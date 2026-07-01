Who should I draft for fantasy football in 2026? Fantasy football outlooks for Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., Eli Stowers, De'Zhaun Stribling.
Who Should I Draft? Some common 2026 fantasy football draft decisions are regarding players like Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., Eli Stowers, De'Zhaun Stribling. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Draft your optimal fantasy football teams for 2026. Our free Who Should I Draft? tool will help make your fantasy football draft decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to draft... all free! Make the right decisions.
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Fantasy Football Draft Outlooks
Below are some fantasy football outlooks written by our NFL team here at RotoBaller, bringing you their fantasy football analysis and advice on which players to consider drafting in 2026:
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love didn't draw the flashiest landing spot for fantasy football, but as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, he should be expected to carry a hefty workload in his rookie campaign. The Notre Dame product is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory, and became the first ball carrier selected in the top five since Saquon Barkley in 2018. While it's tough to expect Love to replicate Barkley's rookie season, Barkley is proof that an elite young running back can have league-winning upside in a mid-level NFL offense.
Love's $50.5 million guaranteed contract ranks first all-time among running backs. Needless to say, the Cardinals didn't draft him to keep him on the sideline. Expect heavy usage and pass-catching volume, as Arizona ranked 10th among all teams last season in total RB receptions. While his mid-second-round ADP makes him far from a smash pick, he has clear top-six RB upside as a homerun hitter with a massive projected workload. Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson shouldn't scare anyone off selecting Love.
Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks
When looking at running backs with the potential to make an impact as rookies, the list is Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price; that's it. That's the list. Seattle used the final pick of the first round to select Price, as the Seahawks' run game entered uncertain waters heading into the 2026 season with Kenneth Walker III's departure and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a late-season ACL injury. Between Walker and Charbonnet, Seattle ran the ball 405 times last season, meaning Price will be in line for a heavy workload, especially early on in the season.
As for fantasy, both Walker and Charbonnet averaged 11.3 fantasy points per game, which tells us that Price has one of the highest floors, not only as far as rookies are concerned, but looking at the running back position, there is enough production to lead to finishing as a top-10 fantasy option at the position.
The math suggests that Seattle's run game will produce 22.6 fantasy points per game, and with Emmanuel Wilson and George Holani as the only healthy running backs available, Price could be in line to repeat Walker's playoff production. In three playoff games, Walker had 65 rushing attempts resulting in 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Add that up, and you have 18.4 fantasy points per game without including the nine receptions for 104 yards.
Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate was selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, demonstrating the team's belief that he can be a true No. 1 pass-catcher at the next level. Over the last half-decade, we've seen no shortage of wide receivers make immediate impacts, and Tate's primary competition for targets is a combination of Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Chimere Dike, and Gunnar Helm. While Tate's floor and ceiling are dependent on Cam Ward's development in Year 2, the Ohio State product has all the skills and traits to be a fantasy football contributor in his rookie campaign.
While sharing the field with Emeka Egbuka (2024) and Jeremiah Smith (2024-2025), Tate tallied 103 receptions for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns across 26 games over the last two seasons. Expect offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to force-feed the 21-year-old as early as the first game of his NFL career. He offers plenty of upside outside the top 50 overall picks in half-PPR setups.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
New York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. enters his rookie season with a clear opportunity to establish a key role in his team's passing game right away. The 22-year-old was selected 30th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft after recording 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns across 16 games as a junior at the University of Indiana in 2025. The Jets have a superstar wideout already on the roster in Garrett Wilson, who will be the team's WR1 in 2026.
However, Cooper Jr. may be the favorite to open the year as the team's number two pass-catcher. New York's quarterback situation is a limiting factor for Cooper Jr., as veteran Geno Smith is the team's projected starter coming off a brutal season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Still, Cooper Jr.'s current redraft ADP of WR61 may be undervaluing his opportunity to produce as a rookie.
Who Should I Draft - Fantasy Football Tool
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., Eli Stowers, De'Zhaun Stribling. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections and more.
Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research, and update it constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players that are ranked.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do, is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, Makai Lemon, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr., Eli Stowers, De'Zhaun Stribling:
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