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Jaylen Warren - Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Jaylen Warren - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Jaylen Warren start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football picks for Week 1 of 2026. Should you start or sit Jaylen Warren for fantasy football lineups in Week 1?

BALLER MOVE: Start as RB2 in PPR leagues

POSITIONAL VALUE: RB2

ANALYSIS: After three seasons as the Steelers' RB2 behind Najee Harris and making zero starts, Jaylen Warren finally took the starting job in 2025 and silenced many of his critics. He admittedly got off to a slow start, but really got going following a 158-yard outing against the Bengals in Week 7.

Warren went on to rack up 164.4 PPR points from that game to the end of the season, finishing as the PPR RB10 during that span. He also averaged 4.9 yards per carry in those games, which included an outstanding 29.1 PPR-point performance against the Lions in Week 16.

It's safe to say that the Steelers, who squeaked into the playoffs on the final day, wouldn't have made the postseason without Warren's great play as the RB1. However, the arrival of Rico Dowdle in the 2026 offseason has made fantasy managers skeptical.

"My understanding is that Dowdle is more likely to get the early-down work ahead of Warren," said ESPN's Dan Graziano. But this doesn't mean Warren won't have a role on the team at all. In fact, Graziano believes he'll have a "significant" role due to Warren's vastly superior receiving ability.

It's hard to argue with that assessment. Dowdle's best receiving season was last year, as he racked up 297 yards. Warren has put up at least 310 receiving yards in each of the last three seasons.

Kenny Gainwell led the Steelers in receptions last year due to Aaron Rodgers' tendency to throw checkdowns at his advanced age. Gainwell has since departed, and Warren is slated to take over that role.

During the aforementioned Week 7 to Week 18 stretch, Gainwell put up 158.8 PPR points and was not too far behind Warren, finishing as the RB13. So if Warren takes on a 2025 Gainwell-type role, he'll still be productive.

Warren is still a solid FLEX play in all leagues, but PPR leagues are where he'll really shine. Week 1 won't be the easiest matchup for Warren, as the Falcons allowed the 19th-most PPR points to RBs in 2025, a slightly harder-than-average defensive record.

Warren only got seven total touches in two career games against the Falcons, and he'll be hoping to finally have a good game against them. If the Steelers fall behind, Warren could see a heavy dose of targets in the second half.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 1 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Jaylen Warren, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Bucky Irving, Parker Washington. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 1. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jaylen Warren. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 1 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool for Jaylen Warren, De'Zhaun Stribling, Jadarian Price, MarShawn Lloyd, Rico Dowdle, Bucky Irving, Parker Washington compared to others:

De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Makai Lemon
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Kyler Murray
De'Zhaun Stribling
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George Kittle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Romeo Doubs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Alec Pierce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Kincaid
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rachaad White
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KC Concepcion
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bo Nix
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Kelce
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jakobi Meyers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Worthy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Jacobs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Love
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Coker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Willis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Baker Mayfield
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dallas Goedert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jared Goff
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mark Andrews
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Khalil Shakir
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaxson Dart
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Juwan Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kyle Monangai
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Golden
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Daniel Jones
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashid Shaheed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyjae Spears
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
RJ Harvey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Shough
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Stefon Diggs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Matthew Stafford
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keaton Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Mason
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaiah Likely
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chuba Hubbard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jake Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Carnell Tate
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tank Bigsby
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Courtland Sutton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Darnold
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brock Purdy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Woody Marks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Blake Corum
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brandon Aubrey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Josh Downs
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordyn Tyson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Quentin Johnston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brenton Strange
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonathon Brooks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denzel Boston
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jordan Addison
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
J.K. Dobbins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
C.J. Stroud
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DK Metcalf
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Tucker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tony Pollard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ryan Flournoy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Hunter Henry
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
T.J. Hockenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dak Prescott
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dalton Schultz
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Keenan Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jayden Reed
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Allgeier
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tucker Kraft
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terrance Ferguson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Trevor Lawrence
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Houston Texans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Caleb Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Herbert
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Seattle Seahawks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Los Angeles Rams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rico Dowdle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kayshon Boutte
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Sam Laporta
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tre Harris
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Drake Maye
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Davis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Warren
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Joe Burrow
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jalen Nailor
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rome Odunze
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ray Davis
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Quinshon Judkins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chig Okonkwo
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jonah Coleman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyler Warren
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Emmett Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jayden Daniels
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Cam Ward
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Bhayshul Tuten
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Bryce Young
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Rhamondre Stevenson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Calvin Ridley
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jalen Hurts
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Ka'imi Fairbairn
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Christian Watson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Little
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jadarian Price
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Pat Bryant
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cam Skattebo
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Denver Broncos
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
David Montgomery
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Adonai Mitchell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mike Evans
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jason Myers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Lamar Jackson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Parker Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
DJ Moore
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Devaughn Vele
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Terry Mclaurin
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Cameron Dicker
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Tetairoa McMillan
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Caleb Douglas
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Emeka Egbuka
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Dylan Sampson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jameson Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jauan Jennings
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Puka Nacua
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Ja'Marr Chase
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
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CeeDee Lamb
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Justin Jefferson
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Drake London
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
George Pickens
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Nico Collins
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Chris Olave
De'Zhaun Stribling
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A.J. Brown
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Nabers
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zay Flowers
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Devonta Smith
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ladd McConkey
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tee Higgins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashee Rice
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Garrett Wilson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Davante Adams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylen Waddle
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Luther Burden III
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Rashod Bateman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malachi Fields
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jerry Jeudy
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jaylin Noel
De'Zhaun Stribling
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Omar Cooper Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Germie Bernard
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Zachariah Branch
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cyrus Allen
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Ted Hurst
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chris Bell
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cooper Kupp
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Travis Hunter
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Malik Washington
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tyquan Thornton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jahan Dotson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Andrei Iosivas
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Mack Hollins
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Chimere Dike
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kendrick Bourne
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Demario Douglas
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Darius Slayton
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Joshua Palmer
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Antonio Williams
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Troy Franklin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Cedric Tillman
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Kalif Raymond
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Xavier Legette
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Bryce Lance
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Treylon Burks
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Darnell Mooney
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
KaVontae Turpin
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Elic Ayomanor
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Demarcus Robinson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Tez Johnson
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Jahdae Walker
De'Zhaun Stribling
vs
Marquise Brown
Jadarian Price
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jadarian Price
vs
Christian Watson
Jadarian Price
vs
David Montgomery
Jadarian Price
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jadarian Price
vs
Mike Evans
Jadarian Price
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jadarian Price
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jadarian Price
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jadarian Price
vs
Parker Washington
Jadarian Price
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Moore
Jadarian Price
vs
Tyler Warren
Jadarian Price
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jadarian Price
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jadarian Price
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jadarian Price
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jadarian Price
vs
Rome Odunze
Jadarian Price
vs
Jameson Williams
Jadarian Price
vs
Joe Burrow
Jadarian Price
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Bucky Irving
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Warren
Jadarian Price
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Luther Burden III
Jadarian Price
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Drake Maye
Jadarian Price
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Colston Loveland
Jadarian Price
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Sam Laporta
Jadarian Price
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Jaylen Waddle
Jadarian Price
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Rico Dowdle
Jadarian Price
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Davante Adams
Jadarian Price
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TreVeyon Henderson
Jadarian Price
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Josh Allen
Jadarian Price
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Justin Herbert
Jadarian Price
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Garrett Wilson
Jadarian Price
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Caleb Williams
Jadarian Price
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Rashee Rice
Jadarian Price
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Trevor Lawrence
Jadarian Price
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Jeremiyah Love
Jadarian Price
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Tucker Kraft
Jadarian Price
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D'Andre Swift
Jadarian Price
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Jayden Reed
Jadarian Price
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Tee Higgins
Jadarian Price
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MarShawn Lloyd
Jadarian Price
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Breece Hall
Jadarian Price
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Dak Prescott
Jadarian Price
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Ladd McConkey
Jadarian Price
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Devonta Smith
Jadarian Price
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Tony Pollard
Jadarian Price
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Ashton Jeanty
Jadarian Price
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DK Metcalf
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Zay Flowers
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J.K. Dobbins
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Kyren Williams
Jadarian Price
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Jordan Addison
Jadarian Price
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Trey McBride
Jadarian Price
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Jonathon Brooks
Jadarian Price
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Javonte Williams
Jadarian Price
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Quentin Johnston
Jadarian Price
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Malik Nabers
Jadarian Price
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Josh Downs
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A.J. Brown
Jadarian Price
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Blake Corum
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Chris Olave
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Brock Purdy
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Nico Collins
Jadarian Price
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Courtland Sutton
Jadarian Price
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Brock Bowers
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Carnell Tate
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George Pickens
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Chuba Hubbard
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Omarion Hampton
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Michael Pittman Jr.
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Chase Brown
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Jordan Mason
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Matthew Stafford
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Drake London
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Stefon Diggs
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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Kenneth Walker III
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Michael Wilson
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Justin Jefferson
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Matthew Golden
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James Cook III
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Patrick Mahomes II
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CeeDee Lamb
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Jaxson Dart
Jadarian Price
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Jonathan Taylor
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Kenneth Gainwell
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
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Jared Goff
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Baker Mayfield
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Christian McCaffrey
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Harold Fannin Jr.
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Ja'Marr Chase
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Jordan Love
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Puka Nacua
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Xavier Worthy
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Bijan Robinson
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Kyle Pitts Sr.
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Jahmyr Gibbs
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Bo Nix
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KC Concepcion
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Dalton Kincaid
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Alec Pierce
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George Kittle
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Makai Lemon
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De'Zhaun Stribling
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Kyler Murray
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Romeo Doubs
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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Rachaad White
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Wan'dale Robinson
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Travis Kelce
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Jakobi Meyers
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Josh Jacobs
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Jalen Coker
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Malik Willis
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Dallas Goedert
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Mark Andrews
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Khalil Shakir
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Juwan Johnson
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Kyle Monangai
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Daniel Jones
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Rashid Shaheed
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Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Shough
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Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
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Isaiah Likely
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Jadarian Price
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Jake Ferguson
Jadarian Price
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Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
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Sam Darnold
Jadarian Price
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Woody Marks
Jadarian Price
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Mike Washington Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Tyler Allgeier
Jadarian Price
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Jadarian Price
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Malik Davis
Jadarian Price
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Ray Davis
Jadarian Price
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Jonah Coleman
Jadarian Price
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Emmett Johnson
Jadarian Price
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Dylan Sampson
Jadarian Price
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Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
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Justice Hill
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Chris Brooks
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Najee Harris
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Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
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Braelon Allen
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Kimani Vidal
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Alvin Kamara
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Jaylen Wright
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Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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Sean Tucker
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Kaleb Johnson
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Kaytron Allen
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Jordan James
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Roschon Johnson
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Demond Claiborne
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Emanuel Wilson
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George Holani
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Nicholas Singleton
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Isiah Pacheco
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Isaiah Davis
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Kareem Hunt
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Devin Singletary
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Ty Johnson
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vs
Brashard Smith
Jadarian Price
vs
Trevor Etienne
Jadarian Price
vs
Kendre Miller
Jadarian Price
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Jadarian Price
vs
James Conner
Jadarian Price
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Jadarian Price
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jadarian Price
vs
Audric Estime
Jadarian Price
vs
Will Shipley
Jadarian Price
vs
DJ Giddens
Jadarian Price
vs
Jacob Saylors
Jadarian Price
vs
Dylan Laube
Jadarian Price
vs
Adam Randall
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Reed
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dak Prescott
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tucker Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Lawrence
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Caleb Williams
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tony Pollard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Justin Herbert
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DK Metcalf
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
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vs
Rico Dowdle
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vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Sam Laporta
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jonathon Brooks
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vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Quentin Johnston
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Warren
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Josh Downs
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vs
Joe Burrow
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vs
Blake Corum
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vs
Rome Odunze
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vs
Brock Purdy
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vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Courtland Sutton
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
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vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jayden Daniels
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
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vs
Bhayshul Tuten
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vs
Jordan Mason
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
Matthew Stafford
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jalen Hurts
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vs
Stefon Diggs
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vs
Christian Watson
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vs
RJ Harvey
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vs
Jadarian Price
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
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vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Matthew Golden
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vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Patrick Mahomes II
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vs
Lamar Jackson
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vs
Jaxson Dart
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Kenneth Gainwell
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
DJ Moore
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jared Goff
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Terry Mclaurin
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Baker Mayfield
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
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vs
Emeka Egbuka
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vs
Jordan Love
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vs
Jameson Williams
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vs
Xavier Worthy
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vs
Bucky Irving
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vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
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vs
Luther Burden III
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vs
Bo Nix
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vs
Colston Loveland
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vs
KC Concepcion
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jaylen Waddle
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vs
Dalton Kincaid
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vs
Davante Adams
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vs
Alec Pierce
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vs
Josh Allen
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
George Kittle
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Garrett Wilson
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vs
Makai Lemon
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Rashee Rice
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vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
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vs
Jeremiyah Love
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vs
Kyler Murray
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vs
D'Andre Swift
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vs
Romeo Doubs
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vs
Tee Higgins
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vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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vs
Breece Hall
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vs
Rachaad White
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vs
Ladd McConkey
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
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vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
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vs
Travis Kelce
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vs
Devonta Smith
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vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
Ashton Jeanty
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Zay Flowers
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vs
Jalen Coker
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vs
Kyren Williams
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vs
Malik Willis
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vs
Trey McBride
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vs
Dallas Goedert
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vs
Javonte Williams
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vs
Mark Andrews
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vs
Malik Nabers
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vs
Khalil Shakir
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vs
A.J. Brown
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vs
Juwan Johnson
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vs
Chris Olave
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vs
Kyle Monangai
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vs
Nico Collins
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vs
Daniel Jones
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vs
Brock Bowers
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vs
Rashid Shaheed
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vs
George Pickens
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vs
Tyjae Spears
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vs
Omarion Hampton
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vs
Tyler Shough
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vs
Chase Brown
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vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Derrick Henry
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Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Drake London
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vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
De'Von Achane
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
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vs
Saquon Barkley
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vs
Jake Ferguson
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vs
Kenneth Walker III
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vs
Tank Bigsby
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vs
Justin Jefferson
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vs
Sam Darnold
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vs
James Cook III
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vs
Woody Marks
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
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vs
Brandon Aubrey
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Jordyn Tyson
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vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
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vs
Brenton Strange
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vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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Denzel Boston
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Bijan Robinson
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Christian McCaffrey
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Mike Washington Jr.
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Tyler Allgeier
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Brian Robinson Jr.
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vs
Malik Davis
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vs
Ray Davis
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vs
Jonah Coleman
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vs
Emmett Johnson
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vs
Dylan Sampson
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vs
Zach Charbonnet
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vs
Samaje Perine
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vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Chris Brooks
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vs
Najee Harris
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vs
Seth McGowan
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vs
Kaelon Black
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vs
Braelon Allen
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vs
Kimani Vidal
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vs
Alvin Kamara
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vs
Jaylen Wright
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vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
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vs
Sean Tucker
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vs
Kaleb Johnson
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vs
Kaytron Allen
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vs
Jordan James
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vs
Roschon Johnson
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vs
Demond Claiborne
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vs
Emanuel Wilson
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vs
George Holani
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vs
Nicholas Singleton
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vs
Isiah Pacheco
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vs
Isaiah Davis
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vs
Kareem Hunt
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vs
Devin Singletary
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vs
Ty Johnson
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Brashard Smith
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Trevor Etienne
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kendre Miller
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
James Conner
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Ollie Gordon II
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vs
Audric Estime
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vs
Will Shipley
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vs
DJ Giddens
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Jacob Saylors
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Dylan Laube
MarShawn Lloyd
vs
Adam Randall
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vs
Sam Laporta
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vs
TreVeyon Henderson
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vs
Drake Maye
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vs
Justin Herbert
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vs
Jaylen Warren
Rico Dowdle
vs
Caleb Williams
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vs
Joe Burrow
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rome Odunze
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rico Dowdle
vs
Quinshon Judkins
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vs
Jayden Reed
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vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Warren
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vs
Dak Prescott
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vs
Jayden Daniels
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tony Pollard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rico Dowdle
vs
DK Metcalf
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian Watson
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vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jadarian Price
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vs
Jordan Addison
Rico Dowdle
vs
Cam Skattebo
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vs
Jonathon Brooks
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vs
David Montgomery
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vs
Quentin Johnston
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Evans
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vs
Josh Downs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Blake Corum
Rico Dowdle
vs
Parker Washington
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vs
Brock Purdy
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Moore
Rico Dowdle
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rico Dowdle
vs
Carnell Tate
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jameson Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Mason
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bucky Irving
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rico Dowdle
vs
Luther Burden III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Stefon Diggs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Colston Loveland
Rico Dowdle
vs
RJ Harvey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Davante Adams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Michael Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Matthew Golden
Rico Dowdle
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashee Rice
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rico Dowdle
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jared Goff
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tee Higgins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Baker Mayfield
Rico Dowdle
vs
Breece Hall
Rico Dowdle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan Love
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Xavier Worthy
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devonta Smith
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bo Nix
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zay Flowers
Rico Dowdle
vs
KC Concepcion
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyren Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trey McBride
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alec Pierce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Javonte Williams
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Kittle
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Nabers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Makai Lemon
Rico Dowdle
vs
A.J. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Olave
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyler Murray
Rico Dowdle
vs
Nico Collins
Rico Dowdle
vs
Romeo Doubs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brock Bowers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Pickens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rachaad White
Rico Dowdle
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chase Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Travis Kelce
Rico Dowdle
vs
Derrick Henry
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Rico Dowdle
vs
Drake London
Rico Dowdle
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rico Dowdle
vs
De'Von Achane
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jalen Coker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Willis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dallas Goedert
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justin Jefferson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mark Andrews
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Cook III
Rico Dowdle
vs
Khalil Shakir
Rico Dowdle
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rico Dowdle
vs
Juwan Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rico Dowdle
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Rico Dowdle
vs
Daniel Jones
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rico Dowdle
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Rico Dowdle
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Shough
Rico Dowdle
vs
Puka Nacua
Rico Dowdle
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Likely
Rico Dowdle
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jake Ferguson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sam Darnold
Rico Dowdle
vs
Woody Marks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Malik Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ray Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rico Dowdle
vs
Samaje Perine
Rico Dowdle
vs
Justice Hill
Rico Dowdle
vs
Chris Brooks
Rico Dowdle
vs
Najee Harris
Rico Dowdle
vs
Seth McGowan
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaelon Black
Rico Dowdle
vs
Braelon Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kimani Vidal
Rico Dowdle
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jaylen Wright
Rico Dowdle
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Sean Tucker
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kaytron Allen
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jordan James
Rico Dowdle
vs
Roschon Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Demond Claiborne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rico Dowdle
vs
George Holani
Rico Dowdle
vs
Nicholas Singleton
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rico Dowdle
vs
Isaiah Davis
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kareem Hunt
Rico Dowdle
vs
Devin Singletary
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ty Johnson
Rico Dowdle
vs
Brashard Smith
Rico Dowdle
vs
Trevor Etienne
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kendre Miller
Rico Dowdle
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Rico Dowdle
vs
James Conner
Rico Dowdle
vs
LeQuint Allen Jr.
Rico Dowdle
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Rico Dowdle
vs
Audric Estime
Rico Dowdle
vs
Will Shipley
Rico Dowdle
vs
DJ Giddens
Rico Dowdle
vs
Jacob Saylors
Rico Dowdle
vs
Dylan Laube
Rico Dowdle
vs
Adam Randall
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
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vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
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vs
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vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
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vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
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vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
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vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
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vs
Jonathan Taylor
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vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
DK Metcalf
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Addison
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vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
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vs
Puka Nacua
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vs
Quentin Johnston
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vs
Bijan Robinson
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vs
Josh Downs
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vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
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vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Purdy
Bucky Irving
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bucky Irving
vs
Carnell Tate
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vs
Chuba Hubbard
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vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
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vs
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vs
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Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
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Bucky Irving
vs
Michael Wilson
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vs
Matthew Golden
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vs
Patrick Mahomes II
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vs
Jaxson Dart
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vs
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vs
Jared Goff
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vs
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vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Love
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vs
Xavier Worthy
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Bo Nix
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vs
KC Concepcion
Bucky Irving
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Bucky Irving
vs
Alec Pierce
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vs
George Kittle
Bucky Irving
vs
Makai Lemon
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vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyler Murray
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vs
Romeo Doubs
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vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
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vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Kelce
Bucky Irving
vs
Jakobi Meyers
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vs
Josh Jacobs
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vs
Jalen Coker
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vs
Malik Willis
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vs
Dallas Goedert
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vs
Mark Andrews
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vs
Khalil Shakir
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Juwan Johnson
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vs
Kyle Monangai
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vs
Daniel Jones
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vs
Rashid Shaheed
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Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Shough
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vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
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Keaton Mitchell
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vs
Isaiah Likely
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vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jake Ferguson
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vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Darnold
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
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vs
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vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
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Malik Davis
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vs
Ray Davis
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Dylan Sampson
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Zach Charbonnet
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Samaje Perine
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vs
Justice Hill
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vs
Chris Brooks
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Najee Harris
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vs
Seth McGowan
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Kaelon Black
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Braelon Allen
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Kimani Vidal
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Alvin Kamara
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Jaylen Wright
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Sean Tucker
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vs
Kaleb Johnson
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vs
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Jordan James
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vs
Roschon Johnson
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vs
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vs
Emanuel Wilson
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George Holani
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vs
Nicholas Singleton
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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