catch he made early last season in college was fantastic. He beats his defender on a route and rotates his head from the right past his normal plane of vision to the left while keeping his eyes on the ball and makes the catch, keeping his feet in bounds and catching the ball outside his frame.
#ArizonaState WR Jordyn Tyson was unstoppable with 12 catches for 141 yards and 2 TDs
Tyson consistently showed special body control, RAC ability and creativity as a route runner
And the ELITE ball tracking to make a play like the one 🎥⬇️
Strong/lead contender for 2026’s WR1… https://t.co/mOR9hcgHwN pic.twitter.com/raSFa1A1K6
— Eric Galko (@EricGalko) September 1, 2025
Tyson should be a weapon all over the field when he's healthy. He won't be the WR1 -- Olave has done too much to lose his role -- but he should absorb many of the targets currently going to WR Devaughn Vele and tight end Juwan Johnson late in the year.
Who Should I Pick Up for Fantasy Football?
At wide receiver, be sure to snag Carolina Panthers WR Jalen Coker (ankle) if he's available in your league. He exploded for over 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, though it was against an extremely porous Chicago Bears defense. At worst, he's the clear WR2 on his offense, and could challenge for a WR1B type of role.
Seattle Seahawks wideout Rashid Shaheed is another interesting name, though he's more of a stash. As long as Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) is out, QB Drew Lock will take his place, and he didn't look Shaheed's way much in Week 1.
Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play
NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS
— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026
New York Jets WR Adonai Mitchell, shown above, should have some standalone value, and may even be worth starting at some point in the next few weeks. He caught three passes for 60 yards in Week 1, reaffirming his competency as a deep threat. And he's the WR2 on a team with quarterback Geno Smith, who's been a productive passer in the past.
Who Should I Pick Up Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Adonai Mitchell, Rashid Shaheed, Jalen Coker. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Adonai Mitchell, Rashid Shaheed, Jalen Coker. He is one of the most common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Adonai Mitchell, Rashid Shaheed, Jalen Coker:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!